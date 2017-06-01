Why Costco Should Be On Investor Watchlists

Like many retailers, Costco (COST) is at a crossroads. With Amazon's dominance in the growing online market and the emergence of new competitors, the company is facing new challenges amidst its years of growth. Still, the company has continued its growth pattern and maintains a competitive advantage due to the loyalty of its members. Given the growth and the ability to thrive against its competition, COST is a stock that should pique investor interest.

Probably the most intriguing aspect of Costco's business model is the relative unimportance of sales, a rather unusual phenomenon for a retailer. Costco receives most its profits from membership sales. This allows the company to sell its product for cost of goods sold plus overhead (or less). Since membership is still growing steadily, so are their profits. In addition, Costco will be raising its basic membership from $55 to $60 and its Executive membership from $110 to $120 on June 1, which will further increase profits. Its membership base stands at 37.5 million basic or "Gold Star" members and 17.9 billion Executive members. Customers have shown loyalty with a retention rate of around 90%, though it's unclear how the membership price increase will affect that percentage.

The strong retention number have also been a boon for Costco's financials. The stock price has more than doubled in the last five years, and sales have increased year over year over the last 10 years, many of those years by double digits. The only exceptions to its strong sales growth were 2009, where sales fell 1% at the height of the economic downturn and 2015-16 which saw increased competition. It's also considered to be one of the best dividend growth stories of any stock over the last 10 years. Costco started paying a dividend in 2004 and has increased it every year, even 2009 when sales fell slightly. The EPS payout ratio is just 32%, and given sales and profit growth looks to be very safe.

Costco also compares well to its competitors, especially its most direct competitor, Sam's Club. Costco's revenue, $84.4 billion in fiscal year 2015, greatly exceeds that of Sam's ~$58 billion in the same time period. This is despite the fact that Sam's operates more stores, (487 for Costco vs. 656 for Sam's Club as of 2016), has a lower membership cost and has more hours devoted exclusively to its Business and Plus customers. Where Costco faces its most serious competitive challenges is with an online competitor, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon's network of Prime subscribers competes well with Costco's membership numbers, and a large number of fulfillment centers allows Amazon to sometimes deliver goods faster than many customers can pick them up from a nearby Costco. While Costco continues to increase its profits and dividends, this competition has slowed sales growth considerably. Still, with Amazon's much higher P/E ratio (180 for Amazon vs. 31 for Costco as of the time of publication), Costco's stock appears to be a much better value.

Costco's built-in competitive advantage and its growth makes COST a stock that needs to be on every investor's watch list. With a P/E ratio that's average for retail and slowing sales growth, now might be the time to watch rather than buy or sell. Yet despite the struggles, Costco maintains a customer loyalty that continues to grow and hold up well through formidable competition and challenging economic cycles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.