Recent Eurozone Economic Data And Updated Outlook

In this article, we review the most recent economic data for Europe and assess the updated outlook for the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) and European financial assets (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Loans to households in the euro area increased by 2.4% y/y in April, unchanged from March and in line with market expectations. This is the highest rate recorded since the global financial crisis and a continuation of a steady increase in household credit from an all-time low of -0.3% y/y in November 2013. Growth in household credit was matched by a 2.4% y/y increase in credit to non-financial corporations in April, ticking up from 2.3% y/y the month before. This brings total private sector income growth to 2.4% y/y in April, up from 2.35% y/y in March.

Preliminary estimates show that consumer prices in the euro area are expected to increase by 1.4% y/y in May, following a 1.9% y/y increase the month before. This is just shy of market expectations of 1.5% y/y. Consumer prices in the euro area climbed to 1.9% y/y in April from 1.6% y/y in March, matching initial estimates. This increase was driven by fuel and heating oil prices.

Core inflation in the euro area increased by 1% y/y in May, down from 1.2% y/y in April. This still remains low compared to highs of around 1.7% y/y seen in 2012 and close to 2% y/y before the global financial crisis.

Overall, Inflation remains subdued in the euro area, with core inflation remaining below the ECB's core inflation target of "below, but close to 2% over the medium term". Nevertheless, the sustained upturn in credit growth and fairly robust activity data this year still suggest that the ECB will soon (possibly at its meeting next week) announce a more definitive "tapering" timeline and end to its larger QE programme.

Recent PMI data for May continues to point to solid growth in the region for Q2 2017. The eurozone manufacturing PMI for May climbed to 57 from 56.7 in April, the highest reading since the start of the region's debt crisis in 2011.

In the breakdown, sub-components in the survey such as new orders and employment growth also came in very strong. Markit noted in accompanying commentary that staffing levels rose at quicker rates in Germany, Italy, and Spain. The rate of expansion in new export orders touched a 73-month high. Notably, the survey reported an easing in input and output price inflation, perhaps underlying the still benign inflation backdrop.

However, although the inflation backdrop remains benign, inflation is a lagging indicator. Given the recent easing in political concerns (French election results) and very strong economic backdrop, policymakers would perhaps be remiss if they did not take this opportunity to signal a definitive end to QE. This could provide some ongoing support for the euro and perhaps place some renewed upward pressure on sovereign bond yields in the region, although overall, monetary policy accommodation will still likely remain sufficiently accommodative to continue providing support for equities in the region.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.