General Electric's (GE) Management Presents at Sanford Bernstein Strategic Decision Conference (Transcript)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Sanford Bernstein Strategic Decision Conference Call

June 1, 2017 11:00 ET

Executives

John Flannery - President and Chief Executive Officer, GE Healthcare

Analysts

Lee Hambright - Bernstein

Lee Hambright

Thank you very much. Thank you very much for joining. I am Lee Hambright. I am the new medical devices analyst at Bernstein. I have got a background at McKinsey and Medtronic. I have just joined a few weeks ago. So I’ve got a bit of pre-launch work to do, but I am looking forward to working with you all on med-tech stocks at some point.

I am delighted to host John Flannery today, President and CEO of GE Healthcare. John, as you know, has had several senior leadership roles during his 25 years at GE. He was President and CEO of GE Capital in Asia-Pacific; President and CEO of GE India, and more recently, SVP for Corporate Development and M&A for GE. He took his role about 2.5 years ago to lead GE Healthcare. And at the time, the business was a little bit stagnant, hadn’t grown margins in a while. John has focused on driving cultural change to reinvigorate the business and it appears to be paying off with solid growth and margin expansion. John is going to start with 15 or 20 minutes of presentation and then we will do Q&A. If you have questions, you know the drill, on the cards, someone will collect them. So, please join me in welcoming John Flannery.

John Flannery

Great. Thank you, Lee. Good morning, everyone. I just want to give you a quick update of what’s going on in the GE Healthcare story. I think we are quite proud of the progress we are making.

Let me just start by saying when we talk about the business, it really is a classic GE franchise business. So, it’s a heavy technology, heavy installed base, services, digital at scale. So, it’s a business model and business type that you would see across other parts of the GE portfolio. Leading share in imaging around the world, very strong footprint, we are in 130 different countries around the world. We have got a very strong manufacturing and distribution and service footprint in emerging markets. That’s a high growth area for us right now. Data and analytics has been a small portion of the business growing rapidly. We will talk about that. And then we have a tremendous life science franchise. We’ll cover that.

I’d say, as Lee said, I have been 2.5 years in the role. Early part of last year, we laid out a framework to grow the earnings top line and earnings of the business. And I’d say fundamentally, we were talking about margin rates and growth opportunities that we could see to exploit. I am happy to report good progress on that. When I took the job, I always say the snapshot of GE Healthcare was pretty attractive, good margins, good cash, leadership position and the challenge was it hadn’t grown. We made a certain amount of money in 2006. We hadn’t been able to surpass that in the intervening time period. And last year, in 2016, we just had strong performance at 5% top line, double-digit bottom line. This was record operating profit in the history of the business. We promised a 50 basis point increase in operating profit margin rate. We achieved 100 and very strong cash flow conversion, over 100%. So, a big portion of our role in the GE portfolio is to be a strong cash generator for the rest of the business. And I’d say basically we are on track for all of those things again in 2017. I will walk through the framework of that. Softness in the U.S. is probably the biggest delta in ‘17 relative to ‘16.

Just quickly in terms of getting you familiar with the portfolio. It’s an integrated portfolio with 4 basic units. About half of the business is what most people think of as the core traditional part of the business. This is X-rays, MR, CT, related service. That’s about $8 billion global business, number one share. There is a huge trend in healthcare to mobility, healthcare being provided out of hospitals and clinics, point-of-care settings, etcetera. We have got a $4 billion business right in the heart of that business. This is our ultrasound and monitoring business. That’s a growing trend and a growing business for us.

IT and digital, $2 billion business. This is our smallest business, but I think some of the most interesting upside about where the industry is going. I will show you some things there. But I’d say at a big level, healthcare has had a lot of science and medical science in it, has not really applied a lot of data and analytics to operations in clinical procedures and we see lot of activity there. And then just the fantastic life science business, $4 billion, half of that business makes conscious imaging agents, which are used in tandem with the imaging equipment that we make and half of that provides equipment and services to biological biosimilar drug producers. So I’d say it’s a broad integrated portfolio that’s exposed to the main themes in the healthcare industry right now.

We are having a little – there we go. Let me just talk quickly on markets and a little bit on U.S. and maybe we can do some of this in the Q&A as well. But I would say big picture for us, in the imaging business, which is really again our X-ray, MR and ultrasound businesses, these two businesses on the left. You have got low to mid single-digit top line growth, tale of two cities basically developed markets, U.S., Europe, Japan on the low end of that and quite interesting growth in the emerging markets. So we have got about roughly 25% of our business today is emerging markets that’s growing nicely. But the story for us there really is margin rate, market share gain, take advantage of the emerging markets. And on the right hand side, there is just get growth, as we have said before, in the digital space, in the life science space. So, it’s a overall net-net solid growth picture for the industry.

