ConocoPhillips' (COP) CEO Ryan Lance Presents at Sanford Bernstein Strategic Decision Conference (Transcript)

Good morning. I am Bob Brackett, Bernstein’s E&P analyst. Welcome to the second day of the Strategic Decisions Conference. This morning session will feature Ryan Lance, the CEO and Chairman of ConocoPhillips. I’ll remind you of the format of today’s sessions. They are a modified fireside chat format. What does that mean? That means that Ryan will come up here in a minute. He will walk through slides for as long as he wants, 10, 15, 20 minutes. The two of us will then adjourn to the two chairs here. At which point, I will start asking very high level macro questions, while you start to drive the conversation. You will do that with the white cards scattered around the room. Please write your questions down, raise your hand, we have colleagues that will collect those, bring them forward to me. I will collate those questions into some sort of logical order, but I will not sensor the questions. I will read all of the questions. So I will be very open discussion. With that, I will turn it over to Ryan Lance. Thank you.

Ryan Lance

Yes, thank you, Bob and thank you, Bernstein, for the opportunity to speak at the conference as well. So, let me take a few minutes and describe to you a little bit about ConocoPhillips. What I believe I think is a unique strategy for the E&P business and a value proposition that we laid out in November of last year.

Before I get started though, just a quick reminder that I will be making some forward-looking statements and the actual results can differ materially from those expectations. You can refer to our estimates and our plans as we do that in our filings with the SEC. I am obviously going to refer to a few non-GAAP financial measures today to really facilitate some comparisons between our peers and across periods and you can find those reconciliations on our website and our supplementary material.

Let me get started. So, I want to start with what I call or what we call our strategy on the page. It’s our approach to dealing with the industry cycles that we are going through. But first, maybe a step back for just a minute. You might think of an E&P company strategy as pretty simple. Find and produce more oil and gas, that’s part of it certainly, but the dramatic drop in the revenues in our industry experience since 2014 has really changed the way that we think about the business at ConocoPhillips. We really run the company to succeed through the cycles by offering investors resilience to the downside and the ability to capture upside as well and we have to deliver that through the peaks and through the valleys in this business. So, we really have embraced the underlying uncertainty in commodity prices we are addressing it head-on and with a unique and strategic approach that’s kind of shown here. The top of this graphic represents our objective to deliver value through the cycles. So in a range of $50 to $60 a barrel, we will maintain a strong balance sheet and we’ll allocate cash between per share and absolute growth. At higher prices and at lower prices, we’ll exercise flexibility and take the highest value actions for our shareholders. We expect this disciplined approach to generate double-digit returns to our shareholders annually through a combination of margin and debt adjusted per share production growth plus the dividend that we offer. We are focused on free cash flow generation even at these lower prices.

And our priorities for allocating the cash flow are shown at the bottom of this slide. This is an example of how our priorities would work at a $50 a barrel Brent price deck, including the acceleration actions, which I will speak to here shortly. But from the left, we will maintain our production. We will pay and grow the dividend and reduce the debt. If you include the proceeds from dispositions we achieve our debt target. We execute a share repurchase program and deliver modest production growth. And remember that’s at Brent prices of $50 a barrel. Now further right, if price is above $50 a barrel that would yield additional cash flow to buy more shares or to increase investments in our high-margin organic growth opportunities in the portfolio. We believe this is achievable through the cycles, it’s competitive among energy investments and we think compelling. Certainly, it offers investors a disciplined formula for a very volatile business.

We laid out this proposition last November with a plan to meet our priorities within a 3-year timeframe. And since then, we have rapidly accelerated that mainly through some additional targeted asset sales. In the last 6 months since November, we have significantly exceeded our asset sales target with over $16 billion of deals featuring our Canadian assets in San Juan Basin. And those sales will enable us to essentially deliver that 3-year plan in less than 1 year, in fact, probably more like 6 months. So a moment ago, I mentioned that we built the company to be resilient to low prices while allow investors to capture upside. Let me address that a little bit.

So in my opinion, I think we offer investors a way to achieve consistent and more predictable returns through the cycles. We provide resilience through low side prices or lower prices, because we have a low breakeven below $50 a barrel Brent. We define that breakeven price as the price needed to generate enough cash flow from our operations to cover our capital and our dividend to our shareholders. This is not an aspirational goal. We have been delivering this the last three quarters if you look at our quarterly performance. I think few, if any, really can match this performance in the E&P space. One of the reasons is we have a low breakeven price is we have the lowest capital intensities in the business today. This means we can keep our production flat for much lower portion of our cash flow than most of our peers. We have a low cost of supply resource base and strive profitable investments even at lower prices and we have constructed a pretty flexible portfolio. We can reduce capital and run-rate by 50% in any given year.

And finally, we have significant balance sheet strength with a capacity to withstand even a low price cycle environment for a longer period of time. At the higher side, at the higher prices we generate significant cash flow upside for our shareholders. Our portfolio is weighted to higher value all. We have a deep inventory of flexible, quick payout and conventional opportunities that we could ramp up if appropriate to do so. The majority of our assets have favorable fiscal terms where we retain the price related upside in a tax and royalty system. We generally choose not to hedge our commodity prices which means we get a medium and maximum price exposure. And finally, in our recent transaction, we put a contingent payment structure in place that allows us to capture the upside in the Canadian and San Juan Basin dispositions.

