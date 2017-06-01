Shopify: Supply Of Shares About To Fall - It Has Begun

These buyers will not be price-sensitive as they are indexers.

May 31 marks the end of the quarterly review period for the S&P Dow Jones to conclude their calculations and determine if any stocks should be added or deleted from the S&P/TSX Composite Index. In Canada, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) traded 2.9 million shares at the close on May 31, and 4.7 million shares for the day. This is 10 times the average daily volume on the TSX.

This is a strong indicator that others are doing the math and coming to the same conclusion. Shopify is likely going to be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Most funds benchmarking the index would have likely been included in the 4.7 million shares traded. However, some might be waiting for absolute certainty. The S&P Dow Jones is expected to put out a press release on June 9 to confirm new additions and deletions from the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Even then, these changes will not take effect in the benchmarking index until June 19. Funds that are benchmarked to the index, but also target to match the index exactly (fewer fees), will not make changes to their fund composition until the very last moment. Therefore, we expect another rush of volume to come at the close on June 16. As index funds, these will not be price-sensitive buyers.

To Sum It All Up

We are looking for an official announcement from S&P Dow Jones on June 9 to confirm the addition of Shopify into the S&P/TSX Composite Index. We believe there will be more demand for shares after the official announcement is made, between June 12 and 16. The majority of share demand should come at the close of market on June 16. These buyers will not be price-sensitive as they are indexers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.