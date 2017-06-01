Azarga Metals Is A Well Positioned Copper-Silver Junior

Introduction

Azarga Metals (AZR.V)(OTCPK:EUUNF) is a Canadian-based junior mining explorer and developer focused on the Unkur copper-silver project in the Zabaikalsky Region of Southeastern Russia. The following investor presentation slide shows the location of the project:

I covered the background and exploration work that has been done at Unkur in a recent True Vine Letter on Azarga Metals so this article will build upon that work. Azarga has since announced a NI 43-101 resource estimate for Unkur. The purpose of this article will be to evaluate the economic potential of Unkur compared to some other large, lower grade copper and silver deposits.

Unkur's Resource Estimate

Soviet geologists discovered Unkur in 1962 and completed exploration work there from 1969 to 1971 and from 1975 to 1978. In 2014, the U.S. Geological Survey ("USGS") published a detailed report titled "Assessment of Undiscovered Sandstone Copper Deposits of the Kodar-Udokan Area, Russia" which mentions the fact that the Soviets produced a sizeable C2 resource estimate for Unkur. The report states that a C2 resource under the Soviet system is "analogous to inferred mineral resources as defined by CRIRSCO" so this historical estimate could be viewed as an equivalent to the commonly used "Inferred" resource classification that most readers are no doubt familiar with. The report also lists the status of Unkur as a "Deposit, with potential for additional resources." The details of this C2 resource are shown in the following two tables next to the resource estimate recently released by Azarga Metals for Unkur:

Comparison of Azarga Metal's Inferred Resource for Unkur to Historical Soviet C2 Resource Estimate (100% recoveries):

Resource Estimate Type Tonnage (millions) Copper Grade (%) Silver Grade (g/t) Contained Copper (tons) Contained Silver (ounces) Soviet C2 90,900,000 .75% 70.8 681,750 227,0010,000 Azarga Inferred 42,000,000 .52% 38 218,400 56,296,000

Comparison of Azarga Metal's Inferred Equivalent Resource Sizes and Grades to Historical Soviet C2 Equivalents (assuming $20 per oz. silver and $3.00 lb copper):

Resource Estimate Type Copper Equivalent Grade (%) Silver Equivalent Grade (g/t) Contained Copper Equivalent (tons) Contained Silver Equivalent (ounces) Soviet C2 1.58% 134.6 1,438,000 431,535,000 Azarga Inferred .97% 82.2 406,000 121,816,000

Given the Soviet history of exploration, Azarga began exploring Unkur in 2016 with strong assurance that a sizable resource existed there. After only 4 trenches, 16 drill holes, and $1.5 million of exploration spending the company was able to produce this sizable inferred resource. Importantly, CEO Dusty Nicol noted in a recent interview that they did not just redrill or "twin" historical Soviet holes, rather they used their own interpretation of the geology to conduct their exploration plan and their Resource estimate is based entirely on their own data.

Analyzing Unkur's Potential

The following map highlights Azarga's trench and drill hole results from their first phase of exploration:

(Source: Azarga Metals; used with permission)

Here are a few key observations regarding the Unkur deposit:

It is only about 30 km Northwest of the giant Udokan copper project that is currently under development and slated to begin producing in a few years. (This is also a positive for regional infrastructure development.) Udokan is the 2nd largest undeveloped copper resource in the world. Udokan's 1.4 billion tons of proven & probable reserves grade 1.05% copper and 10.8 g/t silver. Exploration at Unkur has not yet demonstrated the copper grades that Udokan has, but its silver grades are significantly higher.

Although not a giant, it is still a large deposit with the potential for significant expansion. Given the somewhat lower overall grades, this is essential for the deposit to perhaps someday become a mine. Note on the above map that the drill holes are several hundred meters apart and mineralization is open Northwest and Southeast along strike and down dip. Historical exploration traced the mineralization for 5km.

The most notable drill hole was AM-001, where they hit .74% Cu and 66 g/t silver over 40 meters. This northern zone has demonstrated somewhat higher grades of mineralization. Azarga's geophysical work has targeted the area north of this strike for drilling during the next phase of exploration. Results in this location will be important to watch. A future mining operation would benefit from a higher grade zone that could be tapped first to boost initial cash flow.

Unkur has good continuity in mineralization. It will be interesting to see if Azarga's next phases of exploration can produce results that ultimately point to the deposit rivaling what the Soviets classified as a C2 resource. If so, this will take the potential for the deposit to the next level.

