McDonald's (MCD) Management Presents at RBC 2017 Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD)

RBC 2017 Consumer & Retail Conference

June 01, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Ozan - CFO

Analysts

David Palmer - RBC

David Palmer

Welcome again to the RBC Consumer Conference. I’m Q - David Palmer, RBC’s food and restaurant analyst. I am very happy to welcome McDonald’s to the conference. With me on stage here is A - Kevin Ozan, McDonald’s CFO; also in the audience today Mike Flores and Mike Cieplak. The McDonald’s stock is up 60% over the last two years and that’s the two years since Kevin and Steve Easterbrook have been placed in their respective roles with much of that move as you know happening in recent months as the turnaround has gained more steam. Of course, as CFO, Kevin sets the financial direction of the firm and drives strategies to drive sustainable profitable growth we hope to see for McDonald’s. In his 20 years at McDonald’s, he has risen through the financial functions of the firm and at one point a while ago he even had to work in investor relations dealing with people like me…

Kevin Ozan

And survived it.

David Palmer

Yes. So, thank you Kevin, Mike and Mike for coming.

Of course, there’s a lot more to McDonald’s than just the U.S. business, but I think that people are thinking about that quite a bit these days, and of course it’s been a kind of a key turnaround market; it’s been a struggling market before, recently. Could you talk a little bit about that multifaceted turnaround that is the U.S.? And then, we’ll go from there.

Kevin Ozan

Sure. So, first thanks for having me here today, appreciate the time.

Let me start with taking a step back and just trying to bridge kind of the last couple of years and then we’ll get into the U.S.

So, the last two years really have been spent on turning around our business, if you will. Steve and I got came in at the positions beginning of 2015, as David mentioned. And really, the last couple of years, we’re about getting the right organization structure in place, the right people in place, making some tough decisions in the last 18 months, I’ll say, related to some restructuring in the Company, delayering of the Company, that helped set us up for kind of this velocity growth plan which is our growth plan that we talked about the beginning of March this year.

And that plan is really about three aspects. It’s retaining the customers that we -- kind of our stronghold, which are things like family business, things like breakfast; it’s about regaining transactions where we’ve lost over the last several years. Things like value, certainly in the U.S., convenience and food; I’ll say food, taste and quality. And then, the third is really about converting casual customers, so kind of areas where we have the right to play and customers give us permission to play but there’s still a lot of opportunities. So, this will be things like coffee and snacking I would say.

So, the U.S. as well as our other countries, as they plan for 2017, they plan their business within this framework, and not everybody touches all those pieces, it depends on what country you’re in et cetera. And then, on top of those, we came up with three global accelerators, what we call global accelerators. That’s digital, delivery, and Experience of the Future really is primarily focused in the U.S.; while we’re doing it internationally, the U.S. hasn’t really kicked in yet. So, those three would be our accelerators. And then, as we put all of this in place and modeled it all through, we came up with new long-term targets that we talked about in March, and that includes system-wide sales growth of 3% to 5%; earnings per share growth in the high single digits; and then when you add in our dividend, that gets you a total shareholder return in the low double digits.

The U.S. has certainly been, as you mentioned, key or the biggest piece of this turnaround. It started with all-day breakfast referenced, right. That was the one thing that kind of got things moving in the right direction. And I know, everyone’s concern at the time was, is it a one hit wonder, or is that it could be a one quarter, is it one year. But what that really did was helped elevate breakfast the way all-day breakfast goes. And I’ll just talk about it because it’s different than some of the other things like digital and delivery. All-day breakfast started out really high and then it evens -- kind of settles in at a place less than it started out but certainly above where we were prior to that. So, we were effectively able to raise our what we call our baseline.

