Twitter's Perspective On Snap's Valuation

Recently, the stock market hit all-time highs. Both the PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) and S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) have performed remarkably well the last few months. I attribute this in great part to President Trump's expected tax cuts and investments in infrastructure, defense, etc.

The last few weeks, we've seen the Trump rally slow down. After all, it went up in the hope of such policies taking effect, and it makes sense it now will wait to see them take place. I don't want to make this a political article, but it has become clear that this will take longer than initially expected.

On top of that, we have added risks of Trump's tweets, OPEC not living up to their agreement, North Korea testing nuclear missiles, Russia's alleged influence in the 2016 election, rate hikes, etc.

(Source: Trump at G7 Summit - credit Reuters)

All in all, the market should take a breather from the Trump rally. Earnings were good, but not stellar and in the case of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), they were terrible. So you have to ask yourself: What are the catalysts to take this market higher? What are the incentives to bring it lower?

In my opinion, the good stuff we see down the road, the market has already priced in. But the many risks we know of at this moment seem to be ignored. Almost as if nothing could go wrong in the world. And this feeling has contaminated SNAP's valuation as well, just take a look at its valuation metrics:

Price to Sales Ratio: 42.14

Price to Earnings Ratio: Doesn't even have profits, just losses

Market Capitalization: $27 billion

How do you justify this valuation? Is SNAP going to grow so much (and so fast) that it makes sense to pay such a premium? I don't think so.

TAKE A LOOK AT TWITTER

Although Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and SNAP are completely different businesses, they both sell ads and depend on their user base to make money. But the point is, Twitter after a few years of having its IPO is already seeing its growth slowdown and it has barely reached $3 billion in revenues.

So SNAP to justify its current valuation has to grow more and faster than TWTR did, and even then it would probably deserve a little bit more of a discount from its current price.

(Source: Company 10-Qs / Elaboration: Seeking Alpha Author Kwan-Chen Ma)

I loved this graphic by Kwan-Chen Ma because it points out the biggest problem with SNAP's valuation, it's almost impossible for it to increase its revenues at the pace required for it to be profitable as an investment. DAUs (Daily Active Users) are already growing just in single digits since late 2016.

Let's just think about this exercise; say SNAP grows faster than TWTR did regarding revenues. In this case, TWTR went from $660 million in revenues to $2.53 billion (2013-2016). That is a 57% annual growth rate for sales, which is good, but still the stock crashed because it had baked into its valuation even better growth.

Now, in the case of SNAP, we have $400 million in revenues for 2016 and say in the next three years it outgrows TWTR by twofold. So that would mean that by 2019, it would have sales of $5 billion, which translates to a 96% annual growth rate for sales.

And we know now what multiple pays the market for TWTR after its astounding growth of 57%:

Price to Sales Ratio: 5

Price to Earnings Ratio: Doesn't even have profits, just losses

Market Capitalization: $14 billion

So, let's just see what SNAP would be worth if we use this data as inputs and come up with a proportional valuation for it in 3 years from now.

(Source: Author's elaboration)

That is your best-case scenario in my view, which is good. But you can probably achieve similar returns with less exposure to volatility with a simple value investment approach and a buy and hold strategy (a topic for another article).

Now let's look at your "realistic" scenario. I put it in quotes because I'm still really generous here since SNAP's direct competitor is the behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assume that despite fighting against Mark Zuckerberg for ad revenue, SNAP manages to grow just as much as Twitter did.

(Source: Author's elaboration)

As you can see, the results are pretty bad, you'd lose some cash every year and eventually, 31% of your investment in 3 years. But let's look at the worst scenario; say it only achieves 75% of what Twitter did.

(Source: Author's elaboration)

In this case, you'd get killed by going long Snap, and that's just assuming it doesn't quite perform as good as Twitter did since its IPO. You'd lose almost 60% of your investment (Twitter also got a 60% drop from its highs). As I said, this might happen because unlike Twitter, Snap is competing directly with Facebook.

