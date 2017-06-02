Bank Of America: A Must Own For This 1 Reason Alone

In the following piece we divulge the one overriding reason the stock remains a buy for prospective investors.

Several headwinds have been touted by analysts and authors alike as reasons to sell the stock now. As usual, I beg to differ.

What is happening?

Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) stock is has been getting pummeled recently. The stock is down 12% for the quarter.

Nonetheless, when reviewing the chart, it seems the stock may simply be in a period of consolidation.

Current Chart

Headwinds have materialized for the stock. Weak trading revenue expectations, slowing loan growth, and a flattening yield curve have been identified as negative catalysts. Not to mention the fact these headwinds may slow the rate of interest rate hikes. Even so, I still maintain the stock is a buy based on one overriding catalyst, the potential for a massive increase in return of capital to shareholders. Let me explain.

Deregulation imminent

After the Great Recession, Washington came down hard on the banks with the implementation of the new Dodd Frank regulations. The Federal Reserve has been responsible for holding the banks accountable via the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). The 2017 CCAR results are to be released prior to the end of June. According to the Federal Reserve website:

"Bank holding companies participating in CCAR are required to submit their capital plans and stress testing results to the Federal Reserve on or before April 5, 2017. The Federal Reserve will announce the results of its supervisory stress tests by June 30, 2017, with the exact date to be announced later."

I think Bank of America is one of the best positioned banks, in regards to the stress tests, based on their fortress balance sheet and solid fundamentals. Bank of America's solid balance sheet coupled with President Trump's promise to bring about major regulatory reform and tax relief leads me to believe the bank will significantly increase the return of capital to shareholders in the coming years via buybacks and dividend payouts.

Moynihan committed to capital return

CEO Brian Moynihan has made it clear he is committed to getting Bank of America back to where it was previous to the Great Recession. Prior to the Great recession, bank of America returned 46% percent of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Currently, that number stands at 17%. With Trump in office, I predict the Fed will essentially open the flood gates and allow the banks to return vastly more capital to shareholders in the coming years. Moynihan acknowledges that shareholders have been diluted significantly by a substantial increase in share count from approximately 4 billion shares outstanding to the current number of 11 billion shares outstanding. Nonetheless, he states the company is laser focused on reducing the share count while simultaneously increasing the dividend. The banking industry has been put through the ringer over the past eight years by the Fed. Now, with Trump in office, things are about to change. What's more, I like the message Moynihan is sending regarding dividend increases.

Dividend growth prospects solid

In the first quarter of 2017 Bank of America returned more capital to shareholders than any period since the 2008 housing crisis. I expect this trend to continue. Brian Moynihan stated on the latest conference call:

"This quarter, we produced strong revenue growth; we drove cost savings that offset higher revenue related cost; and we managed risk well; and we returned more capital to you, our shareholders, through dividends and increased repurchased shares than any period since the crisis."

I expect this trend to continue. With the current CCAR results due out by the end of next month, and the stock resting just above major support, I'd say it's time to buy not sell.

The Bottom Line

The abolishment of the highly restrictive Dodd Frank regulations is one reason alone to own the stock. I suspect we will hear the first of this catalyst sometime this month when the Fed releases the current CCAR results. I expect the Fed to allow the bank to return much more capital to shareholders than in previous years.

The primary catalyst for the stock will be dividend growth. A massive paradigm shift has occurred in the banking sector. Regulatory relief, rising interest rates, and a potential trillion dollar infrastructure package will create the perfect storm of profits for Bank of America. I say the recent selloff in the stock has created an excellent buying opportunity for long term investors at this level. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

