Oil Bulls Can't Catch A Break - The Ever-Changing Narrative

We breakdown the variable the shale optimists are using for big US shale growth, and why it's wrong.

The narrative keeps changing on the oil bulls, and it went from "no storage draws" to "higher supply in 2018.".

Oil prices initially reacted positively to the bigger than expected draw, but quickly faded towards the end of the day.

Welcome to the changing narrative edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Global oil storage rebalancing? Check.

US showing higher than seasonal overall storage draws? Check.

US production not as optimistic as weekly estimates suggest? Check.

Oil above $50 and heading to $60? Yeah… about that.

The above scenario is what the oil bulls are contending with. EIA's STEO showed Texas oil production increasing just 3k b/d in March, while overall US crude production rose 62k b/d or less than what the weekly estimates suggested:

EIA reported another record crude draw bringing crude overhang to just 7.1 million bbls over last year.

But what's the narrative saying now?

First, the market narrative was pointing to the lack of inventory draw as signs that the global surplus remains, but from what we see in the latest sellside research reports, the narrative has now shifted from, "Yes, we expect massive crude storage draws in the second half of 2017," to "2018 will likely see the oversupply takeover again as US shale produces faster than expected."

Like the mood swings teenagers experience, oil traders and investors seem to be suffering what we call a "narrative bias." There's no question that global oil storage won't rebalance this year, but the bearish narrative has shifted from one that completely ignored the shrinking surplus to one that focuses on the surplus in 2018. Below is a good chart showing the narrative shift:

Morgan Stanley along with Goldman Sachs expect US shale producers to increase production by 1 million b/d in 2018. This 1 million b/d increase DOES NOT consider NGL. The two main drivers of this optimistic assumption are higher efficiencies and "lower for longer" cost estimates. Below is a chart for the cost curve assumptions from now to 2020.

Surprise, US shale is expected to grow by well over 1 million b/d, but guess what? Cost inflation won't go back to that level until 2020.

We are surprised that a sellside firm like Morgan can even make the assumption that servicing cost inflation won't rebound faster especially given media's coverage of the lack of frac crews available in areas like the Permian already. As servicing firms ramp up hiring employees, the wage inflation cost will keep going up until people start to get interested again. Consultants we hired in Texas give us the overview that servicing firms might have to increase salaries ABOVE the 2014 level just to get people interested again. The mantra is similar to fool me once, shame on you. The estimated cost inflation spike is closer to 50%-60%.

Yes, shale producers did get more by cutting down organic drilling cost and drilling time, but longer laterals and higher proppant usage were taken advantage of as prices decreased. Will the same be said when all elements of drilling costs rebound rapidly?

The basic argument the optimistic shale growth forecasters are using is that US shale will grow because the cost savings were structural. While our view is that the cost savings AREN'T structural and are cyclical, and when activity is expected to rebound back to 1 million b/d, don't expect it to stay "lower for longer."

