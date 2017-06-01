Shiloh Industries' (SHLO) CEO Ramzi Hermiz on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you, Gary. Good day and thank you for joining us on the call. Today, we will review our strong second quarter performance, update you on our ongoing transformation to one of the leading lightweighting technology providers in the automotive industry, and provide longer term projection for our financial performance.

As we've communicated over the past several quarters, we are making significant progress developing and deploying technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. Our progress is realized in our deepening relationships with our customers, our growing new business awards and our increasing profitability. All of which are driving our strong performance and business transformation.

Our second quarter results are solid, we continued our positive momentum with respect to profitability achieving our highest EBITDA margin in the past 11 quarters and setting the company record in EBITDA dollars. Considering certain one-time adjustments, our adjusted EBITDA was even better at $24.5 million these are results we are very proud of.

Our gross margin for the second quarter improved 300 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. Importantly, we improved gross profit by 26% or $7 million and slightly lower revenue. Again, our focus is to grow with customers and products that align with our strategy of providing technologies that improve the health and safety of the environment and enhance the performance of our customers' vehicles all the while improving the financial performance at Shiloh. I'm pleased with the progress on these key metrics and even more encouraged by the opportunities ahead of Shiloh as we remain in the forefront of the secular shift to lightweight.

Our technology and product portfolio are becoming clear differentiators for our customers. Our transformation from a process company to a product and technology focused company here is delivery planned results and driving our reviewed value proposition to mobility market. When engaged early in the product development process, we are able to provide the greatest solutions to our partners. As an example, we were recently awarded the production contract for chassis and suspension components on the new vehicle model.

We have been in co-development with our customer for over a year resulting in the 30% reduction in part complexity and a 60% weight reduction over the base design. We achieved these results utilizing our advanced modeling and design techniques as well as our proprietary FinTech [ph] manufacturing approach. We were able to lightweight steel, aluminum and even eliminate carbon fiber components with our system approach.

Our innovative solutions and manufacturing expertise can make chassis, body structure, interior and proportional products truly lightweight. In addition, these solutions reduce vehicle assembly complexity, help OEMs reduce their tooling investments, reduce the overall cost of vehicle and ultimately increase fuel economy. This is how we lightweight without comprise, this is how we lightweight with benefits.

This quarter we booked new business with an estimated light contract value of $195 million, a 43% increase compared to $136 million booked in the year ago quarter, which contributes nicely to our robust pipeline of new business awards. These recent awards were in Europe and North American with leading global OEMs such as General Motors, Honda, Scania and Volvo as well as with our Tier 1 partners.

We consider the strong evidence that our business development strategy and improved execution are creating value as we build on a $2.4 billion of new business contract awards since the start of 2015. These high value awards are expected to further improve our product mix and our profitability as we place lower margin commodity business. These awards also provide the foundation for our longer-term expectations for business performance.

In addition to our improved product offering, we expect that our competitive position will help us meet longer term expectations. Our technology and solutions are in demand, our ability to solve challenging problems is recognized and our commitment to customer satisfaction is appreciated. These attributes are creating new global opportunities and enhancing our leading positions in amongst other areas laser welded door inners in North America, and magnesium cross car beams and instrument panel structures in Europe.

We are also expanding our production capabilities. The construction of our newest facility in China is progressing very well start production targeted in early 2018. Our new magnesium plant in Tennessee is impressive with the state-of-the-art process technology, that will enhance our lightweighting ability as we bring online magnesium capabilities to North America over the next 12 months. Our strong and growing product portfolio, coupled with our competitive advantages continue to position Shiloh to benefit from the industry production and lightweighting trend across the globe.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Jay, who will walk you through the financial results in more detail.

Jay Potter

Thank you, Ramzi. Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 were $273 million. On a constant currency basis, sales were $275.5 million, compared to $284.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. We are encouraged by our overall top-line results which are in line with planned production schedule and include the impact from extended shutdown and product changeovers of certain OEM as they realign inventory on dealer lot.

During the quarter, we offset revenue decline of $2.9 million from a contract change and removed material ownership and scrap metal market pricing mix [ph], $2.5 million from currency exchange and $1.9 million from production wind down of Dodge Dart, Chrysler 200 with the balance including the impact of the extended shutdowns and product changeovers previously noted. Adjusting for these items, revenues were essentially flat compared with the prior year. Regionally, Europe continued to be a strong market as we grew our sales by more than 13% compared to the market of which production declined by 1.4%. Our outperformance was driven by launches of our new business awards with leading European OEMs for product such as magnesium, cross-carbons beams and IP structures.

