Odd Lot Tender - Small Free Lunch

Small odd-lot opportunity (about $30-$170 profit opportunity) or play the larger tender offer.

Voluntary tender offer expires on June 6 at 5 PM.

Summary of Opportunity

Company: Advanced Emissions Solutions

Ticker: ADES

Market Cap: ~$205mm

Size of Action: up to $10mm

Type of Transaction: Tender offer with odd-lot provision

Current Price: $9.10

Tender Price: $9.40 to $10.80

Potential Gain (%): 3.25%-18.75%

Expiration: June 5th, 5 PM

Tender Limit (Shares): 99

Max Investment ($): $910

Max Gain ($): ~$170 - Odd-lots will not be prorated

Offer/Trade Details: Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is offering to buy up to $10mm of its shares between $9.40 and $10.80. The stock is currently trading at $9.10. In order to participate, one needs to purchase up to 99 shares of ADES before the June 5, 2017, deadline and properly tender the shares via their broker. As long as you own < 100 shares, you will not be subject to proration and will sell the 99 shares you purchase at $9.10 in the tender offer at price ranging from $9.40 to $10.80.

Here is the key excerpt from the SEC filing outlining the terms in summary:

Summary Term Sheet

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company," "we," or "us"), is offering to purchase up to 925,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "common stock"), at a price not greater than $10.80 nor less than $9.40 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in this Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal (which together, as they may be amended and supplemented from time to time, constitute the "Offer"). Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to shares shall refer to the Company's common stock.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, we will determine a single per share price, not greater than $10.80 nor less than $9.40 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, that we will pay for shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the Offer, taking into account the total number of shares tendered and the prices specified by tendering stockholders. After the Offer expires, we will look at the prices chosen by stockholders for all of the shares properly tendered. We will then select the lowest purchase price (in multiples of $0.10) within the price range specified above that will allow us to buy 925,000 shares. If fewer than 925,000 shares are properly tendered, we will select the price that will allow us to buy all the shares that are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn. All shares we acquire in the Offer will be acquired at the same purchase price regardless of whether the stockholder tendered at a lower price. However, because of the "odd lot" priority, proration and conditional tender provisions described in this Offer to Purchase, we may not purchase all of the shares tendered even if stockholders tendered at or below the purchase price if more than the number of shares we seek are properly tendered. We will return shares tendered at prices in excess of the purchase price that we determine and shares that we do not purchase because of proration or conditional tenders to the tendering stockholders at our expense promptly after the Offer expires.

Conclusion: By investing in the Advanced Emissions Solutions odd lot tender offer, a small investor will be able to realize a return of 3.25-18.75% ($30-$170) by the June 5 deadline, utilizing $910 of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.