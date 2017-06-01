Tracking The Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund - Q1 2017 Update

During the quarter the fund was buying Bed, Bath & Beyond, WestJet Airline, Seritage Growth Properties, and Vodaphone. It also more than doubled its Hewlett-Packard Enterprises position.

Since its inception on 12/31/02 the Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund (MUTF:HWAAX) has returned 12.24% net of fees versus 9.42% for the S&P 500. This fund has class A, C (MUTF:HWACX) and I (MUTF:HWAIX) shares.

After trouncing the market in the fourth quarter the underperformance in the first quarter of 2017 was not a surprise.

The fund noted how the market is still relatively undervalued when you consider the net equity yield. That's the equity yield of the S&P 500 (the inverse of its P/E ratio) less the treasury yield. It's currently at 3.1% versus the historical average of 1.5%. The fund believes the opportunities lie in cyclical stocks while stable stocks such as REITs, consumer staples, and utilities are expensive.

Two examples of opportunities are banks and tech stocks. The fund owns banks and insurers that trade at discounts to their tangible book value. That means it would cost more to replicate the assets than simply buy the company. These businesses continue to have a stigma from the financial crisis. The other example is the technology stocks the fund owns. It believes it owns tech companies that are more predictable than most and have sticky customers, strong balance sheets, and are good stewards of capital.

At quarters end the fund's portfolio traded at 1.2 times book value and 8.6 times normal earnings compared to the S&P 500 with a 3.0 book value and 17.3 times normal earnings.

Here's the activity for the first quarter:

New Stakes:

Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) operates a chain of retail stores that sell a range of domestic merchandise such as bedding, kitchenware, and bath items. During the first quarter the fund bought just under 276k shares for a 2.11% position in the portfolio. BBBY traded between $38 and $42.

Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDY) is a multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer based out of the U.K. It operates across Europe and Asia and is the ninth largest retailer in the world by revenues. The fund established a small position, 0.74% of the portfolio. The ADR traded between $6.70 and $7.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in an oil and gas company operating out of Texas. It owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. It looks like the fund just started buying this one as they only acquired 6k shares. CRK finished the quarter at $9.25.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is a money center bank based out of the U.K. The fund picked up a smallish 0.50% position as prices ranged from $11 to $12.

WestJet Airlines (OTC:WJAFF) is an airline operating out of Calgary, Canada. During the quarter the fund bought nearly 767k shares for a 2.55% position in the portfolio. WestJet traded between $21 and $24 during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is a real estate investment trust. This REIT is involved with Sears' properties and has been on the radar of value investors recently. The fund bought just over 304k shares for a 2.55% position in the portfolio. Seritage traded between $39.50 and $48.50 during the quarter.

Vodaphone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) is a telecom company operating out of the U.K. During the quarter the fund picked up 366k shares for a 1.88% position in the portfolio. Vodaphone traded between $24.25 and $27. It now offers a 7% plus yield.

Stake Disposals:

Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF) is an offshore drilling contractor that operates a worldwide fleet of rigs. The company is in the midst of a restructuring which you can read about here. The fund took a small less than 0.5% position in the first quarter of 2015. It exited the position in the first quarter of 2017.

Etablissements Maurel et Prom (OTC:EBLMY) was a very small position the fund bought in the last quarter of 2016 and sold this past quarter.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is one of the largest managed-care organizations in the United States. It operates the Blue Cross/Blue Shield brand. The fund picked up over 20k shares for a small 0.55% position when Anthem traded between $115 and $145. The fund sold into strength as Anthem traded between $141 and $171 during the quarter.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is a commercial truck dealership network in the U.S. It sells, leases, and rents new and used commercial trucks and provide backend services such as financing, insurance, parts, accessories, and vehicle modifications. In the first quarter of 2015 the fund bought just over 303k shares for a 1.42% stake in the portfolio. Prices ranged from $26.50 to $32. The fund added over 210k shares in the third quarter of 2015, boosting its position by 32%. During the fourth quarter of 2016 the fund cut its position by 66%. RUSH.A traded between $22 and $34. It finished the job in the first quarter. Rush traded between $30.50 and $36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is the correction and detention facility REIT. During the fourth quarter the fund picked up just over 145k shares for a 1% position in the portfolio. GEO traded between $23 and $36. The fund exited the position in the first quarter. GEO ranged from $25 to $33.