Gross profit increased by 26% to $33.2 million, compared with $26.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Gross margin expanded by 300 basis points to 12.2% compared to 9.2% a year ago, benefitting from the favorable product mix and operational efficiencies. We are encouraged by achieving this level of year-over-year improvement and we remain focused on our goal of expanding our overall gross margin to the low-teens.

Net income of $4.2 million was $0.24 per share for the second quarter of 2017, was similar to the year ago period on lower revenue. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.36 in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $0.26 in the year ago quarter. For the second quarter of 2017, EBITDA was $21.6 million compared to $19 million in the year ago quarter. EBITDA margin improved by 120 basis points to 7.9% versus 6.7% in the second quarter of 2016 driven by our improving operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.5 million and improved 29% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9%, a 230 basis point improvement from 6.7% in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA includes certain one-time items including professional fees and loss on asset sales related to unprofitable parts being subset [ph].

As of April 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were $11.1 million, total debt was $244.3 million a reduction of $23.5 million versus the prior year. Year-to-date, we have generated solid operating cash flows of $33.9 million as a result of our strong earnings and focused efforts to improve working capital. We are pleased with our ability to generate cash and deploy that capital efficiently. Our strong cash generation has driven the reduction of long-term debt by $14.7 million since year end. As a result of these improved metrics our leverage ratio was 3.3 times on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the trailing 12 months compared to 5.1 times a year ago.

We expect to see our leverage ratio continue to improve to below 2.5 times over time as our newer profitable awards launch. Our efforts to improve operational efficiency allowed us to free up capacity and bring more of our key products and technologies to market while also optimizing capital expenditure requirement.

Our investment in CapEx of $8.9 million for the quarter and $18 million for the first half of the year support our backlog of new business award. We anticipate total CapEx of approximately $45 million for the year.

As I mentioned earlier, we are managing the sub-setting of some lower margin program. While this business may represent a short-term revenue decline it frees up capacity to take on new programs with higher profitability. This effort will continue to help maximize our long-term return on investment. Our 10-Q will provide additional details on our financial statements.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Ramzi, for commenting on our outlook and some summary remarks.

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you, Jay. Our results for the second quarter of 2017 and for the past several quarters demonstrate the progress of our strategic transformation. We are confident in our ability to deliver improved profitability and long-term growth. We anticipate further improvement as we continue to induce higher value added and Technology driven products and as the new business awards from the past few years generates more profitable revenue streams.

As we look forward, we will continue to provide leading technologies that enhance healthier and safer mobility, remain focused on enhancing our profitability, pursue operational efficiencies focusing on the highest return uses for our assets, work to improve our leverage and proactively manage our portfolio to phase out business that is generating suboptimal returns. Taking those factors into account and our performance for the first half of the year, we are introducing guidance for the full fiscal year 2017.

We anticipate adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $74 million to $78 million, this represents growth 17% to 23% compared to our adjust EBITDA of $63.3 million in 2016. And adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to approximately 7% to 7.5%. This assumes a modest revenue decline on year-over-year basis, as we prioritize margins over revenue growth.

As we look forward over the next three to five years, we anticipate the adjusted EBITDA margin reaching the low double-digits. We continue to expect annual capital expenditures to be approximately 4% to 5% of revenue.

To wrap up our strategy to transform Shiloh is working. We are building upon the excellent progress we made in 2016, with continued momentum through the first half of 2017. I’m excited about the accomplishment the team has made in enhancing our product offerings, strengthening of relationships with our customers and of course improving our probability. Shiloh is well positioned to succeed.

Operator, with that we are now ready to go to Q&A.

Alan Weber

First can you talk about your product, are they primarily -- regarding on the light vehicle, are they more on the passenger cars or more towards the SUVs or crossover something like that and light truck?

Ramzi Hermiz

Our mix is pretty balanced between CUV, SUV, trucks and cars. So we've been focusing on how to balance that portfolio as well as driving our customer diversification. So where few years ago we would have been more concentrated to a few customers, in let's say the top 50%, where we are today let's say 6 customers represent 50% -- approximately 50%. So what you see, we've been working on a mix change is not only our diversity among customers, our diversity among platforms as well as electrical vehicles and trucks and cars. So again, a fairly structural diversification strategy.

