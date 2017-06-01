No Notice Will Give Stocks, But A Change

The bull market is old and will eventually die whether we want it to or not.

"No Notice gave She, but a Change-

No Message, but a Sigh-

For Whom, the Time did not suffice

That She should specify."

- No Notice Gave She, But A Change; Emily Dickinson

The stock market will not give notice to investors when it has finally peaked. Nor will a message be broadcast that the last of the new all-time highs have come to pass. Instead, stocks will simply begin to change with nothing more than a sigh. And it will be months if not years after this change finally happens before many investors even begin to realize that the days of perpetual stock market gains of which we have all become so accustomed have passed long ago.

By then, the ability to adjust and respond will be too late, and a good deal of the damage already done. Thus, the time is now while investors are still enjoying the warmth of the pleasant but quickly aging stock market company to contemplate for their portfolio how to best prepare for the change that will inevitably come at some point in the future.

Frosty Cold Winds Through A Warm Summer

She was not warm, though Summer shone

Nor scrupulous of cold

Though Rime by Rime, the steady Frost

Upon Her Bosom piled-

- No Notice Gave She, But A Change; Emily Dickinson

What could possibly upset stocks today? We have seen with each passing trading day how stocks seemingly cannot go down for a few hours much less a trading day or more. And how quickly the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) regained its splendor following what was a rare difficult day of trading just two weeks ago. Indeed, the approaching summer sun is already shining bright on the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA).

But such is the nature of a change. For while all may continue to seem pleasant on the surface, a transformation in capital markets has been underway deep within capital markets for many months now. Today's bull market continues to age gracefully, but it is still aging, and the effects of this aging will eventually and inevitably be felt whether the most bullish investors among us like it or not.

Consider the following. The stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) rally since last November was supposedly heralding a renewed vigor and vitality for a bull market that had been showing its age for the two years prior since the end of QE3 back in late 2014. And on the surface, the second longest bull market in history certainly looks like it has a new lease on life.

But the stark reality remains. No matter how hard one tries or what potions or lotions are used, death cannot be cheated forever. And when giving today's stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) a closer physical examination, a growing number of unpleasant realities remain.

The economic recovery is getting worn down. Sure, the unemployment rate is at historical lows, but this is something that is more indicative of cyclical peaks. Real income growth remains lackluster for most segments of the economy, which is disappointing given how far we are in the current recovery. Industrial production activity has picked up as of late, but it remains solidly below late 2014 levels including the key manufacturing reading still largely flat over this same time period. And while retail sales continue to rise, they are increasing at a decelerating rate that has been running below trend for the past 18 months.

Optimism about the future direction of the economy is also on the wane. The inflation stocks that exploded to the upside late last year amid hopes for renewed economic and market vivacity have since surrendered all of these gains and then some.

Instead, defensive sectors such as utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) that were discarded last November amid the supposed new lease on life for markets have since assumed the mantle of market leadership. If the bull has a new lease on life, stocks reliant on sustained economic growth should not have fallen back to earth while stocks that are meant to hold up well during economic weakness take the lead.

The ongoing direction of the yield curve confirms this lack of capital market enthusiasm about the economic outlook. The 10-2 year Treasury yield spread stood at 1.01 percentage points in early November when the stock market supposedly received a new lease on life and the yield curve started to steepen amid expectations for sustainably accelerating economic growth and higher inflation.

But after peaking at 1.34 percentage points in mid-December, this spread has since been on the fade. Not only has it fallen back in the months since, it is now at 0.93 percentage points, which is a meaningful eight basis points lower versus where it was when the burst of energy came last November. Such is the unpleasant reality of getting old. You simply can't stop it no matter what you do.

And despite the fact that stocks are still at all-time highs, it seems that retail and small-to-mid-size institutional investors have once again lost their confidence in the reflation narrative a few months ago now. It should be noted that net money flows from the average retail and institutional investor has been steadily pouring out of U.S. stocks throughout the post-crisis period. Nearly -$1 trillion has flowed out of domestic equity mutual funds since the financial crisis.

This includes -$216 billion that retail and institutional investors had pulled out of domestic equity mutual funds and ETFs since the start of 2015 according to the Investment Company Institute. Starting in November, the average investor finally started returning to U.S. stocks, pouring in a net +$72 billion into domestic equity funds and ETFs from November 2016 to March 2017. But over the past two months, the average investor has returned to their discouraged ways having withdrawn a net -$24 billion from domestic equity funds since the start of April.

What about the death of the bond (NYSEARCA:BND) bull market and the rotation out of bonds and into stocks that we heard so much about in the lively days of late 2016? Bond (NYSEARCA:AGG) funds have added a net +$149 billion since November 2016. Put simply, it is the bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) bull market, not the stock counterpart, that is showing signs that it may live forever. This, of course, will also not be the case at the end of the day, but such is the topic for another article at a later date.

So how exactly have stocks aged so gracefully to this point by tripling from their March 2009 lows and rising to new highs that are well beyond previous peaks? Why stimulative monetary policy, of course. Imagine how great a grandma would feel if she were being treated with euphoria-inducing steroids each and every day? It may even prolong her life much longer than what we would reasonably expect. But she is still getting older whether we like it or not.

And not only does steroid use eventually lead to highly destructive consequences, we are facing a situation as it relates to the U.S. stock market where these steroids are about to be withdrawn after so many years. What this ends up looking like as this process unfolds only remains to be seen, but it could end up being a fright of which many of today's investors may not be even remotely accustomed.

