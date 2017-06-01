Novavax's Pipeline: Plenty Of Ammunition

In fact, the company and its partners have 12 product candidates, four of which would each produce over $1 billion in revenue.

One of the main areas of incorrect information is the claim that Novavax had only one backup or no backups to its older adults RSV vaccine.

When seeking alpha, one of the best ways to "find alpha" is to follow Warren Buffett's core advice to "Buy fear, sell greed." In the case of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), excessive irrational fear has come from three things:

1) Lack of awareness of the well-documented science that low attack rate seasons make vaccine trials useless in evaluating efficacy. As described in my last article, Novavax's phase 3 trial of its older adults RSV vaccine took place during the lowest attack rate season on record. The result caused a fear that the older adults RSV vaccine has almost no chance of succeeding.

2) The normal dynamics related to technicals and momentum: when a stock declines, some people become fearful and sell based on emotion. Others avoid buying. Trend momentum traders pile on (sometimes via computer algorithms), short selling the stock to capitalize on the trend. This causes investors more pain and makes them feel even more fearful, which leads to more selling and more fear. A classic vicious circle, and one that is a great place to look for a great buying opportunity.

Over the last two weeks, we've started to see the momentum move in the opposite direction, as the stock has gained more than 25%. The things like technical and momentum trading that hurt a stock on the way down often help it on the way up. I think this is probably going to help NVAX in the coming weeks and months.

3) A torrent of incorrect information in media articles and from short-sellers. As this Investopedia article states: an "advantage in investing in small-cap stocks is the potential for discovering unknown value. The general rule of the investment world is that the majority of Wall Street research is aimed at a fraction of publicly traded companies, and most of these companies are large cap. Small-cap companies fly more under the radar, and therefore hold greater potential for finding undervalued stocks."

Misinformation is far worse than a lack of information for a stock's price. But it also means a far greater opportunity to gain from the gap between the misinformation and the correct information. To be fair, information being off a small amount of time is reasonable. Nobody is perfect, and everybody from time to time gets a detail wrong.

However, the sheer quantity of false claims about Novavax is staggering, and indicates some likelihood of a smear campaign on the part of short sellers aiming to profit from the misinformation.

This article will focus on the false assertions that Novavax had no back-ups in place, or only had one back-up in its pipeline. For example, this Motley Fool article claims: "What makes this biotech stock so risky, though, is the lack of backup candidates in the company's clinical-stage pipeline."

In fact, the company has numerous vaccines in its pipeline including:

Zika vaccine

Last November, Novavax said its Zika preclinical data showed the company's vaccine technology produces "uniquely neutralizing antibodies" at levels considered well above necessary for protection.

Since then, Novavax has been partnering with Harvard University's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research. The center's Director, Dr. Dan Barouch, has been doing nonhuman primate studies of Novavax's vaccine with positive results. The company plans to do a phase 1 trial on humans later this year.

On May 28 of this year, the Indian government reported the first three cases of Zika in the country. This is significant news because the population of the country is 1.3 billion people.

During the winter, the weather is cold in most of the United States, so awareness of the threat of Zika has recently faded from people's minds. However, scientists say that the unusually warm winter means that the populations of mosquitos that carry Zika will be high this year.

On the company's Q4 conference call in February, Piper Jaffray's senior biotech research analyst, Edward Tenthoff, said: "I don't think this is going away by any means."

To make matters worse, biologists discovered in April "the disturbing news that a second type of mosquito common in Florida, the Aedes albopictus, also can carry Zika … The Aedes albopictus' habitat extends to Maine and Minnesota, farther north into the United States than the Aedes aegypti's range. So Smartt's finding raises the possibility of Zika outbreaks farther north."

A study published May 24 in the journal Nature revealed that Zika usually spreads to new areas 4 to 12 months before it's even detected, so it very possible it will spread to more U.S. states before those states discover the problem.

While Zika in the U.S. may never reach the levels it has in other countries, the fact that it can be transmitted sexually and can have severe effects such as microcephaly in newborns and Guillain-Barre syndrone in adults means "it is possible that broad vaccination against Zika, much like is done with HPV could be recommended," wrote Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst, William Tanner in a research note to investors in January.

