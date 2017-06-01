Wells Fargo's (WFC) CEO Tim Sloan Presents at Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decision Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)

Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decision Conference

June 1, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Tim Sloan - President and CEO

Analysts

John McDonald - Sanford Bernstein

John McDonald

Okay, great. Thanks. We're ready to go. Welcome everyone. Very happy to have Wells Fargo return this year. We got Tim Sloan, President and CEO of the Company. Tim thanks for joining us again.

Tim Sloan

You’re welcome John, good to be here.

John McDonald

Maybe to kind of start off, you've recently outlined six new goals priorities for the company, for your management team that you'd like to achieve over the next few years. The first two are satisfying customers and employees, and then you've got some other goals in there like remaining a leader in innovation and risk management, serving your communities and delivering long-term shareholder value.

Can you tell us how you plan to balance and prioritize these goals and are they stated in order of importance or how do you balance them?

Tim Sloan

Sure John. So in March we introduced six aspirational goals for our 273,000 team members. As John described the first one is service and advice; the second is key member engagement, in other word I described being the employer of choice; third is innovation; fourth is risk management; fifth is being good corporate citizen and lastly is providing good long-term returns for all of you.

They are not listed in order of importance, the way that I would describe how we came about the order was one that the service and advice priority was really to make a very clear statement that given some of the retail sales practices challenges we've had - where we had in a retail bank too much of a focus on products as opposed to services and advice, we just wanted to emphasize that.

And the reason that we had long-term shareholder return last is because if we can get the first five correct, that's what it will produce. It's not because it's number six on the list. They have been very well received by our team which is great and I think the other thing that I would point out is that all are really interconnected meaning that you can't be the best in the industry and that's our aspiration in every one of these, not to be good but to be the best.

It can't be the best for example in providing the best service and advice, unless you have the best people, and you have the best innovation and you're managing the risk appropriately so you can be there for your customers longer-term but we're very excited about them as I mentioned the teams reacted very positively, they are aspirational, will measure our performance both in terms of our own internal metrics and then they'll be in other third-party measures of our performance but very exciting.

John McDonald

Great. But one of the themes from Investor Day was your commitment to delivering better efficiency and improvement in an efficiency ratio from what you yourself you've done acceptable levels in recent quarters where it’s fixed above 60% on the efficiency ratio metric versus your usual targeted range of 55% to 59%.

Maybe just to start off, remind me what factors have driven that efficiency ratio to the upper end in recent years and then ticked you over to 60% in recent months recently.

Tim Sloan

So John you're being polite. Our stated efficiency ratio ranges are between 55% and 59% and in the first quarter we were at 62.7% and that's just simply unacceptable from my perspective. I think we've had a confluence of events that's driven us to that much higher level which we're going to change.

The first is that we've been very focused on making the right investments in our underlying infrastructure, in risk management and new products. And when you manage the business for the long-term, it can't necessarily or you shouldn't necessarily time your investment so that they are done in a way that maximizes quarterly earnings or minimizes your efficiency ratio when you have opportunities to make the right investments for long-term you should just make them.

In addition those regulatory expectations for the industry until recently have continued to be very high and we continue to make a lot of investments there. And then lastly because of the retail sales practices issues that we've had, we had some additional costs that again won't be around long term but in the short term we have to deal with whether they're legal, professional, settling various lawsuits and the like.

But our goal is to get back to within that range of 55% to 59% which again within the industry is industry-leading or nearly industry-leading and our expectation is that we'll be able to do that in the next couple of years.

John McDonald

So in terms of trying to get there or working towards getting there, you got two separate kind of expense reduction targets that you've laid out, the first is to to take out $2 billion by the end of next year most of which or all of that should be reinvested. Could you talk about that first $2 billion and where the savings is coming from and also where you're reinvesting it?

Tim Sloan

Sure. The first $2 billion and for those of you that haven't had the opportunity to look at our Investor Day material, there is a great slide which answers and visually depicts the first $2 billion at Slide 28 in John Shrewsberry's part of the presentation. And what we do there is walk through that $2 billion and put it into a variety of categories of where we think that we will achieve those savings.

The bulk of those savings in our estimate in the material is about $1.3 billion is the benefit we get by combining a number of our enterprise functions like finance, human resources, communication, marketing, risk and technology all into a more centralized environment that's ongoing and we expect to achieve those savings over the next couple of years.