Unkur's Economic Potential

The following slide from Azarga's most recent investor presentation is also helpful for understanding the makeup of the Unkur deposit:

(Source: Azarga Metals; used with permission)

Of significance on this slide is the fact that "79% of the maiden Inferred Resource is contained in a 'near surface' zone." The translation here is this deposit would theoretically be amenable to an open pit operation which is crucial to it potentially becoming economically viable.

At this point, it is important to take a step back and consider what the essential ingredients are for a relatively lower grade copper-silver deposit like Unkur are. I recently conducted a detailed analysis of 66 lower grade mining projects, most of which are either primary copper or silver mines. One of the key conclusions of my research was that the lowest and middle tier of low grade projects (i.e., copper equivalent grades < .62% or silver equivalent grades less than 53 g/t) have to be open pittable and contain at least 100 million tons of Proven & Probable Reserves to be economically viable at current copper or silver prices. Imperial Metals' (OTCPK:IPMLF) Mount Polley mine is the only producing mine in the database with less than a 100 million ton resource and, not surprisingly, it has the highest cash costs of any producing mine in the database. As equivalent grades began to approach the highest tier threshold (copper equivalent >.78% or silver equivalent >145 g/t), smaller projects begin to work.

Given that Unkur (1) has a copper equivalent resource of .97%, (2) is at least 42 million tons, (3) would most likely work as an open pit operation, and (4) could benefit from Russia's significant Far Eastern tax incentives, there is good reason to believe that the deposit has the potential to be a mine with strong economics. Moreover, if Azarga's next phases of exploration work can expand the resource to anything close to what the Soviet's classified it as-91 million tons grading 1.6% copper equivalent-then we have a real winner.

I dug into my low grade project database to grab 13 projects that are similar to Unkur in size and grade. Here they are with some key comparisons:

Project / Owner Tonnage (millions) Copper Equiv Grade (%) Economic Notes Tepal - Geologix Explorations (OTCPK:GIXEF) 150 (P&P) .45% 24% IRR Kwanika - Serengeti Resources (OTC:SGRNF) 134 (NYSE:I) .58% 21% IRR Copper Mountain - Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF) 133 (P&P) .46% Producing w/ $1.5 lb cash costs Copper Flat - THEMAC Resources (OTC:MACQF) 113 (P&P) .40% 20% IRR Yerington - Quaterra Resources (OTCQB:QTRRF) 105 (M&I) .43% Continued exploration New Afton - New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) 62 (P&P) 1.32% 13% IRR

(underground) Chinchillas - Golden Arrow (OTCQB:GARWF) / Silver Standard (NASDAQ:SSRI) 50 (M,I,&I) 1.56% 29% IRR Minto - Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) 47 (M,I,&I) 1.39% Producing $1.7 lb all-in costs Promontorio - Kootenay Silver (OTC:KOOYF) 45 (M&I) .95% Continued exploration La Preciosa - Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) 39 (M&I) 1.10% 10% IRR Nanadie Well - Mithril Resources / Intermin Resources 36 (Infer) .47% Continued exploration Guelb Moghrein - First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF) 31 (P&P) 1.45% Producing $1.7 lb all-in costs Carmacks - Copper North (OTC:CPNVF) 16 (M&I) 1.28% 19% IRR

(Assumes 100% recoveries; $1,300 gold, $20 silver, $3 copper, $1.4 zinc, and $1 lead; IRRs after tax)

Here are some observations in comparison to Unkur:

Some of the lower grade deposits, like Yerington and Nanadie Well, are continuing to be explored most likely with the hope of being able to produce a better economic outcome. Unkur's copper equivalent grade is about twice that of these two projects.

Guelb Moghrein and Minto have higher equivalent grades and are both producing at a nice margin over all in-costs (43% at $3 lb copper).

New Afton is similar to Unkur in size and equivalent grade, but suffers economically from being an underground mine.

Copper Flat, Kwanika, and Tepal all have 20%+ after tax IRR dynamics with only half the equivalent grade of Unkur, however, they are all 2 to 3 times larger.

One of the key findings of my previously mentioned low grade project analysis is that for a mine plan to have an after tax IRR exceeding 20% it needs to have an initial capital expenditure ("CAPEX") to resource size ratio of 3 or less. This is the case with Tepal (1.4), Kwanika (2.6), and Chinchillas (1.6). Copper Flat has an initial CAPEX to resource size ratio of 3.2 and, not surprisingly, the IRR is right at 20%. If we assume that Azarga Metals is ultimately able to clearly define a 50 million ton resource at Unkur with a 1% copper equivalent grade and good metallurgy, then we would want to see an initial capex requirement below $150 million and ideally below $100 million for the mine to be brought into production.