So here is the question, why can’t every E&P build a strategy like this? Well, it’s because it takes the portfolio and it takes low capital intensity, low cost of supply and flexibility, and we have that. So if we look at the portfolio, here is an indication. This chart summarizes a lot of those characteristics and features of our portfolio. We are the largest independent E&P company based on production proved reserves of 1.2 million BOE per day of production and that’s post dispositions on a pro forma basis. We are heavily weighted to oil or liquids-based gas prices like LNG. We have 14 billion barrels of resources captured in the portfolio with constant supply of less than $50 per barrel Brent. And that’s balanced between conventional assets, unconventional and long life, low decline LNG and oil sands assets. About 3 billion BOE are in our LNG and oil sands assets. These deliver relatively flat production for decades and they have very low sustaining annual capital, only about $500 million.

The next is our conventional asset class, about 5 million BOE of resources. They get about $3 billion of capital in most years. And finally, our unconventional assets, this class holds over 6 billion barrels of resources today, which is competitive with almost all or many of the pure-play companies and we can hold production flat in these assets for about $1 billion of capital. At the right is the further breakdown of our resources with a mix of varying supply costs, all below $50 per barrel Brent. In average it’s less than $35 a barrel Brent. And these numbers are fully burdened, they include differentials, they include transportation, all the indirect and direct cost, the G&A and even have some inflation assumptions built back into them. And again that 14 billion barrels of oil represents over 30 years of production.

The slide at the bottom shows how our $5 billion capital program is allocated. We are spending about $1.8 billion in the Lower 48, and most all of that is allocated to our unconventional position in the Eagle Ford, the Bakken, the Permian, the Niobrara. $1.1 billion in Europe, where we have a very profitable big legacy asset base; $900 million going to Alaska; we have got $900 million going to Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, that’s comprises most of our LNG and oil assets; and $300 million go into Canada, where we have retained the Surmont operated assets that we have there as well as an emerging Blueberry-Montney unconventional position. And in these numbers we include about $600 million of exploration, so we are thinking about the future and future decades of opportunities for the company. So we are a globally diverse company with very profitable investment opportunities across the globe, very diverse for years to come. The capital intensity, that diverse global portfolio allows us to lower the capital intensity and generate differential free cash flow through the cycles that we talked about earlier.

And one of the important uses of this cash flows is they have differential share out or payholder share out relative to our peers. And as I said earlier, our goal is to return 20% to 30% of our cash from our operating activities to our shareholders. I mean no other E&P can offer this kind of a program. We will execute our plan for returning cash to the shareholders through our dividends and in more flexible component, our share purchases. We believe that flexibility is essential for a commodity business in order to maintain the low breakeven price we need to. But a meaningful and growing dividend is also important, so our dividend is set at a level that allows free cash flow generation and can increase growing – as cash flow is growing. We have set a priority to increase our dividend annually, which you saw us do in February of this year. Our dividend yield today is above E&P average and on par with the S&P 500. And as I have said, we expect to repurchase some of our shares and that will total about $3 billion in 2017, representing additional shareholder return. If you combine that with our dividend then our repurchases, you can see our overall 2017 shareholder yield today – at today’s share price is peer leading amongst both integrated and in the E&P – independent E&P companies.

So let me wrap up and why I think it’s still an exciting time for the company despite the industry and despite the commodity price environment we find in and that’s because all our priorities have really been activated in our business. We have a clear plan and I can summarize really the case for ConocoPhillips in three words and that’s transformation, acceleration and differentiation. And let me address each one of these. Over the past 3 years, we have significantly transformed our company. We have lowered our breakeven from over $75 a barrel Brent to less than $50 a barrel Brent today. We lowered our capital spending from $17 billion in 2014 to $5 billion today. We lowered our capital intensity significantly. In fact, even at our current operating spending level, we are still growing our production and modestly and we have a very focused exploration program on top of it. Our captured resource base includes 14 billion barrels with an average cost of supply of less than $35 barrel Brent and that’s post the transactions that we have announced. That represents again over 30 years of production. Now this transformation requires some tough decisions, but we are well positioned for whatever comes our way in the commodity price environment.

Next, as I have mentioned, we have accelerated our value proposition. Investors do not have to wait for prices to rise or for our priorities to kick in. We have announced $16 billion of transactions in 2017 and we will use those – that proceeds to retire $7 billion of debt this year, reducing debt to $20 billion by the end of 2017. And by 2019, we expect to repay another $5 billion, putting our debt – gross debt at $15 billion. We will use another $6 billion of the proceeds to repurchase shares over the next 3 years, including spending $3 billion of that $6 billion in 2017. These divestitures improve our underlying margins and returns and we also expect to have peer leading upside as prices start to recover.

Finally, what differentiates ConocoPhillips from our E&P peers, we are managing the business for free cash flow and we are going to prioritize how we allocate cash flow and you saw that on the earlier slide. We are focused on returns, not on absolute production growth. We intend to return at least 20% to 30% of our operating cash flow back to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. And finally, I think we have a unique portfolio, a low cost of supply, global diverse portfolio that can drive double digit returns annually with a really low execution risk. And I really don’t think there is another E&P business in the company in the business today that can really pass this combination or can match what we have done to transform the company, what we have done to accelerate our value proposition and what we have done to differentiate ourselves in this space.