U.S., lot of questions about the U.S. market right now. I would say a couple of things here. One is we are looking at roughly 1% to 2% market growth as we look at ‘16, ‘17, ‘18 that kind of timeframe. We got a couple of points of growth last year. We were thinking we might have something similar to that this year. It’s been soft in the first few months of the year. So I’d say if I had to pick a number now, I am looking at sort of a flattish market in the U.S. There is definitely some uncertainty and wait and watch about the legislative process and proposals and how that might affect us. As we – so again, for us, the management response – strategic response is widen our margins, get our cost d own, gain market share and we are doing that. I will walk you through that right now. So the U.S. is I think there is a temporary soft spot, I think that will sort itself over time going forward.

So now, I want to just walk through a little bit how we are focusing on growing the earnings of the business and I would just say three basic thoughts. First and foremost was we really had – needed a strategic and cultural reorientation of the business around, if we are really in the business of providing solutions to customers to get better clinical and economic outcomes. So, we make equipment. We invest a lot in technology. We service it. That’s not really the business that we are in. We are really in the business. We are getting better clinical and economic outcomes for our customers. So everything we do, every person we hire, every investment we make, every new product we look at, we always go through that lens of how can I quantify better clinical and economic outcomes. So there is a cultural reset that was the key part of our story. The other two things really are how can we get the cost down and get the margin rate to expand and how can we grow top line? On costs, we’ve just made a tremendous amount of progress with a tremendous amount of investment here. Again, we committed to 50 basis points in ‘16. We got 100 and we committed to be at 18% margin rate by ‘18. We are on track to do that or better.

If you look at the raw dollars of product cost out, so I came in late 2014. I think our number for 2014 was something around $100 million, $110 million. So, we doubled that in ‘15. We have basically doubled it again in ‘16. We are going to have a major increase in it in ‘17. And this took just some effort and investment across a number of areas. So we spent a lot of time on the design. How do we redesign products? How do we look at teardown competitive products? Understand how they are engineered. There is a lot of opportunity we have seen there. How do we source more aggressively? We have more than 70% of our supplies coming from single source suppliers. We have committed to move that down to 50%. We are on that path. We are seeing a lot of dividends from that. How do we apply digital and things in our service delivery, remote connectivity, things like that to drive service profitability? And we have been doing a lot of what you would expect us to do, consolidation of rooftops, eliminating layers, just getting rid of the G&A excesses in the business. So, this has been a major driver of the margin expansion. And I would say as I look forward we still have many, many ideas, but the funnel is good. This is going to be a story and a theme I think for our business for several years to come.

At the same time, we have put some of those margin gains, if you will, into earnings and we have put a significant amount of back into the business. So we have continued to gain margin, but also invest in the business itself. So, if you look at double-digit program, this is really new product introductions, engineering investments and cost productivity, things like that, double-digit increase in ‘16, double-digit increase in ‘17. So, a lot of that’s gone of getting the variable cost productivity you saw in the last page. A lot of it’s going into new products. I will talk about that, lot of it going into digital. So, I think as we step back and look at our capital allocation and where we are putting money, we are getting a lot of productivity on one hand but continue to invest in things that we think will drive the business forward.

I will just touch a couple of things. Technology is still a big part of the business. We spent over $1 billion here on product development and technology. But we are trying to target in areas that again, we can show clinical or economic outcomes. So the design, the cost points, the affordable care, so we have got a whole business aimed at emerging markets and getting product costs and features that fit into that context. And I will just draw a few things on that right. We have 25 new product introductions in 2017. That is about double what would be a normal crop, if you will for us. So we have a very aggressive new product introduction scheme this year and the results have been very, I would say, encouraging in terms of market share and customer reaction. So we have got a – really across the spectrum here. In the MR space, we have got a revamped 3 TMR. This is the higher – highest end of the technology curve in MR.

We are waiting in the marketplace there. Our win rates are up substantially. We are winning at major, major academic institutions that we had struggled with in the last decade. Our mammography business, we have had a tough run in the last 10 years. We have launched a new product here that just completely redefined the whole experience for patients, for radiologists, for the technicians in the lab. This is about 10 points, 15 points of market share gain that we have seen in Europe and in the U.S. since we have launched these products. And then lastly, I touched on this affordable care segment, but the fastest growing part of our business right now is the emerging market offerings that we have there. We have launched a lower priced CT machine in that market and it’s selling just incredibly well. So a lot of focus on costs, but a lot of investment into the business and a lot of growth as a result.