Unkur is close to rail transportation (7km) and has a 220KvA power line running through it so from an infrastructure standpoint it is in a good position. The substantial devaluation of the ruble over the last several years would most likely also support a lower cost structure than many competing projects. The nearby Udokan project is expected to be in the lowest cash quartile for copper producers. Also, their are significant tax incentives available for miners developing new projects in the Russian Far East and, in general, developing the Far Eastern Region is a priority for the Russian government. Russian junior miner, Silver Bear Resources (OTC:SVBRF), will begin producing silver soon in Siberia and will face a total tax burden that is only in the 10% to 15% range. This is easily half the tax burden that other miners face in Canada or Latin America (not to mention Arizona). All these variables taken together, I expect that Unkur could end up being a reasonably low cost project with a 30%+ after tax IRR.

Now let us model out a hypothetical production scenario and how this would play out financially. In the following table I lay out some "back of the napkin" estimates with relevant comments and assumptions:

Comments Material mined annually 3,600,000 (tons) assume 54 million ton resource mined 10,000 tons per day by an open pit operation over 15 years Copper grade .6% assume increase from ongoing exploration, but still will below Soviet estimate Silver grade 50 g/t assume increase from ongoing exploration, but still will below Soviet estimate Annual copper production 18,360 tons (36.7 mil lbs.) assume 85% recoveries Annual silver production 5,400,000 ozs. assume 85% recoveries Total revenue $218,000,000 revenue almost evenly split between copper and silver; (assume $3 lb. copper & $20 oz.silver) Total operating costs $118,000,000 assume $20 per ton operating costs which is inline with similar size, open pit operations; includes 3% net smelter royalty Depreciation & amortization $15,000,000 Operating income $85,000,000 Interest expense $10,000,000 assume 10% interest on $100 million of debt (initial debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1) Taxes $11,250,000 assume 15% effective tax rate Net income $63,750,000 29% profit margin Net operating cash flow $78,750,000 Capital expenditures $25,000,000 $15 million sustaining; $10 million expansionary Free cash flow $53,750,000 Azarga Metal's 60% share $32,250,000 Free cash flow per share $.22 assume 150 million shares outstanding at time of initial production; currently only about 51 million shares outstanding

This hypothetical scenario assumes Azarga is successful at increasing the size and grade of the current resource, but it is still not as large or as high of a grade as the best Soviet classification. It also assumes the mine gets built with initial capex in the $200 million range-financed 50/50 with debt and equity. Probably the greatest risk to these projections are the smelting, refining, and freight costs, and recoveries which will depend upon the geologic composition of the material that is ultimately mined. However, my recovery projections could be conservative given that the initial technical report on Unkur does highlight the fact that 95%+ recoveries of both copper and silver where achieved from the Unkur oxide ore by using "whole ore hydrometallurgical processing including acid leaching of copper followed by cyanidation of Ag from the acid leach residues."

Valuation and Share Price Movement

Azarga Metals currently has a market capitalization ("cap") of about $10 million and owns 60% of the Unkur project (with the potential to eventually consolidate 100% of the project under a "put and call" arrangement with the owners of the remaining 40%). If Azarga someday traded at 10 times this estimate of free cash flow per share, the stock price could be above $2.00. Keep in mind that this stock price bakes plenty of dilution into the cake. The stock is currently trading for about $.15 on the U.S. over-the-counter ("OTC") market.

I often see juniors with a defined Resource trading at about 1 to 3 times my estimated free cash flow per share for the first year of full production. This is not a number you are going to find anywhere, just an observation I have made from my own estimates and modeling of companies. What I mean by this is that when I model out a hypothetical scenario where the company is able to raise the capital to develop the mine and take it into production, I typically see shares trading for 1 to 3 times my estimate of what the company's free cash flow per share will be once the mine would begin producing. In these situations, full production is typically about 3 to 5 years out, depending upon the size of the project, etc. So, on paper, the valuation is cheap but one has to also consider the time factor. Let me give you an example of an other company's valuation under this type of assessment and then we will come back to Azarga.

SilverCrest Metals (OTCQX:SVCMF), is drilling out multiple veins at its Las Chispas property in Mexico. Based on the drill results and management commentary, I am estimating that the company will be able to someday produce an initial Resource estimate of at least 30 million ounces of silver and 500,000 ounces of gold. Assuming they execute a 10 year mine plan, have cash costs of about $6 per oz., and diluted shares outstanding increase to 100,000,000, I estimate that they would be able to earn $.44 per share of free cash flow (with $18 silver and $1,150 gold). The stock is currently trading for about $1.50 (CAD $2.00) so we have price to future free cash flow ratio of 3.4. SilverCrest's valuation is probably a bit more on the high side given other factors, namely the strength of management, favorable jurisdiction, and the bonanza grades and general exploration upside associated with its property.

