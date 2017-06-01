Medifast Is Overweight With Inventory: Will Margins Slim Down?

Sales have been weak and even the company's own 2017 sales guidance suggests there is too much inventory.

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products.

In July of 2016, Medifast announced its direct selling subsidiary, Take Shape For Life (which accounts for over 81% of revenue), launched 13 new products under the "Optavia" lifestyle brand.

On its Q2 2016 conference call (NYSE:CC), Medifast said it would undergo a gradual comprehensive brand and product evolution. As a result, it planned to fully transition to the new Optavia brand by its annual national convention in 2017:

"Over the course of the next year, we will undergo a gradual comprehensive brand and product evolution, and by our annual national convention in 2017 in Dallas, Texas, the full brand and product transition to Optavia will be complete. Not only will this provide a tremendous opportunity for growth for Take Shape for Life, but as I discussed in just a bit, it presents significant upsides for our other business units who will continue to offer the Medifast branded product line. (Michael MacDonald-Chairman and CEO)"

Transitioning to a new brand is always difficult. There's the difficulty of dealing with the supply chain, managing inventory, and forecasting sales. This is particularly difficult to manage when you're running a direct selling organization like Medifast.

Inventory surge for the Optavia shift: In preparation for the Optavia brand shift, Medifast build up a ton of inventory. In Q3 2016, inventory increased nearly 28%, in Q4 2016 it increased 37%, and in Q1 2017 it surged 50%.

Medifast has commented about "strong" sales of the Optavia brand. In fact, they even talked about the high adoption rate and experiencing demand that far outweighed supply:

"While we saw high adoption rate for the first 13 exclusive Optavia Select products, which launched at our Take Shape for Life 2016 Annual Convention in July, the demand outpaced our production and we were quickly faced with supply challenges, causing us to remove the most popular items from our product offering for a few months." (Daniel Chard-CFO)

That's the primary reason for the alleged inventory build. Let's go through a quick run through and see how the inventory progressed over the past three quarters.

Q3 2016: In Q3 2016 inventory increased 27.6% to $15.0 million and DSI increased 11.4% to 74 days. Medifast said the build was related in-part to the launch of 13 new Optavia products. It guided for a further increase in inventory in Q4 2016 as it continues to "carry both brands."

Further, Medifast guided for inventory levels to improve in Q1 and Q2 2017 (presumably as strong sales kick in).

"We've had a good runway here I think to plan, so working with our product development teams and our field leaders. We have a transition to products that takes about a year starting with the prior July when we launched the first 13 products. And then we'll start to sequence in the remainder of the products over in the next eight months or so. So, you'll see a buildup of inventory. You see a little bit already occurring. So our inventory balanced up to about $15 million, up a couple of million dollars this quarter. And I would expect to see that grow a little bit more into the fourth quarter as we change the brands. We'll be carrying both brands for a period of time and then we'll start to work down the inventory. So, you will see it. You will definitely see an uplift in inventory in the fourth quarter, and you'll start to see that go back down again by the end of the first quarter and into second quarter of next year. But we have a very well laid out plan. The products are developed already. Truthfully, a lot of it, at this point, is trials, packaging, all of the finishing work. We are pretty far along." (Timothy Robinson-CFO)

Q4 2016: In Q4 2016, inventory increased 34.8% to $18.3 million and DSI increased 38.9% to 100 days. On its Q4 2016 CC, Medifast said it built up inventory in anticipation of "strong adoption rates" for its new Optavia line of products. Further, it continued to carry old legacy product for certain clients and health coaches.

"We have since taken steps to make sure that we can fully support the demand for the next 20 new products, which were introduced in our Go Global event last month in Atlanta. As a result you will notice that our year-end balance sheet reflects a higher inventory position as we prepare for the anticipated strong adoption rate for our newly introduced Optavia Essential line of products. Additionally, we are ensuring all existing Medifast branded products continue to be available to clients and health coaches in order to provide continuity where desired. By avoiding distractions, this will offer us a smooth transition for clients and coaches, most of whom we expect will transition this year from the Medifast branded products to our Optavia Select and Essential lines." (Daniel Chard-CEO)

"For clarity, we now have our Medifast Classic line as well as 20 new Optavia Essential products which feature our most popular forms and flavors. We will add approximately 27 new SKUs to this line by August of this year." (Daniel Chard-CEO)

Q1 2017: In Q1 2017, inventory increased 50.1% y/y to $19.9 million and DSI increased 53.5% to 97 days. There was no discussion about the incredible surge in inventory on the Q1 2017 CC.

As a reminder, Medifast previously guided (on its Q3 2016 CC) for inventory levels to begin to improve in Q1.

Given the continued surge in inventory, one can only assume they either built too much inventory and/or they expected stronger adoption rates.

Poor revenue performance: In light of the inventory build, Medifast's revenue performance has been pretty lackluster.

In fact, revenue declined in 7 out of the last 9 periods:

The Q1 2017 revenue decline is quite concerning considering the big push for the Optavia brand during the critical "New Year's Resolutions" quarter.

The revenue trend is not surprising and is actually a multi-year continuation. Over the past 5 years, revenue has actually declined by nearly 15%.

2017 revenue doesn't help the case: In its Q1 2017 results announcement, Medifast guided for:

Q2 2017 revenue to increase 3.3% to $73.5 million at midpoint, and

FY 2017 revenue to increase 7.5% to $295.0 million at midpoint.

Given guidance for only 7.5% revenue growth in 2017, it is unfathomable as to why Medifast is building up so much inventory. The inventory has been elevated for three consecutive quarters all filled with lackluster sales.

Worst of all, on 03/24/17, Medifast disclosed its Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Kagen, would resign effective 04/20/17.

According to his Linkedin profile, Kagen led the team that created the Optavia brand. That's not exactly reassuring.

Given the level of inventory, margins will likely be pressured when/if Optavia sale rates do not materialize.

Further, in Q1 2017, Medifast's reserve for obsolete inventory already increased /y from $0.3 million to $1.1 million (over 200%).

Expect similar pressure on margins/earnings in the back half of the year when sales do not materialize.

Overall, Medifast's working capital trends are highly concerning. They are building for inventory as if there is robust demand for the new products (which doesn't appear to be the case). As a result, Medifast is a short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MED over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.