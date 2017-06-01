Michael Kors: 1 Negative And 6 Positives

The earning disappointment was mainly due to bad macroeconomic trends for retail sector in recent years.

The recent earning announcement on May 31, 2017 created sudden fear in the public's mind and brought the stock price of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) down by around 9% in one day. As of this writing, the price remains at $33. In this article, I will discuss one negative and five positives, and explain why you should consider buying the stock at this low price.

One Negative

One negative, but a big one, that dragged down the stock price was the earning disappointment mainly driven by the macroeconomic situations in retail sector.

The entire retail sector has faced strong headwinds in recent years due to the emergence of online retailers (predominantly Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), a strong dollar and a reduced number of tourists shopping in the U.S. The affected companies include Macy's (NYSE:M), JCPenny (NYSE:JCP), Coach (NYSE:COH), Michael Kors, etc. The negative trends have driven down the stock price of the affected companies significantly in recent years, and the concern is legitimate in general,

Six Positives

However, I would argue that the market reaction focused too much on the one negative (even though it was a big one) and ignored many positives of Michael Kors that could well offset the negative impact.

1. Quick and decisive management actions

The management is well aware of the market situation and plans to tackle the problem in a quick manner by closing down the store counts by 100~125 out of 827 over the next two years. The store count reduction is expected to cost the firm dearly in the short term (the management estimated a $125M charge), but would lower the cost by $60M on an annual basis in the long term. This quick action would allow the management to open up additional stores in more profitable locations.

2. Enhancement of luxury brand image in the minds of customers

The management plans to enhance the brand luxury image by reducing the wholesale business where all the crazy discounts have occurred. Again, the firm would take a short-term hit based on this strategy as the wholesale revenue would decline, but in the long term, this strategy would pay off if implemented correctly and decisively.

People have favorable views on Michael Kors products as shown from Amazon reviews below.

Additionally, I have visited multiple malls and outlets to understand the foot traffic differences between Michael Kors stores and Coach stores, and in general more customers were in Michael Kors. This is not an objective measure, but I believe what I see with my own eyes.

3. $1B buyback in the pipeline

During the earning announcement, the management stated that share repurchase plan of $1B of shares were authorized. The benefit of this share repurchase plan will be offset by share-based compensation program.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Let's do some math to see how much the plan can reduce the number of outstanding shares. There are a number of factors that can affect the math, but the back-of-the-envelope calculation below should show a brief idea of the share repurchase benefits.

Share repurchase plan: $1B

Intrinsic value of outstanding options: $89M

Money available to buy back shares: $911M

Assuming that the current price stays the same at $33, the company can reduce the share count by ~27M (approximately 17% of total outstanding shares 162M). The share reduction would greatly improve the company's per-share metrics such P/E and earning per share, and subsequently increase the stock price.

5. Low debt

As of April 1, 2017, there is no long-term debt on the balance sheet. The debt level can be a good indicator as to whether the company is likely to go bankrupt. In the case of Michael Kors , the chance is very low given the current debt level. However, some may argue that operating lease should be considered a debt obligation. Michael Kors leases all of the stores without direct ownership, and therefore, the company is under contractual obligation to pay the lease over time as follows.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

The company has been able to meet the lease obligations in the past comfortably from operating revenue and I don't see any signs of challenges in the near future.

6. High return on equity and return on asset

The key metrics for the investment profitability are return on equity, return on asset and return on invested capital.

Source: Morningstar

As shown in the table above, Michael Kors has scored very well with return on equity consistently above 35%, which shows how lucrative the business has been in the past.

In conclusion, we would recommend buying Michael Kors at the current valuation despite some gloomy outlook for the retail industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.