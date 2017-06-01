Protagonist No Enemy To Johnson & Johnson's Digestive Disease Aims

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has placed a $50m bet that pills are the next big development in inflammatory bowel disease. The New Jersey-based group in-licensed Protagonist Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:PTGX) PTG-200, a preclinical IL-23 receptor antagonist that would follow on from its injected drugs Remicade and Simponi in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

The collaboration will take advantage of Protagonist's oral peptide delivery technology, which J&J supported through its venture financing arm in 2013, three years before the smaller company floated on Nasdaq. Investors who bought in after Protagonist shares slumped this year were rewarded today, as shares soared as much as 73% in early trading.

Same drugs, different indication

Crohn’s disease and, to a lesser extent, ulcerative colitis are dominated by many of the same drugs that have ruled other inflammatory autoimmune conditions – tumour necrosis factor -α (TNFα) antibodies like AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira and J&J’s Remicade to name two. However, oral projects ozanimod and mongersen from Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) are nearing the market and will likely drive much of the growth in the space as the TNFα agents reach patent expiry.

In signing an agent acting on IL-23, J&J selected a familiar mechanism – its marketed antibody Stelara, which has limited sales in Crohn’s disease, acts on IL-23 and IL-12, while guselkumab works on IL-23 alone. The latter drug has been tested almost exclusively in plaque psoriasis.

Other IL-23 antibodies in the offing include AbbVie's risankizumab and Merck & Co.'s (NYSE:MRK) tildrakizumab. Of those, only risankizumab appears to be a threat in inflammatory bowel disease, with a Phase III trial in Crohn’s disease being prepared.

All by mouth?

The approach of ozanimod and mongersen also must has been on J&J’s mind. EvaluatePharma’s consensus of sell-side analysts makes the former a blockbuster on its ulcerative colitis sales alone, where it is forecast to be the third-biggest drug in 2022, and the latter could be the third biggest drug in Crohn’s disease with $602m in sales.

Top five drugs in Crohn's disease, 2022 (WW sales, $m) Drug Company 2016 2018 2020 2022 Humira AbbVie 3,569 4,577 4,756 4,205 Remicade Johnson & Johnson 2,738 2,561 2,174 1,673 Mongersen Celgene - - 174 602 Cimzia UCB 311 302 266 278 Stelara Johnson & Johnson 52 113 122 132 Top five drugs in ulcerative colitis, 2022 (WW sales, $m) Entyvio Takeda 1,324 2,009 2,505 2,849 Humira AbbVie 1,893 2,430 2,446 1,973 Ozanimod Celgene - - 440 1,008 Simponi Johnson & Johnson 336 430 503 528 Lialda Shire 792 804 639 460 Source: EvaluatePharma

The convenience of oral delivery would undoubtedly be attractive to patients. Oral delivery of peptides has proven difficult, but as an early investor in Protagonist's tech J&J must have seen something it liked – enough to sign PTG-200 before it entered human trials. Testing in healthy volunteers is expected in the second half of 2017.

By the time, J&J can hope to launch PTG-200, of course, the first generation of biological agents will already have seen their patents expire, and biosimilars will have changed the competitive landscape. Any new pills, PTG-200 included, will need to show that they can differentiate themselves with more than just oral delivery – being at parity on cost, at a minimum, will also be helpful.