Then, what you have to do it is you have to be able to continually layer on new platforms on a growing baseline. We have never wanted to layer on platforms on a declining base line because I think that’s a recipe for -- I won’t say disaster, but not good things. And so, it was important for us to first get our baseline trend kind of settled before we could start kicking in with these additional growth drivers. The additional growth drivers for the U.S. will be things like digital; will be where we’ll have order and pay in all of the U.S. restaurants by the end of this year; it will be things like delivery, and I’ll leave them; I’m sure we’ll get into talking about that; and it will be this Experience of the Future in the U.S., which encompasses remodeling the restaurants. Right now, we’re about half remodeled in the U.S. so it encompasses remodeling the other half of the restaurants, as well as putting in these Experience of the Future elements, which are things like self order kiosks, table service, guest experience leaders that help you through using the kiosk and bringing the food to your table, a little bit change in the front counter where the order point and the pick-up point are separated.

So that’s what you’ll see kind of going on in the U.S. over the next couple of years. Chris Kempczinski who leads the U.S. now came from various places Pepsi, Kraft, and he has been in there now for almost a year. He first went around listening to the operator franchisees. And what he heard was they wanted a holistic plan for the next several years. So, one of the complaints was that we historically were kind of living, if you will, quarter-to-quarter on promotions or whatever, not the most strategic, as you might imagine. And so, it was important for us to get a holistic plan that we can then drive for the next several years. And so, that’s what we’ve been doing -- that’s what he has been doing over the last three months, if you will, as we’ve had all the franchisees go through the same experience that we had investors go through on March 1st, to understand all the pieces.

So, in the U.S., it’s experiences of the future, it’s digital, delivery, and then the fourth component that’s important in the U.S. obviously is food. So, if you think about what we’ve done over the last couple of years in the U.S., it’s taking out the antibiotics in the chicken; it’s taking out high fructose corn syrup in the buns; it’s moving towards cage-free eggs; it’s taking out all the artificial preservatives in chicken nuggets; it’s moving the fresh beef for our Quarter Pounders. So, what you will have seen and you should continue to see are specific moves that kind of tell the customer that we are improving food quality and food taste. And so, I’ll leave it at that to give you some follow-up. But at a high level, that’s kind of what’s going on in the U.S.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Palmer

Thank you. There’s going to be a lot to dig into in this. And one of the things I just wanted to ask you guys, somebody that’s been there for a while, seen it before and after some of the management changes, just curious what you’re seeing internally in terms of the urgency, the ability to basically power through the bureaucracy, not just internally but with the franchisees? I’ve been impressed with the fact that Chris K in particular is punching things over the goal line that the other management in the past had said that it was difficult to get consensus on. How are you moving forward faster and better?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. That’s a great question, because it is having been there for a little while; it’s different today than it was a couple of years ago, and in a good way, right. We needed to change. We weren’t changing as fast as the world around us was changing. And so, I mentioned earlier that one of the early things we did was changed the organization structure. Our organization structure historically around the world was based on geography. So, we had an organization over Europe, an organization over what we called APMEA, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. And we had a group of people that effectively functioned between the markets and corporate or home office. And that was some bureaucracy. So, if you think of how decisions had to be made, they had to go up through this area of the world organization as we called it, up to corporate and then back down.

We eliminated effectively that area of the world organization, so that now Steve and I and the rest of senior leadership have direct view, visibility into our top, I’ll say, 12 or so markets, which really drive 90% of our income. So there’s a very thin layer of people, or it’s really a few people that more function as consulting with the markets, if you will. And we reorganized based on type of markets versus geography. So, we have a segment called international lead markets, that’s our five biggest markets outside the US, that’s UK, France, Germany, Australia and Canada. Originally, those were in three different segments, Canada would have been in North America segment; Australia was in an APMEA segment; and what they would tell you is they would go to meetings with no disrespect intended but Taiwan and Malaysia and Singapore but countries that they didn’t have anything in common with. So, they’d go to these meetings and they couldn’t relate to the issues and things being discussed whereas now when they’re in meetings with Canada and UK and Germany, those are more similar markets in terms of market maturity, in terms of customers, in terms of competitive steps.

So that was a big step for us because what it allows now is best practices to travel faster and things that don’t work to travel faster not to do. So, just as importantly, if Australia has tried something and it didn’t work, historically Canada would have then tried it because they’re well, were different, we’ll go see if it’ll work here. The markets are not as different as we like to think they are. And so, it’s allowed us to have good ideas travel faster and stop bad ideas from traveling as fast.