We will get some benefit from some of the branch consolidation that we plan to do, Mary Mack in her Investor Day presentation, walk-through how we plan to close a couple hundred branches this year and 250 next year and that will save on a run-rate basis by the end of that period about $170 million.

And then there are other places, professional service fees for example we believe we can bring down. And we're going to - we're reinvesting that $2 billion is not again done on a apples-to-apples basis meaning it's not timed exactly correctly which again is one of the reasons why our efficiency ratio is little bit higher than it should be but that's being reinvested in product and you've seen us roll out a number of pretty interesting products whether it's the cardless ATM capability.

We talked about the investments we're making in wealth and investment management in terms of our Intuitive Investor robo- advisor function, we talked at Investor Day about the underlying mortgage origination platform that we're [Indiscernible] pilot right now that will roll-out through the end of the year.

So there's a lot of really good positive investments that are being made there from a product standpoint. We are also continuing to invest in cyber security from a defensive standpoint given the world that we live in today and then we're making some additional investments in our risk management capability. That's the first $2 billion.

And while I appreciate that many of you would want us to take all that $2 billion and just return it all to you, we're reinvesting it in the business because we think that's the right decision for the long term.

The second $2 billion which we announced at our Investor Day is a goal that we set for ourselves to reduce expenses by that additional amount by the end of 2019 and candidly those - the categories of those expenses reductions will come from very similar to what's driving the first $2 billion. So it will just be more of the same and we do think that technology will probably play maybe a little bit greater role in terms of the benefits that we can bring to the platform in that additional $2 billion.

John McDonald

So with the combined $4 billion of cost saves between now and 2019, can you talk a little bit of how that would translate to better efficiency ratio or commitment to producing a better efficiency ratio in 2018 and 2019? At the Investor Day, CFO John Shrewsberry slide, where you could get sub- 58% or sub-59% efficiency ratio with 1% revenue growth in 2018. Does that suggest that getting back into this acceptable range is an achievable target for next year?

Tim Sloan

It should be, John, i.e. I think we should be able to achieve that goal next year.

John McDonald

And then in 2019 you should have further improvement I guess for another $2 billion.

Tim Sloan

Well again, I have a hard enough time figuring out what's going to happen tomorrow morning, let alone two years from now because I feel confident about our ability to achieve those expense reductions some which we're going to invest and some which will fall right to the bottom line. I’m less certain about what our revenue growth, it might be higher, it might be lower and the like but improving our efficiency ratio is a really important goal for the company.

John McDonald

And maybe you could talk a little bit about culturally how - things might be changing in terms of mindset but historically, Wells Fargo was viewed as revenue growth company and focused a lot on the revenue side of things and maybe not as much on efficiency. Is that changing a little bit?

Tim Sloan

I think what we're doing is we're reflecting the environment that we're in. If you turn the clock back 10 years ago, we were in environment where the economy was growing more quickly and revenues candidly were a little bit easier to come by. I would say today that the way that the senior leadership team has managed the company is very balanced. We continue to want to be a revenue growth and a revenue driven company but at the same time we just want to make sure that we're doing the best we can to ensure for all of you that we're managing the company as efficiently as we can and we should be able do both.

Revenue should not necessarily drive the right efficiency ratio it should be making good decisions in terms of how you're organized, where you invest to deliver good revenues but also good returns.

John McDonald

And last thing on the cost side, so [Indiscernible] what use to be…

Tim Sloan

I thought we’re going to talk about cost…

John McDonald

You were more of decentralized focused - you’re centralizing a [Indiscernible] theme of the cost so it seems to be centralization of a lot of - certain parts of the company?

Tim Sloan

Right, yes I think that historically the company was run such that many of the enterprise functions were actually in the business line. So for example when I was in wholesale banking earlier in my career we had our own HR group, our own finance team, our own technology team and so and so forth. And today it just makes sense from our perspective not only from a risk standpoint but also from a technology and a cost standpoint to centralize more of those functions.

Always easier said than done but clearly an area that we’re very focused on and I believe that we can execute that’s not going to take away from the fact that we need to be very customer focused and be very responsive to our customers. And so we need to make sure that as we centralize – our enterprise functions we’re doing in a way that allows us to continue to be very responsive.

