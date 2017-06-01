3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 1, 2017

Welcome to a new month and another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you comb through the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical research.

To start this month, we happen to be looking at some anti-angiogenesis developments, a therapeutic strategy currently under assault by immune checkpoint inhibition.

Let's get started!

Pfizer moving on by moving into early treatment for kidney cancer

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is the originator of sunitinib, which became an important treatment option for kidney cancer, in cases where patients had recurrent or metastatic disease. Approval of these blood vessel-blocking small molecules led to a revolution in how kidney cancer is managed, with physicians being able to give one kinase inhibitor after another to prolong disease control for years.

But we're in a new era now with the advent of effective immunotherapy. Opdivo now offers an alternative to other salvage treatment options, and the Met inhibitor cabozantinib from Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is threatening to crash the party as the preferred first option for recurrent or metastatic disease.

Now, however, PFE has filed a supplemental NDA with the FDA in an effort to receive approval for adjuvant therapy in high-risk patients. That is, give sunitinib to patients after their surgery to remove the tumor, and see if recurrence is prevented. Previously, the S-TRAC study showed that sunitinib was able to significantly prolong disease-free survival compared with placebo in these high-risk patients.

Looking forward: Though sunitinib remains the standard of care for now in metastatic disease, its leadership role is likely to be challenged in the near future. An approval in the adjuvant setting could help set sunitinib apart from the newcomers out of BMY and EXEL. It's tough to say what the long-term prospects for sunitinib will be, but if it receives approval in the adjuvant setting, it will definitely widen PFE's grip on management of kidney cancer.

Lilly extends the RANGE of anti-VEGFR therapy in bladder cancer

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has moved the anti-VEGFR2 monoclonal antibody ramucirumab through various areas of therapy, perhaps most notably in lung cancer, and it remains an important treatment option in patients with no driver mutations (like ALK or EGFR aberrations) and who have exhausted other therapy options.

LLY is also exploring the use of ramucirumab for the treatment of advanced bladder cancer. A recent announcement from the company detailed some top-level findings from the RANGE study, which assessed the combination of docetaxel and ramucirumab in comparison with docetaxel and placebo for patients who have progressed on platinum-based chemotherapy.

The results showed that adding ramucirumab to docetaxel therapy significantly improved progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy alone. The addition of ramucirumab did lead to an increased incidence of neutropenia, neutropenia with fever, and hypertension, but these adverse events were manageable and consistent with previous experience.

Looking forward: Ramucirumab has been in development for a long time, and now it's facing stiff competition from immune checkpoint inhibitors. It doesn't look like that will change much, as these favorable results place it yet again in competition with immune checkpoint inhibitors. However, more treatment options are always needed for bladder cancer, as a large number of patients do not see benefit from immune checkpoint inhibition. So ramucirumab, assuming it gets approval, should find a niche.

Teva shows positive trial results in a biologic treatment for migraines

Approved therapies for migraines tend to rely on targeting either serotonin or GABA, two hormones that control numerous body functions. One target that has emerged more recently is the calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is an important neuron-derived molecule that contributes to pain sensation.

And a swath of companies is working on therapies directed at this peptide, including big entities like Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly, Allergan (NYSE:AGN), and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA). The latter's agent, fremanezumab, is one of several in phase 3 trials.

TEVA recently announced top-line data from the HALO study, which compared fremanezumab to placebo across several dosing strategies, including monthly and quarterly.

The results showed that fremanezumab was able to nearly double the number of "headache-free" days compared with placebo in patients with episodic migraines. This was achieved in similar magnitude whether patients received monthly or quarterly injections. The most frequent side effect was injection site pain for both placebo and test arms.

Looking forward: These results bode well for a new therapeutic class that looks poised to enter the market within the next few years. The fact that TEVA was able to control migraine frequency with quarterly injections will likely be a differentiating factor, as some competitors (like the LLY entry) have demonstrated similar magnitude of efficacy but were studied only in once-monthly injection forms.

Conclusions

The month of June starts with some blood vessel blockade for genitourinary tumors. Fancy that! Hopefully we'll be seeing some advances in patient care for these tumors, as kidney and bladder cancer remain significant unmet needs. And it looks like the migraine space will be heating up soon, as well!

Thank you very much for taking some time to read this digest. If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live. Have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.