As the Washington Post notes, "Babies born to Zika-infected mothers have been found to have microcephaly, or a birth defect where the head is abnormally small and brains might not have developed properly. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a disorder in which the body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system."

In this article in the New England Journal of Medicine, a group of vaccine experts states that HPV vaccination begins at ages 9 to 12, and that a similar approach should be used for Zika: "Given the need to protect girls before they reach childbearing age, a TPP should address vaccination starting at 9 years of age and in people of both sexes, given evidence of ZIKV in semen up to 6 months after infection. This starting age would align with WHO recommendations and with the precedent set by human papillomavirus vaccines."

They said this should be done even if the levels of infection subside, due to the risks of microcephaly in newborns and Guillain-Barre syndrome in adults, and the fact that the virus is sexually transmitted. They said 100 million doses will be needed annually in the U.S. alone. That is an enormous market opportunity. If the vaccines sell for $50, that is $5 billion in revenues annually in the U.S. alone, which is larger than the market for RSV, which is limited to infants and adults over 65.

The vaccine for pneumonia sells for about $180, so on the upside, it's entirely possible a Zika vaccine could sell for more than $50 and the market opportunity could be bigger than above. Also, the U.S. is only one market and Zika is an international problem. On the downside, it's also entirely possible that Novavax's vaccine won't succeed given that it's early in the development process.

When valuing biotech stocks, the most common approach is the discounted free cash flow approach in which you take the expected amount of sales if a product is approved and then reduce that by the chances that it will be approved and by the cost of developing the product. Only about 5% of drugs that start the development process make it through to approval, so in doing your calculation, you probably shouldn't give it better than a 5% chance. However, the market opportunity is huge.

In addition, if the phase 1 trial is positive, the costs of developing the Zika vaccine have a good chance of being paid for by governments and/or foundations. Novavax's President of Research and Development, Dr. Greg Glenn, in February said: "I don't think there's ever been a precedent like this with respect to a virus causing such severe outcome Guillain-Barré and birth defects. So, I think that the government seems to be quite committed to seeing the vaccine pull through." The article above plus a second article in the New England Journal of Medicine both said rapid development of a vaccine is needed.

If the trial is successful, there's a reasonable chance that the U.S. government, foreign government's such as India's and/or charitable foundations will fund development of the vaccine. If not, Novavax will probably partner with a larger company to fund the phase 2 and 3 trials in exchange for a percentage of future profits.

Last year Glenn said, "We will work with various government and nongovernment groups to determine the pathway forward to fund our large-scale production and clinical trials."

In November, Buck Phillips, Novavax's CFO, said: "We think the U.S. government is recognizing this is an important pathogen, and we know that there is funding activity going on. I think we will be poised to start to try to obtain that funding in the coming year."

James Cummings, Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Medicine, added that Novavax is "looking at multiple lines of external funding from other government sources as well as from BARDA."

Regarding the Zika vaccine, CEO Stan Erck noted: "An additional economic benefit is the potential to receive a priority review voucher under the FDA's program. In recent years, these vouchers have turned out to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars." He noted that Novavax has "a promising track record of obtaining fast-track designation from the FDA."

He's referring to the Food and Drug Administration's priority review program in which they give out lucrative fast-track vouchers. As the Washington Business Journal notes, these vouchers are bought and sold by companies, and in recent years, they have sold for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Maternal RSV Vaccine

While most articles about Novavax have mentioned its current phase 3 trial of its maternal RSV vaccine, there has been significant misinformation about the vaccine. Writers at the Motley Fool have been among the worst offenders.

For example, a few articles including this one earlier this year, have implied that the phase 3 trial won't be completed for another four years. In fact, the trial could take as little as three years, and started earlier than planned.

In addition, the trial is already past the mid-way point, and Novavax is expected to do an interim informational analysis of the results later this year.

As of last November, the company reported it had already completed year one in the U.S., South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Chile. In February, the company said it was at the mid-way point of the trial. Yes it has some time to go, but implying that investors will have to wait for four years is wrong.

Another common claim has been that the maternal RSV vaccine has only a slim chance of succeeding due to the older adults phase 3 trial not succeeding. This is incorrect in two ways. Firstly, articles and commenters who make this claim fail to mention the scientific data and consensus that low attack rate seasons make trials meaningless in assessing efficacy. Low attack rate seasons require a do-over.

