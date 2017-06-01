People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) Presents Strategic Expansion in St. George with Acquisition of Town & Country Bank Conference (Transcript)

People's Utah Bancorp. (NASDAQ:PUB)

Strategic Expansion in St. George with Acquisition of Town & Country Bank Conference Call

June 1, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Rick Beard – President and Chief Executive Officer

Wolf Muelleck – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeff Rulis – D.A. Davidson

John Rodis – FIG Partners

Andrew Liesch – Sandler O’Neill

Operator

Good day and welcome to the People's Utah Bancorp’s Strategic Expansion in St. George with the acquisition of Town & Country Bank Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rick Beard President and CEO of People's Utah Bancorp. Please go ahead sir.

Rick Beard

Thank you Laura, appreciate that. And welcome to our conference call. I am Rick Beard the President and CEO of People's Utah Bancorp and I have with me Wolf Muelleck our CFO. A copy of our presentation is available on our home page. Before we start the presentation, I would like to draw your attention on our presentation to the Safe Harbor provisions that cover the forward-looking statements that may occur in this conference call.

This is primarily today to discuss the transaction that we announced yesterday, where we announced that agreement to acquire Town & Country Bank, which is headquartered in St. George. Utah.

Town & Country is $135 million asset size bank with a branch in St. George Utah and a loan production office in Sandy, Utah. For those who aren't familiar with the Utah geography, Sandy is just south of Salt Lake. The consideration is a mix of 65% in PUB common stock and 35% in cash.

Accordingly each T&C shareholder will receive a unit consisting of 0.2978 shares of PUB common stock and $4.28 per share in cash. Based on PUB’s closing price of $25.55 on May 30, 2017, the transaction will result in an aggregate value of approximately $20.9 million or $11.89 per fully diluted TC common share.

Following the closing of the transaction TC bank will be merged into People's Intermountain Bank, which is the wholly owned bank of PUB and will operate as People's Town & Country or as the southern division of PIB and we use PIB to refer to People's Intermountain Bank.

The current Bank of American Fork branch in St. George will be consolidated into the new division and operate under the new name. Town & Country's loan production office will be consolidated with PIBs existing Sandy branch and will no longer be an independent loan production office.

The earmarking transaction will strengthen our relative footprint in St. George's MSA. The pro forma gross loans will be approximately $133 million and deposits of approximately $128 million. St. George for those not familiar with it, is the fastest growing MSA in Utah. And is supported by a diverse regional economy. TC is a seasoned SBA lender and has well structured platform that is complementary to PUB’s.

I should mention also that PUB and TC are both preferred SBA lenders. We believe this is a transaction that is financially compelling under our conservative modeling assumptions with a modest tangible book value dilution, strong earning accretion and a sensible payback period of under three years.

The transaction marks PUBs second M&A transaction in the Utah market in the last four years and the first transaction post IPO. I would like to now turn some time over to Wolf to take us through some of the specific metrics and then I will finish with explaining a little bit more of the geography and who Town & Country is and our rationale. Wolf.

Wolf Muelleck

Good morning everyone. Rick mentioned the consideration of $20.9 million or $11.89 per fully diluted Town & Country common share. Some of the markets as I mentioned price to tangible book would be 146%. The last 12 months earnings would be 24 times and most recent quarter would be at almost 12 times. Considerations as Rick mentioned is 65% in PUB common stock and 35% in cash. That translates to Town & Country Bank shareholders virtually in 0.2978 shares on of PUB common stock. And Rick mentioned $4.26 as share on cash. Both transaction I would mean that they were only about 2.9% on PUB common stock outstanding. There is a big change ratio with collars between $20.36 from the low end and $32.04 on the upper hand with a double-trigger involved there.

The base deal is between $19.0 and $21.5 million it depends on the annualized earnings levels, going to be measured in a future date. The Escrow holds directly $1.5 million, which will be held for 18 months post transaction. Really that is for indemnification of reps and warranties in the agreement. We have a minimum requirement – there’ll be a minimum required common equity of $14.3 million in closing. And then we have also $107 million, actually in gross loans that need to be there at closing. And we have some asset quality protections in the agreement at the closing.

We believe that we’ll be immediately accretive to earnings at $0.09 a share and 2018 we have as Rick mentioned tangible book value dilution of little less than 2% payback in less than three years and an IRR of about 18%. Fair value discount we estimate around 4% of gross loans. Core deposit intangibles of roughly 1.5% to amortized over 10 years the assumptions we’re using. Pre-tax one-time transaction costs of $2.8 million of which $2 million of that is Town & Country expense basket primarily would be the vendor contracts and termination of IT contracts, with some changes in full payments.

