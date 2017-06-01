Gartner's Cybersecurity Outlook Fits Cisco To A T

The last few weeks haven't been easy ones to be a Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shareholder. While the networking giant's stock is still up from its early November lows, it's also still down 9% from its early May highs. News of a lost lawsuit levied against rival Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) took the wind out of its sails. In short, the appellate court decided a key patent owned by Cisco wasn't quite patentable, freeing Arista up to use the technology.

In the meantime, the company continues to adapt to a new market environment... one that doesn't favor its bread-and-butter business of networking switches and routers. Relatively new CEO Chuck Robbins more or less has the company moving in the right direction, but it's not been easy, nor will it become easy soon.

On Tuesday, however, IT research outfit Gartner posted its impression of what the security (cybersecurity) industry would look like in just a few years. As it turns out, that outlook looks and sounds a lot like what Cisco is aiming to become.

Gartner's 4-Legged Outlook

Gartner's principal research analyst Deborah Kish prefaced the look at the four driving tenets of the future of security by saying "The overall security market is undergoing a period of disruption due to the rapid transition to cloud-based digital business and technology models that are changing how risk and security functions deliver value in an organization. At the same time, the threat landscape and rise in the number of high-impact security incidents are also creating demand for security technologies and innovations that deliver greater effectiveness."

With that as the backdrop, the summarized version of Gartner's outlook...

By 2020, Advanced Security Analytics Will Be Embedded in at Least 75 Percent of Security Products Acquiring and Integrating Products and Technologies Will Be a Critical Strategy to Increase Market Share and Enter New Markets End Users' Quest for Flexibility Will Increase Adoption of SaaS The Regulatory Environment Will Create Opportunities for Security Software Providers

To those who've been following the Cisco story closely, all four themes will ring a bell, as the technology company is touching on the first three, and will benefit from the fourth.

Case in point: Embedded security analytics. While Gartner didn't specify exactly what qualifies as 'embedded,' Cisco offers advanced security and security analytics in many forms, all of which work seamlessly with other products.

As to the second point -- the need for acquisitions to garner new technologies -- Cisco has already proven it's on board with the idea. In May alone the company announced plans to acquire three outfits, including an AI platform, an analytics platform, and software-defined networking solution provider.

Moreover (and this may be the most overlooked aspect of Cisco as an investment opportunity), the company's got $68 billion worth of cash parked in the bank waiting to be deployed. It's not all readily accessible. Indeed, most of it is overseas, waiting for the Trump administration to lower the tax burden of repatriating money held overseas. If/when the White House musters such a tax reform though, look for CEO Chuck Robbins to go on a buying spree like no other name in the business can.

As for growing demand for software-as-a-service options, Cisco is already adapting to that shift as well. As of its second fiscal quarter of the year (reported in February), 28% of the company's revenue was recurring revenue... much of it "rented" software. Cisco is looking to ramp up that number too. Cisco senior vice president Wendy Bahr commented after the company's second quarter results were posted:

Our partners have been doing monthly recurring revenue in various forms for quite some time. What we are starting to see - and are really excited about - is we are putting more of Cisco's offerings into a capability to consume in a recurring revenue business model. A lot of what we are developing are SaaS offerings that are consumed as monthly recurring revenue. We obviously want to encourage all our partners to do that; it's good for them and it's good for us.

Perhaps more important than anything else, though, is the fact that Cisco is deliberately looking to bear holistic cybersecurity solutions rather than simply maintain standalone products. Senior vice president of Cisco's security business David Ulevitch explains

We think there is a tremendous opportunity to help consolidate the service with our platform, consolidate the platforms customers employ, make them work together behind the scenes, and we've been pushing that for the last few years and we're really seeing that take off in the market.

In other words, Cisco's new M.O. aligns quite well with Gartner's outlook. If you have faith in Gartner, then you have to like what Cisco is trying to do.

The Catch

Although Cisco is pointed in the right direction, it's also miles away from the proverbial endzone.

In short, the company is still too reliant on legacy hardware, and can't yet rely enough on its recurring revenue SaaS products. The revenue-source breakdown below tells the story. Switches, routing and related services are its core business. Security and wireless aren't.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

The matter isn't nearly as daunting as the above chart would suggest either. See, Cisco is still growing its bottom line by leaning heavily on its router/switching business, even as revenue slumps.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

In the meantime, ClearBridge Investment portfolio manager Jean Yu calculates that continued double-digit growth in Cisco's security business could generate between 0.5% and 1.0% worth of net sales growth for the company as a whole.... a pace that would account for about a third of Cisco's total growth. In that light, it's something of a must-do.

Bottom Line

As hockey great Wayne Gretzky put it, "Skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been." Cisco is aiming to build something that will be where the puck is in 2020, even though the three years between then and now seem like they could be tough -- they won't be as tough as some have implied.

Either way, at the end of that journey is a cybersecurity pie that Gartner separately estimates will be worth $113 billion by 2020. That would be significant growth from last year's $83.7 billion. Other players will also be taking aim at that opportunity, but few are as well positioned to muscle their way into the market as Cisco is... warts and all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.