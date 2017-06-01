Avoid Federated National: A Boom Or Bust Insurance Company

There have been several positive articles regarding Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) recently, and, quite frankly, I'm not sure I agree. The pieces of evidence used to buttress the sunny conclusions appear to display a lack of solid understanding of how the insurance industry works, how successful insurance companies thrive over time, and which variables - though relevant in other industries - bear no significance when evaluating an insurance company.

History

Incorporated in Florida in 1992, FNHC completed an initial public offering in 1998. From the IPO until 2012, the company went by the name 21st Century Holding Company, but the name was changed to Federated National Holding Company in order to harmonize the holding company name with the name of the underwriting subsidiary. In the 18.5 years from the IPO to the closing price on May 31st, the stock has achieved a CAGR of 5.84%.

The primary product at the time of the IPO was nonstandard automobile insurance. In fact, Federated didn't write a single dollar in homeowner insurance premium in 1999. Over the years, home insurance has steadily become the primary focus. As of December 31st, 2016, home insurance accounted for 85% of all written premium versus only 11% for personal automobile.

Writing only in Florida at the time of the IPO, FNHC now has licenses in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Texas, and South Carolina.

Recent Losses

Much has been said about Federated National's recent "once-in-a-decade" weather losses. It appears the source of this information is merely an earnings call quote from CEO Michael Braun. Regardless of the source of this claim, it doesn't appear to hold up to a look at historical numbers.

The combined ratio for FNHC in 2016 was 120.7%. That figure was 113% if we're only talking about the first 9 months of 2016, which is the time period relevant to the CEO's quote.

In the last decade, FNHC has posted a combined ratio equal to or greater than 113% three times, with two of them being dramatically higher combined ratios.

2008: 113%

2009: 156.2%

2010: 163.7%

Through that lens, a combined ratio of 113% certainly doesn't appear to be once in a decade kind of losses.

Further, consider these two things:

1. Over the last 18 years, their average combined ratio is 110.70%.

2. In years where their combined ratio was 109% or higher, they have never posted positive earnings per share.

Think about that. They effectively average an EPS loss as translated from their combined ratio average. Now, the average EPS number over the last 18 years is a positive number ($0.66), mainly because their boom years can be quite strong.

High Growth?

Ahh growth, the nebulous word thrown around in investment circles whose meaning seems to miss the mark all too often. FNHC bulls are quick to point to the excellent growth on display. What they are referring to, of course, is premium growth. Market share growth. Premium growth without any mention of corresponding profitability growth misses the mark entirely when evaluating an insurance company.

Unfortunately, for proponents of premium growth at all costs, there doesn't appear to be any historical precedent for an insurance company's stock mirroring its premium growth without any consideration for the underlying earnings performance. From 1999 until 2016, net written premiums have increased 20-fold while the stock has only increased 3-fold. Clearly, there is more to the valuation and investment-worthiness of an insurance company than premium growth.

Perhaps EPS is a better indicator of how the stock has moved historically? Let's look.

That seems fairly convincing. As Buffett and Lynch have pointed out on a frequent basis, what really matters to the value of a business is the tangible earning power it can produce. Frequently, when looked at over long periods of time, a company's stock performance will start to mirror its earnings chart.

Underwriting Profitability

Where are the uneven earnings coming from? The underwriting performance.

Over time, an insurance company's earnings per share often tend to form a symmetrical relationship with the combined ratio. Years of higher combined ratios lead to lower earnings per share. Years of lower combined ratios, consequently, lead to years of higher earnings per share.

Over the last 18 years, Federated has posted a combined ratio higher than 100% eleven times and have posted negative earnings per share eight times. Put another way, roughly half of their 18 years in existence have resulted in them losing money.

The average of their earnings per share over the last 9 years is lower than the average of their earnings the 9 years before that. This is a boom or bust company, and the only thing that decides whether or not a boom year is coming is how severe the tropical storms/hurricanes are. Is that really what you want to leave the fate of your hard-earned investment capital up to?

Pricing

The concerning source of this poor underwriting consistency is how they are pricing their policies. Using the uniquely robust data available for Louisiana from ValuePenguin, Federated is the fifth cheapest out of the 41 home insurance carriers in Louisiana. Either the actuaries at Federated know something about historical storm patterns in Louisiana that the thirty-six higher priced companies don't, or they are pricing their policies at a rate (26% lower than the state average) that cannot be expected to produce a reliable profit long term.

It seems to be a safe assumption that their pricing behavior in Louisiana is not an outlier compared to other states in which they do business, leading to the uncomfortable conclusion that their homeowner policies are likely underpriced across all of their markets.

Automobile Insurance

A final element that has been circulated as positive is regarding the expansion of their automobile insurance segment. Neglected in this positive sentiment is the fact that this is nonstandard auto insurance, which deals with customers that possess risk factors that render it either impossible to get standard auto insurance or merely immensely difficult. This is often due to having credit issues, multiple moving violations or crashes in their past, and/or having an atypical driver's license status. In essence, this is a volatile risk to underwrite that is going to bring higher claim frequency and bumpy operational performance.

Federated doesn't appear to break out the underwriting performance of its auto insurance segment, so it's not exactly clear how this segment's underwriting is doing. First Acceptance Corporation (NYSE:FAC), a publicly traded insurer focused exclusively on the nonstandard auto insurance market, has averaged an underwriting loss over the last decade. That's not to say that FNHC's performance will replicate that, but it's likely not far off the mark in terms of an estimate.

Conclusion

In terms of an overall conclusion, this company has to be viewed as a pass. The historical stock performance has been rocky for a reason: The operational performance of the business has itself been rocky. This company can go from one year earning nearly $3 per share to the next year losing money, with the only apparent reason for the shift being the frequency and severity of the fairly regular storm activity that hits the coastal markets they insure.

In other words, an investment into this company is seemingly not all that different to placing a wager on whether or not a hurricane will ravage the state of Florida this summer. Sure, if 2017 or 2018 end up being quiet years on the storm front, this company could easily advance quite dramatically in share price, but engaging in such a proposition is choosing to view this company through the lens of a short-term trader instead of a long-term business owner.