We estimate cost savings of 30% of our $1.7 million of 2018 of via non-interest expenses and have to see that in 2018. We hope to close this in September or may the fourth quarter of this year and certainly is subject to regulatory approval and T&C Bank shareholder approval if that were common and normal closing conditions.

Let me turn the call back over to Rick.

Rick Beard

Thank you Wolf. So Town & Country Bank was founded in 2008. As I mentioned it’s headquartered in St. George, Utah. It is a well respected community bank, it has strong customer relationships in St. George Market. It’s a unique banking model that they've won awards for and they call their tellers and new accounts people concierge bankers it is a very beautiful facility that they're in with people coming into a nontraditional bank setting where they meet privately essentially with their banker. It is had an ROAA that has range between 0.45 and 1.94 over the last three years, it has the 20% loan growth over the last 12 months ending in March of this year, it's an experienced SBA lender and it has a strong deposit base with 25.7% non-interest bearing deposits.

The St. George market is dynamic as I've mentioned Forbes has ranked St. George as the number one top small city for jobs in 2016 has the largest MSA in Southern Utah and the most populous city outside of the Wasatch Front, St. George is the fastest growing MSA in Utah and one of the top 10 fastest growing in the United States. The population grew about 16.6% over the last five years and is expected to grow 8.9% from 2016 to 2021 versus the 3.8% nationwide estimate. That has a diverse regional economy is driven by tourism, transportation and healthcare and strategically located along the I-15 corridor, which is the main freeway that runs north and south through Utah it serves as the gateway to Utah's five national parks. They're referring to as the Mighty 5 that include Zion's National Park with a record 4.3 million visitors in 2016 and those figures go up it seems every year.

Washington County added almost 3,800 jobs in 2016, which is a growth rate of about 6.4%. The current unemployment rate in Washington County is about 3.5 which is well below the national average.

The market share with the TC acquisition, we will be the sixth largest bank in Washington County. And if you look at those that are above the Zions, the largest Wells Fargo and then there are two community banks, Cache Valley Banking and Southern Utah Bancorp and then JP Morgan Chase and then we would be sixth. We will remain the second largest bank headquartered in Utah on the largest community bank headquartered in the state. We think that this is a good acquisition for us it’s a significant opportunity for us to increase market share and to become a competitor in the Southern Utah and the market here. The increased scale will assist us in capitalizing on both organic and M&A growth opportunities in this part of Utah.

So in summary, we think it's valuable end market acquisition, it expands our platform into this robust market. It is an attractive market that further strengthens our bank-wide state franchise, it’s a consolidation of the current Bank of American Fork branch in St. George, which improves visibility and enhances savings. And I should mention in that context that our St. George branches done well from a financial standpoint but the physical location has been fairly poor and hard to find. And so we're excited when we consolidate these to have much more visible physical presence here.

With over $128 million in pro-forma deposits, top gains are stronger foothold in the county. And we add well regarded community bank with highly skilled SBA teams and lending platforms. We think that is a strategic and financially compelling transaction with conservative assumptions, it adheres to our M&A criteria. It’s a notable earnings per share accretion with manageable tangible book value dilution earn back and desirable internal rate of return.

We think that this is also the beginning of our ability to leverage the capital raised in the IPO and it enhances our position as the largest true community bank in Utah with over $1.8 billion in pro-forma assets. In terms of our organization, I wanted to just take a moment and again go back to PIB, meaning People's Intermountain Bank. This now gives us five divisions therefore Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, GrowthFunding Equipment Finance, which is our leasing company, People's Intermountain Bank Mortgage are now People's Town & Country.

And with those comments, we would like to open up the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question will come from Jeff Rulis of D.A. Davidson.

Jeff Rulis

Thanks, good morning, Rick and Wolf.

Rick Beard

Good morning, Jeff, how are you?

Jeff Rulis

Good, thanks. I think you mentioned, is it possible this close could slip in mid-September, is that correct or at least?

Rick Beard

Yes, let me maybe address out in a little more detail, Jeff. There are two things that we need to do, we have met with the regulators. We don't anticipate any issues with the regulators. There is also the securities that need to be issued in the regulatory compliance through the FCC in the state and those are the unknowns as to how long exactly that would take our target date is mid-September but depending on how long it takes to get through the regulatory process particularly on the security side, it could slip a little bit. We may also be lucky and it may go quicker.