John McDonald

So on loan growth, first quarter loan growth for the industry was quite sluggish.

Tim Sloan

Yes.

John McDonald

You experienced that as well, we’re seeing a little bit of pickup and in the H.8 data so far in the second quarter what’s your sense of where we are in the commercial loan growth cycle and maybe what do you make of some of the industry softness we’ve seen so far in the first half of the year?

Tim Sloan

Sure. So in the first quarter again you’re being polite, our loans were actually down a little bit over $9 billion in the first quarter; I want to break that down, on the consumer side the primary drivers were on the auto side we were down by about $2 billion that’s because we’ve taken a view starting about the year ago, nine months ago that things were getting a little bit outsourced in the origination business. And so we pulled back we think that’s the right long-term decision to make and a short-term always a bit of a challenge because you’re giving up a little bit of revenue right now to make good credit decisions over time.

We had some seasonality which is normal in our credit card business. And then we had continued decline in our home equity business which is primarily the legacy home equity loans that are actually performing much better than we would have imagined a few years ago.

On the commercial side, we were down about $1 billion or so and the primary drivers there were in the energy part of our business we’re still seeing a reduction in the size of the portfolio as the entire energy industry rights itself from a credit standpoint. And then we saw some of our credit extended to banks around the world, moderate just a little bit. The rest of the commercial portfolio in the first quarter actually grew.

So we saw growth in our asset backed finance business, we saw growth in commercial real estate, and we saw growth for example in ABL. So far this quarter it's been a little bit better than that, but it hasn't been as robust as I think everybody would have hoped. I wouldn't get too concerned about that I mean the vagaries of what drives loan demand on a quarterly basis to me are less important than what loan demand looks like over a longer period of time.

I do think we’ve seen less acquisition activities so far this year in the market, whether it's in the middle market or corporate space than we saw about a year ago. But generally investment spend is about where we thought it would be from a customer standpoint, usage of line seems to be good, overall earnings are pretty good.

So my expectation is that we’ll continue to see steady growth that we seen in prior years but there has just been a little bit more of a pullback. I know there's a lot of focus and a lot of commentary that the reason that loan growth has been sluggish is because of what's going on in Washington. But candidly I don't – when I talk to our customers I don't really think they're saying – gosh I don't – because of what's going on in Washington I’m not going to make this investment, right. I think they're running their businesses the best way that they think they should, that may play a small part. But I don't think that’s a big driver to that.

John McDonald

So where do you see opportunities for Wells Fargo grow on the consumer side?

Tim Sloan

Gosh everywhere, I think - just to maybe take a few businesses in our mortgage business even though we’re largest mortgage – residential mortgage provider in the country. They’re still opportunities to grow there from a share standpoint. Our shares declined a bit over the last few years because we've made some very important decisions from a risk standpoint in terms of our FHA direct business, in terms of our wholesale business, in terms of our reverse mortgage business.

Having said that, I think our mortgage business today is well positioned as it has been ever to take advantage of what's going to be we believe over the next few years a slow but steady increase in demand for residential mortgages. And with the technology platform that we’re introducing I think we’re going to be able to take advantage of that and deliver that on more cost effective basis.

Our credit card business is undersized relative to the rest of our consumer portfolio. There's a lot of historical reasons for that, it's not because we don't like the credit card business. Over the last few years you’ve seen us take advantage of the fact that we've been able to grow our credit card business in the high single digit low double digit rates because of being able to convince some of our existing consumer customers who already call us their bank to use our credit card first in their wallet or on their mobile device and that strategy has worked well.

Having said that, there has been an impact on our ability to continue at that rate and because of some of the retail banking and sales practice issues we've had. And so what you're seeing is an investment in technology so that our credit card acquisition outside of our branches has really picked up pretty significantly and we’re excited about that, but we continue to see a big opportunity over time to grow the credit card business.

Also on the consumer side in our wealth business there is big opportunities there from our perspective. We’ve mentioned in the past about our ability to provide the right service and advice to our retail banking customers and have them move some of their wealth over to Wells Fargo to manage.

Over the last few years, we've been averaging about $1 billion on loans and referrals from the retail bank to our wealth business. We think that we can increase that pretty significantly over the next few years so that's pretty exciting. Also in the wealth side introducing our Intuitive Investor robo-advising product which will be coming out second half of this year I think it’s exciting to.