I would say analytics in cloud, as I said before, there is – this is something that’s just exploding in the healthcare industry right now. I would say very much a tipping point kind of experience. There has been a lot of data and digitization of the industry over the last 10 years in terms of EMRs, but people have not really been able to turn that into productivity and analytics and things have changed clinical decision making. We are riding on the backs of a massive GE investment. So that’s single defining sort of strategic thrust that GE right now is a digital industrial company. How do we take advantage of our industrial installed base and get productivity for customers using data and analytics. There is a multibillion dollar investment at a GE level. We share in that and support that, but also ride on the backs of that in healthcare.

And I would just say, as you look at our business going forward, we have a traditional business that frankly has struggled over the last 10 years. This is mostly related to our imaging, storage, archiving, things like that, that we are moving into the cloud. We think that business can start to grow again. We are seeing some green shoots there. But the real exciting thing is this the new digital, the data, the analytics. If you just look on the right side of this chart, there is really 2 basic thoughts. One is how do you get better clinical outcomes, how does it affect the imaging. We have got quite strong businesses here. The first one is our image reconstructions. The high margin, $350 million business, double digit growth. But give you an example below there. Intelligent machine is just some of these apps you can put in very quickly. About 5% to 20% of X-rays that are taken in the U.S. today have to be retaken. Image wasn’t done properly, patient wasn’t positioned properly, whatever it might be. And this is an app that allows the system to understand where that’s happening, why that’s happening, issues on protocol, issues on tech training, things like that. We are seeing a lot of reaction to customers to this offering right out of the gate.

And then the other thing I would say is throughput operations. How do you think of healthcare settings really as a process industry is a factor? So we have built the command center at Johns Hopkins to manage the flow of patients coming into the ER, going through the ER, how they get into the beds, what kind of labor and staffing and things that they would need in the next 1, 2, 3, 4 days for a given inflow of patients. Very positive results from Hopkins, I was there last week and extremely strong demand. We have got a number of these in the pipeline right now. These are pretty large ticket engagements. So digital we are quite bullish on.

And then Life Science I would say is, in many ways, a crown jewel inside the overall portfolio. There is strong macro growth in this industry in terms of biological drug adoption, biosimilar drug production. And we have a very strong franchise here. So this has been a double digit growth business, very high margin, very strong cash generation and we are eager to invest more and more money in this business. So as I said before, about half of its pharma related, supporting drug production and half is related to tracers used in our imaging business. But we continue to push down the envelope here on solutions. We have gone from making single point equipments and service business to now really a very integrated thing we call KUBio, which is a sbud modular factory in a box. We have done several of these in China. So as an example, I think you keep pushing down this curve of solutions to get outcomes for customers.

Let me just wrap up with a couple of slides on cash and capital allocation. As I said earlier, we are a high cash generation business. We have been north of 100% consistently. Part of that business model, we have relatively modest capital spending needs, but a lot of it is just managing this very aggressively. It’s got an incredible CFO, who is just all over this day-in, day-out. How do we get the inventory turn faster, how do we get collect the receivables, just working payables. It’s a team effort, but we have, I think very strong cash generation and that’s central to running the business across the board.

And then lastly, obviously as investors and as stewards of the business, it’s what you do with that money. How do you deploy that cash at our level, at a GE level and I would just say I do not come from the healthcare industry, as I have been 30 years now actually this August in GE, now my bio is kind of 25, but it’s been 30. And I spent the first 20 years in financial services. So I actually sort of comment this very much with a capital allocation, return optimization. I could put a dollar into our Life Science business, into our imaging business, into the sales force, into supply chain, what are the rates of returns, what are the risks, what are the probabilities. So we have been able to raise the return on invested capital and we continue to see the opportunity to do that going forward.

So as the mindset, I would say when we look at organic investment, we are harsh around screening projects, what are the business cases, let’s try them quickly. If they are working, we will double down. If they are not working, we will pull back. And I would say we look at M&A the same way. We have been selling selectively, I would say. If you look in the lower left hand corner here, we have made a series of acquisitions, principally in the Life Sciences and some at our monitoring and mobile area. And I would say you should expect more of the same going forward, some moderate bolt-on investments here and maybe some selective sales. But if you add that all together, when we look at the business, we feel again, it’s a great GE industrial franchise business. It’s a key piece of infrastructure around the world, margins good, cash good. We leverage GE substantially, not only in terms of front end, branding and things like that, but also in terms of our research and development. And we have a positive outlook on the business going forward.