The other thing I’d say from just the internal culture, if you will, I think we always said we were customer centric, as I know every company does. But the reality was something like all-day breakfast. It was the number one most requested thing here in the U.S. And our reason for not doing it always was it was going to be difficult operationally. So, I don’t know if we could really say we were customer centric when we were really being driven by was that going to be hurting to our efficient for operation.

When we changed our mindset to saying, all right, if this is a number one request by customers, how we are going to make this work, it’s a different mindset. And all of us -- the other mindset has progressed over perfection, meaning if you think about how we first came into all-day breakfast, we didn’t have the whole breakfast menu. We had certain -- you either had to decide at that point whether you are a McMuffin market or a biscuit market, and we had some selling biscuits and some selling McMuffins. We didn’t do everything all at once. That was okay. It was just introducing the idea of having all-day breakfast to people. Now, we’ve been able a year later to add the rest of it. But historically, at McDonald’s, it was we couldn’t do anything until everything was perfected. And so, it would take us a really long time to test it, retest it, go test in another country. By the time we’ve got through our testing, the world had moved on from where we were. So, we’ve gotten to be a little more nimble in moving quicker, taking some risks and again progress over perfection is just getting moving in some of this stuff.

David Palmer

And then tying in with -- on the franchisees side, it seems like you are essentially bundling decisions together where you are saying okay, guys, you can’t pick me apart on one thing or another; we’re moving forward with the whole thing. And get used to not liking some parts but we’re going to move forward.

Kevin Ozan

Yes. It’s a great point. So, this recent or the most recent kind of bundle that we’ve been talking to the franchisees about incorporates a lot of aspects. It incorporates moving the fresh beef for the Quarter Pounders and incorporates moving the Experience of the Future in all the things that come with; it incorporates digital menu boards; it incorporates changing some of the way we do marketing. Right now, we’re heavily local marketing. We’re going to be moving more of that to national, which is more efficient. So, it is what we would call a holistic plan. And again, it goes to Chris, going on and talking to the franchises and the franchisees saying, quit one-offing us on every time we need a new investment. Tell us what’s coming over the next couple of years. And so, this is the way that we can now lay out the plans for the next few years. And the way, it’s been laid out by Chris is, this is the plan, there are going to be what we call gives and gets. There are things -- so we’re going to partner with the franchisees, higher than we have historically. We’ll partner upto 55% for them to do these, Experience of the Future. Historically, we’ve partnered, 40%, 45% let’s say, so little bit higher. And in return, you have to sign up for all of these other things that we’ve said, the marketing change, getting the Experience of the Future done et cetera.

And it isn’t a pick and choose. You either take the whole bundle or you are in or out. And so, we’re in the period right now where the franchisees are going through kind of reviewing what we call these commitment letters to effectively sign up for the plan. We feel pretty good because we took them all through this experience that we had set up in Downtown Chicago to show aspects of the plan. And then, we had surveys kind of just quick post visit surveys. And in those post visit surveys, it was something like a 90% approval rating of the plan afterwards. So, we feel pretty good that they’re on board with the plan, but we need to go through the formality obviously with signing up.

David Palmer

That’s related and perhaps a segue to the whole notion of reimaging or just standing on the assets, and that’s of course tied to things like CapEx. You could be a phenomenal free cash flow story someday, maybe after this is over. Could you talk about the evolution you see in front of you and then, perhaps what you’ll become when you grow up and go past this CapEx phase?

Kevin Ozan

When I personally grow up or the company grows up? What I’d say is, so, right now, we’re effectively converting substantially all of our net income to free cash flow, about $4 billion or so a year. But that’s with the CapEx spend of nearly $2 billion, let’s call it. And over the next couple of years, the biggest need for capital in our business is this U.S. Experience of the Future that I’ve talked about. So, it’s the one area when we look around the world, the rest of the world is generally remodeled. The U.S., like I said is about half. So, it’s the one area that we need to invest some capital over the next few years. We’re hoping to accelerate that and get it done as quick as possible over the next three years, let’s say.

