Hovnanian Preferred Shares Up 65% Since My Last Recommendation - Here's Why I'm Selling My Position

However, with sizable gains in hand, no intent to add to the position and reduced future gains, I am taking profits in this position and moving on to other opportunities.

At the time of the publication, it was trading higher than my recommended price ($4.25) and never dropped back to reach the price at which I was recommending purchase.

Note: Returns are based on data obtained from Yahoo Finance; HOVNP's closing price on June 10, 2016 (the closing date prior to publication of my prior article) was $4.25, while the closing price on May 30, 2017, was $7.00.

On June 12, 2016, I published an article recommending purchase of the preferred shares (HOVNP) of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV). The purpose of this article is to close out the trade "opened" in the earlier article. As the market price never dropped to the recommended price and as I am choosing to close out my personal position, I wanted to close out the recommendation on Seeking Alpha as well. Anyone simply buying on the day of the article (in spite of my recommendation to wait for lower prices) would have a gain of 65% in a bit less than a year.

My original article was prompted by an earlier article by Arbitrage Trader, titled "Hovnanian Enterprises: How to Profit from a Train Wreck Stock." The recommendation in the article was to go long the preferred shares, HOVNP, and short the common, HOV, as a hedge against things related to the company that could go wrong. I referenced this article in my first discussion of HOVNP. My trade was different in that it was recommending only the "long" part of the pair trade, for reasons highlighted below.

In turn, Arbitrage Trader referenced another, yet earlier article by Mr. Richard Lejeune, with his views on Hovnanian clearly represented by his title, "Preferred Stock Hall of Shame: Hovnanian Enterprises." In this article, he articulated many reasons for staying well away from this security. You might expect that an author who had recommended purchase of this security might find fault in an article offering a litany of reasons to avoid it, but nothing is further from the truth. This was a thorough article offering a complete list of concerns about this security. In addition, deep into the article, he says the following: "To be fair, there is also a bullish case for HOVNP at $5.40 (22 cents on the dollar) ... At 22 cents on the dollar, HOVNP could actually be a good speculation if you believe that the Board has the integrity to treat preferred stock holders fairly..." This article was published 10 months prior to my original article, with HOVNP prices (as mentioned) at $5.40/share.

Fast forward eight months to April 5th, 2016 and prices had dropped to a closing low of $2.15/share. If HOVNP were OK at $5.40, it had to be more than OK at the new, "90% off" prices at 11 cents on the dollar of face value of $25/share. I began to accumulate shares later that month, creating a position in the security at a blended price of $2.69/share. I understood the pitfalls as articulated by Mr. Lejeune and, in addition as I wrote in the original article, there were not assets standing behind these shares as Hovnanian had negative assets on the balance sheet. Normally, this would be a big turnoff for me.

However, arguing for purchase were two decisive factors:

One, as discussed in the first article, the company seemed to be fundamentally changing direction precisely at the point at which the initial article was written. HOV appeared to me to be moving from driving growth at all cost to an approach of managing to strengthen their balance sheet and create positive value for the common shareholders. As a consequence, they appeared to be driving toward a balance sheet with more assets and fewer liabilities. As that would happen, the preferred shares would have "first dibs" on the first assets to be created beyond the liabilities, which would address the "negative assets" concern over a longer run.

Two, quite honestly, prices of HOVNP looked less like preferred share prices and more like call option prices with no expiration on a bet on the improvement in the fortunes of Hovnanian. At $2.69/share, there was an 9.3:1 upside to the face value of these shares. A regression to the mean in eight years (a return to face value over eight years in order to monetize the company or enhance the value of the common) would deliver a 32-ish% annual return.

My thesis for buying HOVNP was not a hope for a future dividend. I think you may well never see another dividend on this security. While these shares are unlikely to produce any future dividend income, they do represent a "zero coupon" bond as the value of the depressed shares could rise over time, given certain decisions by company leadership. This could include a desire of the Hovnanian board to monetize their common (sell the company) or else to pay a dividend to the common, either of which would likely result in a need to address "the preferred share problem" for them.