So with that, I will go to any questions you might have and also for our audience, but thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lee Hambright

Okay. Thanks, John. And again, if you have questions, pass them up to the front. So I think what we will do in the Q&A is maybe we will start high level with some policy questions and then might do a little bit of in around the horn of your four business segments, greater than work our day way down the P&L and talk about margins. So maybe just starting at this top, healthcare policy, you have alluded to it a little bit and you have talked about the imaging business, what impact do you expect U.S. healthcare reform to have on your business?

John Flannery

So I think of that in two basic dimensions. I think – and they will come back as clinical and economic outcomes ultimately. But one thing I would say Lee is there is a lot of the – when I think of Obamacare, I think in two axes, if you will. One, its who is insured, how many people, who is paying for it. That’s an important trend. But it gets 95% of the attention, if you will. The bigger longer term trend that’s been coming out of ACA is value based care. You get reimbursed for results. How – you don’t fundamentally get fee for service. That to me is the really defining idea of the future for healthcare. And so there is going to be some marginal impact around who is insured, who is uninsured. And I think that’s what our customers are waiting to see. But at the end of the day, I am not expecting some quantum change in the amount of people that are active in healthcare. I do expect quantum change at how they are reimbursed and what – and so we just keep trying to orient the business around focus on the clinical and economic outcome, get our costs down, get our solutions to be robust and that’s actually an environment we thrive and so the faster that goes, I think the better for us.

Lee Hambright

Very good. Okay. Fit within GE, this is a topic I know you have never addressed this question.

John Flannery

I have never had this question but go forward.

Lee Hambright

How does healthcare belong in the industrial portfolio? And what advantages do you see in both directions?

John Flannery

Yes. So this question, it comes all the time, but I would just say a couple of things. If you step back and say what kind of business is GE and what kind of business model is GE? You would step back and say key infrastructure. If you look at our power business, you will get transportation, aviation. And you look at long-term installed base, service base recurring revenue base businesses. I step back and look at the healthcare business and say check, check, check, check. So, it’s a key piece of infrastructure. It’s a $7 trillion industry. It’s 10% of global GDP. It’s probably 12% or 13% of market cap. It’s got core long-term growth whether it’s imaging demographics, chronic disease. 6 billion people don’t have access to healthcare coming into the market over time. So I think if you landed from another planet and said what is the key infrastructure component of any country and does it have long-term growth, you would get right to the healthcare and say, that’s a business I want to be in. So, I think it fits from a infrastructure asset perspective. And then I think the business model as I said at the outset looks like a lot of the other GE businesses, high component services, a lot of profitability coming from service. So, I step back and say in some ways I don’t really get why the question comes up too much, because to me it looks pretty clear. I would say in terms of benefits both is going in both ways. We get a lot of research and development collaboration. So algorithms that we use in our machine learning in the imaging business, a lot of that comes from our research center. Advanced materials, this whole thing around additive manufacturing, so we are taking a lot of things, the whole digital platform investment is something we are off on our own. We would have to make major investments that we are able to leverage off at GE. So I think the business grows faster inside GE than outside of GE. And then I think in turn, we share imaging technologies and things that are used in other parts of the business. Our oil and gas businesses and other businesses that are looking for cracks and things use some of the imaging technologies. But I would also say in come back to this emerging market business. This is like a 20% growth business for us. GE’s marched around the world in the last 20 years. Many times, healthcare are the first boots on the ground. If you look at – we have got a $2 billion business in healthcare alone in China. But if you look at GE in China, we have had incredible platform growth there for 20 years in many ways on the backs of healthcare being the first – or one of the first businesses on the ground. So, it is straightforward for me.

Lee Hambright

Very good. Makes sense. Okay. Let’s talk a little bit about your portfolio in healthcare. If I read the numbers right in Q1, you were about 58% equipment and 42% service, how do you like that balance? How do you see that balance shifting over time?

John Flannery

So, that’s top line. The profit mix would be a little more skewed to service. But I would say there is a – that’s about the right mix. I think over time, you could have a higher growth in services. We have got a lot of customers. We are experimenting with customers around could we sell around imaging as a service so that they don’t actually buy the equipment they are really by paying on a per scan, I think that will take hold in the industry. So I would expect the service percentages to rise over time. But just have an underlying replacement cycle in the equipment business that keeps that moving forward.