Stake Increases:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is one of the big four money center banks in the U.S. The fund started buying Citigroup in the second half of 2011 with 44k shares. By the end of 2013 it was built up to 285k shares. And by the end of 2014 it was 529k shares for a top ten position in the portfolio. The position was pared down during 2016 and the fund had 329k shares at the end of the year. During the first quarter it bought just over 103k shares, boosting the position by 31%. Citigroup traded between $55.50 and $62.50.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) designs, develops, manufactures, markets engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates three segments: sealing products, engineered products, and power systems. The stock fell nearly by half from May to October 2015, falling from $68 to a low of $38. The fund bought 91,000 shares in the third quarter of 2015 for a small 0.59% stake in the portfolio. Prices ranged from $38 to $58. It then sold 37% in the fourth quarter as prices rebounded to $52. The fund was back buying in the second quarter of 2016 boosting its position by 25%. Prices traded between $43 and $60. The fund increased the position by 30% in the first quarter as NPO ranged from $62.50 to $71.50.

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) is a communication equipment company. It operates two segments, customer premises equipment and network and cloud. In Q2 2015 fund picked up just over 112k shares as prices ranged from $24.50 to $32 during the quarter. The fund turned around and sold the position in Q4 2015 as prices traded between $26.50 and $33. They were buying again in the first quarter of 2016 picking up just under 400k share for a 1.74% position in the portfolio. The stock traded between $21 and $31. It increased the position by 55% in the second quarter of 2016 as the stock traded between $20 and $25. In the first quarter of 2017 they boosted the position by 32%. ARRS traded between $24.75 and $31.50.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) provided servers, storage, networking and technology services. During 2016 the fund built a 1% position in the company. During the fourth quarter it increased its position by 314%, making HPE a top 10 position in the portfolio. HPE traded between $21 and $24.75. In the first quarter of 2017 the fund more than doubled its position in HPE. The stock traded between $16.50 and $18.50. It's now the largest position in the portfolio at 8.29%.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK), Energy XXI Gulf Coast (OTC:EGXG), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), American International Group (NYSE:AIG), and Royal Mail (OTCPK:ROYMY) saw position increases of less than 30% during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is the second largest bank in the U.S. with over $1 trillion in assets. It's been a top 10 position since 2014 and was the fund's largest position at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016. That's even after trimming the position by 20% during the quarter. BAC traded between $16 and $23. The fund sold another 42% in the first quarter. BAC traded between $22 and $25.75.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services. The fund acquired just over 80k shares in the last quarter of 2015 as prices traded between $170 and $200. It's was a 2.57% position in the portfolio. In the last quarter of 2015 the fund boosted the position by 62%, picking up nearly 50k shares as prices traded between $140 and $177. This past quarter the fund sold 56% of its shares as GS ranged from $220 to $255.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) manufactures and sells specialty glass, ceramic, and related materials worldwide. This is a long-term holding of the fund. It owned 760k shares as of the end of the second quarter 2014 for a 3.46% stake in the portfolio. It trimmed about 80k shares during the third quarter of 2014 between prices of $19.50 and $22.50. In the first quarter of 2015 the fund sold another 436k shares, or 64% of its remaining stake. Prices ranged from $22 to $25. The fund significantly boosted the position in the second quarter of 2015, adding 900k shares. Prices traded between $19.50 and $23. In the third quarter of 2015 the fund added another 1.4 million shares. Prices ranged from $15.50 to $19.50. During the third quarter of 2016 the fund sold nearly 773k shares, or 59% of its position in Corning. The stock traded between $19.75 and $23.75. In the first quarter of 2017 the fund sold 61% of its shares bringing Corning down to a 1% position. GLW traded between $24.25 and $28.25.

Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY), Worley Parsons (OTCPK:WYGPY), Hanger Inc. (HGR), Danieli & C. Meccaniche (OTCPK:DNIYY), Ericcson (NASDAQ:ERIC), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) saw position decreases of less than 30% during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Motors Liquidation Co. GUC Trust (MTLQU), TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH), Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA), Office Depot, (NYSE:ODP), JG Boswell (OTCPK:BWEL), Cobalt Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY), InterOil (NYSE:IOC), Ophir Energy (OTCPK:OPGYF), Rockhopper Exploration (OTCPK:RCKHF), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), Global Indemnity Public (NASDAQ:GBLI), Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY), Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), KSB AG (OTC:KSBBF), Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON), Nippon Electric Glass (OTC:NPEGF), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Real Industry (OTC:REAL), and Horsehead Holding (ZINC) saw no changes in their positions during the quarter.

Here's a snapshot of the fund activity for the quarter:

