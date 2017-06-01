Palo Alto Networks: Heading To $160

PANW stock should have no problems reaching $160 by the end of the year, delivering better than 34% returns.

Palo Alto Networks, thanks to 25% revenue growth rate, erased any doubt that it was losing its lead in the fast-growing threat-prevention market.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) wer soaring almost 13% in the after-hour session Wednesday, reaching a high of $134 after the cybersecurity specialist reported third quarter fiscal 2017 results that beat Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Combined with upbeat guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year, Palo Alto Networks, thanks to 25% revenue growth rate, erased any doubt that it was losing its lead in the fast-growing threat-prevention market. Although these shares aren't as cheap as they were ahead of the quarter, PANW stock should have no problems reaching $160 by the end of the year, delivering better than 34% returns.

While that target might seem aggressive, given that it puts the forward P/E at 37, Palo Alto Networks is also generating higher profit margins. What's more, the company just demonstrated that it has overcome its product-development challenges and is able to close large deals - many of which should boost the top and bottom lines in the quarters ahead. And for investors who are on the sidelines waiting for a better entry point, don't hold your breath. Let's go through the numbers.

In the quarter that ended April, the company reported adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $431.8 million. Aside from handily beating Street estimates of 55 cents per share on revenue of $412, the measures translate to year-over-year growth of 45% and 25%, respectively.

CEO Mark McLaughlin pointed to the fact that the company had added "the second highest number of new customers in the company's history." adding, "The integrated and highly automated prevention capabilities of our Next-Generation Security Platform continue to differentiate us in the market as we help our customers protect our digital way of life." And as evidenced by the its "billings" in the quarter, which rose by 12% to $544.1 million, there is no sign of slowing down.

This is because the billings metric, especially in the tech industry, denotes the strength of future revenue, or commitments to buy. In this case, not only does it imply future confidence that the company has raised the forecast, it also suggest possible market share gains. For the current quarter, Palo Alto projects revenue in a range of $481 million to $491 million, with EPS of 78 cents to 80 cents. That compares to consensus for $485 million and 74 cents per share.

CFO Steffan Tomlinson said the company was "expanding" within its customer base, but also adding new customers. He added that the company "continue to balance growth and profitability, as cash flow from operations totaled $211.2 million in the quarter, free cash flow totaled $162.6 million, and we ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $2.1 billion."

All told, there were no weak areas during the quarter. And with recent concerns about the WannaCry ransomware and other cyber threats causing companies and governments to rethink their threat-prevention strategies, Palo Alto Networks should continue to thrive. And patient investors who have held their shares and/or averaged down during the Q2 selloff were wise to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.