Even in the rare couple of instances that articles mention the low attack rate season, they frame it as a false excuse on the part of the company, and don't even mention the extensive scientific data.

Secondly, the maternal RSV vaccine is different than the older adults RSV vaccine. They use different mechanisms of action. So even if the mechanism of action in the older adults vaccine turns out to fail, it doesn't mean the mechanism of the maternal vaccine will also fail.

In addition, RSV attack rates are more consistent among infants than older adults, so the chance of a low attack rate season is low. Plus, the maternal RSV vaccine is being done over the course of about 5 to 6 RSV seasons (2-3 in the northern hemisphere and 2-3 in the southern hemisphere), so even if there is one low attack rate season, it won't prevent the results from being usable.

Some of the other misinformation about the maternal vaccine has been subtler. In this article, the writer says, "While Novavax chose to push forward with its maternal immunization program anyway, I think that the risk of another failure is unfortunately quite high."

That implies Novavax is imprudently pushing forward with spending its money on the maternal trial when it should not be. In fact, the program is being paid for by the Gates Foundation, so it would not make sense to end it. It also likely would be in violation of its contract with the Gates Foundation, which could result in a lawsuit. The writer conveys that continuing the trial is stupid, when the opposite is the case: ending it would be stupid.

In fact, in November the company said the maternal RSV vaccine program would be its "primary focus" in the coming months, and rightly so. Even the bears agree that if the vaccine is approved, it will probably have annual sales of over $1 billion. As this Motley Fool bear says, "With respect to infant mortality worldwide, the RSV virus is second only to malaria, and an FDA green light for this indication would almost certainly result in annual sales of over $1 billion."

Every year about 4 million new babies are born in the U.S. Almost all analysts agree sales would be over $1 billion. The normal price to sales multiple of biotech companies is between 5 and 7. Using a multiple of 6, NVAX would likely have a market cap of $6 billion, which is 2,100% higher than its current market cap of about $280 million from that one vaccine alone. Conveying that Novavax is being rash to continue a trial being paid for by someone else that could result in a 2,100% gain is ludicrous.

Older Adults RSV Vaccine

In the same article, the Motley Fool author misrepresents the new phase 2 trial of the older adults vaccine, saying, "Unfortunately … the double-dose regimen in older adults is intended for just 300 patients. By comparison, the previously successful study that lifted hopes enrolled about 1,600 patients." He doesn't at all understand the goal of the current phase 2 trial. It's not in any way, shape or form trying to emulate the previous phase 2.

After the low attack rate season, since a do-over was needed, the company could have simply re-ran the same trial again with a single dose. It might well still do that. However, it decided to test the immune responses that occur if the same vaccine is combined with different adjuvants, and if two doses are given. If the physical immune levels go higher with one of those approaches (that use the same exact vaccine), then it will run a similar phase 3 trial with that approach.

There is no need to re-do a large sized phase 2 with 1,600 patients for the vaccine. 300 patients is enough for measuring physical immunological responses to find the best method of delivery of the same vaccine. For full details on the current phase 2, see the last article I wrote.

And just for some context related to attack rates, in early 2015 during its original phase 2 of the older adults vaccine, the company said the lowest attack rate that would be viable for evaluating efficacy would be 3%, "I think we want to see an attack rate in RSV that looks like the literature. So somewhere between 3% to 7% would be an acceptable attack rate in our view."

The attack rate in the season of the phase 3 trial was under .5%, which is six times lower than the low end of the acceptable range for assessing efficacy.

After the phase 3, CEO Stan Erck noted:

"We have a preponderance of data that tell a consistent story of the effectiveness of our vaccine. Over many years, we have consistently shown in well accepted animal models that our vaccine stimulates a robust immune response in every way that we could measure…. we have consistently shown … that our vaccine protects these animals when vaccinated and then challenged with RSV. And in 9 clinical trials with pediatrics, women of child-bearing age, pregnant women, healthy adults and in the older adult population, we have consistently shown robust immune system responses by every measurement that we have."

