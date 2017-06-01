Amputation Risk Adds Another Cut To Invokana

Any worries that an increased risk of lower limb amputation with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Invokana could be a class effect of SGLT2 inhibitors seem to be unfounded. An Advera Health analysis has found no cases of amputation with most of the rest of these products and only a couple with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (see table below).

If the other SGLT2s escape the black-box warning that will soon be on Invokana's label, J&J’s drug will likely see its market share erode even faster. This scenario could also make it more difficult for J&J to find a buyer for its diabetes business, which it is considering offloading.

At the time of its first quarter results, J&J said it was still evaluating its options for the unit, a process prompted by the tough diabetes market, including US pricing pressure. The timing of the FDA safety alert for Invokana – as well as Invokamet and Invokamet XR – could not have been much worse if the franchise is indeed to be divested.

Blank Canvas

The FDA’s warning was spurred by safety results from the Canvas and Canvas-R cardiovascular outcomes trials; efficacy data from these studies are due to be presented at the American Diabetes Association meeting in San Diego on June 12 (Event - J&J needs to paint a heartening picture with Canvas, February 7, 2017).

Even if Invokana does get a result here, the added safety issue will make it even harder for the product to compete against Jardiance, the only SGLT2 with a cardiovascular benefit claim on its label – particularly if the latter manages to dodge the link with amputation.

This seems to have been the case so far, with large studies of both Jardiance and AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Farxiga not raising any concerns about amputations. A look at real-world data also seems to support this discrepancy: FAERS data collated by Advera Health details 25 cases of toe amputation with Invokana versus two with Jardiance and none with Farxiga.

This analysis excludes the findings in the Canvas studies, which showed that leg and foot amputations occurred about twice as often than in placebo patients.

Invokana has had considerably more patient exposure than the other products, which could help explain the difference in FAERs data, but not the findings from the registrational studies.

Reported amputations with SGLT2s Number of cases Event Invokana Invokamet Jardiance Farxiga Xigduo XR Glyxambi Synjardy Toe amputation 25 1 2 0 0 0 0 Leg amputation 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 Foot amputation 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Limb amputation 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unspecified amputation 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Total amputations 45 2 2 0 0 0 0 Year of US launch 2013 2014 2014 2014 2014 2015 2015 Estimated 2015 US Rx volume 3,454,431 154,876 789,587 2022e US sales $1.5bn - $1.1bn $899m - $1.5bn - Source: Advera Health Analytics; EvaluatePharma for Rx volume and sales forecasts.

Experts have struggled to come up with an explanation for why Invokana might lead to an increased risk of amputation, Leerink analysts noted, but added that possible reasons could include off-target effects on mitochondria or SGLT1 inhibition.

If a clear mechanism is uncovered, Invokana's market share could take a bigger hit than currently expected, they concluded.

Losing share?

The product is already a drag on J&J, with sales falling 13% in the first quarter of this year. As well as pricing, the company blamed increasing discounts for managed care and a higher composition of Medicaid sales.

But Invokana's losses do not so far seem to have translated into a gain for Jardiance, which posted disappointing first-quarter sales. Indeed, it was a tough quarter overall for the SGLT2 inhibitors (Calling all heart docs – your diabetes drugs need you, April 27, 2017).

The cardiovascular claim has been on Jardiance's label since December, but the message appears to be taking longer than expected to filter through to doctors.

Even so, with Invokana's latest stumble and with cardiovascular outcomes data not expected with AstraZeneca's Farxiga until 2019, Jardiance still has the upper hand in the SGLT2 market – unless the Canvas studies return spectacular results.