Once that’s completed, then we expect our CapEx to go down substantially, so maybe by about a third, let’s say. And that should be more of an ongoing run rate of capital. All of that difference would go to free cash flow, obviously. And if we’re generating substantially all of our net income into free cash flow today and our capital is going to go down, one could conclude that that may result in more than -- generating more than our net income and free cash flow on a normal basis. And we’ve committed that generally we will return all free cash flow to shareholders over time. So, it may not be exactly every year but over time in the form of dividends and share repurchases that free cash flow would go back to shareholders. So, once we get through these next couple of years of intense -- I won’t say intense, but a little bit higher capital than what should be a normal run rate, we will then be in a normal ongoing mode for the business that won’t require nearly as much capital because we have moved from a highly company operated organization to one that will be 93, 94, 95ish percent franchised.

David Palmer

And just related to that, what do you think is an appropriate level of debt for the company?

Kevin Ozan

So, right now, we’re at BBB+ whatever the equivalent is at Moody’s. For us, we think it’s important to be investment grade. I know that several of our direct competitors or direct peers are below investment grade. It’s a very different model than we have for a few reasons. One, we access global capital markets. So, we’re issuing in currencies way beyond just U.S. dollars. We need to have access to those other capital markets. We also access commercial paper markets. So, we need to make sure that we have the appropriate access with the commercial paper markets. I’d say, in this instance, size matters a little bit. So, we have nearly $30 billion of total debt. If you add up all the debt of some of our direct competitors, four of them specifically, the total of theirs doesn’t equal our existing debt. So, it’s a different dynamic of what one of them may have to issue compared to our issuances.

The other dynamic out there is our franchisees get a halo from our rating, meaning that we don’t guarantee any of their debts, but the fact that they’re associated with McDonald’s, gives them a little bit better access to capital than generally little more favorable rate. And right now, as we’re entering into this phase that we just talked about with heavy investment required in the U.S., it’s really important for our franchisees to be able to exit these markets. And so, we wouldn’t want to do anything in the near-term that would potentially disrupt that. So, we like where we are. Right now, we are managing to BBB+ and you should expect that for the next couple of years probably.

David Palmer

One of things that Mike or I think it was Chris K that said that it that you had lost share to nearby competitors relatively more than say fast casual or convenience stores. And there was also a claim that the traffic share losses would not continue, sort of drawing the line. Could you talk about what the plan was, maybe whatever the things that thought were causing that move to nearby competitors that would essentially make the plan going forward?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. So, we did -- it’s part of the setting up of the strategy. We did, for us, what was our largest consumer study in our history, 30,000 people across nine markets to understand where what are people preferences, where are they going, why are they going, why are they coming to or not coming to McDonald’s, not all McDonald’s customers obviously but people that eat. So, it was helpful to understand where and why they choose where they do. And we found remarkable consistency in most of our major markets around the world, but certainly one of the big things in the U.S. was where we have lost transactions primarily was in the value side, the value customer, if you will.

Now, it wasn’t just the value customer because if you recall, I talked about regaining the transactions, it was food quality and perception, it was convenience and value. So, we lost some in all of those but value was probably the biggest one of those three. And one of the reasons we lost was when we came off of dollar menu, which at some point we needed to come off of to, we were on it for 10 years and you can only stay on a dollar price point for so long, but we didn’t have a good replacement for it. So, when we came off of dollar menu, we didn’t have something that those customers could kind of migrate to immediately. And that was a mistake. And what we saw competitors doing, direct competitors, was having a more consistent value message than we were having. We were trying different things, didn’t have really a coherent consistent value message.

And so, those customers are the ones that primarily we saw most transactions really. It wasn’t -- they weren’t coming as frequent to McDonald’s as they had been coming before. And when you really want to try to understand what they want or what they were looking for, they wanted consistent, predictable, good value. And so you saw us last year introduce McPick 2. McPick 2, we’ve used in a couple different ways at a national level; we’ve done McPick 2 for $5; local level, we’ve done 2 for 2 or 2 for 3, depending on where you are located. And that helped start to stem the transaction loss; didn’t get us all off the way. What you’ve seen this year then is we’ve supplemented that with first quarter was dollar coffee; now, we’re into dollar soft drinks. The combination of those two, the McPick 2 and the dollar beverages is giving a good quality value message now to consumers that they can understand and expect that we’re going to have a consistent value message now.