The low attack rate trial was the only trial out of a large amount of trials that hasn't shown efficacy and the only difference between it and all the others is that the RSV attack rate was far lower than normal. So attempts to claim the RSV vaccine has little chance of success are dubious.

Seasonal Flu Vaccine

The strains of the flu change every year, and vaccine makers do their best to predict what strains to vaccinate people against. The central problem is that current vaccines use an approach involving egg embryos, and the process of manufacturing the vaccines takes about 4 to 6 months. So the vaccine experts must choose several months ahead of time which strains to include in the upcoming season's shot. By the time the season arrives, it many times turns out to be a different strain, or has mutated into a new strain.

Novavax's recombinant nanoparticle technology doesn't use egg embryos, so it can manufacture its vaccine in half the time that current flu vaccines require. Thus, if it's flu vaccine is successful, it will have a huge advantage over other flu vaccines. Experts will be able to wait until two months before the flu season begins to choose which strains to include in the shot. This would dramatically increase the chances that they make the right picks.

Vernon Bernardino, the analyst at FBR Capital Markets said Novavax's vaccine "would definitely be a highly differentiated vaccine, creating a new paradigm for sure."

Novavax is doing a phase 1 trial of its seasonal flu vaccine later this year, which also uses its Matrix M technology. A report by Global Data said, "Clinical studies on the efficacy and safety of Matrix-M on existing seasonal influenza vaccine formulations in the elderly have reported increased seroconversion and seroprotection rates of virus H neutralization antibodies compared with unadjuvanted controls. Capitalizing on its nanoparticle platform, Novavax is spearheading what GlobalData anticipates to be a paradigm shift in seasonal influenza vaccine design."

The seasonal flu vaccine is early in the process so you probably shouldn't be assigning it more than a 5% chance of success.

For market size, the flu market is enormous. It's actually bigger than the RSV market in population because the flu shot is often recommended for all people, whereas an RSV vaccine would be recommended for adults over 60 and children under about 8.

You need to adjust this, though, because an RSV vaccine would fetch a much higher price than a flu vaccine due to lack of competition. While a maternal RSV vaccine would see over $1 billion in revenues, analysts forecast an older adults vaccine would reach over $4 billion in sales. I forecast an approved Novavax flu vaccine would reach between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in sales annually.

There is existing competition in the flu market, but NVAX's vaccine would have a tremendous advantage over existing vaccines. If it's ability to let experts choose which strains to protect against just before the season starts results in higher efficacy than the egg embryo vaccines, then it will probably dominate the market.

The Global Data report states, "If Novavax's pipeline candidate is approved, GlobalData expects that such a novel vaccine boasting a nanoparticle-based design approach would send shockwaves through the seasonal influenza vaccines marketplace, as it would be the first successful attempt at producing a universal influenza vaccine, with the added potential for applicability across other indications."

Thus, besides its older adults RSV vaccine still having a good likelihood of succeeding in its next phase 3, the company has three very high revenue candidates in its pipeline. If only one succeeds, they'd most likely see sales of $1 billion to $4 billion depending on which were approved. With a price to sales ratio of 6, the company's market cap would be between $6 billion and $24 billion.

If more than one succeeds, revenues would be between about $3 billion and $6 billion depending on which two are approved.

The two risks for the company are that none of its many pipeline products are approved, and that the company has to do major dilution some time in the next year and a half when its cash it slated to be used up. Later in this article, I will do an initial discussion of the risk of dilution and in the future I will dedicate an entire article to the topic.

On the topic of the potential of none of its products being approved, that is the case for all clinical stage biotech companies. By their very nature, there is a very large pay-off if a product is approved, and a serious loss if none are approved. Some products have very large markets and have a giant pay-off, and some have small markets with a smaller pay-off. Likewise, a company with only one product in its pipeline is a higher risk than a company with five products in its pipeline.

Including its joint ventures and partnerships, Novavax has 12 products in its pipeline. Here are some other vaccines with small to mid-sized potential revenue streams.

Malaria Vaccine

In 2009, Novavax formed a joint venture with its partner Cadila Pharmaceuticals to use Novavax's proprietary vaccine technology to develop and manufacture vaccines for the Indian market and other overseas markets.