Lee Hambright

Very good, very good. Let’s go around the horn a little bit in your four segments. Maybe starting with diagnostic imaging and service, this is your largest business at $8 billion revenue. You have got very strong share here, but it’s also your slowest growth market and you mentioned some softness in the U.S. What sort of threats do you see to your leading share position there and how are you managing those threats?

John Flannery

So I mean, it pays to be paranoid. So we always assume, I use the term with our teams humble and hungry. Humble is we are not entitled to anybody’s business. We don’t wake up in the morning and get 30% of the share just because we are GE where we had those customers in the past. So I think your comment about having that mindset is key, but I look at a couple of things. Again, if you look at our imaging business developed markets from an investor perspective you are really talking principally margin expansion. We know we can drive multiple 100 basis point chunks of margin expansion in that business. As I said, we have shown that already and we still have a good funnel of ideas. So I think on the top line, there is two things basically we are focused on it. One is broader customer solutions. So, let me give you an example of that. We have got plus or minus 30% share in that business. We announced the deal last year with Mission Health, which is a Asheville, North Carolina-based provider system. We went and did a complete operational audit of their business. How do they scan, how do they do service, what’s the workflow, etcetera? And we guaranteed them $40 million of savings over 10 years. If we don’t get that number, we write them a check for the delta. If we get more than that, which is what we expect, we would share some of that. In exchange for that, we have got 80% of their business for the next 7 years. So, I think more and more of those broader solutions, again clinical economic outcome people are willing to give a lot of their business for people who can bring that to the table. We have another major deal we signed in the East Coast that we are actually announcing in July. So that you can do those deals, I think around the world. And then the second thing is great growth in that business in emerging markets. So, we have a whole portfolio aimed at that – a whole distribution channel aimed at that. As I said before, that’s the fastest growing part of that business. So I think if you look at first quarter, we had about a 10% orders growth in the U.S. in that business in a market that is basically flat. So if we can get share and then we had very strong numbers around 20% orders growth in emerging markets.

Lee Hambright

Very good. Your second business is the mobile diagnostics and monitoring business. This is a $4 billion business. And if I understand it right, it’s about $2 billion ultrasound and $2 billion spread across the few other segments.

John Flannery

Yes.

Lee Hambright

Any highlights you want to bring up on that business?

John Flannery

I keep coming back to better, better cost quality access, clinical economic outcomes. That business is really influenced by that. Hospitals are rapidly moving care out of high acuity hospital settings. So, they want more distributed diagnostics. They want more distributed monitoring, mobile monitoring things like that. And so that business has the macro tailwind. It’s had the biggest impact, I’d say, in the short run in the U.S., in particular. That’s the business hardest hit right now by the wait and see, because of their shorter cycle business. When people make an order in that business, it converts to a payment due quite quickly, so that one has been softer in the first quarter, but that is a long-term macro trend that I think – I feel great about that business.

Lee Hambright

Very good. IT and digital solutions, this is your smallest business at $2 billion revenue, but it’s the largest and fastest growing market that you participate in. I have been to HIMSS, the healthcare IT conference myself and I have seen firsthand how chaotic and fragmented that business is?

John Flannery

It is.

Lee Hambright

Can you describe a little bit what you expect to see as that market matures and where does GE land in that?

John Flannery

So, I think I hate to beat the drum here, but you have to look at that business as clinical and economic outcome. When we look clinical, we see incredible applications for artificial intelligence, machine learning. We have announced – paired up with the imaging activity. So, we have announced partnerships with UCSF, which is a huge player in radiology. We just announced 10 days ago in Boston, a very, very sweeping deal with Partners Healthcare and Mass General etcetera. So, we are building – if you think basically in that space start thinking algorithms, pattern recognition, things that are going to allow radiologists to be much more accurate, much faster, much cheaper. Today, roughly one out of three radiology reads is not accurate. You think of all the downstream spending and wastes related to that. So there is a huge thrust and we are spending heavily with really, I’d say the marquee partners. The second thing I would say on that one is it’s – there is a lot of people in the industry as you said fragmented. There is a lot of people coming into the industry who don’t have healthcare background. And what we are seeing as we work this is it requires a lot of things to be successful. And we feel good about our competitive position. It requires installed base. It requires information, images. It requires deep clinical relationships. It requires trust, branding, understanding how healthcare really has delivered workflows, how patients actually interact with healthcare systems, regulatory understanding. So it’s an incredible upside for the industry, but it requires deep domain knowledge just to stitch it all together. So I think we should all be bullish on the upside of clinical analytics in the industry. And I would say we are not even – I wouldn’t even call it the first inning. We are in batting practice in terms of how this will affect the industry. And then on the productivity side, pretty similar story. Again, the things we are seeing out of Hopkins, the things we are seeing around asset utilization, equipment utilization, there is a lot of slack in broad healthcare industry. And we can – if we can help get at that. I always say to people 1 point efficiency in healthcare spending is in many times, the size of our equipment business market. So I look at this not as the fear that this is coming. It’s actually much bigger, better higher margin opportunity for us.