So there’s a lot of really good opportunities across the entire retail business and then of course continuing to grow from – where we are today as you know because of some of the retail sales practices issues are the growth of primary checking accounts has declined it bottomed out from a growth standpoint in the fourth quarter. We’re seeing slow, but steady growth and my expectation over the next year or so as we will get back to the growth levels that we enjoyed over the last few years.

John McDonald

In auto you mentioned the one area where you are pulling back and we shouldn’t expect net growth there became you’ve taken a cautious stand?

Tim Sloan

That's right. We became much more conservative in terms of our auto originations, beginning in the third quarter of last year you’ve seen that on a quarterly basis our originations have been down anywhere from I think 20% to about 40%. So the auto portfolio is declining, and declined in the first quarter by about $2 billion. My guess is that it will continue to see a decline in that portfolio over the next few quarters that will moderate but we’re very pleased with the quality of the loans that we’re originating today.

John McDonald

Just to be clear what you didn't like was some of the terms and considerable dynamics that we saw in that space?

Tim Sloan

In any market in any product as you go through cycles, you get to points where – both from a credit and a line standpoint you’re uncomfortable with where originations are. And – we were getting concerned about the level of advance rates about term and about pricing. So we just pulled back and I have been at this company for almost 30 years and then through a number of cycles and those are always hard decisions to make because when you make them, you always think you're doing it too soon and sometimes you are but over the long-term, those are the right kind of decisions to make and that's one of the reasons why as we talked about our six aspirational goals having the best risk management in the industry is very important to our long-term success.

John McDonald

Maybe if you could just touch on credit quality more broadly. You're enjoying very good period of credit quality like all the banks are. You're charge-offs in the 30 to 35 basis points of range. And anything you see on the horizon right now that would change things for you or you’re still pretty good about where we are credit front in the industry?

Tim Sloan

I think that across the board as John as you describe, our credit quality is really good. I wish we could live in a world where you could say this is going to be the level of losses that we're going to experience forever, I don't think that's the case, but is very good. I look at our residential mortgage portfolio for example I think we had one basis point of loss in the first quarter. We had net recoveries in the fourth quarter that's really, really good. Home equity 21 basis points in the first quarter, that's incredible.

So I think we're at historical lows right now, notwithstanding that we're working out of the energy credit losses that the industry experienced and we experienced over the last year and autos up a little bit, credit card losses across industry are out just a bit but overall credit is very strong and I don't see anything on the horizon, except maybe an idiosyncratic event for one industry or maybe one customer that really could impact that in the next year or so.

John McDonald

You talk a little bit about noninterest income you've been able to grow net interest income with healthy loan growth, some help from IRAs, bring some cash toward. I think at Investor Day this year, you indicated that you're looking to grow net interest income in the low to mid-single digit range this year. Talk about some of the puts and takes to that outlook and what you're doing to drive net interest income in this environment.

Tim Sloan

Sure. We've been fortunate to be able to grow net interest income even during this low rate environment and the drivers have been one loan growth over this period of a sluggish economy but good opportunities to grow organically and by acquisition we become the largest lender in this country and we're really proud of that and we want to continue to be the largest lender in this country because we think that's important to the underlying economic growth of the country but it's also important in terms of relationships with our customers. So we want to - the primary driver has been loans.

On a secondary basis, part of the reason that we've been able to grow net interest income is because of our deposit franchise. We've been able to grow deposits at very attractive levels. I think year-over-year in the first quarter it was 6% to 7%, that's a benefit to net interest income, doesn’t help the net interest margin but that's okay.

But it's also a reflection of how we're growing relationships with our customers, so primarily loans and deposits. The excess liquidity that we've had because deposits have been growing faster than loans have been reinvested in high-quality securities portfolio at a relatively reasonable duration so we're not locked in for a long period of time. Clearly short-term rates have a nice impact on the business but so do long-term rates if you've got a investment portfolio in hundreds of billions of dollars. So those are the primary drivers.

From a cost standpoint on the net interest income side, deposit cost have been held in check particularly on the retail side. I think you've seen that across the industry. I think that reflects the fact that what we provide particularly to our retail and wealth customers is a relationship, and convenience, and service, and technology in the like. And so they're willing to accept that as part of the overall relationship and so deposit cost have been down, and they've been lower than what we would've expected given the short-term rates have increased.