Alan Weber

Okay. And then as you talk about the backlog. I think little bit, maybe not confused, but when do you expect cash to start showing higher revenues quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year or like that?

Ramzi Hermiz

Excellent question. When you look at our transformation, one of the things we keep on focusing on is the higher technology product and you hear us talk sub-settings from other progress in the commodity business. So while you're looking at revenue, let's say flat or little bit flat quarter-over-quarter year-over-year, there is a lot of transformation in that mix and that's really where we're focused on is that more profitable revenue. Not just focused on revenue, but how do we drive profitable revenue growth.

So as you saw this quarter, over 300 basis points improvements in margin relatively flat revenue actually slightly down revenue and just generating not only a stronger percentage, but generating greater dollars. So it is -- we have focus on it.

Now more directly to your question of when we see that revenue growth, we see the balance of this year I'll say relatively flat compared to the prior year with a lot of new launches still ongoing with more profitability being generated. And we will see their transformation over a period of time, but it is a focused approach. Various product technologies are growing very rapidly, while again we're trying to subset some commodity, really commodity business that really wasn't driving the best usage of our assets.

So part of this process is, if you have a piece of equipment that's generating X dollars of revenue at a single digit margin, that same piece of equipment would be more product strategy approach, more technology added to the product, that same asset can generate a greater return. And that's really how we're trying to manage both our capital, return on capital as well as the right revenue mix.

Alan Weber

Okay, great thank you. I guess with that there were at some point some of the lower margin business kind of is gone and then revenue growth, I mean actually [multiple speakers] it will have to work. Okay.

Ramzi Hermiz

Sure.

Alan Weber

I think my last question was you when you gave the guidance, if I look quickly at the second half of the year versus what your guidance is, it’s almost the EBITDA is relatively flat at the lower end of your guidance and I was wondering why given the first quarter wasn’t as strong, why second half shouldn’t be somewhat stronger than last year's second half?

Jay Potter

From a second half to second half there is significant improvement, when we look at where we ended second half of '16. Keep in mind we do have a fair amount of seasonality in our business. So as you look at quarter three in our sector and how our quarter three calendar works, you have a lot of plant shutdowns or holidays, we have fewer work days in that second half. So those have an impact in that transition, but with that forecast, against a prior year the map does show a strong second half performance and a strong second half mix.

Alan Weber

But I guess, if you look at -- if I’m doing it right, last year you had 63-something million of EBITDA and so you had roughly 36 million of EBITDA in the second half of last year and that’s would be kind of flattish with the low end of your guidance?

Ramzi Hermiz

You are correct look at the adjusted EBITDA for '16 and then when you look at where were from an actual EBITDA, what you’re seeing is a lot of those things that we were [indiscernible] are being converted into ongoing quality improving earnings. And even if you look at the first half versus the second half on what would be a slower, typically a lower revenue on second half compared to our first half, we're actually generating greater dollars. So when you look at those numbers, you want to see -- you would see a fairly strong improvement on half-over-half and year-over-year.

Alan Weber

Okay, great. Thank you very much. Thank you.

George Gaspar

I’d like ask you about the China startup that you’re indicating is going to be early 2018. Of the new components that you in signed in the quarter, you indicated I believe it was $195 million of new bookings. How much can you relate that to what might be performed out of the new China plant at this point in time? How many companies, auto manufacturers do you intend to be doing business with over there?

Ramzi Hermiz

When you look at the products that we are targeting for China out of the new manufacturing plants, its targeted around our aluminum die casting products, primarily focused on transmission components, the powertrain, he propulsion components and their business is being launched at global scale. So the programs that are being launched in that facility are also programs that we produced or will be launching here in the U.S. and actually have begun production in the U.S. And in that technology and that product will be launched globally with our OEMs. So that's the foundation on programs that are being put in that facility and those are programs that again are multi-regional type of technology wins.

We're going to focus that joint venture primarily as we launch with our global customers and using that facility to meet global demand producing in China for China that is Shiloh's strategy, we're not doing a lot of exporting of these products from region to region. So it is designed around global platform wins. When you look at new business targets that we are going after, again the global OEMs focused primarily on global programs.

