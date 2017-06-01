Dividend Income - May 2017

It's the earnings season again and the Canadian banks appear to be doing well again. So far this year, out of all the Canadian dividend stocks tracked through Dividend Snapshot, 53 companies increased their dividend payment. A total of 53 companies since the beginning of the year doesn't seem much, but keep in mind, there aren't that many dividend-paying stocks on the TSX and not that many Blue Chip Canadian stocks.

Considering not all dividend payers are created equal, choosing the right one is then up to your investing rules. I use a version of the Chowder Rule and the 10-10 dividend growth approach. It allows me to find strong dividend growth stocks.

Stock Trades

No trades in the past month, but I am now looking at making an investment on both the Canadian and US side. Here is my current short list.

Canadian Dividend Growth Stocks - Financial Sector

TD Bank (NYSE:TD)

Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF)

US Dividend Growth Stocks - Healthcare

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX)

As per usual, my process is to look at my sector diversification. Assess where money needs to go to bring the sector to the desired target. Markets move, and I find the sector diversification in my portfolio tracker is a great way to assess the stocks that fall behind. The movement is due to the following factors:

Other sectors pulled ahead

Targeted sector pulled back

Or both at the same time

It's a systematic approach that can allow an investor to not use emotions when selecting an investment. As you can see, I am behind with consumer defensive, energy, healthcare, and financial Services. I plan on adding to the financial and the healthcare sectors this upcoming month. I will add to existing holdings for the financial sector, but I am contemplating adding a new holding for the healthcare as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) do not have 10% dividend growth even though they are remarkable holdings.

Dividend Income

My May dividend income adds up to $1,053.99. I don't plan to balance the months or the USD dividend either. It doesn't really matter as once I am ready to live from my portfolio, I will plan to have six months of cash on hand.

Disclaimer: Please note that this blog post represents my opinion and not an advice/recommendation. I am not a financial adviser, I am not qualified to give financial advice. Before you buy any stocks/funds consult with a qualified financial planner. Make your decision at your own risk - see my full disclaimer for more details.