So let's put it all together and get a better idea of what investing in SNAP means:

(Source: Author's elaboration)

In the table above, I present the weighted average of each scenario by its probability of occurrence. Naturally, this likelihood of occurrence is discretionary. For this exercise, I gave it a 33% chance to each scenario.

Of course, you can play around with the probability of occurrence for each situation and come up with a different expectancy for investing in SNAP. However, I'd argue given its risks and opportunities, it's fair to give it 33% to each.

However, we can count on the market to give us its opinion, for that we should look at SNAP's options and implied volatility. From that data, we can construct a normal distribution for SNAP stock by 2019. The results might surprise longs that are waiting for this stock to hit $50 a share by next year:

(Source: Author's elaboration based on the implied probabilities of SNAP's options market)

Options are useful for calculating probabilities. As you can see, my best and worst scenario align relatively close with the market's implied expectations. Incidentally, if you follow the same methodology, you can calculate the odds of Snap's stock reaching $50 or more by next year (2018) to be just 6.45%

The expected values derived from the implied volatility of the stock validate my valuation model, but more importantly, it reveals that the market is indeed expecting that at best SNAP can just double the sales of TWTR. This is why it prices SNAP's IV in such a way that the normal distribution of possible future prices resembles my predicted values of each scenario.

(Source: Author's elaboration based on Snap's options implied volatility)

DEBUNKING THE BEST-CASE SCENARIO

As it has been pointed out above in the article, the market is implying a valuation by 2019 projecting that by that year, snap will have twice the revenue that Twitter has now. I will argue that such a proposition is irrational since DAUs' growth rate is already slowing down and will inevitably have a negative impact on Snap's revenue going forward.

(Source: Snap's Quarterly Report / Author's elaboration)

From here, we can calculate how many DAUs are to be expected by 2019. With that data, we can multiply it by the ARPU of a benchmark. In this case, I've chosen Snap's current ARPU (which should increase) and also Facebook's and Twitter's.

(Source: Twitter's and Facebook's ARPU/Author's elaboration)

Furthermore, using those projected revenues for Snap by 2019, we can also infer what Snap's market capitalization will be from different Price/Sales multiples. I'll go ahead and continue using Facebook's and Twitter's as benchmarks.

(Source: Author's elaboration)

It's evident from the figure above that the market is pricing that Snap will perform much better than Twitter did concerning revenue growth. In fact, it has to carry out a very similar feat to Facebook and become a behemoth itself to justify its current valuation.

This, in my opinion, is just plain irrational. Facebook is in direct competition for advertising revenue with Snap. Facebook has every competitive advantage you can think of, and Snap has almost none. Facebook can copy Snap, has enough cash to cut prices and halt Snap's ARPU growth, has enough capital to buy new companies and technologies to intensify competition, etc.

And what happens if indeed Mark Zuckerberg makes his mission to drive Snap out of business? Obviously, Snap's costs are going to rise, and revenues slow down. As a consequence, ARPUs should slow down too. Let me translate that scenario into numbers for you.

(Source: Author's elaboration)

As you can see, Snap's valuation hinges on the following suppositions:

It will grow DAUs in spite of Facebook copying every feature it offers.

It will monetize better (ARPU) its users despite already showing signs it has to use discounts to attract advertisers.

Long term it will be able to compete with Facebook despite having significant competitive disadvantages.

Any of these factors goes wrong, and Snap will soon see its share price cut.

In fact, I think Twitter has more of a moat than Snap since Facebook can just steal whatever Snap is doing. So it wouldn't be that crazy to assume that FB is going to end up completely halting any future growth Snap can gain. As shown earlier, growth is already showing some signs of slowing down due to competition with Facebook (Instagram stories being a prime example).

How can it possibly perform any better than Twitter while competing directly with Facebook? I think it can't because of the reasons listed above. Its current price is due in part to a dull IPO season and pure animal spirits. But, fair value and stock prices eventually meet. Often violently.