Jeff Rulis

And then the conversion then would be expected I guess if that the sort of holds when would you expect conversion?

Rick Beard

We would go into conversion in December.

Wolf Muelleck

In December.

Rick Beard

In December, I think this one move correctly, and the intent and Jeff that's a good question. The intent would be the consolidation of the Bank of American Fork branch here would actually occur in January of 2018, so that we would do it all after the conversion into the branch and then abandon the lease that we have here in the facility of the Bank of American Fork is in.

Jeff Rulis

Yes, okay. I guess as you guys have pointed to St. George's targeted area of increasing your presence, if sort of that boxes checked a little – are there one or two other areas of focus either organic or acquired in the state that, that you'd point to as particular areas of kind of focus now?

Rick Beard

Yes, yes, good question. As I think in all the geography in Utah the Wasatch Front is our primary focus. We have done two organic expansions this year Bountiful, which is just north of Salt Lake is there and open at this point. We have that other branch up in Preston. But we would – we're very interested in continuing to expand in Davis County. We have interest going from Davis County North and we continue to work on that. And then going South, we continue to have interest in filling in some of Utah County.

Jeff Rulis

Yes. And then maybe one last one, just a kind of some background on the transaction and what that could mean for additional activity I guess, this has been a long relationship with down the country kind of the reason for selling and then could that be translated to potential additional activity in the state as you see it on M&A basis?

Rick Beard

Yes. You must be a lawyer the response of questions there Jeff. Let me try to answer those. So first of all in terms of our relationship with Town & Country, we haven't on them for some time. We have been on and off in discussions for some time. I think that they are a well run bank, they have a kind of a unique footprint as I mentioned in terms of the way they approach it. They spend a lot of effort on what they call concierge banking meaning they have concerts in the bank. They've done a number of things to try to make people feel more like a home almost a home visit when they come to the bank.

Those are positive to us. We're very customer centric also. And so we've talked about those different approaches for a number of years. I think in terms of the reason for selling I always hate to project my view of that onto somebody, but my sense is the classical thing that we've identified long ago and that is the community banks are struggling and the efficiency of a small bank and the ability to have the capital to expand is very difficult. And so this is that directly into our strategy, which is to keep the community facing banks in the name of that community facing bank and centralize the back office operations. And I think that was appealing to the Town & Country folks. They could understand that as good as they were that it was hard to grow without proper capital and because of the regulatory issues.

And I'll give you a quick example. They tried to do some mortgage banking and had abandoned that because of the regulatory requirements. I think we're all aware of that and imposed on mortgages. As we met last night, there was some excitement at Town & Country over the fact that we have a robust and regulatory compliance and mortgage operations in our bank. So those are synergies that I think and really help now. In terms of how all this impact others a day about long ago trying to figure out what the market would react and how other people react, but if I had to guess at it, we've been telling this story for long time in Utah, we've had banks that talk with us and continued talk with us.

We would hope that the fact that we've been methodical and telling people exactly what was going to happen. We then did the Lewiston acquisition, which has been a wonderful acquisition for us. It's been everything and more than we'd hoped. We then did the IPO, which has been a success from our standpoint. We then now our book and the amount with what we think will be a successful albeit small acquisition. And we hope that we can leverage that into continued expansion both organically and through M&A activity. And I also should mention, in connection with what you said earlier about our geographic area that while Utah has the primary focus we would talk with people in our surrounding states, where it makes sense and where there's a tight to the Utah market.

I think Jeff I covered everything…

Jeff Rulis

That was very – I appreciate it Rick and congrats on the acquisition.

Rick Beard

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from John Rodis of FIG Partners.

John Rodis

Good morning guys.

Rick Beard

Good morning, John.

Wolf Muelleck

Good morning, John.

John Rodis

Congrats on the deal two. So, maybe just a quick question on Town & Country, just sort of their operations, it looks like in the first quarter. They had a pretty big jump up in fee income looks like from gain on sale of loans. Can you just talk to that I guess it looks like you’d probably don't expect that level going forward?

Wolf Muelleck

Yes, the model for Town & Country Bank, it went to some of the guarantee portions of their SBA loans. And they had some sales during their first quarter, so that wasn’t that higher. As we move forward we would expect that we would keep those guarantee portion, we would not sell those back to the merger.

