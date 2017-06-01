ISM Manufacturing Index - Interesting Developments In May

New orders are rising further while prices seem to top.

On the first business day of every month, we get the ISM manufacturing numbers. The ISM index is a leading index. In other words, analyzing this index will tell us a lot about the economy and the stock market.

(If you want to know more about this index and get some confirmation, feel free to read my article "Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method" about this topic.)

The ISM index rose 0.1 points to 54.9 in May compared to 54.8 in April. This has more or less been predicted by regional indicators, which pointed to above-average growth.

One of the strong signs is the fact that new orders were able to gain two points to 59.5. Divergences between new orders and the ISM index almost always end up with new orders being right as you can see in the graph below.

Interestingly enough, we see that prices are declining 8 points in May. A rather big decline backed by weaker commodities. The deflating 'reflation' trade is clearly visible.

That being said, prices remain still at the highest levels since 2010. At this point, it's the trend that counts. Are we going to see a further deflation of the reflation trade or are we going to see an extended period of above-average price growth. Time and commodity prices will tell...

When digging deeper into the report, we get a few interesting comments from various industries as you can see below.

The overall picture is solid with multiple industries mentioning either solid or growing sales. Especially, the fact that some industries are reporting labor shortage could hint at a solid employment number on Friday. Note that my regional average is indicating about 200K new jobs. In other words, expect a solid print on Friday.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.