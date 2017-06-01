Mary Meeker's Report Unveils New Data On Snapchat

While the app is strong in user engagement and content, it suffers in providing adequate analytical metrics to advertisers.

Although I have covered Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) extensively, this is the first post-IPO article I've written on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP). I've held back to research the company, see varying viewpoints, and await new data on the company. As of this Wednesday, we now possess new data on Snapchat and its future prospects, courtesy of Mary Meeker's annual Internet Trends Report. Amongst the 355 slides in her report, I've gleaned four useful insights that apply specifically to Snapchat. Here are my key takeaways:

1. Engagement is strong and getting stronger.

In 2016, we learned that the average Snapchat user was spending 25-30 minutes on the app. Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel revealed this statistic at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference to woo investors. Keeping his motive in mind, I'm assuming the figure was closer to 25 than 30. If I had to guess, the stat probably hovered around 27 minutes. From Meeker's report, the 2017 figure is now exactly at 30 minutes. This would indicate a healthy 11.1% increase in engagement YoY.

At 30 minutes a day, Snapchat's level of engagement is impressive given the shorter nature of its content. Snapchat leads Instagram (21 minutes), but continues to trail Facebook (50) in this metric. Advertising revenues for companies like Snapchat and Facebook have three drivers of growth; increase in users, pricing, and ad load. Snapchat's growing engagement directly benefits its ability to increase ad load, and thus revenues.

Meeker discusses the gamification of different industries, and notes that Snapchat has even had success in gamifying their ads. A Snap Gatorade ad game was well-received, garnering an average of 196 seconds in playing time. For advertisers, this level of engagement is highly desired and could be expanded as a way of delivering ads.

2. Original content is starting to rival TV

Snapchat's investment in original content is receiving a noticeable amount of viewers. Original "shows" such as Phone Swap and Second Chance brought in 10 million and 8 million viewers, respectively. These are numbers that rival and even surpass average TV programming. These types of numbers are key to luring in big brands for advertising deals.

As a caveat, it should be noted that video views on social media are typically tallied rather liberally. Many digital platforms count a "view" as any time spent watching the content, however brief that time may be. Still the numbers are impressive and further display Snap's robust engagement metrics.

3. ROI Measurement Tools

This is a weak spot for Snap, but could also be viewed as opportunity for growth. Meeker's report finds that the number one challenge digital marketers face is ROI Measurement. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook have been two of the best at delivering campaign performance metrics, which is part of the reason they generated 85% of the growth in digital advertising this year.

Several digital marketers have made it known that they are unsatisfied with Snapchat's current analytical offerings. Many ROI metrics need to be manually computed, which is inconvenient and comes at a large time cost. There are third party applications that track analytics, but these services are subscription-based and expensive.

Snapchat is currently not doing enough to provide ROI metrics, but this presents a growth opportunity if the issue is resolved.

Putting it in Context

Snapchat is performing well in regards to its level of user engagement. However, this represents just one pillar of revenue growth. User growth has slowed dramatically, especially for a company that still has a relatively small base of users. Snap isn't getting a boost in growth from pricing power either, we saw that they began offering discounts to advertisers earlier in May. Most disappointing in Snap's recent earnings report was the 14% decline in ARPU to $0.90. Although Q4 is a larger spending period for advertisers than Q1 typically is, as a young and "quickly growing" company, Snap should not be seeing a Q/Q ARPU decline as large as 14%.

For comparison, Facebook saw a quarterly decline of 13% in ARPU in the same period. While not a huge improvement, a large portion of Facebook's new users are located in less lucrative ad markets, which contributed toward the decline (Asia Pacific's ARPU for Q4 16 was $2.07, while the United States and Canada generated $19.81 per user).

One of the positive signs from Meeker's report is that Snap is set to benefit from macro trends in the advertising market. From 2016 to 2021, researchers expect advertising spend to more than double. Mobile advertising will see a favorable bump, collecting 70% of the online spend compared to its current 48% share. Facebook has already noted that ad load on its core product will cease to significantly grow. This will drive up demand for Facebook ads, and subsequently prices. Snapchat could stand to benefit from advertisers who are driven away by Facebook's price increases.

Conclusion

At Snap's current valuation, I would not recommend the stock to investors. The potential is certainly there as evidenced by healthy engagement and positive macro trends, but Snapchat must first fix its user growth and ROI measurement tools before I take a more serious look at the company. In my opinion there are simply better investment opportunities out there.

