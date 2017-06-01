How Tax Reform Will Pay Dividends For U.S. Businesses, Employees And Investors

It's high time to revise codes that haven’t been updated since the commercialization of the Internet and the globalization of much of the economy.

By David N. Farr, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Emerson

Fair competition is one of the foundational principles on which America was built. American businesses and workers have continually demonstrated their ability to compete and win when the playing field is level. But today, the field is tilted in favor of international competitors. And it's our own doing.

U.S. businesses are severely disadvantaged by tax codes that haven't been substantially updated since 1986. These outdated tax burdens limit American businesses' ability to compete and invest in U.S. operations. And when our ability to grow is diminished, so is our ability to offer good-paying jobs and strong returns for investors.

We have a unique opportunity to pursue meaningful tax reform this year, and it's high time to revise codes that haven't been updated since the commercialization of the Internet and the globalization of much of the economy. If we succeed, we can remove these self-inflicted barriers to growth and help American businesses to succeed in a fiercely competitive global economy.

Last week, I had the privilege of providing testimony on this topic to the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means. Through my work leading Emerson and my role as chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), I've seen countless examples of the challenges faced by U.S.-based businesses in remaining competitive against international competitors that operate under more modern tax codes.

During my testimony, I highlighted several significant tax barriers to U.S. economic and job growth, including inflated business tax rates, taxation on earnings from international operations that returns to the U.S., and outdated capital-cost recovery rules. Each of these areas is detrimental not only to businesses, but also American workers and investors.

The Burden of Tax Rates

With a combined top statutory corporate tax rate today that could exceed 39 percent (or more than 40 percent for pass-through businesses), U.S. manufacturers face the highest corporate statutory tax rate among the 35 industrialized nations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), far higher than the average OECD statutory tax rate of 23.75 percent.

This tax burden is especially heavy on smaller businesses, many of which are organized as pass-through businesses that are taxed at individual rates. We need to provide these businesses with the flexibility to reinvest in growth and create more jobs.

A key NAM objective in tax reform is to create a national tax climate that enhances global competitiveness. An important step to achieving this goal is to adopt a top federal statutory corporate tax rate of 15 percent, which would make our nation's manufacturers much more competitive in the global marketplace, encourage greater investment in the United States and promote U.S. job creation and overall economic growth.

International Earnings Taxes Discourage Investment in the U.S.

U.S.-based companies pay more taxes on international earnings than competitors based in other developed countries. The U.S. tax code has a worldwide system that taxes income regardless of where it is earned, while most other developed nations use territorial codes that tax income earned within their borders but do not tax foreign profits that are repatriated back into their own economies.

This outdated U.S. approach is a barrier for American companies looking to bring international earnings back to the U.S. to invest in research and operations. It instead encourages those earnings to be invested in international operations.

Capital Cost Rules Limit Business Investment

Manufacturers need tax policies that promote increasing investment. A robust capital cost-recovery system would have a very positive impact on capital spending and productivity. The cost of capital to a firm includes three components: the price of capital equipment, the cost of financing the equipment and the tax treatment of the investment. Expensing would lower the after-tax cost of capital and increases the number of profitable projects a firm can undertake, helping to spur investment, productivity and growth.

NAM's study, A Missed Opportunity: The Economic Cost of Delaying Pro-Growth Tax Reform, released in 2015, looks at the potential impact of a tax reform plan that includes these focus areas, concluding that it could fuel the economy substantially and result in increased jobs and investment. Over a 10-year period, this plan would contribute more than $12 trillion in GDP, add more than 6.5 million jobs to the U.S. economy and increase investment by more than $3.3 trillion.

That type of economic impact reflects the true potential of American business when artificial barriers to growth are removed. It's no small task to seek reform to complex laws at this level, but we have the opportunity to make significant strides to ensure the future of American competitiveness, to the benefit of job-seekers and investors at all levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Emerson Employee