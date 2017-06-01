One Less Headache For Teva With Positive Migraine Data

Hot on the heels of data from Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) new migraine project come results from Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) own phase III trial of fremanezumab pointing toward a less-frequent dosing option in chronic disease.

Teva's is the third of four late-stage CGRP antibodies to report pivotal data and the last one in the hands of big biopharma. A statistically significant benefit over placebo in reducing moderate or worse migraine days will at least put it in a good position to earn regulatory approval, although the commercial outlook of all of these expensive biological projects still needs to be viewed critically.

The Halo CM trial tested fremanezumab dosed monthly or quarterly as either a monotherapy or an add-on to preventive drugs over 12 weeks, versus placebo. Patients on both regimens had 2.5 fewer moderate or worse headache days than those taking placebo, with those on the monthly schedule having an absolute reduction of 4.6 days and the quarterly 4.3 days.

Teva's press release did not state how many headache days the patients had at baseline, although specialists define chronic migraine sufferers as having 15 or more per month.

The trial’s use of headaches “of at least moderate severity” complicates comparisons with Eli Lilly's (LLY) galcanezumab and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) erenumab. A 2.5-day advantage over placebo looks numerically better and at least competitive with the other two anti-CGRP agents that have reported pivotal data, and the quarterly dosing will not hurt (see table).

CGRP trial readouts Project Company Migraine type Efficacy vs placebo Study Next steps Erenumab Amgen /Novartis Episodic 1.1 days Arise (phase III) Filing Q2 2017 Episodic 1.4-1.9 days Strive (phase III) Chronic 2.4 days Phase II study Galcanezumab Lilly Episodic 1.8-1.9 days Evolve-1 (phase III) Filing H2 2017 Episodic 1.9-2 days Evolve-2 (phase III) Chronic 2 days Regain (phase III) Eptinezumab Alder (NASDAQ:ALDR) Episodic 1.0 days Phase II study Phase III Promise 1 data due Q2 17 Chronic ~2-2.8 days* Phase II study Phase III Promise 2 data due H1 2018 TEV-48125 /fremanezumab Teva Episodic 2.6-2.8 days Phase II study Phase III due in the coming weeks (Halo EM NCT02629861) Chronic 2.5 days Halo CM (phase III)

NCT02621931 Filing later in the year *Estimates from data presentation

Teva also did not disclose any safety data, so differentiation may be found there. Phase II data for fremanezumab appear fairly benign, with injection site reactions and itchiness the main mild adverse events and no treatment-related serious adverse events.

Fremanezumab's data in episodic migraine has yet to read out – a stumble or unambiguous outperformance here could change Teva's outlook yet.

Top anti-CGRP Mab products by 2022e Product Company Global sales ($m) 2022e First launch Dosing Erenumab Amgen /Novartis 1,306 Jun 2018 Monthly TEV-48125 /fremanezumab Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 820 Dec 2018 Monthly + quarterly tested Galcanezumab Eli Lilly 783 Dec 2018 Monthly Eptinezumab Alder BioPharmaceuticals 771 Dec 2019 Quarterly Source: EvaluatePharma

With all three of the big pharma candidates looking like they could be launched within a year of each other and appearing fairly similar on efficacy, differentiation will be a sought-after asset. EvaluatePharma’s consensus of sell-side forecasts today suggests erenumab will be able to hold its first-mover advantage, with sales 59% greater than the second-biggest seller, fremanezumab.

And, of course, payers will have much to say about how well these sell. Generic triptans have a favourable position on insurers’ formularies because of their lower cost, and the CGRP sponsors will need canny pricing strategies to maximise uptake.