Visa: Impending Slowdown In Growth

Introduction:

Visa (NYSE: V) reported another great quarter with beats on both the top and bottom lines. EPS and revenue estimates were beat by $0.07 and $160 million, respectively. Since its earnings release, Visa has appreciated to all-time highs, currently sitting at $95 per share. The Visa Europe acquisition is beginning to bear fruit for the company, translating into phenomenal transaction and volume growth however this was expected and beginning with the initial quarter Visa started reporting the fully integrated company these numbers have been fantastic. Visa has been posting great growth across all segments of its enterprise further accentuated by the Visa Europe acquisition. Meanwhile the company continues to grow its dividends and engage in consistent share repurchases, announcing another $5 billion share buyback program in late April. Visa has continued to be a best in-class large-cap growth stock however does this translate into a compelling investment opportunity for a great long-term position? I always felt that Visa was a great long-term holding that offered growth and stability independent of banks and/or interest rates. Now that interest rates are on the rise, banks look more and more appealing. Does Visa run a risk of money flows away from peudeo-financials such as Visa to traditional banks? The fully integrated Visa enterprise in conjunction with major client wins will likely enable sustained and durable growth now and into the future however I feel that Visa is expensive and a pull-back may offer a better entry opportunity.

Visa Europe and Major Client Wins:

Acquisition of Visa Europe created one global company that further extended Visa's payment solutions leadership while adding 3,000 European issuers, over 500 million card accounts and more than €1.5 trillion in payments volumes. Visa Europe is the largest transaction processor in Europe, responsible for processing more than 18 billion transactions annually. In addition to the Visa Europe acquisition, Visa has managed to wrestle domestic market share away from rivals by out-competing for major contracts with Costco (NASDAQ:COST), USAA and Fidelity. As part of the Costco transition, millions of co-branded American Express (NYSE:AXP) Costco cards were switched over to Visa. Fidelity has over 500 million card holders that have been converted to Visa from American Express this year and Fidelity hopes that the new partnership will attract new cardholders. USAA is the 10th largest credit and debit card issuers in the U.S. and recently converted over to Visa (NYSE:V) from MasterCard (NYSE:MA). Taken together, the Visa Europe acquisition and major client wins enabled a spike in growth that remains a durable growth driver over the years to come. Although these are all great catalysts, my concern lies when the first anniversary of the Visa Europe integration results are reported and have a clear year-over-year growth rate accounting for the fully integrated company.

Visa Is Looking Expensive - Recent Earnings Analysis

Visa posted a very strong fiscal Q2 quarter that beat on both EPS and revenue by $0.07 and $160 million, respectively. The latter revenue beat came in at $4.47 billion (FY Q1 of $4.46 billion) and a 23.1% (FY Q1 of 25.3%) year-over-year growth. Payments volume growth came in at 37% (FY Q1 of 38%) to $1.7T (FY Q1 of $1.8 trillion). As Visa Europe is now fully integrated under the Visa umbrella, cross boarder volume was up year-over-year while total processed transactions increased 42% (FY Q1 of 44%) to $26.3 billion (FY Q1 of 27.3 billion). Visa maintained guidance for adjusted revenue growth of 16% to 18% for the fiscal year while sitting on cash equivalents $10.7 billion.

Taking a look at back-to-back quarterly comparisons from the initial quarter Visa Europe was included in the earnings results compared to the absence of these numbers we can see one time spikes in revenue across the entire enterprise (Figures 1 and 2). Once Visa Europe was included in the revenue numbers; services, data processing revenue, international transaction revenue and other revenue grew by 33%, 150%, 800% and (80%), respectively. As these numbers indicate albeit it's only a pre and post quarters flanking the Visa Europe integration, we can see a shape increase in all revenue streams as a result of Visa Europe being brought under the umbrella.

Figure 1 - Revenue results without Visa Europe

Figure 2 - Initial quarter when Visa Europe was included in the revenue numbers

Its recent earnings report propelled Visa to an all-time high of ~$95 per share. This translates into a P/E ratio ~7 and a PEG ratio of greater than 2.7. This stock is richly valued and possesses a lofty premium relative to other large-cap growth stocks and for good reason considering the growth rate. However, looking at the most recent quarter-over-quarter comparisons (Q1 and Q2 2017) there was virtually no growth in any revenue segment. Q2 revenue was $4.47 billion verses Q1 of $4.46 billion, while posting a 23.1% year-over-year growth verses a 25.3% during Q1. Overall revenue was flat with a decrease in growth rate. Year-over-year Q2 payments volume growth was 37% verses Q1 of 38% to $1.7 trillion and $1.8 trillion, respectively, again a decrease in total volume. Q2 year-over-year total processed transactions increased 42% verses Q1 of 44% to $26.3 billion $27.3 billion, respectively (Figure 3). These trends indicate that now the Visa Europe acquisition is complete and reflected in earnings, these year-over-year growth rates are largely attributable to Visa Europe. After a full year of Visa Europe earnings on the books, these growth rates will likely slow down dramatically. Any miss in future quarterly earnings could derail this stock as it's priced for perfection. I'd look for any significant sell-off to initiate a position at a more reasonable price, mid $80 range. The aggregate analyst rating currently sits at 1.8 out of 10 per Thomson Reuters. This stock trades at a premium even relative to other high-quality large-cap growth stocks.

Figure 3 - Q1 verses Q2 2017 revenues

Conclusion

Visa is a richly valued stock and possesses a lofty premium relative to other large-cap growth stocks. Looking at the most recent quarter-over-quarter comparisons (Q1 and Q2 2017) there was virtually no growth in any revenue segment. Taking a look at pre and post quarterly comparisons from Visa Europe being reported in the revenue numbers, one time spikes in revenue across the entire enterprise was observed. The pre and post Visa Europe integration quarters indicate a shape increase in all revenue streams as a result of Visa Europe being brought under the Visa umbrella. These trends indicate the Visa Europe acquisition is complete and reflected in earnings while these year-over-year growth rates are largely attributable to Visa Europe. After a full year of Visa Europe earnings on the books, these growth rates will likely slow down dramatically. The most recent back-to-back quarters (Q1 and Q2 2017) indicate essentially no growth has taken place and a decrease in growth rate year-over-year has taken place. Visa has made efforts to wrestle market share away with the recent addition of major customer accounts with Costco, Fidelity and USAA. These client wins will help to drive growth on the domestic front. As many countries continue to make a secular transition towards cashless societies, the credit card transaction space will continue to reap the rewards of this trend via swipe fees and other services. However, considering Visa's lofty premium with a P/E in excess of 50, I'd be cautious of initiating a position and wait for a better entry point while being cognizant of the ensuing slowdown in growth as Visa Europe matures into the revenue stream.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I relinquished my shares of Visa to realize profits