Rick Beard

And John maybe just put a finer point on that. If you look at the sales of those, it is a little bit lumpy. So if you look back, you'll see that there weren't as many and they kind of got bunched into that first quarter. So, yes, I think the model that we run does not…

Wolf Muelleck

Not sure of that and that was back to [indiscernible] interest income over time, as opposed to having quarterly sales type of thing.

John Rodis

Okay. That’s what I figured based on Europe, roughly 6% EPS accretion stuff. So, it makes sense. Rick, to sort of back to your comments on future M&A. So, if another deal came along next week, could you guys still do it or would you probably need to wait before for this deal to close.

Rick Beard

We could do it.

John Rodis

Okay, okay. Fair enough.

Rick Beard

Great, little bank, but it’s not a huge thing to integrate it. We obviously will be working hard at that, but we could certainly do another one.

John Rodis

And can you remind us to sort of the side, you talked about within most likely Utah that maybe surrounding states, but also could you just talk to the size of what banks you would be looking at.

Rick Beard

Well, our preference and the people that we will be looking at would be probably $100 million to maybe $300 million range. There were larger banks that at some point, I wanted to talk with us we would certainly entertain that. But we’re primarily interested in rolling out the smaller banks in this arena. And I think you remember John, really there has been virtually no M&A activity. There was a small one this year that was an FDIC deal. But if you go back non-FDIC, they’re looking at Lewiston and you were looking at Far West ten years ago.

John Rodis

Okay. And maybe Wolf, just one other question on the deal, just to make sure my math is right. It looks like you end up issuing around 530,000 new shares. Is that correct?

Wolf Muelleck

That’s about right.

John Rodis

Yes, okay. Okay, guys, congratulations again. Thank you.

Rick Beard

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Andrew Liesch of Sandler O’Neill.

Andrew Liesch

Hey, guys. Good morning. Congratulations on the deal announcement.

Wolf Muelleck

Good morning.

Andrew Liesch

Pardon if you’ve answered this already. But I just got a question on the Shareholder Meeting for second. Just a question on the deposit base and what you’re acquiring there versus your deposit base and your loan to deposit ratio. Just kind of curious, what you’re thinking is as far as retaining some of these higher cost deposits, when you have such a great corporate funding yourselves.

Wolf Muelleck

I guess the question you’re asking is how much do we have currently in St. George versus how much…

Andrew Liesch

No. I’m thinking with the – some of these funds are higher costs, and you may not need them to fund your loan growth yourself. Given the low cost deposit rates that you already have? What’s your plan with some of the higher cost funds?

Wolf Muelleck

Yes. They have a deposit base, that has some CDs and there are some longer-term CD which increases the overall product frontier, certainly will move forward, if rates increased – having CDs at a longer maturity would be certainly valuable to us, in terms of our deposit base. Maybe we have – Rick mentioned about 26% in core deposits, non-interest-bearing type deposits, due to a fair amount of commercial lending, so we’re going to have those types of business deposits just where also – as far as the total percentage on the overall balance sheet for – probably I think the impact of the rate will be pretty minimal.

Andrew Liesch

Okay, that’s very helpful.

Rick Beard

Andrew, let me – yes, maybe elaborate just a little bit. St. George is also a large retirement community it’s kind of a warm, in fact it’s referred to a new cause as Dixie, kind of a warm climate and so you have a lot of older people who are still quite wedded to CDs. And if you look at this base that particularly town and countries developed, I think a lot of its reflection of these more mature people that are depositing money into CDs where they’re – they’ve been used to having versus maybe a younger set but that would look at a quite that way.

And as well said that cost is little bit more. It also helps in that we frankly have run-off CDs to some degree in our overall franchise. So maybe it helps to diversify locking in some of these rates even if they seen high now, it’s a little bit of a hedge.

Wolf Muelleck

Correct.

Andrew Liesch

Got it. That’s very helpful, thank you. I appreciate it.

Rick Beard

Thank you.

Wolf Muelleck

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Rick Beard for any closing remarks.

Rick Beard

Thank you, Laura. Well again, we appreciate everyone taking the time to join us. We appreciate those who our investors that have stuck with us. And we’re excited about this acquisition, we will keep you apprised as to when this will close and we hope that we continue to execute on or our overall plan and you stay with us. Thank you.

Wolf Muelleck

Thank you.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.