Off-The-Cuff Lessons In Holism

You just have to learn how to look at it.

It's Thursday and I've got some off-the-cuff observations for you.

First of all, if you're in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) or SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) you really need to consider whether it's possible for the high yield rally to run any further.

We may be approaching a theoretical limit. If you don't believe me, ask Bill Gross, who said this last month:

I don't think high-yield spreads have any more to compress.

That assessment goes double if you're in the camp who is skeptical about the prospects for a sustained rally in crude. Never forget this chart:

The last time spreads were this tight, crude was at roughly $95/bbl.

Additionally, remember that high yield has become increasingly disconnected from issuers' ability to service their debt. Recall this from the IMF:

Which brings us quickly to another pretty interesting chart out today from SocGen. Have a look:

(SocGen)

See the red line moving away from the blue line over there on the right-hand side? Well that's basically strong balance sheets outperforming weak balance sheets in the equity market (red line moving up), but HY spreads are still moving tighter (blue line not moving up). Here's how SocGen explains that:

Leverage is historically high and while interest rates are gradually rising, credit spreads on high yield bonds have plummeted. Why? Well asset volatility is historically very low, or to put it another way, asset price confidence is high. This, coupled with the continuous clamor for yield, is then perhaps feeding a false confidence in credit markets. Any shift then in equity volatility could then be ruinous, not just for the equity market but for the credit market as well.

Moving right along, that raises the following question: If the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is punishing weak balance sheets, what does that say for the future of the debt-financed buyback bid?

Well, SocGen is glad you asked. To wit:

The debt build-up during this cycle has been incredible, particularly when compared to the stagnant progression of EBITDA. S&P1500 ex financial net debt has risen by almost $2 trillion in five years, a 150% increase, but this mild in comparison to the tripling of the debt pile in the Russell 2000 in six years. As we also highlighted recently, interest payments cost the smallest 50% of stocks in the US fully 30% of their EBIT compared with just 10% of profits for the largest 10%. Clearly the sensitivity to higher interest rates is then going to be with this smallest 50%, while the dominance and financial strength of the largest 10% disguises this problem in the aggregate index measures. As we have long pointed out the reason for this increase in debt is largely down to financial engineering - aka share buybacks (see charts below). However the most recent data points to a significant change in this trend - with not only debt issuance in decline, but also the quantity of share buybacks. In the long-term this is obviously good news; borrowing money to buy back your elevated shares is clearly nonsense. However that has been the case for a number of years now. Are US corporates really waking up to the foolishness of their actions or are they constrained by their balance sheets? Or they may simply be anticipating greater clarity on Trump's policies? Who knows! But in the short term, this does significantly reduce the impact of the biggest net purchaser of US equities.

And see this is where I get to remind you (again) that there are real numbers and real dynamics behind the price action you see reflected in benchmarks.

The voracious buyback bid is effectively subsidized by central banks who, by virtue of dumping trillions of dollars in QE on the top of the quality ladder, have driven investors down that ladder in search of yield.

That, in turn, creates a bid for corporate debt issuance and the proceeds from that debt are used to finance EPS-inflating buybacks.

This isn't a "theory" - it's reality. And indeed, if you were to ask Ben Bernanke he would tell you that this is precisely how it was designed to work. It's the very opposite of a conspiracy theory because it's neither a "theory" or a "conspiracy."

The problem (as outlined above) is that the stock market is now punishing leverage, which means a reversal of this dynamic.

Coming full circle, it's just a matter of time before credit spreads on over-leveraged junk issuers begin to reflect the same underperformance that's hitting weak balance sheet stocks.

This really all does fit together. It's the holistic approach to markets.

You just have to learn how to apply it.