Lee Hambright

Great. Your fourth business is the one that’s inspired most questions I think from the audience, Life Sciences and in particular, the bio processing piece of Life Sciences, so your $4 billion Life Sciences business is about half contrast imaging and half bio-processing, maybe starting with the contrast imaging piece, is that a commodity product or are there ways to differentiate it, if you think about it sort of all of the contrast imaging that is used with GE imaging equipment, do you think about sort of the share that you capture of that potential?

John Flannery

Yes. Listen, I would say it’s – as an industry, it’s a low to mid single-digit growth rate. We, for a number of years were growing 2%, 3%. We have had a management change in that business over the last 2 years. We have been growing 6%, 7%, I think we hit 8% in Q1. So we are clearly growing faster than that business. It’s a big distribution business. So think of it’s a little bit like things that really matter our service level, stockings, fee, things like that. So you can run the business better. And I think we are clearly showing we can get share in that business. With respect to commodity, it’s a high margin, high cash generating business, so I mean it has clinical substance. It’s important to radiologists. So I would say that financials don’t fail the characteristics of a commodity business. And then last, in general, these are not sold in tandem in most countries, so there is different distribution. We sell to the same customers. But in many countries, you are not legally allowed to sell them together, but good business.

Lee Hambright

Okay. Research and bio-processing side I think is the one that people want to hear more about, this is an exciting business you are serving the high growth biopharma market, you have built some really strong relationships with leading biopharma companies, can you talk a little bit about the outlook for that business and in particular, the outlook for M&A, you have built that business in M&A, do you expect more bolt-ons there?

John Flannery

Yes. So just a couple of things, I would say one is macro, so just rising penetration of biological and biosimilar drugs. So there is a good macro tailwind to this industry, probably high-single-digit growth for a long period to come. So there is a lot of people doing well in this space on the back of a macro story there and we think that’s going to continue. The second thing I would say is evolution in our business. This really is – if you think about drug production, it’s really a process flow environment. It’s not unlike any kind of production process or refining process or whatever. And so we have built out over time a wing to wing capability. So we started out as sort of a downstream filtration chromatography business, that’s what we bought from Amersham. And we have added through M&A, just a broad capability. And what I think is fantastic about the team that we have there is they have just been creative about advancing that agenda. So they started out building out a suite of products. They then move into what we call a FlexFactories. If you have space in your factory, we can drop up essentially a production line. Then they moved into this what I referred to earlier, KUBio, a factory in a box, German modular manufacturer. We would pair our equipment line, put it up half the time, half the capital costs. So time to market for these pharma companies is incredible valuable economic proposition. And now we are looking at taking out a step further. We are exploring building what we call BioPark. We would have 4, 5, 6 of these things in one campus. We would provide common infrastructure, water treatment, things like that. So great macro tailwind. We have a very strong offering, very high margin, very high cash. And so we get questions all the time like why don’t we sell that business. And I always look at and say this is an incredible business that keeps getting better and I think will be worth a lot more in the future than it is today. So we would like the business. And then last thing I would say is in that business, the business model is super strong. We have got recurring revenues. About 70% of the revenue is consumables. For $1 of equipment investment, customer spends $7, $8, $9 over the lifecycle on the consumable, so it’s a really robust business model. So I would say on M&A, we keep looking around for bolt-ons and then especially, we are trying to do in the cell therapy business. So this is sort of using your own individual cells, immunotherapy also it’s called. That’s a highly promising business. It’s worth about $100 million business for us now it’s small, but we are trying to go through that same win-to-win process. We think that could be an incredible upside to the franchise value of that business and we bought a couple of companies in the last 12 months. You will see us doing more things there.

Lee Hambright

Very good, excellent. Thank you. That was very helpful to talk about the four businesses there. Let’s move to emerging markets, you have made significant investments in China with a large direct sales force and a value product center of excellence, can you talk a little bit about your strategy in China and where you see that business developing over PediaSure?