Of the $195 million that were launched, awarded contracts this quarter, very little was targeted for the facility in China, if those programs were more European and North American one thought [ph] programs. [Multiple Speakers] but the facility in China, I'm sorry, just to add a little bit more. The facility in China clearly had prior quarter wins and those awards are for future launches.

George Gaspar

Okay and if you could just indicate the complexity of the China operation in terms of potential size, square footage wise versus let's say what you've recently accomplished in Tennessee and versus other average plants. I assume you're starting out on a smaller scale there, but what -- can you give some thoughts on how much square footage is going to be involved in the operation there versus some of your other facilities like you've done there in Tennessee?

Ramzi Hermiz

It's similar in scale and how they're been built is whether they're expandable like the floor plant signed is one that we can add. So we do want to -- we don’t want to overbuild and I'll say pre-commit too many dollars in scale of a large building that's half empty for example. But the square footage the technical processes, really how we would look at it is the capability of the new facility and the ability to expand the facility. And this, what we're putting in China is state-of-the-art, it is in in itself, while I can't make comments on how impressive our Tennessee -- Clarksville, Tennessee magnesium facility is coming along. What we're doing in China is an equivalent in that, and again leading technology, full process capability, beginning to end on the type of production. So the facility is one complete and production done within the facility as well as expandable.

George Gaspar

Okay. And then a question on your commentary on that $195 million of new business. And from the questions that the previous questioner asked you, can you detail what part of that new parts ordering is SUV related to previous percentages that would be related to SUVs, can you break that up?

Ramzi Hermiz

Yeah, we don’t bring that down to that level of detail --.

George Gaspar

Okay.

Ramzi Hermiz

Detail on program, but let me give you some color to that for you George. When you look at the current mix of our business and what -- where our customers are launching new programs. The OEMs in themselves are targeting more of their growth into the crossover and SUV and truck market, at least here in the U.S. And so we are very well aligned with that growth and to anticipate with leading technologies in that sector. We also have a -- and part of what you saw in Europe in our significant, I'll say, over performance to the market, in those programs we are very -- we we're built around [ph] many of the premier vehicles and so your higher line of vehicles. And so again they’re introducing our newer technology, more lightweighting type of technology to meet global standards.

So as we design and target our portfolio wins, we are looking to maintain a strong mix of diversity of customers as well as vehicle types. Not trying to pick on what’s going to be the long-term winter. But we do see what are the global trends that are happening around the world and leveraging those, just like we have a growing business on the electrical vehicle side and while we are targeting those OEMs one of the say easiest ways to improve -- expand battery range is by taking weight out of the vehicle. So as we look at the ability of our product strategy to move OEMs forward and to help them meet their global requirements, the lightweighting approach is – is the macro trend that is going to be around for a while.

George Gaspar

Okay. You’ve mentioned this macro trend changes and you mentioned transmission components, this is relatively a newer area for you, is it not, and how expandable do you anticipate that moving into that area?

Ramzi Hermiz

From a lightweighting standpoint as they add, we do see growth opportunities and both on the axle side as well as on the transmission or propulsion side. And OEMs add more speed through transmission to improve vehicle efficiency, to improve mileage per gallon is, they're adding weight to the transmission. So part of our strategy is helping them as they add speed or gears, we help to take weight out to keep them let’s say neutral.

So we see this as an opportunity for the foreseeable future, but again our strategies they were a strong balance of that mix. We are in body, we are in chassis and steering, we're in propulsion, we are in the interior side. So we are in parts of the segment of our different segments of the vehicle that are growing at different speed and rates, but having a good mix of them all. [Technical difficulty].

George Gaspar

Okay. And just information from here, you've really made some dramatic improvement in our outlook over the, past couple of years in terms of expanding your coverage within the auto market and truck market, and could I strongly recommend that you start stepping out to investment conferences and it would be wonderful if you could possibly speak at the Idea's Conference in Chicago in August because of the fact that your Midwest headquartered, so I'm -- but anyway, I'm just throwing that out there. I think it's time that Shiloh starts moving out to spread the word on how well you're doing and I hope that you will consider that. Thank you.

Ramzi Hermiz

Well thanks George, First, of all thank you for the complement. The team, the whole Shiloh team has been working hard to again and grow improve our business and really strengthening that for the long-term performance. And clearly, we'll take your thoughts and evaluate what opportunities exists and be it from Chicago, I never miss the opportunity to get back there. So we'll -- it's something we'll look at for sure.

