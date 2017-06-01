Hewlett Packard: What's Next?

Author's note: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) came out with earnings and as I wrote in our Daily Index Beater service, it did not have our overall buy signal. Here is what we wrote to subscribers before earnings:

The chart looks better than the fundamentals and latest analyst actions. Our overall grade looks at both the technical and the fundamentals and it is coming up with a failing grade, despite the nice looking chart and technical signals. I expect price to pull back to test support after earnings. HPE is looking for some good news from a source other than earnings.

As I write this, HPE has hit a low of $17.47, down a point after earnings. So we have confirmation that we are not going to have a buy signal after this earnings report. Technically this is what we were looking for in our Daily Index Beaters article:

Technicals

The chart is positive but not showing real upward momentum. The trends are up and it is outperforming the market. Trading near $19, HPE is at the top of the channel and it has a bad habit of revisiting the bottom of the channel near $17.

The whole purpose of our write-up before earnings is to figure out where price will go after earnings. As you can see price is dropping to an expected support level.

Another bearish indicator is that an analyst just dropped the target to $17 and that implies price is going lower. Here is what we wrote about the analysts before earnings:

The last analyst in May downgraded the target from $21 to $18 and that is bearish. The consensus target is $21 but only 5 of 18 analysts have buys and that is also bearish.

Conclusion

Unless Meg comes up with something to justify her $4 million compensation, it looks like the news, other than earnings, may be a new CEO. There is a lot of turn-around talent available at that price. My guess is we will not have our overall buy signal and HPE just continues to test the downside waiting for the next announcement. Just when things look the worst, somebody pulls a rabbit out of the hat. Meanwhile we go with our buy/sell signals. I don't expect to see our overall buy signal anytime soon.