We’re in the midst of, I’ll say, working with the franchisees to exactly figure out what the ongoing value preposition will be. But, I think we’re relatively close. You may see some tweaking, but it’s more consistent with something along the lines of what we’ve seen customers like about McPick 2 is it gives them some choice. So there’s some value but they still have some choice, so they don’t have to pick one product to get that value. They have a choice of several products. And it’s not all at one price point that if you do something like dollar beverages. So, you’ve got -- you’re not tied to exactly one price point for the whole thing. That combination is a combination that seems to be resonating with customers. And I think we’ll be part of whatever the final version of our value is.

David Palmer

My perception was that one of the reasons why McDonald’s kind of got away from the national value is because the economics on the coast were way different and perhaps becoming more different with some of the minimum wage stuff. How are you overcoming that pushback that different regions have different economics but yet you want to have the national scale advantage that is the value?

Kevin Ozan

So, that is one of the challenges because to your point the economics certainly in the Deep South are not the same as the economics in New York and San Francisco, let’s say. We have been talking to the franchisees though about it’s important to have a consistent value message, so that we’re able to leverage our scale, be able to advertise nationally. The way Chris K talks about value, which I think is interesting and the way we think about it is, we need to compete on value; we’re not necessarily looking for win on value because that’s kind of a race to the bottom almost. So, we need to be competitive on value to get the customers in, in the transaction there. So, then we can also offer premium products and focus on core for the rest.

So, we’re not looking to grow the value portion of our menu a crazy amount, but we need to be competitive on value just to be in the game with some of the direct competitors.

David Palmer

Could you talk a little bit more about Experience of the Future? What do you think are the most important elements of that going forward? Some of those things, it feels like they’re good for the image of the brand but maybe not as important as the sales layers, some of the other things but maybe you can touch on that?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, it’s an interesting question because we’ve had this I’ll say debate or discussion internally. Because some people want -- so again, there’s several components of it, include self order kiosks that people can come in, order directly at the kiosk without going to the front counter, which just gives customers choice again. However, they want -- some customers love the kiosk and want to be able to just use those and not interact with the front counter and some people want to be able to use the front counter. We have seen over time, kiosk usage goes up as customers get more comfortable with it. So, in Canada for example, where they have just about all their restaurants on Experience of the Future, the first year of kiosk usage was somewhere around 12 to 13% of sales; now, it’s up to 27% in year two. So, it goes up exponentially but you’ve got to give customers time to get used to that. The way we have set this Experience of the Future component is, there isn’t -- it’s again a bundle, so if there’s a minimum requirement of these are the things you’ve got to do because we didn’t want people picking and choosing, I’ll take this piece but not this piece, because we don’t want customers going into different restaurants and have a completely different experience. One of the things we need to make sure is we’re getting a consistent good experience in each of the restaurants.

So, while I know the question was which ones are most important, to us, you’ve got to have them all to be working together. Kiosks are an important piece of it because it’s changing the way customers interact with us and our brand. And so, it goes along with the digital, it’ll ultimately link up with our mobile app. And so, kiosk is certainly a big component but so our things like the guest experience leader and table service because what we’re doing is we’re taking some workers that have historically been behind us for encounter and putting them now in front of the front counter and interacting with customers. So, it changes that customer experience. Those would be a couple pieces that are pretty important to the experience.

David Palmer

I’ll squeeze in a couple more and then see if there is any question in the audience. On delivery in particular, this is very topical thing right now. It sounds like McDonald’s move forward with a rollout or at least a test. Could you talk about what you are seeing there, how promising is delivery?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. So delivery worldwide right now is a $100 billion business; we have about a $1 billion of it. In Asia and Middle East that we’ve had for nearly 20 years and a lot of those countries but had never really brought it to Europe or the U.S. certainly. Demographics are certainly changing these days. And so, we started testing that earlier this year in Miami, Orlando and Tampa and Florida. And the results were really interesting. So, one of the reasons it makes sense for McDonald’s is that if you look at our top six markets around the world that’s the U.S. and those five international leads that I mentioned, 75% of the population of those countries lives within 3 miles of a McDonald’s. So, from a convenient standpoint, we become an obvious player in this arena, if you will.

