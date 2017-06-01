Celgene Defends The Stock With Positive Portents

These and related matters are reviewed; I have found this presentation a propitious time to buy the dip in CELG.

He broke several bits of news, including on the pace of business in Q2 and on a key pipeline drug, ozanimod.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) fights the sell-off

This CEO performance shows that CELG has my sort of management team. That's in contrast to the CEO of a different biotech company with a similar long-term stock chart who closed the Q4 conference call by responding to a question about when growth would resume beyond 2017 this way:

But at this point, I'm not going to give you a point in time when that's going to happen.

That inspired no confidence amongst investors.

Whereas, CELG has sold off from the high $120s to the $114 range on some issues, and it has responded with some new news. No guarantees - it's biotech! - but in my humble opinion, the parrying of the bears was well done, appropriate, and very well-timed.

Here's the background of what I see having weighed on CELG the past couple of months, followed by CEO Mark Alles taking the sellers on with facts and informed projections. As you know, CELG is a strong cash flow company, iconic to many investors, and it's a very large cap name. It could take the passive approach to its stock price, but I think that it wants to nip in the bud the image that the nattering nabobs of negativism have been painting on the company.

What some bears have been saying about CELG

Among the countless specific items that influence a stock, I would point to several that have come to the fore recently that have brought the share price of CELG down. These include:

renewed concerns about the Revlimid (and Pomalyst/Imnovid, and Abraxane) patent cliff(s)

disappointing Q1 Otezla sales

issues with junior biotech partners

worries about the very large Receptos deal

I focused on the Receptos deal for ozanimod for autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis in a recent CELG article titled Celgene - Crippled By Its Pipeline MS Drug? Or, Buy The Dip?.

I've also discussed all the other issues from time to time. Now, we have several pieces of new information from a CEO who is out to fight the negativity with reasons for investors to be patient and hope that today's profits get reinvested with a top-notch ROIC, leading to much larger future profits.

I'll begin with the topic of my most recent CELG article, ozanimod.

CELG unveils positive data on ozanimod, updates its thinking

Ozanimod is a member of a class of compounds that block certain receptors (S1P) involved in immune system (lymphocyte) activation. This class of drugs has different degrees of unwanted blockade of receptor subtypes, as well as blockade of the S1P type 1 receptor. The hope for ozanimod has been that it would be superior to the less specific marketed member of this class, Gilenya from Novartis (NYSE:NVS). As discussed in my recent article, an additional hope was apparently recently dashed, namely that NVS could maintain marketing exclusivity in the US beyond 2019 to the 2023 range. If so, then ozanimod could enter the market and not have to compete against dirt-cheap Gilenya generics in 2019 and thereafter. But recently, the Patent Office revoked the key 2023 expiration patent, so analysts and apparently NVS are planning on generics of Gilenya entering the market in 2019.

This decision has hurt CELG somewhat, and nothing can be done against that. But pros know that generic entry also means no more brand marketing, so perhaps in 2018, NVS will cease sales and marketing efforts for Gilenya. Assuming ozanimod enters the market in Q3 2018, it will more or less have the S1P field to itself (for now). So, that's a partial offset in CELG's favor. The more major issues regarding ozanimod for now are:

can it compete in MS?

will CELG market it in MS?

what are the prospects in the lead IBD indication of ulcerative colitis?

might it have a shot at the secondary IBD indication of Crohn's?

All these were addressed by Mr. Alles at the Bernstein conference.

Summarizing his remarks in the above sequence:

Can it compete in MS in a field including generic Gilenya?

Yes. The results excite CELG; reasons supporting that point of view will be presented later this year at scientific conferences.

A specific criticism of ozanimod's Phase 3 program in MS by some was that compared to an interferon, the active comparator (placebo trials are unethical and cannot be done), no improvement in a measure of disability reduction was demonstrated. Mr. Alles addressed that issue, pointing out that it was a minor secondary endpoint. CELG had already telegraphed before the sell-off that it was not going to succeed in this extremely difficult endpoint.

Overall, he bought time for CELG to make its case, of course, pending FDA and EMA approval next year for MS.

Will CELG market ozanimod for MS?

Apparently so, which I believe is the first time I've heard CELG indicate that's its plan (for now). If that's the case, then it is putting its sales and marketing muscle where its mouth is. In my mind, CELG has earned respect.

What about ozanimod in IBD?

Here's where some hard news was broken. Mark Alles said that hot off the presses, a Phase 2 proof of concept study for ozanimod in Crohn's disease was positive. The company plans a Phase 3 study to begin in 2-3 quarters - though one never knows for sure; typically, an end of Phase 2 discussion with FDA is performed before designing and signing up centers to implement a Phase 3 study.

The importance of success in Crohn's, when the lead indication, thought to be on stronger scientific ground, is UC, is meaningful in my opinion. CELG is known for careful proof of concept studies. This Phase 2 study was designed by Receptos but began after the takeover deal was announced. So, I assume that CELG liked the design of the study and felt it was adequately powered to tell it whether it should proceed to Phase 3 in this indication.

Per the CEO's comments, CELG is feeling quite confident that ozanimod is well-positioned to bring in billions of dollars of income per year, and to do so relatively rapidly, in UC first and then Crohn's. Revenues from the more crowded field of oral drugs for MS from ozanimod would be secondary, as I read the transcript.

Moving on...

Patent cliff? Or hill?

What I have been calling a patent slope, CELG is calling a patent hill. It's referring to the 2025 or sooner patent expirations to Revlimid, the other IMiD Pomalyst/Imnovid, and Abraxane.

