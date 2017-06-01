Facebook Should Make This Acquisition

Making an acquisition would be easy, and returns would be better than letting the cash sit idle.

Other companies which established successful gaming hardware franchises did so by buying producers of exclusive content.

Facebook made a step into hardware, but so far the results are underwhelming.

Here's what Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) needs to do if it wants to make its Oculus Rift more successful: Make a bid for a gaming company to get exclusive titles, which will attract more customers.

Facebook trades at $152, just below the all time high, right now holding a market capitalization of a whopping $440 billion.

The company's main top line contributor is the social network holding the same name, but the company has taken many steps towards diversifying its revenue stream and expanding into other areas -- as one would expect from a company the size of Facebook.

Acquisitions such as Instagram and Whatsapp were made in the social media/messaging world, but Facebook has also taken a step into another direction. When Facebook bought Oculus a couple of years ago, the company moved towards gaming (hardware). So far, the Oculus Rift hasn't been a big success when it comes to sales numbers, but that could be due to the fact that Facebook's Oculus lacks a key selling point many other gaming hardware companies offer to their customers: Exclusive content in the form of gaming titles.

When we look at the forays other companies, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) made into the gaming world, we see that these two companies (which have successfully established gaming hardware franchises) helped their respective products (Xbox and PlayStation) to ramp up sales by acquiring multiple gaming software developers to focus on producing exclusive content.

Microsoft bought Bunge (which publishes titles such as Destiny and Halo), which allowed for the exclusive publishing if the Halo series on the Xbox. Microsoft also bought Rare (in 2002), which has only published Xbox titles since.

The same approach was taken by Sony, which bought Naughty Dog and Guerilla Games for PlayStation exclusive titles such as the Uncharted series and The Last Of Us, which sold 20 million and 10 million copies, respectively.

The exclusive content was a big reason for gamers to buy the respective console offered by Microsoft and Sony, and Facebook should use the same playbook in order to increase its presence in gaming hardware as well.

By taking over a gaming studio, which would then exclusively publish games for the PC + Oculus Rift combination (or maybe an Oculus gaming console in the future), Facebook could increase the demand for its lagging hardware business substantially, which would allow the company to create a more diversified revenue stream.

Making such an acquisition would not be difficult for Facebook, thanks to its massive cash flows and the moderate market capitalizations of many gaming studios.

FB Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

EA Market Cap data by YCharts

Facebook holds more than $32 billion in cash on its balance sheet and produced more than $13 billion in free cash flow over the last year. The company does not pay any dividends and has no debt.

Possible acquisition targets include Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO). Take-Two could be bought out at a fraction of the Facebook's cash holdings, or at a couple of months worth of cash inflows.

The goal of such an acquisition would be to get access to valuable Intellectual Property, which all three offer. When we focus on the smallest company (Take-Two), we see franchises such as Red Dead Redemption, Mafia, which are strong properties that could attract hardware buyers if these titles would be exclusively released for the Oculus Rift.

This synergy that would lead to growing sales for Facebook's lagging hardware business. This is not the only positive though. At the same time Facebook's overall profits would rise. Take-Two is expected to generate $400 million in net earnings next year.

Takeaway

Other companies that have established successful gaming hardware franchises did so by acquiring software developers in order to get access to exclusive content that would go on to attract hardware buyers.

Facebook could do this in order to increase sales of its Oculus product. Thanks to Facebook's cash pile and strong cash flows, an acquisition would be easy to finance, especially if Facebook went for a mid-size publisher such as Take-Two.

