PEN's (PENC) CEO Dr. Scott Rickert on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PEN Inc (OTCQB:PENC) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Elaine Ketchmere - Compass Investor Relations

Dr. Scott Rickert - Chairman, President and CEO

Analysts

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the PEN, Inc. First Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Elaine Ketchmere of Compass Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Elaine Ketchmere

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and I’d like to welcome everyone to the PEN, Inc. earnings webcast for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Today, we will hear from PEN’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Scott Rickert; and SEC Accounting Advisor [Robert Sorton].

Before we get started, please note that we’ll begin with prepared remarks followed by question-and-answer session. During the Q&A, we’ll be answering questions that have been submitted by shareholders and webcast participants. Please also note that today’s webcast contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our business, products, and financial results. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted.

More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business, products, and financial results are included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and in reports subsequently filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System, EDGAR, at www.sec.gov or from our website. We hereby disclaim any obligation to publicly update the information provided here including forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This conference call is being webcast through our Investor Relations website and is also being recorded and an on-demand replay will be available tomorrow.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Scott Rickert, PEN, Inc.’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Scott?

Dr. Scott Rickert

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for the earnings webcast. We got off to a solid start in 2017, generating healthy revenue growth, profitable, operations, positive operating cash flow and an improve cash position. I will share some operational updates with you shortly. First, [Robert Sorton], PEN's SEC Accounting Advisor will provide more details on the first quarter results. Robert?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Scott. And good afternoon to everyone on the call. In the first quarter of 2017, PEN recorded double-digit sales growth, improved its gross margin and delivered its first profitable quarter since 2014. Net income was $94,000 compared to a net loss of $120,000 a year ago. Q1 earnings were $0.03 per basic and diluted share, up from a loss of $0.04 per basic and diluted share in the same quarter last year.

As the slide shows for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, total revenues were approximately $2.2 million up 12% from the same quarter last year. Sales from PEN's product segment most of which are health and safety products were $2.0 million, up 18% from a year ago. This increase was due to renewed focus on sales and increased sales of coatings products. Revenue from contract services for the first quarter 2017 was $220,000 compared to $286,000 in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the exploration of certain contracts that were not replaced. I’d like to point out that contract services revenues increased relative to the fourth quarter of 2016 due to some recent wins that Scott will discuss later.

If you see on this slide, the gross profit in the first quarter of 2017 was $933,000 up 28% from $731,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Gross margin also improved coming in at 42% compared to 37% in the year ago period. Product segment gross margin for the first quarter was 48% compared to 45% a year ago due to a larger proportion of higher margin coatings products in the product mix. Gross margin in the R&D services segment for the first quarter of 2016 was negative 12% compared to a negative 10% in the year ago period. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower revenues combine with fix cost associated with this segment.

Operating expenses fell 2% year-over-year, the decrease was due to lower salaries, wages and related benefits, lower research and development expenses and lower general and administrative expenses offset by higher professional fees and higher selling and marketing expenses. PEN had operating income of $69,000 compared to an operating loss of $148,000 in the year ago period. As of March 31, 2017, PEN held cash and cash equivalents of $305,000 as compared to $189,000 at December 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, PEN had short-term debt of $1.1 million relatively unchanged from December 31, 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, we generated cash flow from operations of roughly $151,000.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Scott Rickert.

Dr. Scott Rickert

Thank you, Robert. Our financial results for the quarter reflects the hard work we have done to increase sales and right size operations over the last two years. First in Texas, and more recently in Ohio. We have been able to allocate resources to areas that will help transform PEN into the substantial retail consumer products business, grounded in nanotechnology. Next, I'll provide more explanation about that, along with some operational updates.

PEN brands has some of the best health and safety products available in the market today. ULTRA CLARITY eyeglass cleaner has been the industry benchmark for more than 20 years. And CLARITY DEFOG IT is the best performing anti-fog product on the market today trusted by the military, safety professionals, and athletes worldwide. We have several other product categories with strong potential, such as our commercial coatings and surface treatments. We sell our portfolio of consumer and industrial products under our own brands and private label for customers.

During the first quarter, our sales team focused on some key opportunities in the commercial coatings market. Leading to an 18% increase in product sales, demand for clean and hygienic commercial bathroom fixtures is on the rise and after months of effort our team won new business from one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial plumbing systems. Our proprietary hydrophobic glace imparts permanent water repellent and oil repellent properties to vitreous China. By physically changing the surface of vitreous China at the nano scale level, it repels liquids, inhibits the growth of germs and bacteria, makes the fixtures easier to clean and keeps it clean longer.

In addition, we recently became a qualified provider for the power distribution industry. So our insulator coatings are now certified for use by maintenance crews on insulators on power poles and transformers throughout the United States to reduce power loss. While still in a very early stage, we expect this to become a significant business. I am proud of the dedication and effectiveness of our sales and marketing team in our streamlined organization, they have been certainly able to do more with less. We hope to grow our small team in the coming months.