On the other side, if you were to sell the stock, you'd have a 10-cent profit per dollar invested (sold) as I calculated earlier. In a way, this is what the IPO underwriters did if you think about it. Pretty good deal for them. How can you get that too? Read on.

TAKING IT FROM THERE

(Source: Facebook's, Twitter's, Instagram's and Snapchat's logos)

What do you do with all of this information?

Don't buy SNAP shares, unless you're speculating on short-term fluctuation. Long term, the market should price in reality, and the stock should plummet. Short? Maybe, but finding shares can be a little tricky with some brokers, and then there's the fee you'd pay for borrowing those shares, a whopping 48% annualized.

If you just sit on the sidelines, I wouldn't blame you; volatility on stocks like SNAP can be very dangerous for both the long and short side.

However, if you're feeling a little adventurous and practice proper risk management, you can bet on SNAP's downside by selling calls. I'd argue that you can get some free premium by selling OTM calls with three weeks until expiration, and if the worst happens and the stock rises, you would be net short on an excellent entry plus some cash from the options sold. Not too bad.

If you sold a few calls (less than 1% of your portfolio) betting that the stock won't break $22.30 a share and anything below that is profit. Look up the Jun 16 '17 21.50 Calls, you'd get about $0.60 in premium, and worst-case scenario, you get to be short the stock with a $22.10 entry point, which is decent from a technical analysis perspective.

You could also do a Bear-Call Spread, which would limit your downside and your upside. Personally, since we would be talking about a small exposure, you'd be OK with just shorting the calls.

Why those calls? Because they give you just enough credit and the expiration is not that far away, although at the end of the day, it's up to your risk tolerance.

(Source: www.stockcharts.com/Author's elaboration)

As you can see, it'd be a nice short entry point at those levels. Since the exposure is somewhat limited, you could easily average down your cost basis and sell some more calls if I needed it. All up to a maximum exposure of about 2-3% in the portfolio, this is reasonably manageable.

As a strategy, every factor aligns well for such a trade. Macroeconomic data is sluggish and turning negative, the market is at an all-time high, Snap's valuation is grossly generous, and from a technical standpoint, your short entry would be ideal.

In any case, I wouldn't recommend having a big exposure to SNAP. It can be a wild ride, up or down. But dabbling into some short calls could be very nice for those who can tolerate the additional risk.

IS SNAP ANY GOOD?

Yes. It's a great company with excellent growth prospects in the future. We all know that. This topic has been explored many times in the past already. But in my view, it's grossly overvalued. These sorts of valuations are somewhat reminiscent of the dot-com bubble. After all, it hasn't produced a dime in profits either.

As I've pointed out earlier, even if everything went as expected with SNAP, your compensation would only be about 15% return per year. Is that enough for the inherent risks of speculative tech stocks while the market is at all-time highs?

I'll leave that to you.

Naturally, if you think Snap Inc. is going to become the next Facebook, then this stock is for you. I went ahead and calculated your expected annual return to be about 43% for the next three years. Such returns would be incredible. Although, given the intense competitive pressure and risks Snap is currently facing, you have to be smoking a lot of hopium to believe that.

ELEVATOR PITCH/CONCLUSION

Even if SNAP's business model is sound, you've got to worry about:

Markets are toppy - little catalysts for the upside, many risks for a great downside.

SNAP is grossly overvalued by any valuation model you run on it.

Expensive cost - 64 P/S is unheard of - even for these sorts of IPOs.

Share lock-up - about 85% of the shares outstanding might jump to sell and flood the market.

Stock-based compensation - further dilutes the stock price; shorting the stock directly is not practical; selling calls can be an excellent alternative. The calls I previously mentioned provide a formidable break-even point taking into consideration the last selloff levels.

I hope you found the article interesting, and if you have any questions, I'd love to hear your take on it.

I wish everyone, regardless of bias, the best of luck.