So we tested, we began testing in Florida at the beginning of the year. What we’re seeing is it’s generally a younger demographic customer. And again, it’s early results but they are meaningful enough for us to continue spending, I’ll say. We’re seeing 60% of the orders are in evening and late night, which for us is really helpful because that’s when our restaurants are little less utilized than during the day time, if you will. So, that’s a helpful thing from our perspective.

It’s highly incremental .70% plus is incremental, meaning that it’s not taking from customers that we’re going to go through the drive-thru and decided now to just stay home, these are people that were generally going to go to McDonald’s. And so, the incremental nature of it is highly appealing. And so, right now, we’re in a little over 2,000 restaurants in the U.S. We’ve partnered with UberEats here in the U.S. We will expand that to 3,500 restaurants by the end of June here in the U.S. We are looking at it in several countries outside the U.S., some with UberEats, some not with UberEats; it depends on the country. UberEats isn’t in every country. And so, we’re partnering with them generally where we are able to but obviously in some of the countries we’re partnering with others. And it’s a little different business model in Asia and Middle East where we’ve started a while ago, we did it using in-house rider, most of them our moped riders for the most part. Here, we are going with the third party, it’s a different labor market. We don’t really want to be in the transportation business. And they’ve got infrastructure already built-up and a really good data system that we can just tap into. So, we think there is a lot of opportunity in delivery, and we’re expanding right now basically as quickly as UberEats can keep up with us.

David Palmer

Just one on international; you obviously operate in more than just U.S.

Kevin Ozan

Yes. 120 countries to be exact.

David Palmer

Yes. Can you touch on your lead markets? We assume that that’s going well but maybe we shouldn’t assume. And then, also some of these emerging markets, they seem to be some signs of green shoots but then we hear these -- some of the headlines out of Brazil. What are you hearing around the world?

Kevin Ozan

You know for us, UK and Canada probably have been the two strongest consistent markets for us, outside of the -- internationally. UK has had 44 consecutive quarters of growth in guest counts and sales; Canada’s been really strong over a long period of time. Also, Australia would be the next one that those three are generally pretty strong markets for us; Australia’s got a little tougher competitive set right now. France, I’d say historically is one of our top countries. They’ve had some difficulty more in the IEO market there than our business specifically. They’ve certainly had some challenges from tourism being down because of some of the terrorist activities et cetera. We have a lot of restaurants within Paris. So that’s impacted our business a little bit. But we think France for us is a near-term outside issue not an internal issue. Germany’s probably the one country that we’ve had some of the steps over the years. Similar to the U.S., they came off a value menu and didn’t have a good replacement at the time, and so we lost some of the value customers. Germany’s a tough competitive environment. I’ll say this in as nice a way as possible, but Germans are very discerning in how they spend their money. And so, you have to have a good compelling offering in order to get the customers to come there. And they have a lot of -- the competitive set is different there and that it’s not just direct QSR competitors that you would expect here, but it’s a lot of bakeries and things like that in the morning that can sell products for relatively inexpensively. So Germany is the one market that we’ve been a little up and down over the last couple of years. We think we’re on the right track but it’s early days. And so that would be the one I’d say which we’re still a little cautious about.

On the emerging market side, I’d say the two biggest ones for us are China and Russia. China, I think we’re seeing signs of an improving economy there. I think things are looking pretty well there. We’re still seeing a little bit of difference or gap in kind of Tier 1, the big major cities there and the lower tier cities in terms of economics, how the economy is doing there, and we’ve seen some of that in our business but there is still little bit of gap. But overall, I think that they’re moving in the right direction there. Russia’s still a challenge. Russia, economy between the sanctions, very high inflation, challenging currency, consumer spending is significantly down, so that one right now is still a near-term challenge I’d day for us.

David Palmer

We ran a little bit over. So, we’ll wrap it up there. Thanks everybody and thank you.

Kevin Ozan

Thanks for your time.

David Palmer

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.