In 2011, the two companies announced the joint venture was developing a malaria vaccine with funding from India's Department of Biotechnology Vaccine Grand Challenge Program. The program is also being supported by the Malaria Vaccine Development Program, a not-for-profit organization established to support the development of malaria vaccines. The International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) based in India, Italy and South Africa is also involved.

Malaria is the largest killer of infants world-wide, so a vaccine for it would be a huge market. Novavax doesn't list the malaria vaccine in its pipeline because Cadila has a majority stake in the joint venture. But Novavax would benefit greatly if this vaccine succeeds. And it's not costing the company anything.

Rabies Vaccine

Novavax's joint venture with Cadila also has a rabies vaccine that Novavax genetically engineered. The vaccine is now in a phase 3 trial. Novavax's 2016 annual report said the vaccine "can be administered both as a pre-exposure and a post-exposure prophylactic regimen. The post-exposure regimen has the potential to use fewer doses (three doses) than the current standard of care (five doses)."

The joint venture also received marketing authorization for its seasonal flu vaccine from the Indian government, which is the Indian equivalent of approval of a Biologics License Application. The company is currently manufacturing and selling the vaccine. It should be noted that this vaccine uses Novavax's previous VLP technology, which has since been improved on by its nanoparticle Matrix M technology.

Combination RSV / Flu Vaccine

The Global Data report notes: "Novavax is also planning to investigate a combination respiratory vaccine that merges its seasonal influenza nanoparticle vaccine with the RSV F vaccine, an approach GlobalData views as a potential game-changer for the prevention of these two infections, particularly in young children and the elderly."

It added, "Ultimately, possession of a nanoparticle vaccine that protects against both RSV and influenza would immediately catapult Novavax into a leading position in the competitive landscape for both these infections."

Doctors and pharmacies would far prefer to give their patients one shot instead of two. Patients of course would also prefer one shot instead of two.

Infant RSV Vaccine

The maternal RSV vaccine would immunize infants from birth to six months. The company is working on a vaccine for infants aged 6 months to 5 years. Therefore, this is actually a bigger market than the maternal RSV vaccine.

Novavax has completed a successful phase 1 trial for the vaccine. Since it already has two other RSV trials in progress, it's put the infant vaccine on the back burner so it can put some time and money to non-RSV vaccines like Zika and seasonal flu.

EBOLA

During the last major outbreak of Ebola in 2014 and 2015 that killed 10,000 people, Novavax developed an Ebola vaccine that had a successful phase 1 trial. "I believe that we have made the best Ebola vaccine, and shown that it works," the company said. However, the outbreak subsided, so the vaccine was put on the shelf.

A couple of weeks ago, Ebola re-surfaced in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but it's currently a small outbreak and is very much under control. The size of the Ebola market is relatively small, so this vaccine would be a minor one at best. Western countries have proven very adept at preventing the virus from entering or spreading in their countries. Wealthy countries are also committed to keeping it under control in Africa so it doesn't spread. So the market for this will probably never be large.

Pandemic Flu

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) spent $97 million advancing Novavax's pandemic flu vaccine from 2011 to 2014, and then decided to spent another $70 million to advance it further in 2015 and 2016.

At present while it awaits more funding to continue the development, it appears the company has put development of this on hold, given that it's not showing on its current pipeline chart.

That said, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has written that "By far the most lucrative business opportunity is created by pandemic influenza" due to the number of vaccinations needed.

Also, most governments in industrialized countries consider it their responsibility to prepare for flu pandemics. The article says: "Pandemic influenza preparedness efforts are largely aligned with World Health Organization's advice to national governments on societal, antiviral and vaccine strategies, based on monitoring the threat-level of emerging potential pandemic influenza viruses. Since purchasing vaccines for immunization campaigns is coordinated by national governments, they are responsible for ensuring sufficient access from the early stages of an influenza pandemic onward."

The U.S. government views Novavax positively because its Matrix M vaccine technology allows for quick creation of new vaccines. They can take any pandemic molecule provided by the World Health Organization, and within weeks produce a vaccine from it. When a pandemic begins, governments need a vaccine created quickly and manufactured quickly, not the normal 4 to 6 months that egg embryos take.

You can read more about Novavax's nanoparticle here.

