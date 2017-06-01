Colgate-Palmolive: Activist-Forced Buyout

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Ian Cook has said the he'd take a buyout at $100 a share. This has helped push Colgate-Palmolive up to all-time highs.

There are a couple activist shareholders.

Some big funds that have starter positions in Colgate-Palmolive could use this a jumping point. This includes Corvex Management, which owns a $100 million stake. Starboard Value has a much smaller stake.

The big theory is that Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) will make a play for Colgate-Palmolive. The Warren Buffett-backed Kraft-Heinz has been on the prowl for deals, trying to buy up Unilever (UN, UL) earlier this year. Colgate-Palmolive, with a near $70 billion market cap, would be big enough to move the needle for Kraft-Heinz. The problem is that Kraft-Heinz and its 3G Capital backer is known for cost cuts and improving efficiency. Colgate-Palmolive already has some of the best margins and returns on equity in the personal products industry.

There again, however, Kraft-Heinz might be looking to expand its presence beyond the U.S., which Colgate-Palmolive could do. Colgate-Palmolive generates the bulk of its revenues from outside the U.S., which would give Kraft-Heinz an immediate distribution channel to overseas markets.

But that remains unlikely. The more likely buyers for Colgate-Palmolive remain Unilever or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). But before Johnson & Johnson makes any moves it needs to look at potentially breaking up.

The Major Buyout

Everybody has been on the lookout for what Kraft-Heinz will buy. The thing about Kraft-Heinz is that it's not going to buy anything the media speculates that it'll buy. So the likes of Colgate-Palmolive and long-speculated target Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are likely off the table. Mondelez even tried to buy Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to fend off Kraft-Heinz

What we'll likely see is a smaller deal in the space, such as a Mondelez buyout of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) before Kraft-Heinz finds its target.

And in truth, a Colgate-Palmolive buyout isn't all that likely. Still, for any of this to happen, it might take an activist like Corvex to push for a deal - i.e. holding Colgate-Palmolive CEO to his buyout talk. However, it'll be awhile before activist investors can do so, as the annual shareholder meeting isn't until February.

All this Colgate-Palmolive speculation was kicked off by an off-the-cuff remark by Colgate-Palmolive CEO. The stock is trading at 25 times forward earnings, which is one of the most expensive in the industry. Plus, there's the uncertainty in emerging markets, which could hit earnings growth for Colgate-Palmolive.

When it comes to buyout targets, or even activist targets, in the personal products space, there are better opportunities. This includes and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), which trades at 18 forward earnings and has been a relative underperformer since spinning off from Energizer (NYSE:ENR) in 2015. With just a $4 billion market cap, it'd be an easy buyout target for a company looking to tap the personal care market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.