So with that, let me stop and look forward to a chat with Bob and you all.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bob Brackett

Great. Thank you, Ryan. Again, you will have cards scattered around the room. Feel free to write those questions down. Raise your hands, and we will get a colleague to kind of scoop those up and I will start the conversation while we collect some of those and we will start obviously with commodity price, implicit in your strategy is this belief or not a belief, but building a range of crude where sort of $50 is that and then you start to get a little red, about $60 you get green, is that sort of the corporate view, we are going to be in that range bound world for the foreseeable future?

Ryan Lance

Yes. Bob, I think our view is with time, we probably will see some lowering of mid-cycle prices over time given the well supplied world. This business has been through a transformation over the last 5 years, 6 years, 7 years, gone from resource constrained to a very resource rich world. So we feel over time probably mid-cycle price is going down, whether you started at $75 a couple of 3 years ago to $65, now our view is you are probably even below $60 in terms of the mid-cycle price. But we see there is probably going to be a lot of volatility. There is a reasonable case that says the lack of investment over the last 5 years, 6 years might lead to higher prices coming over the next couple. I worry about that case because of what I see happening in the tight oil today. The rig count is at a level that I would have thought would have been there at the year end, not at the end of the first quarter. So we already see the volumes coming from the tight oil taking up some of the surplus demand that’s being created in the world today. So I think that the bottom line is, you have to figure out in the E&P space not only thrive, but survive in that $40 to $50 world. We know what to do if it’s $60 or $70, that’s not a problem. You have to build the business plan that is resilient, that offers shareholders double digit returns, that is viable and competitive at that kind of a price deck. If you are waiting for $60 to bailout your business model, you might be willfully disappointed and that’s where we come to. We are not claiming. We know what the price is going to be, but we know we have got to set up the company and that’s the journey that we have been on over the last couple of years is to set the company up to not only survive, but thrive in a $40 to $50 environment. If you look at our performance over the last three quarters, we are generating free cash flow today at these kinds of prices and I don’t think there is many, if any E&P companies that can make that claim.

Bob Brackett

And then you mentioned an oil weighted portfolio, talk about natural gas fleet for you as well?

Ryan Lance

Yes. So certainly, we have a large position in natural gas. We have been selling down our North American gas position over the last couple of years. It used to represent about 25% of our portfolio and it now represents something closer to 10% or 15% of the portfolio. But we are still a believer in gas, so some of our Asia LNG, which is oil price linked gas is still some very good markets. We have some great markets in our Indonesian gas that we are supplying into Malaysia, into Singapore and some of those international gas. So we are pretty agnostic relative to whether it’s gas or oil, we just wanted to be competitive on a constant supply basis in the portfolio and we will make the investment. To get into the capital allocation conversation and in our company, we have to have a constant supply of less than $50 a barrel Brent. And so your gas projects have to compete against – the oil projects have to compete against everything. So we have been diluting North American gas because we think that’s a pretty flat supply curve for the next – for as long as the eye can see again the associated gas coming with the tight oil and all the other gas. We see gas go to 3.50 and rigs short in the Haynesville and more short in the Marcellus, they come back to the Utica and it drives gas prices right back down. So we think North American gas prices are kind of range bound.

Bob Brackett

How do longer cycle conventional projects compete for capital with shorter cycle unconventionals assuming similar breakevens?

Ryan Lance

Yes. So again in our company, the nice side is about cost of supply. You have got to your investment down below $50 barrel cost of supply and you can get into capital allocation conversation. So, all my regional presidents around the world are involved in those conversations, they see what the unconventional shorter cycle are doing. But with that said adding a platform in Norway, the UK, China, Malaysia, another drill site in Alaska, sustaining capital in Canada, support Surmont Phase 2. They have to compete at that kind of a level and they are finding ways to go do that. So the fact that we have a global legacy assets around the world, adding another drill site in Alaska for instance, it’s our 25th drill site that we have added over the last 40 years in Alaska. The cost of supply, that’s well below $40. Yes, it takes maybe 2 years to 3 years, depending on where you are at. So we have some of those investments sitting in our portfolio, but the other learning that we have had from this downturn is you better not put all those into your portfolios such that your capital is inflexible in any given year. So we are trying to reload them into our portfolio, slap them into development, but in any given year, we want 50% flexibility in our capital program to react to the commodity price environment. So we are not, not doing them, they have to be competitive in the portfolio and then we are timing them in such that retain annual flexibility.

Bob Brackett

And you mentioned the shorter cycle unconventionals and 2-year to 3-year project cycles, one thing you have done in the transformation is exit deepwater and now we are seeing you sell longer cycle oil sand projects, what’s the future of a 5-year project at ConocoPhillips?