John Flannery

And then I will let you manage time because I am sure there is a few zingers in that pile we had there. But China is a great business for us, $2 billion business, fully integrated so we manufacture in China. We design. We engineer. We distribute directly and indirectly. So you would find a fully formed GE healthcare on the ground in China. That’s had double digit growth for a long period of time. ‘15 was a bit of an air pocket, ‘16 quite strong, ‘17 quite strong. So, most of these places around the world you should think there is still a long way to go for healthcare infrastructure to approach even what you see in Western markets and that’s going to be a tailwind in those spaces for a long time.

Lee Hambright

Very good. Is that the model that you tested in China applicable in other emerging markets do you see kind of expanding?

John Flannery

Yes. I would say the only delta is in some of the other emerging markets, they are less sophisticated than China. So when we go into Africa, for example, parts of India, rural India or something like that, there is commonalities they need price points and products that are make sense economically in their environment. That part is similar. But they need a lot more solution. They need training. They need financing. They quite often need – they don’t have technical help or lack clinical depth in terms of radiologists. So the more we can put together cloud based imaging and reading, we just had a thing for a Fortune conference last week in San Diego where someone is getting scanned in a village in India and the radiology read was happening in San Diego. So they need different things in some parts of China, but the core issues around price points and solution I would say.

Lee Hambright

Very good. Okay, great. Let’s shift to pricing and margins or a few questions from the audience here, in Q1 prices were down 1.6% for your business which is not terrible within broader healthcare, but it was the most priced challenged business within GE, yet you still managed to maintain and grow margins, can you talk a little bit about the outlook for pricing?

John Flannery

So first is we run the business assuming the price pressure is going to continue indefinitely. So I would say it’s a mindset. I think there are ways we can actually work on that and I will talk about that in a second. But as a the core mindset, we just assume price pressure remains and so our response has to be the cost side of the equation, product costs, sourcing and things like that. And for the first time in a long, long time, as we went through ‘15, ‘16 and ‘17, we reversed the trend where our – we call it value gap, but our product costs is going down faster now than the prices are going down so we are having accretion at the margin rate that you see in the financials. So we assume it’s going to happen. We still see a lot of ways to get the product costs down. So I would say on one level, more of keep doing what we are doing. One another level, I look at the business and say I think there is a lot of upside in our commercial – more scientific about our commercial approach. If you look at things like price dispersion, price discipline, I think there is opportunities to tighten how we do that, tighten where we give discounts really work on value proposition. So I think we come back again to clinical and economic outcome. If you have a good story of listen, if this device gets you 40% more scans per day, someone is going to pay you more for that. And so I think if we keep working on the discipline of the sales teams and distribution teams and keep working on the value proposition of the outcome, we can do better than the trend has been. But I assume the trend continues and it’s upside that we can kick in the second half of that.

Lee Hambright

Very good. Just a question from the audience about R&D spend, there is a – noticed a realization that your spend is less than Siemens and Philips as a percentage of revenue and the question is can that continue?

John Flannery

Yes. So I would say you have to think two things here. One is GE Store. So there is a lot of investments that we are taking off I would say back to GE. I don’t have the specific number for you on that, but it’s not insignificant. And then the second thing I would say is we are – we like the output of our R&D spending. So I would say I don’t have a window into exactly how they do it or any other companies, but I am quite comfortable with our process. I am quite comfortable with the discipline that we have. As I said earlier, we are really focused on explain to me the customer value prop here, explain to me the numbers. Let me give you some money to explore this idea and come back and we will see what happens. So I like we have got a metered approach based on milestones and outcomes and rather fail quickly and people – and inside our organization, we have really tried to push that. It’s okay to fail. It’s okay to want something that hasn’t not worked as long as we – what’s scary, what’s risky is spending $300 million on a program and then find out whether it’s going to work or not. So I am comfortable with our level of spending for sure.

Lee Hambright

Very good. You talked about the cultural change in the business to drive margin expansion, cultural change is not easy to do, maybe can you talk a little bit more about some of the strategies that were most impactful as you change…?