It believes that with ozanimod, the other IBD candidate GED-0301 (mongersen) that's in Phase 3 for Crohn's, CC-486 (oral Vidaza), CELMoDs, and other internally-invented and partnered drugs, it is well-positioned to do the unlikely, namely not see earnings decline when dominant products see their profit streams largely destroyed by generics.

The CEO is looking for the billion dollar seller Abraxane to maintain exclusivity until 2024 or at worst the early 2020s and to very possibly have limited generic competition after that, at least for a period of time, due to it being an advanced, complex formulation. An interesting comment is that CELG has been putting some R&D effort into the formulation to see if it could be adapted to use other drugs than the paclitaxel present in Abraxane. In response to a question from Ronny Gal about life-cycle management of Abraxane, Mark Alles responded that other molecules might be improved by using Abraxane-like technology (edited for accuracy and readability; bolded emphasis added):

It's really important because when you think about the molecule, this idea of using albumin as a preferred transporter of medicine is something that's Celgene hasn't spent a lot of been talking about. So Ronny thanks for the chance to mention it. It turns out that Abraxane has nanoparticles of paclitaxel in the albumin suspension. We are working on a number of strategies, as it turns out that platform is much more flexible than we might have thought. If you just think about how it comes out of the manufacturing process and the final steps and what can survive being embedded or suspended in an albumin as a nanoparticle. And we've done a lot of work that now gives us pretty big excitement about manufacturing that has a lot of flexibility about what we can insert and then create as a new molecule, so more to come on that. We've been a little bit of cautious because we're filing a lot of IP around it. But it turns out that tumors, solid tumors in particular, do through a mechanism called macropinocytosis actually want to absorb more albumin than non-cancer tissues. So we're going to take advantage of that. And in a broader sense, we might have a suite of opportunities off of that technology platform that actually make ABRAXANE a prototypical drug versus the only drug. And that could happen in the next decade.

So, as with CELMoDs, CELG is thinking strategically and thinking of how a non-biologic, without all the expense of biologic manufacturing, may be able to bring in very large revenues by fulfilling unmet, important medical needs.

This is what I like as a biotech investor. Present large and growing profits, and different ways to win going out to the 2030s.

Otezla - the company says to forget Q1

In some introductory remarks before the Q&A, Mr. Alles had positive things to say about the trends with Otezla, which is an important oral alternative for advanced psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis:

This is a bona fide blockbuster and I can tell you coming out of Q1 into Q2, we've seen a nice volume recovery, we've seen the prescription volume in the market in the U.S. grow, and we're launching right now in Japan and across Europe. So a lot of momentum for Otezla despite a little bit of weakness in the first quarter.

Ignoring that the Q1 weakness was probably worse than "a little bit-" that's CEO/CFO-speak - the key is the Rx growth and expansion into high income new territories. I'm not sure if Otezla will meet the midpoint of the projected 2017 sales range ($1.6 B), but even if it gains no new indication, it looks to be a long-lived, important profit contributor. I like CELG gaining access to many more patients this year in the US, as it has done, while moving as rapidly as possible to expand sales ex-US.

Next:

Junior biotech partners - progress continues

It would appear that aspersions have been cast on CELG's extensive partnering strategy. I reviewed this in detail in a series of articles last year. My impression is that there's a bit less here than meets the eye. The total amount invested in the many partnerships with little R&D shops such as Agios (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN) is exceeded by the Receptos deal, and that includes the $1 B+ spent (wasted???) on the Juno (NASDAQ:JUNO) deal in 2015.

There was a mild defense of the pending NDA of the breakthrough leukemia drug developed by AGIO and of luspatercept from XLRN, but - appropriately - the emphasis was on more major products.

The partnerships are, in aggregate, an important part of CELG, but they are not the tail that wags the dog.

2017 is shaping up to be strong

In his first remarks, Mr. Alles stated:

So our first quarter, you might remember, we performed quite nicely year-on-year top line grew 18%, bottom line grew 27%. We see that momentum continuing very nicely in the second quarter. So our full year outlook feels very, very good.

I like the double use of "very." I expect no further disappointments in Q2-4 this year. Not only that, in a comment in response to a question from Mr. Gal, Mark Alles added:

We had a tremendous Q1, Q2 halfway through looks fantastic, the year looks good.

That use of the term "fantastic" is not something one hears all that often these days. Upside surprise, anyone?

Concluding points - CELG as a long-term growth stock

At a recent $115 and a closing price Thursday of $116.41, CELG is basically trading around 19X this year's guidance for GAAP EPS. (Note that it provides its forward estimates in non-GAAP terms out to its 2020 goals.)

The market has been treating CELG as if it's a sort of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), the company whose CEO I quoted in the introduction to this article. In other words, that by about 2023-2024, the P/E should be single digits, as that would be it for growth. CELG is striking back, saying that the Receptos acquisition, which will certainly have cost $9 B by the time it might turn profitable, has now been meaningfully derisked. Previously, it has pointed to the many therapeutic breakthroughs made possible by its development of CELMoDs, including but not limited to improved drugs for cancer.

CELG has numerous irons in the fire while at the same time, the CEO has just told us that business is booming.

CELG is trading at about a 10% discount to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) based on GAAP 2017 expected EPS. That does not sound right to me, understanding that CELG is very growth-oriented, and the future may not pan out as well as it projects. Yet, increasingly, I like what I see of this CEO. CELG has a clear vision to win today and to win the 2020s, into the 2030s. What more can a growth stock investor ask?

Thus, I bought more CELG on this dip Thursday.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