Matrix M Technology

On the last earnings call, Novavax announced that a number of other researchers and companies are using its proprietary Matrix M adjuvant in their products.

For example, Genocea Biosciences developed a genital herpes vaccine using Novavax's Matrix M adjuvant, and their vaccine was recently awarded the World Vaccine Congress 2017 Industry Excellence award for the best therapeutic vaccine. Genocea plans to start a Phase 3 trial in the fourth quarter. Novavax said, "Our Matrix-M adjuvant is an important component of this vaccine and we are pleased to be collaborating with Genocea on the continued development of this important new vaccine product."

If the vaccine is approved, Novavax will get a percentage of all sales.

The company also said researchers at Oxford University are conducting a phase 2 challenge trial with a novel malaria vaccine candidate that uses Matrix-M as "a critical component." The Oxford team had already had positive results with development of its malaria vaccine, but needed something to improve it further and settled on Matrix M as the best solution.

Glenn said that the Oxford team published data in the journal Nature that "showed enhancement of immunogenic and efficacy of their vaccine candidate based on the use of Matrix M. Along with Novavax's RSV vaccine development program, this data provided additional external validation of the value of Matrix-M as an adjuvant for improving the outcomes during the development of a wide arrays of vaccines." If the vaccine succeeds in the huge malaria market, Novavax will also benefit.

"This growing value of development in clinical experience is validating Matrix-M within the industry and opening up opportunities for future collaborations and value creations … use of Matrix-M is expanding significantly, as it's becoming an increasingly valuable part of our portfolio," said Erck.

You can read more about Matrix M here.

Conclusion

In case you lost count, here's the total:

4 vaccine candidates that would have sales over $1 billion: Zika, older adults RSV, maternal RSV and seasonal flu

3 other vaccine candidates: Ebola, Combination Respiratory and Infant RSV. Infant RSV would potentially also have over $1 billion in sales. However, this market is one in which it's likely to face competition. In comparison, no other company is working on a maternal product that would protect babies in the months before they're able to get an RSV shot.

Its pandemic flu vaccine that is on hold pending additional governmental funding

3 vaccines via its joint venture in India: malaria, rabies and seasonal flu

Several vaccines by third-party partners including genital herpes and malaria

How's that for "no back-ups"? Despite there being over 12 products, this Economic Calendar headline claims "Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) Future Hinges on the Success of its Zika Vaccine." Somehow, the Motley Fool puts forth a completely different, but incorrect claim: "Everything pretty much comes down to the PREPARE trial at this point. If PREPARE misses the mark like the RESOLVE study, Novavax's hopes and dreams will effectively be dashed."

Yes the PREPARE trial is an important one, but the company's hopes won't be dashed if it fails. As this article has extensively detailed, Novavax has many other arrows in its quiver.

That brings us to the next major area of incorrect information: future funding. There is so much false information being put forth on this front that a full article is needed to set it straight. But in sum, one major falsehood is the claim that the company's only option for funding is a heavy amount of dilution. For starters, it has at least three other sources of funding: A) Partner with a larger company that pays for the trials in exchange for a cut of future profits. This is fairly common for start-up biotechs to do. B) Government funding; and C) Foundation funding.

Also, it has enough cash to last until the middle of 2018, so there's almost no chance it will do a secondary offering until after the results of the older adults RSV trial, the maternal RSV trial, the seasonal flu trial and the Zika trial come in, so it has four opportunities for good news to propel the stock higher before doing a secondary. If the stock price is high, then they're more likely to raise money through a secondary. But the impact would be fairly small if the stock price is high.

If the stock price doesn't go high, then it will probably do A above. In either case, it will pursue both B and C above, which will reduce the amount of A needed or the size of a secondary.

Another option is selling the company to a well-heeled company that needs to bolster its pipeline. For the large pipeline above, it would sell for a sizable premium over the current share price. I think this option is the least likely and will probably only be pursued as a back-up to the others.

In the next articles, I will examine future funding in depth, and also rebut misinformation about other aspects of the company. The benefit of the misinformation is that it has created a strong buying opportunity for investors. As the correct information is learned and as positive catalysts from trials come in, there is a high probability that the stock will increase greatly in price in the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.