John Flannery

So I had the good fortune Lee, to go the first two months in the business. I probably met like 300 customers. There were a couple of big trade shows and things. It was extremely clear to me as an outsider to the industry what they were looking for. So they, again they kept saying my world’s changing. I have a complete patient. I am having more financial risk in my reimbursement equation. Help me manage that. Help be a partner. I don’t want you to drop ship a device and then leave me alone to do whatever comes next. So I think we are able to rally the whole organization around this whole thing of clinical economic outcome, customer, that’s the North Star of the business. And everything we do, if we are serving that aim, we are going to be in good shape. Whenever we deal off that core principle, we will probably head into trouble. So it was, I would say, we are able to rally the troops around that vision. People are motivated in this industry about providing healthcare. We use the thing called improving lives in moments that matter but people come to work in any healthcare company largely motivated by the mission. And so we, I would say double down on that communication and getting people motivated around that. And then once we made a fair amount of personnel changes. It’s not the people were bad or good or whatever. It’s just we needed to inject some new thinking of people from inside GE. When you think about GE Store frequently as research and development and things like that, I always say to people I have got amazing people from the rest of the GE Company coming into our business. So I use the splits analogy of like that 10-person on graphics in my first 6 months in the job. And so we mixed up a lot of the people as well.

Lee Hambright

Very good. If you think about that cultural change and your margin opportunities across your four business segments, where would you say you are further ahead and which areas are you focused on the most?

John Flannery

I would say let me just add one other thing, which is a GE level point. We have also – we have changed the way people get paid, which in light often changes a lot of other things. So we have an incentive structure now that really is very directly tied to the deliverables that we have to investors in terms of organic growth rates, margin rates, cash generation, etcetera. I should have that as a galvanizing force. So that trickles down into all our business. But fundamentally, if GE doesn’t do well, we have a div at the healthcare level. If healthcare doesn’t do well another one and vice versa. So we are motivated to do well and healthcare motivated to do well at the GE level. But I would say in terms of – I would say our Life Science business will further us along and thinking customer outcome, productivity. But the others are gaining ground very, very quickly. I would say the biggest change has come out of our imaging business in terms of how do I stop thinking of it as – I use the term mousetrap. I am always one mousetrap away, better mousetrap away from salvation and really starting to think world peace. How I use digital? How do we use analytics? How do we use workflows? How do – if I can get more revenue to customers, if I can lower their costs, if I can get a better clinical outcome, the machine is part of that but not all of that. So I would say healthcare put us along, the imaging business is the fastest change adopter.

Lee Hambright

Very good. So, question from the audience on capital allocation, I think you have a unique perspective coming in from your corporate M&A role. Can you talk just a little bit about how GE corporate thinks about moving capital around the businesses?

John Flannery

Yes. Listen, I’d say it’s a framework that you would expect. So fundamentally right, I came into that job in 2013. There are a lot of things being done well. And I think we just maybe amplified some of that thinking. But fundamentally – and maybe this is coming out of financial services business, capital over time is fungible. And so you go where the highest returns are and the most predictability of those returns. And so I would say we look at a healthcare level, but also at a company level. I can invest in CapEx. I can invest in sales people. I can invest in R&D. I can invest in GE stock. I can buy another company. I can sell some assets and redeploy that. So, I think we have got a framework that you would expect around returns for dollars invested, risk adjustments to those things. And I spend I think the two top deliverables for a leadership team or management team is where we are going to compete with our strategy, where are we going to play? And part and parcel of that where does the money go, where are we investing the money? So I would say, we are – we need to be quantitative, disciplined, track what happens after. If you do, I would say in general, our M&A over time has been good, maybe a little wide in terms of range of outcomes. And we have to keep coming back. What if we learn? What went well on one deal? What happened in another deal that maybe didn’t go as well? So with quantitative, objective, deliberate, transparent, I mean, we would sit around the table literally with a pile of options and start saying, okay, let’s talk math. Where do I get the biggest bang for the buck for shareholders?

Lee Hambright

Very good. So, maybe just wrapping up with one last question, this is the strategic decisions conference. As you think about the next 3 to 5 year planning horizon, what are the strategic decisions that occupy the largest share of mind for you?

John Flannery

So I would say fundamentally what sort of the 24th time I’d say how do we sharpen our clinical and economic outcome story? I think our success at doing that will almost unilaterally drive the outcome of the business. There is no doubt that’s where the industry is going rapidly. We have a lot of competitive advantage on that. So, I approach it as the single biggest thing to think and worry about, but also I think the single biggest area that we have competitive advantage relative to other people in the industry. So there is a million other sort of tracers shooting by everyday but that’s the one I stay focused on.

Lee Hambright

Very good. Very good. Well, thank you very much.

John Flannery

Great. Thanks, Lee. Appreciate it.

Lee Hambright

Thank you.