The market tends to be very subjective in assessing these valuations. For example, MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) seems to be the favored silver darling of many, which perhaps explains why it is trading for over 11 times my estimate of its free cash flow in full production in 2022 (assuming $18 silver and $1,150 gold)!

Azarga Metals is trading at a price of about .7 to my estimate of its future free cash flow per share potential or about 1/5 the valuation of SilverCrest. Given the fact that (1) Azarga already has an Inferred Resource, (2) there is a dearth of junior copper miners with quality projects, and (3) the decent grades and size of Unkur with substantial exploration upside (especially considering the Soviet resource estimate), I think a more reasonable present valuation level for Azarga's shares is in the $.44 (CAD $.59) range, which is 2 times my future free cash flow per share estimate. Azarga offers significant upside potential over the next 12 months as the news flow from phase 2 exploration, further Resource definition, and a PEA comes through.

To some extent, I think Azarga Metals has so far suffered from investor misconceptions of Russian operational risk and simple lack of exposure, but this will change as the leadership continues to hit the conference circuit and exploration news flow continues. This situation reminds me of Silver Bear Resources a couple of years ago. The company released a nice inferred resource in 2015 and subsequently languished for almost a year below CAD $.05, as shown on the following chart:

SBR data by YCharts

As Silver Bear's Resource was upgraded and a successful economic assessment was released the stock exploded higher (aided no doubt by a shift in investor sentiment in early 2016).

Likewise, Azarga Metals' shares have languished after a positive inferred resource announcement. With the company set to begin phase 2 exploration and hopeful that a new resource update and preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") can be achieved within a year, shares are positioned for a dramatic move higher if all goes reasonably well.

AZR data by YCharts

The reality with quality junior miners is that many of them get acquired or joint ventures are formed with majors to develop their properties. I value the stocks assuming they do eventually raise the capital and build the mine themselves', yet this often does not happen. Given the need for quality new copper projects, I expect Unkur to eventually be acquired if the successful exploration program continues.

What Azarga Metals has going for it is that it already has a large Inferred Resource at Unkur with a strong probability of substantially increasing and better defining (i.e., Measured & Indicated) the Resource given all the historical exploration. This bodes well for a strong PEA that could be used to obtain financing from development funds, such as the Far East Development Fund, that, according to CEO Dusty Nicol, is already working with Amur Minerals (OTCPK:AMMCF), Eurasian Minerals (NYSEMKT:EMXX), and Polymetal International (OTC:POYYF; OTCPK:AUCOY.

Looking Forward and Odds & Ends

Azarga's cash position is dwindling (< $1 million), however, the company has been able to operate in Russia very economically. CEO Nicol is the only employee outside of Russia. They have enough cash now to complete a PEA, but a minimal capital raise (i.e., $1 to $ 2 million) will be necessary to complete additional drilling and exploration work. All together, over the next 12 months we should see (1) phase 2 exploration, (2) an updated resource update, and a (3) PEA - all with minimal dilution.

Azarga Metals previously operated as European Uranium. They have an outstanding lawsuit against the Government of Slovakia for the failure to renew an exploration license. This could potentially net them several million Euro in compensation. I place no expectations on this, however, it is good for investors to be aware of this potential cash inflow.

I highlighted a couple risks to the Unkur project in my previous article, so I will not repeat them here.

Strategic Positioning

My low grade project database is littered with large, but economically marginal copper deposits. Copper juniors with decent size and higher grades, like Unkur, are ripe for takeovers. The key for Unkur is to either increase the grade or the resource size (by millions of tons) while maintaining its current inferred grades. Anything remotely close to the Soviet C2 estimate-a considerable increase in grade and resource size-qualified as a Measured & Indicated Resource and we will have a real rainmaker. I fully expect that if Azarga continues its success at Unkur that the project will be acquired. Given the recent decline in its share price and the expected news flow over the next 12 or so months this scenario could materialize quickly.

Due to its somewhat limited liquidity, U.S. investors should really only buy shares of Azarga Metals on the Canadian exchange. This can change down the road, but for now, I view Azarga as mainly a longer term buy and hold opportunity. There may also be an opportunity for some wealthier investors to participate in a private placement, however, this is not an area of expertise for me.

Buyer beware here ... if Azarga's near term exploration at Unkur fails to impress, shares could fall by the wayside. Realistically, investors should expect to lose a lot or possibly gain a lot.

I hold a small position in Azarga Metals, as part of a larger dedicated metals strategy, in some client portfolios that I manage and I plan on continuing to accumulate more in the near term.

