VistaGen: Creating A New, Different Kind Of Antidepressant

Harlan Levy interviews Shawn Singh, VistaGen's CEO and director.

San Francisco-based Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new drug to treat depression more safely and effectively than traditional drugs. The drug, AV-101, is in a Phase 2 clinical study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health, VistaGen is preparing for a second and larger Phase 2 clinical study. The company has a current fully-diluted market capitalization of $40 million.

Harlan Levy: Tell me about the depression market and the traditional treatments.

Shawn Singh: Absolutely, there are over 300 million people worldwide who currently suffer from depression. Major global depression markets are quickly growing, and it's estimated that depression will be a $12 billion market by 2021. In the U.S., about one in every 10 people over the age of 12 is prescribed antidepressants.

Unfortunately, many of these patients are simply not getting the therapeutic benefit they need from currently approved medications. Standard antidepressants like Prozac, Zoloft, Paxil, often take six to eight weeks before the patient experiences its antidepressant effects, and each has side effects that must be managed carefully. Furthermore, only one in three patients will have an adequate response to their initial antidepressant medication. This shows us that there is a large need for a new generation of antidepressants that are safe, faster acting, and more effective than current FDA-approved antidepressants and atypical antipsychotics, drugs such as aripiprazole.

Our lead product, AV-101, is focused in the depression space as an adjunctive treatment, a drug administered in combination with some of the two dozen existing Federal Drug Administration-approved anti-depressant drugs.

That's our goal: to find a way to making existing drugs work better by adding our drug to the other drugs in use today to try to make the old-school drugs work better, an adjunctive treatment augmenting the existing therapy by adding something new in a combination that works better than the old-school drugs alone without the standard battery of side-effects when you take current medicine, such as anxiety, sleeplessness, weight gain, and sexual dysfunction.

H.L.: What prompted your company to try to develop your new drug?

S.S.: Our story started with the drug ketamine. Dr. Carlos Zarate of the National Institutes of Mental Health did a study involving people who have resisted and not responded to any FDA-approved anti-depression therapies that they tried. Many tried and failed and tried again and failed again. With ketamine within 24 hours about 71 percent of them did a 180-degree turnaround, totally anti-depressed.

That moment really changed the game. It caused the government and the industry to say that we need to look at different neuro-transmitters in the brain and enough looking at serotonin. Let's see why ketamine works.

H.L.: What's ketamine's story and how does it work?

S.S.: Ketamine is a drug that has a lot of baggage. It's been approved since the 1970s. It's an anesthetic administered only intravenously. But what got our attention is its mechanism.

Ketamine targets NMDA and AMPA receptors in the brain in order to achieve its therapeutic effect for depression patients. Unfortunately, there are some significant drawbacks to ketamine. The drug is not considered a long-term solution for depression patients, because, currently, it must be administered using needles, usually an IV drip, and in a clinical setting. Ketamine can also cause sedation, and psychological side effects, including hallucinations and dissociation, in addition to other safety concerns.

H.L.: How does your drug, AV-101, work differently?

S.S.: The important difference between ketamine and AV-101 is that while both ketamine and AV-101 initially target the same NMDA receptor to induce antidepressant effects, ketamine completely blocks its ion channel leading to its side effects and safety concerns. AV-101, however, only inhibits the NMDA receptor activity, which we believe allows it to avoid causing undesirable ketamine-like side effects.

AV-101 has the key added benefit of being an orally available treatment alternative, an important feature and benefit for antidepressants and atypical antipsychotics that have had broad long-term therapeutic and commercial success.

H.L.: What are you doing in the stem cell space?

S.S.: VistaStem Therapeutics is our wholly owned subsidiary that is involved in the development of our human pluripotent stem cell technology platform and CardioSafe 3D. CardioSafe 3D is our proprietary customized in-vitro cardiac cell bioassay system which we have developed to help predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities. Among the key goals with CardioSafe 3D is to provide a more complete and accurate assessment of potential drug effects on cardiac risk long before new chemical entities are tested in pre-clinical animal studies and human clinical studies. CardioSafe 3D is current taking part in the FDA's Comprehensive in-vitro Proarrhythmia Assay initiative. More important commercially, however, we are using CardioSafe 3D internally for drug rescue to expand our pipeline.

Our drug rescue model involves leveraging substantial prior third-party investment in the development of once-promising drug candidates that are now in the public domain - drug candidates shelved by their originators due to cardiac liabilities we can identify and understand with CardioSafe 3D. We are focused on rescuing these once-promising drug candidates by developing internally novel, proprietary, VistaGen-owned variant drug candidates that do not have the problematic cardiac liabilities.

H.L.: What's your schedule for getting AV-101 out to market?

S.S.: The NIH's Phase 2 AV-101 monotherapy study is currently ongoing, and we anticipate that it will be completed by the end of this year. We are also pursuing "Fast Track Designation" for AV-101 from the FDA and hope to accomplish that goal by year-end as well. And we are planning to launch our Phase 2 AV-101 clinical study for the adjunctive treatment of MDD in patients with inadequate response to standard FDA-approved antidepressants. Our goal remains to complete this potentially transformative clinical study by the end of 2018.

H.L.: So when might your drug be available to the public?

S.S.: Somewhere around 2021 if things go properly.

H.L.: How much might it cost patients?

S.S.: What we do know is that drugs like Abilify and Rexulti, approved in 2015, are anti-psychotic drugs that have been added adjunctively to FDA anti-depressants. If you look at that playbook, Abilify was fully reimbursed to the patient somewhere in the range between $750 to $1,000 a month. That's for a drug that when added to the other old-school drugs added about a 10 to 15 percent additional improvement in efficacy, a very small improvement, yet the drug was reimbursed fully at a very high rate.

If that's the case, and we can command even a fraction of the price that Abilify generated, that's a tremendous market success.

Disclosure: Vistagen pays Seeking Alpha a fee to participate in its Corporate Visibility program. This article was submitted independently and selected by Seeking Alpha's authors for publication. No fee was paid for its publication.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.