Ryan Lance

They still are there. I think you have to be careful when you slot them into your program. One of them, for us is our LNG facility in Darwin, which is in the Northern territories of Australia. The field that supports that LNG facility is going start to on decline here shortly and by early in the next decade, it probably stops producing. So we are actively today working the backfill. We have done some exploring and install our Barossa and we are preparing to bring that into the next phase so we can ramp it and to fill that Darwin. That’s a 5-year cycle time project, because it requires probably an offshore platform of some sort, maybe even a floating vessel to handle the NGLs. And so that’s a very large green or brownfield LNG project, but it is a 4, 5-year cycle. So again, we are not eliminating those from our portfolio, we are just being very careful as to when they slot in. And more importantly making sure they compete on a cost of supply basis. There is something we will invest in that will deliver us an annual – an after-tax rate of return of at least 10% at $50 Brent prices. So we have to have that to be competitive.

Bob Brackett

So I think that you will have a capital allocation process that goes to the best projects first if you get to sort of 50% long cycle, you might say, well, let’s have enough shorter cycle stuff in there?

Ryan Lance

Exactly. And what do we push back a little bit on the long cycle, how can we face things than a little bit different to retain that flexibility. That’s the beauty of having these at a large unconventional portfolio like we do. Those resources aren’t going anywhere. We don’t have to drill into headwinds, call it inflation or any of those things make sure our margins are protected, it’s flexible, it’s ratable, turn up a little, turn down a little and the beauty of having a large portfolio like that gives you a lot of flexibility to manage some of these other aspects.

Bob Brackett

And you already have a fairly large resource base yet you are still committed to exploration, which is the longest cycle part of the business. What’s the exploration strategy?

Ryan Lance

Yes, for us, we have retooled that considerably. You mentioned deepwater. We made the decision actually at $100 oil to get out of deepwater. So, we took a little bit of criticism for that, but when we looked at the portfolio, looked at the opportunities set within our onshore and unconventional, we just didn’t think deepwater was going to be competitive in the portfolio sub-$50 cost of supply. There maybe some opportunities around the world, Brazil, Subsalt that can compete at that kind of a role, but certainly the Gulf of Mexico, deepwater in our view was going to have a struggle to compete against that. But in this business, it is a declining business over time. So, you do need to worry about the next decade and where resources might come from and how do you backfill behind a 14 billion barrel resource base that we currently have today. But when you do that, exploration has to be appealed on a full cycle, $50 cost of supply basis. So, it does kind of retool how you think about exploration. For us, it’s a damaged gas. We see some opportunities in certain regions around the world, where gas is still very advantaged and so we are exploiting in those areas. We are exploring in and around where we have existing compelling infrastructure and we have a good track record at Alaska, Norway, Malaysia. So, we really tooled back our exploration program in and around the areas where we have legacy large positions. We go after advantaged gas and we like the unconventional space. And then we recognized that the geology in the United States is not unique to the United States in the unconventional space. It’s a bit more challenged in other places, because while the subsurface may look really, really good, the surface issues and the risk associated that create a longer cycle time for those projects. So, they have to compete on a $50 cost of supply basis, so we see some opportunities there. So we are unconventionally exploring in Colombia, Chile, part of South America and we are still doing some exploration in the U.S. as well trying to look for what our new unconventional opportunities and you will hear more about some Canadian stuff that we have been doing as well slowly adding to the position up there.

Bob Brackett

Yesterday, one of your competitors spoke at this conference and heavily emphasized ROCE, return on capital employed, why is ROCE not a greater emphasis for ConocoPhillips?

Ryan Lance

Well, it is actually. It’s part of – it’s a main driver in my compensation, our named executive officers and it’s a part of our annual and our long-term program. So in terms of total shareholder return, return on capital employed and cash return on capital employed, are three of the main metrics that we use in all of our programs. So when I talk about cost of supply, it’s important for me to represent. When we have completely changed our vernacular inside our company to the cost of supply, it takes price projections and price, because it’s out of the conversation. So, it really is how do you get below a $50 Brent cost of supply and again a reminder, that’s an after-tax rate of return of 10% at $50 fully loaded. So, it includes infrastructure spend, exploration spend, it includes inflation, includes overhead, my overhead, regional overhead. It is a fully loaded number. And the reason we do that is we need to see the direct tie in our projects to return on capital employed. So if we are doing things at $50 Brent and we are doing it at an after-tax rate of return at 10% cost of supply at $50, our ROCE will move to that 10%. It’s very important for us to do that. Now, it may take some time at $45 or $50 oil, but that’s not our base case for prices either. So at higher prices, that return moves up, but know it’s a very important measure and we have been consistent ever since the spin, this has been a large part of how my named executive officers, how our compensation is determined. And not just for the executive officers, but for the whole company, our annual program and our 3-year program, long term compensation programs are built around these metrics. So they are very important our company have been. We haven’t just started talking about it this year or last year, we have been talking about it for 5 or more years in our company.

Bob Brackett

Generally, technical teams in the oil patch think in terms of cash flow models and they think forward-looking DCFs that eventually becomes somewhat backward looking ROCEs, I’ll point anyone interest to your Analyst Investor Day deck from last fall where there is a mapping of how do you get from a cost of supply, which a technical team can internalize to a corporate level return?

Ryan Lance

Yes. So, we put the decoder in our deck. So you will see the deck and you will see that someone asked the question, but maybe we haven’t been talking about it vocally enough, but this is not something new in our company. This is something we have been doing for a long period of time. It’s a key metric that we drive the whole organization around. It is what our cost of supply is built around.

