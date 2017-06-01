Can Tesla Gain A Competitive Advantage Over Adversaries In Auto Sector?

Possible obstacles, complications, the introduction of potential future competitors, and possible repercussions concerning competition in the EV market.

Examining potential Model 3 competition in various auto classes and analyzing Tesla's assembly line innovations indicate Tesla should effectively compete and capture market share in various key auto segments.

Model 3's ludicrous capabilities like 0-60 in 3 seconds or less could make the mid-size sedan an affordable supercar for the masses for years going forward.

Model 3 capabilities are going to be extremely versatile, and the sedan will go up against competitors in several auto classes, ranging from $35,000 to $75,000.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is introducing the Model 3 later this year, is making its own batteries (with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF)), is upgrading its assembly line process, and is on the verge of introducing what could possibly the most disruptive vehicle ever. The company should be able to produce 10,000 Model 3s a week towards the second half of 2018. In addition, Tesla's Model 3 will compete in many sectors as its price and capabilities will be extremely versatile, ranging from $35,000 for a base model to an estimated $75,000 well-equipped all-wheel drive ludicrous version, similar to the Model S P100D.

Tesla Overview and Model 3 Capabilities

Tesla produces technologically advanced 100% EV vehicles that don't require much physical servicing, are extremely fast, well designed, and safe. In addition, customers have the option to recharge their vehicles extremely fast due to the company's free lifetime supercharging network.

Perhaps most impressive is the performance capabilities Tesla has achieved concerning its vehicles. For instance, the Model S P100D can now accelerate from 0-60 in approximately 2.3 seconds, at a cost of around $140,000 new. Just like the Model S and Model X, the Model 3 will also have ludicrous mode features, yet, will cost significantly less than the well-equipped Model S and Model X versions.

A Model 3 with Ludicrous Mode could cost (roughly $65,000-75,000), which could also make it an affordable super car for the masses. Considering that future adversaries offer significantly slower acceleration than Tesla will be able to deliver and charge a higher price for their product, which also requires a lot more cost and maintenance down the road. Consumers could get extremely comfortable owning Model 3s as they will provide continuous financial benefits due to relatively minimal maintenance costs.

Model 3's Market Share Potential And Future Adversaries

Conventional automakers do not have anything viable that can compete with Tesla in the 100% performance EV market. However, the Model 3 will have plenty of non-EV vehicles to go up against with similar performance capabilities in several car segments.

A look at some of the direct challengers Model 3 will compete against in the performance EV and non-EV markets.

Lower-end Performance Sedan Competition

2017 BMW 330I - 0-60: 5.4 sec, price: $34,445 (base)

2017 Mercedes C - 0-60: 6.0 sec, price: $40,425 (base)

2017 Cadillac ATS - 0-60: 5.6 sec, price: $35,590 (base)

2017 Chevrolet Volt - 0-60: 7.5 sec, price: $34,095 (base)

2017 BMW I3 - 0-60: 7.0 sec, price: $43,395 (base)

Model 3 - 0-60: 5.6 sec, price: $35,000 (base)

Top of the Line Performance Sedan Competition

2017 BMW M3 - 0-60: 4.0 sec, price: $88,000 (well-equipped)

2017 AMG C63 S - 0-60: 3.9 sec, price: $85,800 (well-equipped)

2017 ATS-V Sedan - 0-60: 3.8 sec, price: $75,000 (well-equipped)

2017 Model 3 P70D - 0-60:, 3.0 sec (approximately), price roughly $70,000 (well-equipped)

Intense Model 3 Rivalry Possible Across Variety of Auto Segments

It is important to mention that Tesla's Model 3 will be available in many different versions that will be able to compete with both EV and non-EV vehicles in a variety of segments based on price, speed, performance, and comfort. The Model 3 will be competing with similar mid-sized sedans ranging from $35,000 to $75,000, from the likes of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes, Cadillac, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Chevrolet, and others.

This rivalry will occur amongst a spectrum of sectors such as rear and all-wheel-drive high-performance sports sedans, mid-performance sedans, base mid-sized performance sedans, 100 EV vehicles, and hybrid vehicles. In other words, the Model 3 has potential to capture enormous market share across a wide range of segments in the auto industry.

Model 3 Launch Set as Planned

Tesla's Model 3 production is set to launch with a projected 5,000 Model 3s per week to be assembled in the second half of this year. Also, the company as well as certain analysts envisions Tesla producing 10,000 Model 3s a week sometime in 2018. This would lead us to believe that Tesla should be able to produce and deliver at least 520,000 Model 3s and 110,000 Model S, Model X vehicles in 2019.

10,000 vehicles x 52 weeks = 520,000 Model 3s production 2019

520,000 Model 3s x $45,000 (modest estimate) = Revenue $23.4 billion 2019

110,000 Model X, Model S x $100,000 (modest estimate) = $11 billion 2019

Total Revenue = $34.4 billion 2019 (est)

Tesla could attain such high vehicle production, by revamping its assembly line, making it into an extremely fast, efficient, and productive automated car producing factory.

Tesla's Factory Automation Process

Elon Musk has stated that at some point, Tesla's automobiles will be constructed fully by robots. However, most of the production processes concerning Teslas and many other automobiles are already performed by machines.

The difference with Tesla is that the company is applying its technological abilities to create "smart" machines. Smart machines would be a form of an AI system that could have a fully automated, extremely efficient, fast, productive assembly line, which could serve as a competitive advantage for Tesla. Furthermore, this could save Tesla tremendous costs, increase efficiency, improve margins, and serve as a possible example concerning future car assembly standards.

