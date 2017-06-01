Construction Spending - Consensus Seems To Always Get It Wrong

Year over year, the report was actually strong and showed signs of a rebound.

Headlines are saying that construction spending fell in April and was reported as a negative data point.

The financial media is reporting this month's construction spending as a negative (it will drag on GDP), but the trending direction is bullish. Consensus always seems to report good data as bad and bad data as good.

Construction Spending, a data series published by the Census Bureau, measures "the [dollar] value of construction put in place and is a measure of the value of construction installed or erected at the site during a given period."

Construction Spending includes:

1. Cost of materials installed or erected.

2. Cost of labor (both by contractors and force account) and a proportionate share of the cost of construction equipment rental.

3. Contractor's profit.

4. Cost of architectural and engineering work.

5. Miscellaneous overhead and office costs chargeable to the project on the owner's books.

6. Interest and taxes paid during construction (except for state and locally owned projects).

Spending is broken down mainly into "Total", "Private" and "Public" (Government owned) and within those, "Residential" and "Nonresidential"

Nonresidential is broken down into 11 components:

Lodging

Office

Commerical

Health Care

Education

Religious

Amusement Park

Transportation

Communication

Power

Manufacturing

For this analysis, the focus will be on total construction spending, residential spending, commercial spending and manufacturing spending.

Total spending clearly provides the entire picture but as it pertains to real estate, residential spending is the most important. Manufacturing is not related to real estate but it is the value of construction at manufacturing plants which gives foresight to capex by companies and can be a leading indicator for future demand as it shows companies willingness to spend on new factories. Residential spending will be the main focus.

Construction Spending:

Total spending on construction fell 1.4% in April, far lower than the consensus estimate. Due to the miss of expectations, GDP growth is likely to be revised lower by the Atlanta Fed in their GDP Now Tracker.

With that being said, on a year over year basis, the way I look at all data, construction spending is accelerating.

Even as someone who currently leans bearish of the real estate/construction spending market has to see the acceleration in the year over year data (grey line). Also, the long term moving average (red line) has inflected positive.

This is only one month of a positive inflection but I have to stick to the process nonetheless.

The revisions to the data is what makes the upward trend look clear. Last month, the trend in the year over year data was decelerating.

One month is not enough to deter me from the overall caution on real estate. That view comes with many data points and one data point let alone one month will not change that view but the positive inflection for this month is noted as a bullish sign.

Residential Construction Spending:

Residential construction spending accelerated as well to 15.60% year over year vs. 10.92% last month.

The strong upward move in the year over year data over the past few months has caused the long run average to inflect positively as well. Another bullish data point.

Commercial Construction Spending:

Commercial spending increased to 12.37% year over year vs. 10.83% last month.

Manufacturing Spending:

Spending on manufacturing plants, a proxy for Capex and spending on new factories, fell (-8.49%) year over year, better than last months (-9.3%) growth rate.

Manufacturing spending is not showing the same rebound as the other construction spending data. Construction Spending on manufacturing plants is unbelievably weak which should clearly show companies desire to spend to facilitate future demand.

Nonresidential Construction Spending:

Nonresidential construction spending decelerated to 0.80% year over year growth from 1.04% last month.

The trend is still clearly lower.

Takeaway:

This report had both bullish and bearish signs. The data was split as it pertains to the trending direction of construction spending growth.

Residential and commercial spending have seemingly rebounded and are accelerating while nonresidential and manufacturing spending growth is still in a downward trend.

The data that has begun to show acceleration needs to continue in order to change the tone on the overall construction spending market. The trend based on the long run average vs a year ago is still bearish but this should be viewed as a bullish data point within a bearish trend.

All trends start to change with one data point so this series should be monitored as well as other housing data to get a more clear picture on the state of the construction spending/real estate market.