Bob Brackett

How do you get investors to recognize your true value or are you permanently stuck in the middle, i.e., you are not a growth E&P and you are viewed as being an attractive div yieldco?

Ryan Lance

Yes. No, I understand. And it’s largely – that’s why we, during this conference, that’s why we meet with our investors trying to figure out. It does feel a bit bimodal in terms of investors’ attitudes. If you are bullish on commodity price, there is a lot of growthy names that you can invest in. If you are maybe bearish and a lot more defensive, there is a few yield names you can go to today in the business. I guess what we are trying to describe to you is a unique value proposition for an E&P company. One that doesn’t chase the cycle up and spend every bit of their cash flow chasing capital and then when the market turns, your growth rate goes from your double-digit down to low single-digits because you are fighting decline. We don’t have to do that. And maybe to see the performance of the company we have to go through a cycle to kind of see that, but we are value earning, we are generating free cash flow, we are committed to generating free cash flow, we are focused on returns and we are focused on keeping the margins. So, the question I ask all investors is yes, you like these really growthy stories and you see the production growth and the pro forma going from the lower left of the upper right is their cash flows doing the same thing. I think that’s what you have to look at in this business. To your point, it’s about cash flow growth, it’s – you can get production growth, but if the inflation, the other forces eat away at the margins which we saw at $100 barrel of oil in 2013 and 2014, it’s really how can you maintain your margins at these kinds of prices and maintain your returns. So, we think we are offering a unique value proposition to investors, but people have to warm up to it. But it is founded in our view of the macro, going forward, with volatility and lower prices over time and our view of our portfolio. Our portfolio has low capital intensity because of the portfolio we have, we don’t – so if you look at the percentage of cash flow and capital going into our plan to keep production flat and compare that to our E&P competitors, I think you will find that we have got some of the lowest capital intensity in the business. So, I think that’s important if you believe in volatility that this business is going to go through a period of volatility given the tight oil resource that we see in the world today.

Bob Brackett

Are you seeing rising service costs and where specifically?

Ryan Lance

Yes, we are. It’s an interesting question. I think if you are a pure-play Midland or Delaware Basin guy, you are experiencing double-digit inflation today, right, whether its pumping services or sand and even rigs are kind of coming back. The advantage of a global diverse portfolio like ours is we still see deflation around the world. It’s deflating in Malaysia. It’s deflating in China. It’s deflating in Australia. It’s flat to deflating in Canada. It’s flat in Alaska. It’s deflating in Europe. So, there are certain categories of spend in certain geographic areas that are inflating today in pumping services, sand in the Delaware and Midland Basins is inflating a lot. And it’s starting to kind of move into Eagle Ford and up in the Bakken. Not as much as the Delaware Basin, but yes, absolutely if you are a pure-play player in one of those two basins, you have to figure out how to offset some pretty healthy inflation today in the service side of the business. But when I look across our whole portfolio today and I compare 80% of our capital is going internationally into areas that are deflating. So, I don’t worry in our portfolio about the inflationary pressures but I am certainly worried about the activity that we are doing in certain basins and in certain categories of spend. So, you got to figure out how to offset that with the efficiency gains or do you just stand back and watch a little bit and let the people fight it out and fight another day.

Bob Brackett

When you showed your cost of supply by project, color-coded for unconventionals, it’s color-coded for the global LNG and the oil sands and then sort of conventional at the low end of that cost curve are all three colors, meaning you have projects sort of a world view that shale is the low cost barrel, your cost of supply would say actually I can switch and choose what will you do going into the fall with your planning process if there is persistent inflation in onshore U.S.?

Ryan Lance

Well, I think we will look at our plans later this year. But if we see persistent inflation that starts to erode the margins, we will allocate capital, the lowest cost to supply highest margin opportunities in the portfolio. And you are right Bob, for us the uniqueness is we still got a lot of opportunities in Alaska, in Europe, in Asia, across the portfolio. So it really is some nice sight in the company to get allocated capital. And for us, it’s about returns, it’s about margin. And if inflationary forces are eating away the margin, the resources aren’t going anywhere. We can come back. The beauty of our global diverse portfolio and one of the value proposition that we have laid out and focused on returns and free cash flow and we have got the flexibility to move our capital around, still maintain our production and grow, grow the company at a pretty low amount of capital and if we park some cash on the balance sheet, we will do that rather than spend it in risk reducing our margins and diluting our returns.

Bob Brackett

And talk about the portfolio, you had two sort of very big very well received asset sales this year, are there things in the – and you are sort of pulled forward accelerated I guess in your vernacular the strategy, do you then revisit that strategy and say I think we can do more to focus the portfolio and realize the value where a buyer might see more value than you do?

Ryan Lance

Well, we are pretty agnostic in our portfolio. I think we have demonstrated it. We are willing to shrink or sell if there is more opportunities for other people to invest in things. We really look at assets as they compete and they are going to compete on a cost of supply basis and we will allocate capital to them. We are absolutely willing to make those investments and grow and develop the company that way. If we see assets that are not competitive for capital and we can find a way to monetize them, that it captures our value for mutual sales price. So it creates – or it meets or exceeds our home price. Absolutely, we have been willing to sell those assets. But I would say we don’t envision big asset sales programs on the portfolio going forward. But we are constantly looking at it every year to make sure that things are competitive. And if we aren’t going to allocate capital or if we are going in a different direction, we are willing to sell those assets and monetize them.

