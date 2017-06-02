AT&T: Well Positioned For Impending Explosive Growth

In the following piece we divulge our top takeaways from the interview for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Colby Synesael of Cowen asked some extremely prescient questions. It was a quite interesting and informative interview. Donovan stated AT&T is well positioned for “explosive growth” through 2020.

What Happened?

AT&T's (NYSE: T) Chief Strategy officer John Donovan recently presented at the Cowen and Company's 45th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Broker's Conference. During the interview Donovan revealed some particularly interesting information about how AT&T's deployment strategy has the company well positioned to accommodate the explosive growth in data usage that is currently underway and expected to continue until at least 2020. Donovan states:

"When you look back at AWS-3 option and our strategy there and you look at FirstNet and our strategy there, we thought that it was vital that we have that runway that runs from today through 2020 where we had visibility, known spectrum, we had a deployment strategy that would allow for explosive growth."

In the following three sections we divulge our top three takeaways from the interview for your perusal.

#1 Explosive growth is occurring now

When asked if AT&T's network was prepared for the looming explosive growth of network usage due to the newly minted unlimited wireless wars and other developments, Donovan stated explosive growth of network usage was occurring as we speak. He went on to say AT&T's network has handled the increased traffic quite well. Donovan noted:

"Sure, our network has held up very well. The quality of our network -- wireless network has been great, but if you think about how we've deployed capacity, we have always tried to keep the invisible parts of the network, the ground-based network well ahead of the capacity and so for us, we always will deploy capacity a couple quarters in advance based on the trajectory of what we saw in the industry."

This is good to hear. I like knowing that AT&T is on top of this and has a plan in place to address the deployment of new capacity. It is exciting to think about the potentially very lucrative Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) acquisition. Nonetheless, I have been concerned about the company's ability to handle the growth. Donovan states the unlimited wireless wars have substantially accelerated the process, yet has not cause AT&T to change its overall deployment strategy.

FirstNet win was huge

The FirstNet win was huge for the company. Basically the FirstNet deal allows AT&T to put the company's theoretical spectrum advantage into practice in an extremely economical way. Donovan states:

"When you think about how we've deploying, we've had a theoretical advantage with Spectrum and that theoretical advantage was converting now to a practical advantage with this deployment strategy."

The FirstNet deployment will also create a more comprehensive, faster, and more reliable network. Donovan states the FirstNet deployment will take AT&T's wireless network to the next level. This is great to hear. After reading so many articles regarding AT&T's debt woes, it's nice to know some cost saving are on the horizon as well. Although he did mention that capex will be up due to the nature of the reimbursement of $6.8 billion from FirstNet.

5G historical game changer

I was very interested to hear how important and groundbreaking Donovan considered the deployment of fifth generation technology ((5G)). Donovan stated regarding the company's 5G efforts:

"As a network (5G) is the most amazing technology that I've seen in like my whole career."

Donovan states the FiberTower deal will play a crucial part in the company's 5G deployment efforts. FiberTower essentially gave the company a head start in the important Millimeter Wave spectrum space for 5G. AT&T management felt it was important to get in early in the 5G game. Donovan states regarding FiberTower:

"It was important to us to get spectrum to launch 5G to be in the early 5G game and so that's FiberTower afforded us the opportunity to get launch spectrum."

AT&T plans to augment the Millimeter Wave it acquired over time as necessary through FCC spectrum auctions and aftermarket opportunities. What's more, Donovan stated AT&T will use its entire current network footprint to "serve its customers in the most economical way possible." That sounds great to me.

The Bottom Line

The game is changing as we speak. AT&T is definitely not standing still. Many who currently own the stock, me included, have bought it for its high yield due to the boring and predictable nature of AT&T's business. That is no longer the case. There is substantially higher risk associated with the stock. Yet, significantly higher reward as well.

AT&T has now set out on a very difficult mission. A new fifth generation network will be needed to handle the exploding growth on network traffic. This effort will entail a substantial amount of upfront capital expenditures which hopefully will pay dividends for years to come. Based on my due diligence, I have faith in AT&T's management will come out on top. I have no concerns regarding AT&T's ability to increase margins, profits, and therefore the dividend payout from these efforts.

I would be concerned if AT&T was not making any moves and preparing for the coming 5G revolution. Nevertheless, you must have courage in your convictions. If you don't, you'll inevitably sell out just when you should be doubling down. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