Otherwise, the existence of these shares ensure that common shareholders will never get a regular dividend nor realize much value from their shares, including the controlling shareholders. Sure, HOVNP represents $135MM in free financing out to the horizon for the company, but at some point, it will interfere in any attempt for the family or large holders to realize significant benefit from the shares other than continuing to own and operate the company. At that point, when less levered, redeeming or buying in the market the HOVNP shares would look like a sensible thing to do, driving up the market price towards the face value. Of course, this would take a long time.

Even with an expected long-term investment, I estimated the "coupon" to be about 32% per year (starting with my basis of $2.69/share) using a premised eight year holding period (= ($25/$2.69)1/8). It was during this time that I expected that the company would be able to restructure the balance sheet, placing itself in a position to pay dividends or to seek a buyer (with substantial net-loss carry-forwards as an additional "asset" to a potential financial or strategic buyer). Even if I did not realize all of this return, a partial move in the right direction could still result in sizable increase in value.

However, to trigger a purchase of the security, the thesis required a visible sign that the company was turning towards increasing value for shareholders, which would trigger an ultimate need to address the preferred seniority problem. One such sign was the announcement that HOV was leaving the Raleigh, Tampa, Minneapolis and San Francisco markets to focus on other existing markets where they had stronger market positions. This suggested a change in company direction: rather than focus on maximizing growth to the exclusion of all else, the company appeared to be focusing on those markets where they had advantage and in which they could generate superior profits eschewing areas where they might be able to add revenue and growth, but with less margin.

Key to a decision to "pull the trigger" and buy, the impact of these decisions (and other decisions consistent with this re-direction) began to show up in their financial performance as well. This is illustrated in a chart showing the Operating, Investing and Financing Cash Flow trends for the four quarters ending 1Q'16 (obtained from Google Finance) as I showed in the original article:

This chart showed (to me, at least) a distinct inflection point where the rising Operating Cash indicated early signs of a greater emphasis on profitability, margin and cash generation at the expense of growth while the declining Financing Cash Flow was indicating less borrowing for growth. This financial trend was consistent with their announcement to get out of markets where they were not as strong, enabling them to consume their existing land and inventory to generate cash while not having to reinvest as much to develop the growth projects.

I began both an examination of HOVNP and the writing of the initial article in the late April and early May, during which time we had lower prices at which to buy and about which I thought I would be writing. That was not to be. From May 23rd to May 25th, HOVNP closing prices shot up from $2.71 to $4.37, continuing up to hit a high of $5.99 on May 31st before settling back to $4.25 on the date of publication of the first article (June 12th, 2016). I had targeted a high-end price of $3.25/share (i.e., a "30% coupon") as the highest price that I would pay to acquire shares and which was my upper bound for a recommended price; by the time the article was finished, prices were $1/share higher and never returned thereafter to the recommended price. Prices in this security had been volatile in the preceding period; in fact, they had periods of high volatility since the financial crisis, experiencing a low of $0.79/share and a high in the range of $16-18/share. As such, I thought that the prices might fall back into the recommended range (and I could acquire more). Alas, that was not to happen.

I write this article now to inform readers that I am exiting the HOVNP position as well as to explain why I am selling (and why some investors might reasonably decide to hold).

Reasons to Sell

1. As discussed above, my personal position was accumulated as I wrote the article at lower prices prior to the run-up in prices, so I am looking at a 160% gain in one year.

2. My gains are hitting the one year mark so sales will be long-term capital gains as I sell.

3. HOVNP has run up much faster than I ever expected, "front-end loading" the gains into a relatively short period since the article. The shares now stand at a 160% gain. Indeed, I expected the gains to appear after significant improvement in the balance sheet had been demonstrated after years of steady improvement, not when they began to appear.

4. The quick gains leave less of an opportunity going forward. The shares are up a lot but the future target is the same as it was at $25/share. So, at $7.00/share HOVNP, there remains only a potential gain (to face value) of 3.55:1, relative to a near 9:1 upside on my basis and a near 6:1 at the time of the article. While this is an attractive gain if the premises hold, the potential gain is about half of what it was at time of purchase and there remains the same big "if" concerning the premises as there was at the time of the original publication, but now with lower reward-risk. It seems like a good time to exit with this less attractive setup.

5. I normally seek out value investments providing income and this provides none and does not hold out a reasonable prospect of providing any in the foreseeable future.

