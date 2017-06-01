The Unreal BlackBerry Thesis From Citron

It's really ironic that Citron puts out a bullish thesis based on QNX on the day that Toyota chose to no longer use QNX.

Strike that one out.

Just as I finished writing another Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) article, shares of the company shot up. As it turned out, this rally was the result of Citron, a well-known and respected source of short theses, putting out a wild bullish thesis on Blackberry.

For sure, Citron can be bullish on many stocks, but Blackberry? I started reading their thesis right away. It focuses on Blackberry's QNX as a possible source of immense value. It also:

sets a price target of $20 over the next 24 months, and

says Blackberry could be the next nVidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Well, as I read this thesis, my disbelief grew stronger and stronger. Outside of straight bubbles and frauds, rarely have I seen so much hogwash in a single place. Let me count the ways:

Citron compares Blackberry to nVidia, saying nVidia went from a $5 billion market cap to an $85 billion market cap on a doubling of revenues. There are a couple of problems here: 1) nVidia started with nearly $4 billion in revenues for that $5 billion market cap, Blackberry's QNX has $150 million in revenues and Blackberry already has a $6.7 billion market cap (so it has 26x more revenue versus the bullish thesis business, as nVidia had); 2) Blackberry's overall revenues are still shrinking, and won't start growing until mid-2018 or so; and 3) nVidia is more than 4 times more profitable per dollar of revenues than Blackberry is expected to be out in FY 2019.

The thesis is based on QNX becoming some sort of giant. This is ironic, because not only is QNX growing slowly as per Blackberry's guidance, but it just lost what is likely to be its largest customer -- Toyota (NYSE:TM)! This is something that neither Citron nor the market seem to be aware of, as it was announced only yesterday by Toyota, and Blackberry didn't comment on it. Moreover, the reasons why Blackberry lost Toyota are likely to lead to Blackberry losing other automakers.

Citron bills QNX as "being at the forefront of securing cars for autonomous driving technology." This is pure dreaming. QNX is a market leader and sells well today, yes, but it's overwhelmingly just to drive car infotainment systems. That's where it has led and leads, that's also where it's now losing large customers. That Citron then manages to put out a few quotes saying that QNX will work with this or that hardware is highly irrelevant -- all competing OSs (Android, Linux, etc.) will work with that same hardware (nVidia, Qualcomm, etc.).

To say that QNX is "entrenched in the automotive world" just as it loses a key customer (Toyota) is straight out funny. To think "Blackberry+nVidia" would be "impossible to beat" is also funny when the first nVidia PX2 user, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), doesn't even use QNX -- it uses Linux instead, as does a consortia of automakers in AGL, the first of which, Toyota, is just replacing QNX with AGL.

Citron then compares the 16 million Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) installed base with the 60 million QNX installed base, and seems to think there's some kind of value and monetization potential there. What value could there possibly be? Those 60 million QNX-running cars use it in their infotainment systems, most of which won't even be connected. Whatever monetization could happen (such as selling apps) happened already. There's no further money to be made from that installed base. Citron's logic is like saying that there was tremendous value in the BB7 or Symbian installed bases just as Blackberry and Nokia plunged. It's unreal.

Citron says it's learning from its (Mobileye) failures, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Mobileye, which was arguably an ill-advised acquisition, was acquired for its (future) technology. QNX's problem is that it's a technology being replaced, not something being looked forward to. Indeed, car makers are creating consortia to replace it, and the thesis would be that someone would acquire it? Moreover, Mobileye had unique technology, not something under such extreme competition that it needs to be given away or close to that, like QNX.

Citron then goes on saying that there's more to Blackberry than just QNX. It doesn't go into much detail and doesn't seem to know that RADAR is still launching whereas other competitive solutions have been in the market for years. That "there's more to Blackberry" just shows what Blackberry is today: a collection of very small and slow-growing businesses, out of which possibly the largest one, QNX, does just around $150 million in revenues per year -- and just lost what was likely its largest customer, Toyota.

Citron finishes with an approach to valuation, putting Blackberry's downside at $8.30 on a 2.5x EV/sales. Thing is, 2.5x might be appropriate for high growth and profitable companies. Blackberry is neither. Plus, 2.5x just for the software and services business would mean ~$6.36, not $8.30 (there are 590 million fully diluted Blackberry shares, and the software business is at less than $700 million in yearly revenues right now).

Conclusion

In my view, today's Citron bullish thesis on Blackberry is basically wishful dreaming by those needing a quick fix to participate in the current tech bubble.

That Citron chose to concentrate its thesis on QNX just as QNX lost the largest automaker in the world as a customer is just deeply ironic. Clearly, neither Citron nor the market seem to understand that Toyota just replaced QNX with AGL, from H2 2017 onward.

Of course, Citron has a very large audience. And one that's certainly thirsty for ideas to compensate several short disasters resulting from a bubbly tech market, as well as Intel's ill-informed Mobileye acquisition. So this large audience is falling over themselves to buy into Citron's bullish thesis. Will the move last, though? I doubt it, especially when neither Citron nor the market at large seems to yet know that Blackberry's QNX just lost what is likely to be its largest customer -- and that the reasons leading to Blackberry losing Toyota are likely to spread to other large automakers as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.