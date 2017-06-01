Deutsche Bank Remains Weak, And The Stock Is Not Cheap

However, there are clear signs that restructuring activities are damaging the franchise as Deutsche Bank is rapidly losing market share.

While Deutsche Bank has significantly improved its CET1 capital position, the bank’s leverage ratio is still below the management’s target.

Capital raise: CET1 is fixed, leverage is weak

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) successfully completed its EUR8bn rights issue. The equity raise has helped strengthen the bank's balance sheet, and, as a result, the CET1 ratio increased from 11.8% to 14.1% on a fully loaded basis. Banking on Financials members know that Deutsche Bank's AT1 notes were the best way to play the capital raise. Although the notes have had a good run, they still offer a nice yield.

The bank's guidance is for the CET1 to remain above 13% by the end of the year, which is above the SREP requirements. With that being said, the pro-forma leverage ratio of 4% is still below the management's target of 4.5%. This suggests to us that Deutsche Bank needs more RWA (risk-weighted assets) reductions. Notably, the company plans to improve its leverage ratio through a partial IPO of Deutsche Bank Asset Management and additional asset disposals. As such, while the CET1 is largely fixed, the bank's leverage ratio remains a constraint on its revenue/RWA growth.

Throwing the baby out of the bathwater

Deutsche Bank has been traditionally strong in the FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities) segment. However, the chart below reveals a worrisome sign. The bank has started losing market share.

Source: Bloomberg

The company attributes this market share loss to its restructuring activities. In other words, Deutsche Bank lost a key competitive advantage in its area of expertise, while trying to fix its balance sheet. It's well known that the global investment banking industry continues to face structural headwinds, and European investment banks are facing a significant competitive threat from their US peers. As such, we think it will be very difficult for Deutsche Bank to win back market share lost to its stronger competitors in the last year.

The re-rating was driven by German bond yields

Make no mistake about it, the stock's re-rating has little to do with DB's management as it was largely driven by rising German bond yields. The chart below shows that there is a high correlation between Deutsche Bank's share price and the yield on the Germany's 10-year sovereign note.

Source: Bloomberg

The reason why there is such a strong correlation is the bank's interest income sensitivity to bond yields. According to the bank, a 100bps instantaneous parallel increase in interest rates adds EUR1.4bn to DB's net interest income or around 34% of its FY2017E operating profit.

Notably, in contrast to DB, Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) (OTCPK:CRZBF), Deutsche's German rival, has done a good job of improving its fundamentals so far. Shares in Commerzbank have outperformed DB by 29% since the beginning of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

Litigation and Basel IV remain tail risks

Deutsche Bank has already settled the RMBS case. However, according to Bloomberg, there are still US probes on the 'sanctions trades', Russian mirror trades, ISDAfix, metals, SSA and Asia hiring practices.

Finally, Deutsche Bank still faces RWA inflation risks from the so-called Basel IV standards. Felix Hufeld, President of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin, mentioned that Basel IV standards 'would hit some German banks':

New capital rules being drafted by global banking regulators will burden some German lenders, albeit in a reasonable fashion, the head of German financial watchdog Bafin said. Germany's flagship lender

As a reminder, Deutsche has a higher share of market risk as part of its RWA compared to other European investment banks.

Source: Company data, Renaissance Research

Valuation

Low profitability levels remain the ultimate issue. The bank's RoTE came in at just 4.5% in 1Q17. Notably, the stock is not cheap, trading in line with valuations of comparable peers.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line

Although Deutsche has been one of the worst performing European banking stocks over the past five years, we still think it is a stock to avoid. Fundamentals remain weak, the bank is losing market share and, importantly, the stock is not cheap. For sure, a rising tide lifts all boats, and if European bond yields continue to rise further, Deutsche Bank will be a beneficiary. With that being said, we see better opportunities elsewhere in the European banking space.