Model 3 Production Automation

Tesla recently received a massive shipment of robots to reinvent its assembly line production processes. According to the company's CEO, the Model 3 production will be greatly simplified and will be much quicker than that of Model S, Model X production. For example, the Model S, Model X production moves at around 5 centimeters per second on the assembly line. However, with new automation technologies, the Model 3 will move at 20 times the speed.

Tesla's Acquisition of Grohmann Engineering

Tesla's recent acquisition of a cutting edge German engineering company Grohmann Engineering was made specifically to improve production efficiency and productivity. Tesla has been able to increase production by over 400% over the last four years, and with this new acquisition, the company seeks to further improve and revolutionize the assembly line process, making it 100% automated, which could give Tesla another technologically based competitive advantage over its adversaries.

Currently, auto makers use machines. However, a fully automated smart machine assembly line would be something new in the auto industry, and that is exactly what Tesla is aiming to create.

Tesla's Battery Advantage

Unlike other aspiring automakers seeking to compete in the extremely lucrative 100% performance EV market, Tesla and Panasonic have the Gigafactory 1 up and running. The output capabilities of the Gigafactory facility are staggering, and it should produce more than enough batteries to power Tesla's projected 1 million vehicles annual production in 2020, as well as the growing energy storage needs of other industries and consumers worldwide. Furthermore, battery production costs are dropping for Tesla due to its economies of scale advantage, which will help improve margins.

Possible Obstacles

Tesla has a high burn rate, which appears to be of considerable concern to some market participants. In fact, some claim the company is extremely overvalued. However, when examined closely, this is mainly due to Tesla rapidly expanding its infrastructure and production capabilities, which is normal for a company in Tesla's position. Furthermore, Tesla has a solid balance sheet considering its asset to liabilities ratio.

Additionally, Tesla has continuously been able to secure capital raises in order to continue to expand its massive infrastructure, required to support its future operations and EV charging, servicing, and sales network.

Additional concerns regarding future demand for the Model S and Model X vehicles appear to be overblown and should be transitory in nature, according to company officials. It appears some consumers were under the impression that the Model 3 is an updated version of the Model S. Thus, a flattening of Model S and Model X sales does not necessarily mean they will be stagnant or will decline in the future.

Production Capabilities and Concerns

Many market participants appear skeptical regarding Tesla's ability to produce enough cars to meet potential demand of 500,000 or more vehicles in 2018. After all, there have been production delays in the past due to lack of batteries and minor operational issues.

However, for the most part, past delays in production have proven to be transitory and relatively insignificant in nature. Current production capabilities seem to be on track, and if the company properly integrates its new assembly line technology, coupled with the high-volume battery output from the Gigafactory, Tesla should have no trouble meeting demand of 5,000-10,000 vehicles per week in 2018.

Possible Competition from Other Auto Makers

Competition is not necessarily a bad thing, in fact, increased competition should be extremely lucrative for the EV industry, in general. By 2020, EVs should represent a rapidly growing, cost-effective, widely-used mode of transport. Tesla is the current leader in this market and could retain its position in this space by unleashing its economies of scale production advantage in 2018 and beyond.

This would provide Tesla with great pricing power and opportunities concerning licensing, services, parts, and mutually beneficial partnership deals and contracts that will deliver additional revenues and could help Tesla improve its gross and profit margin, while possibly boosting the bottom line.

Audi and other rivals have 100% EV lineups planned for mass production in 2019-2020. But it isn't clear what the performance or possible price points would be concerning such concept vehicles. Audi has given a little clarity concerning its E-Tron Sportback. It will be fast, not ludicrously fast, but it will zip 0-60 in 4.5 sec, according to company estimates. Yet, it is unclear how much this vehicle will cost, and it is scheduled to compete primarily with the Model X in 2019-2020.

A Word About Elon Musk

This individual has been a remarkable innovator for over a decade now, he manages to return rockets safely from the stratosphere and land them on barges, and he is intent on making Tesla a global powerhouse. The introduction of the Model 3 will bring in revenues in conjunction with Tesla's other businesses such Model S, Model X production, energy storage, parts, services, and solar solutions.

The Takeaway

Tesla can leverage its economies of scale capabilities due to the production of seemingly unlimited amount of batteries. In conjunction with its enhancements in its assembly line process, the company could gain a competitive advantage over its adversaries in the auto industry. The Model 3 has huge potential to capture major market share in a variety of auto segments, ranging in price from $35,000 to $75,000. This could provide revenues of:

10,000 Model 3s a week = 520,000 x $45,000 = $23.4 billion 2019

110,000 Model S, Model X a year = 110,000 x $100,000 = $11 billion 2019

Total projected car revenues = $34.4 billion 2019

2017 average revenue projections = $11.5 billion

2018 average revenue projections = $20 billion

Analysts expect nearly a 100% increase in revenues yoy

Many official estimates are above $25 billion revenues for 2018

We believe some of these estimates may be a bit low, and Tesla could deliver closer to $30 billion in revenues in 2018, which would be an almost 200% yoy increase in revenues.

This would simply require the company to stick to their forecasts concerning production, and I see no reason to doubt the company at this time. Tesla has other sources of revenue such as solar, services, energy solutions, and licensing that all together could represent an additional $2-3 billion in revenues in 2018 and an approximate $5 billion by 2020.

Last Thoughts

Ultimately, we feel that overall market conditions may force Tesla stock to retreat lower before continuing its march higher. We would feel fortunate to get back into this name around the $250-280 level if/when the opportunity presents itself. Absent any adverse unforeseen events concerning the overall economy, we expect TSLA to trade around $450-500 by year-end 2017.

It is the conclusion of this analysis that Tesla will create enormous revenues due to its competitive advantage concerning technology, battery production, assembly line innovations, and the introduction of the Model 3 vehicle on a mass scale, which has the potential to capture enormous market share in many different segments across the auto industry.

