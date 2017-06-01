May AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Fixed Income Falls To A 2-Year Low

Individual investors' fixed income allocations fell to a two-year low last month, according to the May AAII Asset Allocation Survey. Both equity and cash allocations rose.

Stock and stock fund allocations rebounded by 2.1 percentage points to 67.4%. The rise puts equity allocations at their second-highest level of the year. May was the 50th consecutive month that equity allocations were above their historical average of 60.5%.

Bond and bond fund allocations fell 2.5 percentage points to 15.5%. Fixed income allocations were last at this level during the three-month span of May through July 2015. The historical average is 16.0%.

Cash allocations increased by a modest 0.4 percentage points to 17.2%. May was the 66th consecutive month that cash allocations were below their historical average of 23.5%.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note generally declined last month, while the S&P 500 index and the NASDAQ set new highs. Expectations for a short-term increase in stock prices remained below average throughout the month, according to our weekly Sentiment Survey. At the same time, low yields and the potential for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further continue to reduce the appeal of bonds in the eyes of many individual investors.

Last month's special question asked AAII members if they are overweighting or underweighting stocks. Nearly 43% of respondents said they overweighting stocks. Many of these respondents cited the long-term performance of stocks, while others said they are seeking dividends or don't view bonds as being attractive right now. Slightly more than 23% of respondents said they are underweight stocks. Valuations were the primary reason. Another 23% of respondents said they either have an appropriate allocation or are equal weight.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

"Overweighting stocks; bonds return nothing and will go down with rising interest rates."

"Equal weighting. I'm finding fewer values as the market continues to appreciate."

"Overweight due to dividend yield and a long-term view that the market will continue go up."

"Underweighting due to valuations."

"Neither. I'm conforming to my long-term portfolio allocation strategy."

May AAII Asset Allocation Survey:

Stocks and stock funds: 67.4%, up 2.1 percentage points

Bonds and bond funds: 15.5%, down 2.5 percentage points

Cash: 17.2%, up 0.4 percentage points

May AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 34.7%, up 0.4 percentage points

Stock Funds: 32.7%, up 1.7 percentage points

Bonds: 4.1%, down 1.6 percentage points

Bond Funds: 11.4%, down 1.0 percentage points

Historical Averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 60.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 23.5%

The numbers are rounded and may not add up to 100%.

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds, and cash. The survey and its results are available online.