John McDonald

Since I've been so polite so far, I’m going to push a little bit just on a net interest margin sensitivity other thing, I know you get this question, other banks have shown or boosted net interest margin from the early hikes we seen so far. Your own demonstrations of rate sensitivity of what you expected at the low-end of peers and even your range. Do you take a more balanced view than others or why might that be?

Tim Sloan

Well I don't spend as much time as you might imagine looking at what our competitors are doing from a net interest margin standpoint and the primary reason for that is, we don't manage the net interest margin. Net interest margin is really an outcome of growing net interest income over time and a primary driver for the fact that our net interest margin has been a little bit lower than others is just because of the growth in our deposit franchise. And long-term that is terrific from our perspective.

Our net interest margin has been flattish over the last couple of quarters. I think it's 278 basis points, something like that but again it's not something that we really obsessive about - we're much more focused on making sure that we got net interest income growing in the right direction.

John McDonald

And rising rates reflect your position to benefit from that?

Tim Sloan

Absolutely. I think it's not magical in that, it doesn't occur on day one but gosh when you got a loan book like we have and the percentage that's floating rate versus fixed, it resets when rates go up and your deposit costs as I mentioned before continue to lag that's a real benefit over time. Again you don't get it right way but over time and you need to be prudent to make sure you're paying the right deposit levels to your customers and the right ECR rates to your treasury customers and the like but so far we've been able to hold those in check.

John McDonald

This question has come up few times in a last couple of days. Does the flattening yield curve we’ve seen over the last few weeks that make a little more challenging as the tenure comes down, the most sensitivity is probably on the shorter end but how much of the flattening curve again more challenging for the bank?

Tim Sloan

I thought that it was challenging at 170, if you think about the tenure, even though it's - I don’t know what it was this morning I didn’t check, but 220ish, that’s better than 170. So it’s less challenging than it was at 170, it's not as good as it was at 270.

I think about our business model as one that can be successful in any sort of rate environment. I think there was a big concern about whether or not a business model like ours could be as profitable in a very low rate environment, I think we demonstrated that pretty successfully over the last few years rate through a little bit higher today. So both on the long end and the short end and that's beneficial. So I'm more optimistic today than I was nine months for sure because where rates are.

John McDonald

You talk about retail banking and sales practices and your new compensation structure, Mary Mack put in place a new compensation structure you talked about for the retail bankers, new emphasis on service. How would you describe kind of the tweaks and the new strategy in the retail system?

Tim Sloan

The challenge that we had and candidly one of mistakes that we made was that we had an incentive compensation structure in a retail bank that was too focused on selling products. And so that drove some inappropriate behavior and so we changed that.

We scrapped that plan and as you described John, we introduced a new plan to 75,000 team members in January and it's different in that - it is much more focused on measuring service and advice in terms of customer experience and customer loyalty. We've actually been up until Investor Day and providing those metrics on a monthly basis and you seen those metrics begin to rebound from the low levels they were in the fourth quarter all the way through the first quarter.

So service and advice it's a much more team approach in that, it's based upon how folks work together in branches and how the entire performance of the branch here. It's also focused on growing relationships over time as opposed to selling products and then making sure that we make referrals that are the right referrals to our product partners, there's an appropriate risk overlay to that new plan, it's been in existence for the quarter and we just had our quarterly payouts for the plan.

We went through a detailed review of the plan or a few things that will probably change nothing material but so far our team and we recently I say this is because we surveyed them and asked them what do you think about the new plan? They overwhelmingly were very excited about the plan but I think it's really important John to reinforce that Mary and team are on a journey in that - you don't just roll out a plan to 75,000 people and say good luck, there's a lot of management that is required to make sure that that plan is in place.

So in addition to rolling out a new plan we've got a big focus in terms of training and not only our tellers and our bankers and our customer service managers, but branch managers and district managers to make sure that we can make that new plan will be successful in a new environment and I'm optimistic that that's going to happen.

John McDonald

Can you talk a little bit about what you're doing with technology and the branches, and you seem to be carving out a leadership position and using technology in the retail banking and transforming the model. Can you talk a little bit about what you're doing there?