6. As stated elsewhere, I did not complete building the position that I had hoped to build. At the margin, I am more likely to sell the smaller position as it holds less of an ability to really move the needle in my portfolio if the position is smaller.

I am not selling the position because it now constitutes a bad investment nor because of any deterioration on the part of HOV; rather, I am selling this position, and am recommending others do it as well, because it has hit a value where the reward-risk has gone from great to OK. However, as we will discuss below, Hovnanian Enterprises does appear to continue to move in the right direction; as such, if the security dropped back significantly in price or if I found this security at this price some years hence, having made continued progress, then I might be inclined to re-enter the name at a better reward-risk. Other investors may be inclined to hold this security for the reasons cited below, staying with the improving trend and securing yet higher prices, even as I am recommending moving to other opportunities. There would be reasonable arguments for this position (even if it is not my position).

Reasons to Continue Holding

If you look at consecutive annual results prior to this year, it would not appear that there is progress being made to enhance the value for the shareholder, as viewed by the recent annual results for HOV:

These results appear to show a company with negative shareholder equity losing the battle to enhance value by reducing debt, reducing interest expenses and treading water. However, these results hide a developing trend which is more readily seen by examining quarterly results here:

By evaluating the quarterly results, there are clearer trends developing whereby both assets are being consumed to deliver returns, from which the cash derived is being used to reduce liabilities, especially long-term debt. Three of these quarters are "hidden" in the annual results above, which looks like less progress made (given an increase in negative shareholder equity early in the 2016 fiscal year). Perhaps this development triggered the decision to exit the four markets. Be that as it may, the article was written after the 1Q results above would have been issued and at which time the "inflection point" described above was seen. Three quarters later, the chart now appears to support a view that the trend identified has stayed in place (again, chart taken from Google Finance, illustrating HOV Quarterly Cash Flow):

This chart reinforces the data provided in the table above. Indeed, Operating Cash Flow in blue continues to improve while Financing Cash Flow goes negative, indicating debt repayment as illustrated in the table above. Since this is cumulative through the reporting year, the 2016 results would continue to build through the 4Q, then the 1Q'17 results drop back to lower numbers, representing only one quarter as opposed to four quarters of impact in the 4Q'16 numbers.

It is not just the balance sheet that is affected. The earnings is impacted and will be felt over time. To illustrate that, I offer a table of the long-term debt and the resultant interest expense over the past four quarters here:

As the reader can see, interest expense is indeed declining. While the impact may be small at the beginning of the journey, it does represent a 6% reduction in interest expense after just three quarters. Over time, however, the interest expense could continue to drop, will enable the earnings line to improve resulting in yet better Operating Cash Flow and increased ability to pay down debt even faster. While the impact of this may not be strongly felt at this point, a continuation of this trend will amplify the earnings/cash flow impact over time as well as contribute to increasing assets to liabilities. In turn, this can result in continued increase in assets to liabilities, ultimately addressing the "negative shareholder equity" problem. Of course, the preferred shares gets senior dibs on the first $135MM in shareholder equity that emerges.

One could simply continue to ride along to secure ever higher recoveries from this security. In my view, however, the market price represented a big "up front" payment for the future returns of this security. As stated above, given the faster run-up in the price relative to the improvements showing up in the Balance Sheet and the Income Statement, it seemed like a good time to take profits and move on.

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am taking profits in HOVNP in my personal account and recommend others do likewise. I am closing out the trade started in the earlier article and will cease monitoring of this security, moving on to other opportunities. HOVNP never settled back to the recommended price so no purchases would have been made based upon the recommendation, but if someone simply bought the security on the day of publication, you would have a 64% gain.

If you chose to hold, in spite of this recommendation, then monitor the cash flows of the company going forward as well as the interest expense. Future improvement in shareholder equity depend upon continued reduction in long-term debt, both to improve the asset-to-liability ration as well as to improve earnings through reduced interest rate expense. I cannot rule out future gains in HOVNP if Hovnanian Enterprises stays the course on debt reduction. In my situation, however, based upon the discussion above, it is time for me to move on.

Additional disclosure: I have been long HOVNP. I am in the process of disposing of my remaining holdings of HOVNP and might have completed this process by the time of publication.