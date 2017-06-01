Is It Time To Abandon Chesapeake Energy?

I've been a shareholder of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) for a quite a few quarters now and the performance is nothing short of inadequate. Granted, the energy sector is challenged right now and there's only a few bright spots worth investing in, but this name is clearly underperforming, down nearly 28% YTD. With continued losses and a pick up in volatility for crude oil on the back of negative fundamentals, do shareholders jump ship and look for other energy investments or is this a stock worth having in your portfolio today? I believe it's only worth having today if you have a long-term time horizon and aren't trying to scalp a quick profit.

How Long Do We Have To Wait?

It's important to look at how the performance of Chesapeake has been range bound for the last nine months. The range initially was $8 to the resistance and $5 to the support, but the resistance has been lowered to $7. You've got the 200 DMA still trending up, usually a sign that you want to be long the stock, but the 50 DMA is flat, looking to trend down. Momentum is nearing the oversold level, but not quite there yet. Over the next couple days, we'll see how well CHK holds the $5 support level, but a breakthrough could mean a significant downtrend, where $4 is the next stop.

There's a lot of risk with this name and you have to wonder what is moving the needle on this name. Is it really as simple as the relative strength of crude oil and natural gas prices? If so, then we have to be realistic with the timeline to a commodity recovery and how long it may take for crude to break key resistance levels. Many analysts are saying $50-55/barrel for YE 2017 is a reasonable target and while it looks like now that I can't disagree because the fundamentals have taken on a new wave of negativity, I based my investment assumptions in CHK on YE 2017 crude prices around $62/barrel. Even if crude oil ticks up to $55/barrel at the end of the year and say averages somewhere in the low-$50s, the company will take on strong realizations and can continue on their debt reduction actions, but the stock may only edge up to $7 or $7.50.

Crude oil, as indicated by the two-year chart above, has been trading more or less sideways after the initial rally last spring. The 200 DMA has flattened out and what we're really seeing here is that traders are at odds with several fundamental factors. On the positive side, the extended OPEC cut helps to bring the market to a rebalance sooner rather than later, but an uptick in American production directly undercuts this. Thus, perhaps the deciding factor becomes inventories, for which both OECD and American are elevated well above their five-year averages. There's no fodder or catalyst to really warrant higher prices at this time. It's going to take time for the supply glut to unwind and, again, that could take several quarters, leading me to believe that CHK is a 2018 story.

Fortunately, certain E&Ps like Chesapeake are well-prepared to survive the current oil price environment. Take a look at the below slide. Chesapeake is quite active in its hedging practice and has nearly two thirds of its crude oil production hedged at a rate that is currently above the market prices. This will allow the company to maintain higher realizations and generate more cash flow while the market for crude remains uncertain. These hedges have significantly helped Chesapeake in the past, so it's positive to see that a large amount of production is still hedged.

Take Note Of Debt Reduction

Even with the positivity of hedging, it's interesting to me, however, that analysts are bullish. Just this past month, two analysts upgraded the stock and stated that they're bullish due to lower breakevens for key resource plays and "impressive drilling results" across the board. I myself am bullish, but from the long-term perspective, and while I am a shareholder, I'm trying to look at the total picture here as to not let a bias blind me from the real fundamentals. Based on a three-year chart or even a five-year chart, the stock is an easy double and how it gets there is a continuation of debt reduction and effective cost management from the internal side. However, the story here has to be that crude oil prices appreciate or the doubling won't occur until the long, long-term. The internal progress is great and as a shareholder I applaud it, but ultimately the stock is still dependent on crude prices.

To that first point, I think the slide below is of immense help to shareholders. Total debt stands at $9.1 billion. There is only $15 million in debt due this year and $55 million due next year. After that, principal repayments do begin to escalate, but even 2019's $380 million maturity isn't a large challenge for this company, considering the progress they've made in the past year and a half. The debt schedule management, here, has been quite impressive and this is really only something that could be pulled off by an expert management team, so we do have to give credit where credit is due. The core takeaway is that despite being highly levered, the company has bought itself a considerable amount of time and will continue to reduce debt.

The importance of this slide showcases that this is a different company now than it was just a year and a half ago. Shifting the debt schedule to have a majority of maturities be in the long-term was not an easy task, so investors should take this into account when doing their own due diligence. The lack of debt due over the next couple of years gives this company a clean runway to grow production, to continue to lower breakevens, and to return value to shareholders, the latter of which really hasn't been present the last couple of years.

On the topic of lower breakevens, Chesapeake has the lowest of its peer group, as indicated below. Lowering production expenses per boe by 15% YOY will be an impressive feat and will be a core reason why this company has more cash flow to direct towards other opportunities, namely debt reduction. On the Q1 earnings report, when production came in lower than expected at 528k boe/d versus expectations of 530-536k boe/d, the company still had the confidence to raise its capital expenditure budget. Yes, production is down substantially YOY and that's because the company has been divesting heavily to help fund debt reduction; however, as this company has been stating in its various press releases, it will begin to materially grow production as soon as 2H 2017.

Conclusion

Chesapeake's potential is immense based upon its historical trading levels, low breakevens, reduction in leverage, and production growth later this year. However, there's a lot of risk on the table right now as the volatility in crude oil markets has picked up on the back of a resurgence of negative fundamentals. Thus, I think holding this name right now means that shareholders are going to continue to incur losses. If your time frame is for the long-term, then you can largely ignore what's happening right now and wait several years as the company is making the right internal progress that warrants a long-term buy; however, it may be several quarters of volatile, yet sideways trading before this name really starts to see a pick up.