Tim Sloan

Sure. So I think one of the big opportunities that the entire industry has and we are no different is creating a much more seamless experience for our customers so that they can work with us when, where and how they want to do that. Now we have a real nice competitive advantage because when you look at our branch network today, we think we've got 6000 branches - we know we have 6000 branches but we believe they are in the right markets and so on.

That creates a great opportunity as our customers change their habits and want to not only use branches or use ATMs or use mobile or use online, they want to be able to have a seamless experience. So if we can create that end-to-end experience with them, that creates a much better experience for them and so things like rolling out the cardless ATM, technology to all of our ATMs that we rolled out this in the second quarter, I guess the end of March that was very well received.

And we have and we talked about at Investor Day we have a number of other pretty interesting products and services that we're rolling out to our retail customers to improve that experience whether it's chat box on Facebook or some of the other product and service we have are pretty exciting.

In addition, we can use technologies to continue to drive down costs within our branches in terms of servicing our customers. At our Investor Day, Jonathan Velline talked about how we've been able to take about $170 million out of this branch costs in terms of reducing paper, making sure that cash deliveries are balanced in an appropriate way. There's lots of opportunity there.

John McDonald

So investors often ask you to -why aren't you cutting more branches, they look at the number of branch they have and maybe simplistically say, you should cut more. I know your targeting reductions are about 430 branches in the next two years. Why is that the right number? And how do you come to that? And what do you say to folks that just look and say how you should cut more?

Tim Sloan

Sure. I think it's easy for folks to look at a large branch network like we have and say we have too many because people aren't going into branches anymore. Well, that's not right. Now that maybe for some of our competitors but it's not at Wells Fargo and the reason we have the number of branches we have is because that's where our customers are telling us, they like the experience of going into their branch, they like the people they're working with.

Having said that, I think we've got an opportunity to prudently rationalize our branch network because in some markets we've got some branches that are probably too close to each other or we've got some underperforming branches and in the Investor Day material in Mary Mack's presentation there was a really good slide, that described what we think the impact would be of the first 200 branches or so that we would close in terms of revenue and expense.

And so what we're going to do is we're going to have the branch network that our customers want. If they are telling us that they want fewer, we will have fewer. If they want us to have more, we’ll have more. The mistake that I think some of our competitors are making is they're looking at their branch network purely on an expense basis as opposed to how important they are they are from a customer relationship basis.

Now that doesn't mean that we should use that as an excuse not to make sure that we've got the right network in place but to me we look at it much more from a relationships standpoint. So what we do and what Mary and I and some others did in the third quarter last year as we looked at the branch network and said, let's just look at our lowest performing branches and let's just decide that if they're not producing the right returns, and it was really a return to decision John, let's go ahead and just reduce that number of branches.

We think that if you turn the clock back, we reduced the number of branches by about 80 in the second half of last year. 200 seems to be the right number. That could be a little bit higher, a little bit lower and then we'll ratchet it up to 250. That doesn't necessarily mean that 250 becomes 350 or 400, it's going to be what our customers want.

But again the primary driver is branch traffic and whether our customers want our branches and where they want them.

John McDonald

We should Tim talk about the regulatory environment. It seems like the regulators are asking questions and folks in D.C. about where things might have been appropriately regulated where they might have been overdone. How hopefully that will get a reconsideration of something that might be starting your business and what would some of those top suggestions that you might have for folks who are asking the question.

Tim Sloan

Sure. So it's not surprising and certainly understandable that given the great recession that we went through that we have gone through a period in this country where we've had a significant increase the amount of regulation. You've seen that happen and after other recessions in the U.S. and the Great Depression is a great - is another example of that.

But it's also the case that and it's not because anybody was doing anything untoward but it's also the case that sometimes when you introduce a lot of regulation in a relatively short period of time and that is what's happened over the last eight or nine years, we probably get to the point where maybe there's been a little too much, we've gone too far, they're not getting the same kind of results that everybody has hoped for.

Now having said all that, we are a big believer in having good regulation for the banking industry in this country. We think that's important to the success of the economy but we also believe that it's an appropriate time to pause for a minute and just ask the question what's working and what's not.

And so I think that because of the performance of the industry and you got to give the industry a lot of credit for that but also because of the new regulatory environment, we've recreated one of the strongest financial markets in the world, that's a good thing. But the largest banks in this country need as much liquidity as they have right now? Arguably I think we've got a lot. Do we need as much capital? I think we've got a lot. Do we need some of the regulations to become less subjective and more objective? I think that would be helpful.