Bob Brackett

And if you think it being a Permian pure-play, you are in the basin, you have got a fairly focused strategy, you are going to feel those inflationary pressures, some of those companies will integrate vertically, they will own some standalone, some equipment, your strategy is not to pursue that but rather to be able to reallocate capital outside of a hot basin?

Ryan Lance

Yes. I think so. I think this industry has owned rigs before. I think its good luck, I don’t like it, been there, done that. It’s a tough game when cycles turn down. Sand is an interesting one [indiscernible] sand mine, well 3 years ago, no one was pumping – for those that are familiar, no one is pumping 100 mesh sand 3 years ago, now everyone wants 100 mesh sand, so if you owned the mine within a 100 mesh sand, you kind of short out of luck today, right? Brown sand, people are white sand 20-40, 40-60, 70-40 sand. I mean I can’t predict where the technology is going 2 years to 3 years from today and what I don’t want it to be is because I own a sand mine, have to pump this kind of sand when I know that there is a better technology, a better ridge and a better tool. So my experience, our experience has been the markets there, I would rather capture what I need to in the market. Rather have long-term relationships with the suppliers, so that I can kind of offset the swing and then let technology play itself out. And the ultimate tool, as you said Bob, is I can reallocate capital. I have got a large global portfolio. The resources aren’t going anywhere. I will come back to it when things loosen up. And it perfectly willing to go do that. We have demonstrated that over the last couple of years in terms of our capital allocation. We went to three rigs in the Lower 48 when we are drilling against this headwind.

Bob Brackett

Can you imagine a world where international unconventionals is likely a trodden market, there is not that many folks out doing that, in theory those could be underpriced, mispriced assets, Permian is everyone and their sister is there, can you imagine a world where you would sell down Permian to go do something interesting internationally?

Ryan Lance

Well, I guess is your Permian position a big enough position, is it compelling, is it really going to allocate capital and we have got 80,000 acres of position, I think its 100,000 acre position in the Permian. In a modest sort of rig program, that could be a couple of 100,000 barrels a day. That’s a pretty compelling decision in any company’s portfolio, so we are not in a hurry to monetize that position. We see it – let’s figure out what the optimum way to produce technology go let’s figure out how to produce the different benches. So we are not in a hurry to sell that position. In fact, we have been adding and subtracting. We have sold some acreage in the Delaware and the Midland Basins over the last couple of years and we have added acreage in that core corporate position. So we like it if you are in the sweet spot, which we are, it can be a compelling position and we will make room for other unconventional international opportunities in the portfolio. Again, if it competes on a cost of supply basis, we will figure out how fund it.

Bob Brackett

Let’s come back to sand because there is something people might have missed, you talked about clearly one of the biggest trends we see in fracking wells is more and more sand per foot, more and more sand per well, we have seen this transition from white sand to brown sand as a way to get a closer source of sand and a lower quality, you brought up 100 mesh sand, there is a technology evolving, moving towards finer and finer grade sand to frac wells, talk about what Conoco is doing, is ConocoPhillips is doing, is that something that we should be excited about?

Ryan Lance

Well, I think we are all experimenting with that. How do you – the golden grail in unconventional is stimulated rock volume. How do you maximize in your penetration to stimulate rock volume in and around the wellbore. 5 years ago, industry, we were only stimulating maybe 20% to 30% of that gross rock volume, very inefficient. And we found that through the use of 100 mesh and some other technologies denser, denser and more sand, more pounds per gallon of sand, denser [indiscernible] clusters that we could actually move up and stimulate more rock sand and that’s really. So we have got to stimulate rock volume pilot. We are doing pilots in the Eagle Ford, we are doing pilots in the Delaware and it’s all about trying to figure out how to maximize that stimulated rock volume. And that’s why I stated technology is still in the third or fourth inning of this nine-inning game, because we are still trying to figure out how to do it. And by the way what you figure out in the Eagle Ford doesn’t work in the Wolf Camp 1 or the Wolf Camp 2 or the Niobrara or the Bakken. They are different enough. They are different enough geologies, different enough fluid properties and rock properties that you have got to experiment. And in one case maybe 20% 100 mesh as the lead in sand to begin your frac job is going to be very optimal in one area and it’s not optimal in another area. And that’s why I don’t want to get hung up on owning these things is because I don’t want to constrain my technology people and say okay, guys you can only use this sand, because we own it. And I owned a deep water drillship 5 years ago and when you drill prospects because you own a drillship, that’s a bad business. And if you own 12 rigs and you want to go to 10 rigs, it’s a bad business, right?

Bob Brackett

If we are in the third or fourth inning of tight oil, what inning are we for North – for North Sea for international, for LNG, are those mature technologies?