Our next focus is the re-launch and rebranding of our major products. We began the data collections stage of market research in January and have gained valuable insights from our customers. We are analyzing and putting this new knowledge to work as quickly as possible. Once our research is further along, we will rebrand and re-launch our major products into the retail and institutional markets. This will include the re-launch of our environmentally friendly surface protector which remains a very important product for PEN. The need for safe and effective products that protect us from disease is real and is becoming more and more urgent. I remain confident that this product has the potential to be a first in category product for a very large addressable market. We will rollout our surface protector along with our other rebranded products in the coming months as resources allow. My vision remains unchanged, we will transform PEN into a marketing power house, grounded in nanotechnology that addresses big problems in large addressable markets. We are headed in the right direction and ultimately PEN brands will be known as the right solutions for today's problems.

The scientists at our PEN design center continue to develop new products that PEN can commercialize as new markets are developed by our industrial customers as well as performing contract services for government and private entities. Although revenue from this segment is down from historical highs, this is primarily due to our decision to move away from cost, share, research contracts. As Robert mentioned, revenue tick up slightly from the fourth quarter of 2016, as contracts are completed and new contracts are awarded there will be fluctuations in revenue for this segment. We work to supplement contract services revenue with product sales into specialized markets with the potential years down the road to become significant in size.

Commercial sales of our graphene foils to make the isotopes for PET scans are up and the testing of graphene windows went well. It presently appears that our graphene windows will also be used in the fast growing nuclear medicine diagnostics market. Our inkjet inks and paste for 3D printed electronics are also performing well, and we are now considered the ink of choice by several prominent customers in this industry. Widespread adoption of our inkjet inks is often times limited, however, by a lack of compatible equipment. And we continue to work with several customers to optimize devices specifically for our inkjet inks and pastes. These wins from industrial customers demonstrate the focus on customer needs that drives developed work now being done at the PEN design center.

In closing, our financial results for the first quarter of 2017, reflect our success in increasing the top line and right sizing operations over the last several years. I understand that some of you may wish that both the sales growth and the streamlining could have happened faster and as PEN's largest shareholder I certainly agree.

As the Chief Executive however, I know that changes of this magnitude in any organization do not happen overnight. Today, PEN is a nimble organization, dedicated to driving growth of high margin products to support the future of expansion of the business. I am very pleased with the progress we’re making in positioning PEN to move beyond the retail optical niche and into broader market segments. With several established, best in class health and safety products and experience marketing and branding team and a rich pipeline of new products, I am confident in our ability to grow PEN overtime.

With that, I'll turn the conversation over to Elaine Ketchmere to direct the question and answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Elaine Ketchmere

Thank you, Scott. We have received several questions from the investors in advance of today's call. The first one is about the contract services segment as a business. Can this division be made profitable if revenues are increased? And what portion of revenues are government and defense related. And even though the division is unprofitable, are there research benefits which may lead the new product?

Dr. Scott Rickert

One of the key benefits of the design center is that it serves as a powerful incubator of leading edge new products, for what will someday be large addressable markets. So, even though it is operating in the red, it definitely adds value to the organization as a whole. Also, the GAAP financials don’t tell the whole story, as part of the right sizing, we subleased excess space providing non operating income that helps to phrase some fix cost for that segment.

In terms of government defense related contracts, approximately 74% of revenue is from these contract services. This has been on a downward trend as we have intentionally moved away from cost share research contracts, expensive I might add. And focused our work on meeting the needs of industrial customers that are exploring significant new opportunities.

Elaine Ketchmere

Thanks, Scott. Here is the next question. How is the [polen] ID sensor database coming along? There must of thousands of different [polen] out there. And how many are you characterizing in the database, it must be area specific. Can you tell us where?

Dr. Scott Rickert

Sure. We have brought expertise in sensors as you all know. From work done there is a library of [polen] signatures relevant to the areas that we’re of interest to research partners, partners who funded past work. It is relatively easy to add new signatures to the library. We do not have at this time however an industrial customer interested in development work in this area. So this area is relatively quiet.

Elaine Ketchmere

And we’ve also received several questions about our environmentally friendly surface protector. Please discuss the HALO product that was to be a very important development when we were told about it in late 2005, excuse me late 2015. Is it alive and being marketed?

Dr. Scott Rickert

Yes, I hope that it was in 2005. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks our environmentally friendly surface protector also previously known as HALO, remains a very important product for PEN. It has the potential to disrupt the traditional household cleaning products and market. We are currently in the market research stage of the re-launch and rebrand of our major products, which we expect to last for several more months. I would note that the re-launch of our surface protector along with the rest of our rebranded products will occur at a pace that current financial resources allow. Our test customers continue to swear by this amazing product and we remain visible at trade shows and other marketing events. Please be patient.

I want to thank everyone again for joining the call. I look forward to sharing additional information about PEN and I will in the coming months.

Elaine Ketchmere

Thank you, Scott. Now, on behalf of the entire PEN management team, we thank all of you for attending. As a reminder, an on-demand version of this webcast will be available online shortly. This concludes our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Thank you again for attending.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.