And so those are the types of themes and conversations that we have. It's not to somehow roll back the regulatory environments such that it's like it was in 2006 and 2007, we never want to go back there but gosh if things were a little bit more objective and subjective would that be positive? Sure.

John McDonald

On the capital front today you have about 11.2% CET1.

Tim Sloan

Correct.

John McDonald

I think longer term you said you feel like you probably need about 10%. How much is CCAR, a wildcard and your ability to plan and use the capital that you need to carry more than you might need?

Tim Sloan

Well I think that, when I mentioned objective versus subjective from a thematic standpoint, I think CCAR is probably a great example. Does it make sense for the industry for any sort of bank to stress their business model before deciding how much capital return to shareholders? Of course it does.

That's a very objective process. I mean there are subjective variables that go into making those decision but to me it's very objective. I think one of the challenges with the CCAR process is become a little bit more subjective because there's been kind of a risk overlay to the underlying numbers and I think that it's fair to say that in the industry because of that subjective overlay there's probably an additional level of conservatism that’s built in everybody's capital plan today.

So there's been - there's more conservatism there. We absolutely bridge on that we've got more than enough capital to run the company today more than what we think is required in terms of the minimum requirement and the 100 basis points buffer that we’ve talked about. I mean today that's about $20 billion of excess capital and over time we’d like to return it to our shareholders. And hope to be able to accomplish them.

John McDonald

And on the liquidity front, same kind on question on liquidity give 300 billion or so cash on the balance sheet today. How much of that is regulatory rules driven LCR and other kind of regulatory components and how much of this kind of lack of deployment opportunity in the current rate environment?

Tim Sloan

We’ve talked about - I’ll answer the question starting at - we’ve talked about having in the tens of billions of dollars. I mean everyday is a little bit different because you have ups and downs given the size of the company and our customer base but we've talked about having tens of billions of dollars of excess liquidity today that if our customers wanted to borrow that, we love to be able to do that.

But in addition to that, I think in terms of growing our credit book, we also have a large investment portfolio that I much rather have loaned out to our customers, and necessarily invested in securities, we just invest in securities based upon where we are from a loan demand standpoint.

So, I would think about excess liquidity not only in terms of the excess amount of cash that might be available, but also the portion of the investment portfolio that we could redeploy to credit.

John McDonald

Talk about the six goals that you have in shareholder value, how do you think about this? What are the key ingredients delivering on that? How you measure management delivery on shareholder value?

Tim Sloan

Well I think if we can execute on the first five aspirational goals and we will deliver the best returns in the industry and you can measure that as a function of total shareholder return, as to how I generally think about it. We'll also continue to measure ourselves based upon the metrics of ROA, ROE efficiency and then our amount of capital deployment.

John McDonald

Couple of questions from the cards here - from the audience, are higher interest rates required to move your ROE higher over the next few years?

Tim Sloan

They would be helpful, it's not only a function of higher rates but also the slope of the yield curve and the like. But I think one of the reasons - but they’re not a requirement and the reason I say that is, that one of the reasons why we’ve been successful in a very low rate environment for an extended period of time is because of how balanced our business model is.

We get depending upon every quarter is a little bit different, but depending upon the quarter we get about 50% of our revenues from net interest income and about 50% from noninterest income. So it's not a requirement, but it certainly would be helpful.

John McDonald

Are you adding efficiency goals and delivery on efficiency goals to some of the incentive and valuation plans of some of the senior leaders in the next few years or is that something you’d consider as you emphasized delivering better efficiency?

Tim Sloan

Absolutely. I think that the senior leadership of the company and compensation related for their folks is going to be based upon our ability to achieve the goals that we’ve talked about publicly. And if we don't achieve them then we won't be compensated as well as if we achieve them.

John McDonald

I guess the question is more is there any new emphasis on efficiency in the metrics or here.

Tim Sloan

No.

John McDonald

Question about the credit card business, I have seen number of banks are reentering or increasing their emphasis on the card business. So the question is why it’s a good time for Wells to try to take share in this business or grow in our newly growing out of footprint is that a new strategy that grow out footprint?