Ryan Lance

Well that’s what’s amazing about the competitive nature of the business and the technology and the innovation. In Norway for instance, they wouldn’t have – they probably wouldn’t even have consider an unmanned platforms because is it safe, we have got to put people on a platform to make sure. Well we have got the Norwegian government now willing to consider unmanned platforms, because of the way the environments progress and the way the technologies come around in terms of remote monitoring and sensoring and how you can actually move between platforms, you can actually build them in. In Alaska, for instance, the next – the drill sites that we are building today don’t look anything like the drill sites we have pulled in just 5 years or 10 years ago because of the technology, the innovation and then what’s happening. So we don’t have to put big separator vessels out there, we can put three phase flow meters because they work now. And so even though we are legacy assets that are 40 years old, we are finding great opportunities and low cost of supply to exploit that resource base and we are still exploring. We had one of the most successful exploration seasons in Alaska over the last 2 years that we have had in the last decade. So the resources there we are getting smarter about how we do seismic, we are getting smarter about how we develop things and the technology is moving – the data analytics, the artificial intelligence, the multilateral technology, all that’s making – it’s going to make a difference as we go forward in this business. That’s why I am concerned about the supply side of the equation going forward. It’s still going to be a well supplied world.

Bob Brackett

What is the future of CPChem, I think you should either grow this business via M&A through the coming uplink cycle, trough or exit, but not status quo, your thoughts?

Ryan Lance

Yes. So again we spun off that business in 2012. So when you spun the downstream business, the chemical business went with it. So that’s now, that piece of business resides with Phillips 66, our sister company that had all of our refining and downstream assets, so I don’t have the chemical business anymore to offset that. So that’s a good question for Phillips 66.

Bob Brackett

And talk about think you figured this world, if technology is robust in tight oil and if technology – did OPEC overplay its hand and did it create such a stress to the system that it forced the system and the E&P industry to become so lean that we will continue to put pressure on oil price?

Ryan Lance

Well, I think that’s whether they intended to do that or not, I don’t know, but that’s in fact what’s happened. So, I think certainly the $100 oil drove a lot of technology and efficiency and innovation to allow us to figure out how to make these unconventionals work and in the downturn, it’s really stress the system to make sure we can maintain our margins, get the cost of supply down, get these opportunities economic. And like us, our portfolio and others who are in the sweet spots of these plays, you see cost of supply in the best part of these plays that are sub-$40 a barrel. So you will make a 10% after-tax rate of return at a $40 Brent price world. And I think that’s where they underestimated. My own view is talking with folks at OPEC and so maybe a little vineyard back, back about 4 years, 5 years ago I was invited to the Vienna meeting. I was on the stage like this in front of all the big OPEC crowd with at the time, Ali Naimi, who is the Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Venezuelan oil minister, the Iranian and I got up and I told them that U.S. would surpass Saudi Arabia in production in 5 years. And I got laughed off the stage. And 3 years later, Naimi invited me back. He said, I will be damned, you are right. And we need to understand this a little bit more. And the message to him at the time was this isn’t going away in 3, 4, 5 years. So to put it in perspective, our industry has found over 400 billion barrels of resource in the last 10 years, 400 billion. That’s 10 crude oil days in the last 10 years in this business. And so I think the recognition that’s now coming is one that it’s real, that it is competitive at a $50 barrel price deck and it ain’t going away. It is here for a long time. And I think I saw the first hints of that recognition this year at Sierra conference in Houston. So, the big conference that most of the oil industry companies do in Houston and no OPEC reached out, reach out to our company and a couple of other companies and spent some time with our technical people that we want to understand it. I have never seen that before. So, I think whether they plan to do it or not, I don’t think so. Here is what’s happened, but I do think they have now woken up a little bit to the realization that it’s here, it’s here to stay, it’s competitive even at these kinds of these prices and it’s going to be a supply source in the world. So, now everybody is looking at demand side of the equation saying how much is demand going to grow over the course of the next few years and how much supply is needed to meet that demand and you better set aside a pretty significant supply coming from U.S. or North American tight oil.

Bob Brackett

And what do you think that supply could be on an annual basis? Is it 0.5 million, is it 1 million?

Ryan Lance

Yes, give me the price.

Bob Brackett

At sort of mid $55.

Ryan Lance

It’s probably over 1 million even at $55. I would have said that took $70 a couple of years ago. I would have told you to take $70 barrel prices to generate 1 million barrels a day of growth. December to December this year, we will probably be at 1 million barrels a day of growth. Annual average, somewhere say in 500, 600, my bet is it’s probably closer to 700,000 barrels a day of annual average between ‘16 and ‘17 of growth just coming from the light oil. I am surprised the rig count is high as it is today. I would expect it at the end of the year, not at the end of the first quarter. So, it just tells us how much opportunity resource and money there is flowing into the E&P space and that’s why I worry about the price and I worry about the volatility.

Bob Brackett

And then in a world of extremely low interest rates, we have changed I always joke, if you fly to California and you go talk to Google or you go talk to Apple and say I have got capital for you to commit to technology and new ideas. They will say no thanks, we got more cash than we know what to do with. If you stop instead halfway in West Texas and ask people, hey, do you have anything you can use with all this capital, they will say yes, I can stick it in the ground. And so in a world where interest rates are low, capital markets are wide open more or less and you are lending against very short cycle and very low risk projects. We have seen it’s not just the E&Ps to blame it’s capital markets as well and that doesn’t seem to be going away.