But She Seemed OK

Of shrinking ways-she did not fright

Though all the Village looked-

But held Her gravity aloft-

And met the gaze-direct-



Despite its recently-found vitality, the economic recovery and the bull market continues to age. Is it going to die tomorrow? No. Do we have to sell all of our stocks and move to another town because it will eventually die someday in the future? No. Might it even stampede to the upside before it finally expires? Maybe.

But the reality remains. The bull market is already old, it continues to age, and eventually it will die. While it is still a handsome beast at all-time highs right now, the signs of aging have been mounting over the past few years and are increasingly revealing themselves with each passing economic data report and Fed policy speech. It is only a matter of time when its mood finally changes and it starts to lash out at investors with increased, and, for some, unexpected volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX).

And while the capital market villagers in general and bullish stock investors in particular might not notice any such gradually unruly behavior as a sign of the inevitable problems that may lie ahead, those that understand and recognize that what they are seeing unfold before them is not a surprise but has instead been building for months if not years as the inevitable part of the economic and market cycle of life stand to be ready and much better positioned to know how to respond once this time finally comes.

This bull market will eventually die, and it is far better to embrace this fact now, consider how its behavior is likely to change once it enters into its final stages of life, and incorporate some prudent late in life planning strategies for your investment portfolio now instead of denying this reality and assuming that the bull will simply just live forever.

Death Is Inevitable

And when adjusted like a Seed

In careful fitted Ground

Unto the Everlasting Spring

And hindered but a Mound



Once the bull market dies, a bear market will follow and stocks will decline for an extended period of time. We have more than two centuries of stock market evidence to remind us that such episodes inevitably come to pass sooner or later no matter what policy makers may try along the way.

The challenges associated with what lies ahead someday will eventually be resolved. It's not going to be 'doomsday' or 'Armageddon' or any of the various other hyperbole that some bulls like to cast on those that even dare to suggest that today's bull market might eventually end. Just as dying is an inevitable part of life, so are bear markets an inevitable part of investing.

The next bear market will eventually bottom. The economy will be made more fit and its capital markets will be cleansed in the process. Valuations will be more attractive and attractive buying opportunities will abound.

But the death of this bull market and what comes after has the potential to bring with it painful memories that may remain well into the future, which would make the subsequent recovery from the next bear market potentially much slower and longer versus what several generations of investors today have become accustomed in the aftermath of major stock market corrections.

The Pain May Linger

Her Warm return, if so she chose-

And We-imploring drew-

Removed our invitation by

As Some She never knew-

The death of the bull market and the bear market will have consequences that are not likely to be quickly forgotten by investors.

Retail and institutional investors have been reluctant and have taken years to return to the stock market if at all for one simple reason - they don't trust it. The cash on the sidelines will perpetually remain on the sidelines for this reason.

They enthusiastically invested in the promise offered by a 'basket of tech stocks' only to get badly burned at the turn of the millennium. They came back a bit more weary but hearted by the notion that the such nasty market behaviors would not repeat themselves again, only to sit and watch helplessly as the global economy nearly collapsed and took their wealth down the tubes with it. And here we stand a decade later with a soaring stock market that has never reflected the reality of the underlying economy.

Getting burned a third time and seeing two decades' worth of wealth generation once again go up in smoke with the death of this latest bull market on monetary policy steroids has the potential to leave incurable scars for many investors that may cause them to never come back the same way that those who invested during the Great Depression remained skeptical of stocks to their dying days.

This is one reason why the stock market may not bounce back as vigorously or as quickly as it did in the wake of the tech bubble bursting and the financial crisis. But a second reason looms far more prominently.

The U.S. Federal Reserve took policy actions in the wake of the tech bubble and the financial crisis that are not likely to be repeated a third time around. In the wake of the tech bubble, the Fed engaged in aggressively stimulative monetary policy by lowering interest rates to 1%, which had the effect of inflating a housing bubble that also took stocks along for the ride to the upside but without any sustained benefit for the broader economy.

In the wake of the financial crisis, the Fed lowered interest rates to 0% and quintupled their balance sheet by adding $4 trillion in liquidity to the financial system, which had the effect of inflating stock prices but without any sustained benefit for the broader economy.

Put simply, Fed policy in the wake of the past two major bear markets has not worked in achieving their desired outcome. More specifically, policy makers turned to inflating stock prices as a solution to generating sustained economic growth, and it did not work. As a result, when this bull dies and we find ourselves in the next episode, policymakers are bound to try something different than focusing on higher stock prices the next time around. Moreover, even if the Fed wanted to go back to the same tired well of inflating stock prices, they simply do not have the monetary firepower they once had to do the job.

This is perhaps the most important reality that investors today would be well served to consider. The world is filled with domestic stock markets that have still come nowhere close to returning to their pre-crisis highs. In fact, some markets have never even found their way back to their pre-tech bubble highs. So simply assuming the strategy of being fully invested in U.S. stocks and riding out the next bear market that has worked so well in the past may realize a decidedly different outcome the next time around.

The death of bull markets and the bear markets that follow are painful. And for some investors, it will leave indelible scars from which they will never recover. But for those that are prepared for the inevitable changes and sighs that lie ahead, they can be ready to not only survive but capitalize.

After all, many stocks are not well suited for bear markets, while others are known to thrive. And the beauty of capital markets is that there are so many other asset classes outside of stocks that are readily accessible to the average retail investor and can perform just fine whether today's bull market has yet another new lease on life or is now in the December of its years.

No notice will stocks give today that the bull market has ended, but a change. Better for those that have anticipated this inevitable change in advance and positioned their portfolio accordingly than suffering the pain in its aftermath.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.