Tim Sloan

I wouldn’t say that it's a new strategy to grow out of footprint but clearly technology gives us the opportunity to do that more effectively and efficiently. And so I think you’re going to see more of that which will be I think a positive thing. There is no question that the credit card business is very competitive today and you’ve seen some of our competitors be very aggressive in terms of sign-up bonuses and points and so on and so forth.

We tend to be a little bit more in the middle of the road. The business has felled, but still providing incredible returns, very attractive returns even as competitive it is today. And so we think it’s an appropriate time to – as it has been for the last few years to continue to grow that business, but we’re going to grow it over long-term, it’s going to be as focused on growing credit cards from our existing customer base as it will be in terms of acquiring new customers into Wells Fargo that aren’t necessarily in the footprint.

John McDonald

There is a question here about how decisions are made such as lowering exposure to auto like how is the decision like that a macro decision or a risk reduction, this decision made at the company?

Tim Sloan

You get people in a room you shut the door, they yell and scream and they - I’m kidding. It’s an iterative process and I think it really reflects the way that we make decisions at the company in that the line of business, our credit folks, senior leadership, all have an equal seat at the table. And anybody can raise your hand and say you know I'm a little worried - when you have and I think we've got the best risk team in the industry, you pay them right, what their job is, their job is to worry and try to see three, six, nine months ahead of time.

And so it's a very iterative process and ultimately we reach some level of consensus and I really encouraged that for any decision we make within the company. It's okay to disagree, it’s okay to raise your hand, it's okay to take a contrary position. I think over time that's how you create an appropriately inclusive environment to make better decisions that's just one example.

But those types of decisions also reflect the long-term focus that we have with the company. Because again, when you decide that you want to reduce your exposure to an industry or to a customer base that in the short-term you could make more money from, that's a hard decision in the short-term because it can affect your - how much money you're going to make or how much - what the compensation might be for individuals and the like but over long-term its absolutely the right decision.

John McDonald

There is a question here about asset management and wealth management, asset and wealth management industry during consolidation would it make sense for Wells Fargo to scale up potentially inorganically and take advantage if there are consolidation opportunities. And maybe you could just use this question to comment broadly on your wealth and asset management strategy and do you had a change in leadership in that mortgage?

Tim Sloan

Yes so what’s John referring is this morning we announced that David Carroll who runs our Wealth and Investment Management business is retiring. David has been with Wells Fargo and its predecessors for 38 years. He has had a just an incredible career at the company and he was very instrumental in terms of the successful combination of Wells Fargo and Wachovia in the wealth and investment side and he will definitely be missed. He is a good friend and colleague.

We've also announced this morning that Jon Weiss who runs Wells Fargo Securities is going to move over and take David's role, it’s going to be a relatively 60-dayish type of transition period. David will be helpful in that and I’m sure that will go well.

The wealth and investment business for us is like credit card at some level is undersize relative to the rest of our businesses. Having said that, under David's leadership the performance in our wealth and investment business has been pretty impressive. In fact David made a joke at Investor Day and I’d refer you back to the slide that he talked about is his favorite slide that he has up all over his house and his office. The steady growth that we've had from a revenue standpoint and the improvement in margins in that business and he has met and exceeded all the goals that he set for his team.

We continue to believe that there's good opportunities to grow that business organically. I mentioned the referral activity that we've had from our retail business to the wealth business, that's pretty exciting. We've made some acquisition recently on FA side. We acquired about 115 or so financial advisors to move over from Credit Suisse about a year or so ago and that's gone actually quite well.

I don't think we need to make an acquisition in that environment just because of the organic opportunities. We have to grow the business. I think the bigger opportunities are to make sure that we've got our customer segmented approach appropriately, that we've got the right products that we're delivering like Intuitive Investor.

On the asset management side, we were able to convince Kristi Mitchem to join the company about a year or so ago and she's developed an appropriate strategic plan for our asset management business and we think there's some good opportunities there. We made some selective acquisitions there. We bought a firm about a year ago in Los Angeles called Analytics and that's worked out pretty well.

So there may be some acquisition opportunities but I think there's as much opportunity for us to grow the business on an organic basis.

John McDonald

Great. Tim, you covered a lot of ground, appreciate it. Thanks so much for joining.

Tim Sloan

Thanks John, appreciate being here.