Ryan Lance

No, it doesn’t and I think you are dead right, Bob. I think as we look out, the access to capital of risk-free return with interest rates as quite low, so people are looking and they look at our cycle and say well, it feels like it’s the bottom of the cycle. So, I am a little bit bullish on prices and I can play that uptick and I can play that with some of these E&P space. I was surprised even through the downturn, many of these companies that should have went away, it didn’t. So, the debtholders became equityholders and they materialized out of the back end the same way they look like they came in the front end of it. We sold our San Juan Basin asset, 31 companies went through the data room. I didn’t recognize the names of 28 of those companies and there were only two private – or two public companies, the rest were all private. The man, the dog, the telephone, the post office box, and an office somewhere and you ask them, this is a multibillion dollar huge asset, I had no problem, I got $5 billion of money available. So to your point, it’s – there needs to be consolidation. You all have many choices on the gross side, right. I mean, if you want to pick an E&P growthy company, you’ve got lots of choices, lots of options, you’ve just got to sort through that and there is frankly too many choices, too many options. We need consolidation in this business that at these low interest rates and the kind of private equity money that’s out there and the frothiness sort of in the market for some of these names just makes consolidation while it should be happening is difficult to take place.

Bob Brackett

But you have taken advantage of that right by selling the San Juan and by...

Ryan Lance

We have. So we have tried to be countercyclic in that space. We sold a bunch of assets at $115 oil prices. So, we knew they weren’t going to be competitive in the portfolio. We knew it took $80 prices for those assets to be competitive and we got out and we sold. We slowed down some of that as the price turned down, because we weren’t sellers of all assets on a $40 strip. We did the Canadian transaction, because they were willing to put in a contingent payment. They were willing and we get half of that upside. So, that’s the only way we would sell oil-based assets with this kind of a market. And the gas assets our view at least is a pretty flat supply curve over the next decade in North America specifically. And so we are willing to monetize that production stream, because the opportunity set was being – was getting to be noncompetitive in the portfolio from an investment side. So, we can monetize that cash flow or that production stream early and there is still buyers out there that are pretty North American gas. They see the export market picking up. They see the CPChem question they see the crackers being built on the Gulf Coast. So, there is going to be a market now for more of these NGLs and gas and somewhat of a bullish view of gas prices are willing to step up and pay.

Bob Brackett

And so that’s the irony as where you would want consolidation there, it doesn’t seem to be at force to consolidate. Instead it’s almost deconsolidation. I can sell a low decline, out of favor asset to private equity and then take that capital and redeploy into a growthy Permian asset?

Ryan Lance

No, you are exactly right. And I think if a downturn persists for longer period of time where we stay at $45 or $50 it’s going to take us a while probably to flush that out. And of course people – most people are going to see some sort of recovery as inventories work themselves off. So, it’s against that backdrop and a backward dated curve that the status quo persists.

Bob Brackett

So how could we consolidate as an industry? I mean, it’s not the late ‘90s it’s not the Conocos plus the Phillips and the BPs plus the AMECO’s?

Ryan Lance

It’s I think a lower for longer and lower mid-cycle prices make a difference. And if we do see that kind of environment work out, natural consolidation will start to occur with some of the players. I think the interesting thing about some of these private equity guys that are jumping into the business, the dealmakers and all of a sudden you have got to start to run a 10-rig program or 5-rig program and you’re starting up again that dog, the telephone, very small scale. And these unconventional resource plays are petrotechnically people intensive. So to do them right, you need drillers and engineers and geologists and geophysicists, production engineers. You need and then all the service and support staff that comes with it. So, my question is some of these – I wonder what happens over the next couple of years as these guys have to scale up, because they need to deliver double-digit growth rates, right. That’s what they have built their business model around. It’s the dog who caught the car, now they have got to execute, now they have got to go deliver and it’s not trivial to go do that to hold your resources, recruit and train, develop and build and then hold those human resources to chase the rig. It’s a lot of people to chase a rig and you multiply that by 5 or 10 depending on how many rigs you are running and I wonder how that shakes itself out over the next couple of years.

Bob Brackett

Do you worry that you will be a source of talent as an organization? You can go and find folks that have been at ConocoPhillips for decades or getting toward that retirement age private equity comes and says join us?

Ryan Lance

Sure. Yes, we watch that pretty closely. What I tell my organization, my people is we won’t be – we are going to pay competitive prices. We are going to pay competitive salaries. We did a lot of work when we spun the company as an independent E&P to make sure that we have to offer competitive payback. So, we have equity down the lower levels of the company, our petrotechnical people. Get equity in the company and so we will be competitive. But you are right, I mean, it’s they will pay some people whatever it takes to get them and attract them into the company, but we watch it pretty closely. And we have tools on our toolbox to help us. Some people do want to go to a pure-play, but they have got to move to Midland or Pecos, Texas and they have got to operate 5 rigs out. They lose the opportunity to go to Europe, to Alaska, to Canada, to Malaysia. So we offer some unique pieces in – for our employees that being a global and diverse company that I was on offer, so there is still opportunity.

Bob Brackett

With that, we are about 10 minutes from the top of the hour. I thank you, Ryan, for taking this and I thank you guys in the audience as well.

Ryan Lance

Thank you very much.