George Gaspar

Thank you kindly.

Ramzi Hermiz

Alright, thank you George.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to -- I have a difficulty trying to understand how to translate EBITDA to the EPS diluted shares from continuing operations, can you do that for me? In other words, you report non-GAAP, can you give me a similar projection on non-GAAP based on your EBITDA projection?

Jay Potter

The guidance was -- the guidance that we're providing is really just focused on the adjusted EBITDA, we're not providing guidance on EPS.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Is there any reason for that?

Jay Potter

We just came out with guidance this is actually our first time in really the customer's history we've actually provided EBITDA or adjustability [ph] or any type of guidance at this point. We're focused on where we are on the adjusted EBITDA, where we are on -- where we're going to go with that, and we're going to evaluate what other opportunities -- as we go forward how we want to present that overtime. But right now it just focused on adjusted EBITDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

George Gaspar

Just one additional please. Can you talk a little bit about growth in R&D in the Michigan area? I know that you've tried to set up your own R&D center. Can you give us any color on how that's coming along relative to where you were on that say one or two years, three years ago?

Ramzi Hermiz

Actually. George, that's where we're having the call today, it's in our tech center in Clinton [ph], Michigan. The tech center is progressing very nicely when we look at the success that we've had, I would attribute a lot of that success to the team that's based on here, both from an engineering technology side and our research team and as well as our sales and program management teams. They are working well with our customers the long-term development, the program that we've talked about, on that type of collaboration is happening here.

And also not forgetting a lot of what we would also do in our other facilities in Ohio or everywhere, our tech center in Europe and expanding in China. It’s that global collaboration that is driving success, again as our many of our customers -- most of our customers are global customers, we need to supply them with regional support, but also we leverage our 24-hour clock, where we can do work and meet with the customer, run modeling over the night to in Asia or in Europe to answer the question following morning back in the States or Europe or where it might be.

So we're really pleased with what the team is doing. So if you look at the strength of the team from where we were a few years ago to where we are today, it is night and day, extremely pleased with what’s happening overall within all our tech centers. It’s really the transformation [indiscernible] where we more of a build to print type of company, more of that commodity product to Alan's earlier question, you see us now as a technology provider, customers pulling us in early to help them with their development, to help them show how we can improve the -- their systems and take out overall weight of a vehicle. So it’s not about what is the comparison of part number X to X, but how do we take that system, redefine the system to drive down total reduction in weight and improve product performance.

George Gaspar

Okay. And about that opportunity that’s coming about in the R&D center you’re making -- I assume you’re making some pretty significant advancements in compression equipment, that you utilize in the component's remanufacturing?

Ramzi Hermiz

When we focus on our end product, we spend a lot of times talking about the conversion or the movement from a processing company selling more products. Actually, the way to look at it is, we have extremely high-quality staff process technology and we have a lot of that and it is what differentiates us and has differentiated us in the past. What we are adding to that capability is not only going after and maintaining our strong process technologies, but also adding specific and targeted products focus.

So it’s the combination of having a product strategy with a strong foundation and process capability and that is how we are able to, when we say we lightweight aluminum, where somebody could have an aluminum component and we can take -- as we spoke about couple of quarters ago, product that we took 10 pounds out of an aluminum part, [technical difficulty] of our process capability and our equipment capability. The examples I used this quarter were, we replaced on a vehicle, parts that were steel, parts that were aluminum and even parts that were already carbon fiber, many people speak about the lightweight capabilities of carbon fiber and it is lightweight.

And we are able to -- but it mates to another part and that part mates to another part and when we look at the system with our FinTech technology we are able to eliminate a number of components and so where you may have had three or four components to make an assembly, we replaced it with one and that one part was in total lighter than what was there before in many cases, more cost competitive then what was there before. So again it’s that, how do we lightweight without comprising, how do we lightweight with adding benefits.

George Gaspar

Thank you for that. That is very, very significant. Appreciate your comments on that. Thank you.

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you, operator, again. Quarter 2 was very solid, we had a great quarter, the performance of the team and the performance and the relationships with our customers continuing to strengthen and improve, and become more global.

When we look at really what differentiates Shiloh, the strategy, the transformation, we're continuing to move down that path and with that path we're strengthening our performance and are strengthening our resolve I'll say to drive further growth. So we're excited about what we see and we appreciate everyone's support and we wish everybody a great day. Thank you.

