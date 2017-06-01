Ford Motor's (F) Management on May 2017 U.S. Sales Call (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

May 2017 U.S. Sales Conference Call

June 01, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Erich Merkle - U.S. Sales Analyst

Mark LaNeve - Ford's Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service

Bryan Bezold - Ford's Senior Americas Economist

Analysts

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs

Jamie Albertine - Consumer Edge

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brian Johnson - Barclays

Rob Lache - Deutsche Bank

Colin Langan - UBS

Keith McLoughlin - Bloomberg

Brent Snavely - Detroit Free Press

Todd Lassa - Automobile Magazine

Operator

Good morning. My name is Nicollette and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ford Monthly Sales Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to our host Erich Merkle, U.S. Sales Analyst. Please go ahead.

Erich Merkle

Thank you, Nicollette. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Ford’s May 2017 U.S. sales call. Today we are joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford's Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service; and Bryan Bezold, Ford’s Senior Americas Economist. So to start things up and taking a look at the industry, here I’m going to flip things over to Mark.

Mark, what do you have for us?

Mark LaNeve

Thank you, Erich, good morning, everyone. Lots to cover here this morning, so let’s get started and looking at the early incoming data we anticipate the overall industry to be flat compared to May of last year. And with the data we have in so far, from what we could see, it appears the industry including medium and heavy trucks totaled approximately 1.56 million vehicles per month. This would equate to a total SAAR in the 17 -- in the low 17 million unit range. Our retail outlook at this point is above 1.22 million vehicles, which would also be consistent with last year's results.

We didn’t see really anything unusual in the industry incentive spending perhaps it was pretty tempered, it was sequential spending up only $30 from April. This is actually a pretty small increase in what is a strong seasonal merchandising month, the month of May. On a year-over-year basis incentive spending increased about $310, this represent 10.5% of overall industry vehicle pricing. This is also consistent with April and down relative to 11% of vehicle of total vehicle price that was achieved in the first quarter of this year.

We are maintaining our industry guidance for the year of 17.7 million vehicles including May sales estimate we believe year-to-date industry sales are down about 2% consistent with our projection of an industry that will be down marginally for 2016.

Moving on to Ford and looking at our company’s results total U.S. Ford sales were up 2% or 241,126 vehicles sold. At retail, we were down slightly, 0.8% and within that number we are up significantly in trucks and SUVs and down in cars, which has been a consistent story. Our strong pricing performance continued in May, as we grew $2,100 in transaction pricing over last year. Once again far out pacing an overall industry increased of $500. Our incentive spending across our entire lineup was essentially flat year-over-year, it was flat sequentially from April. On the inventory side we're down 32,000 units year-over-year and our day supply at 72 dropped both year-over-year and sequentially from April and that’s noted in our release.

Our fleet volumes for May, I will take a minute on this, totaled 82,844 vehicles that was up 8% versus a year ago. On a year-to-date basis we were up 8% [ph] in May, on a year-to-date basis our fleet sales are down 6% as we’ve talked about versus very strong first quarter a year ago. So while fleet volumes were up for the month, we have said that fleet sales timing can really vary substantially month-to-month, particularly in our rental business and sometime with our large commercial accounts, you know a lot of that depends on our ability to deliver the vehicles at the desired timing that our customers want.

So following the strong May where we had a really good number versus a year ago. Conversely, we anticipate fleet sales could be down as much as 15%. Looking ahead to June, if you really look at the big parts of our fleet business, combined May and June will be roughly similar performance to a year ago. Taking a look at individual vehicle performance. Let’s start by talking about F-Series. We had a sensational month. F-Series sales totaled 76,027 pickups in May, up 13% with strong gains in both fleet and retail. This was our best May sales for F-Series since our record year in 2004.

F-Series average transaction pricing totaled $45,400 for the month representing a $3,300 increased versus a year ago. Incentive spending was down $500 year-on-year. A few other highlights, F-Series continues to gain share this year, market share, through April F-series gained an extra 1.6 pints of share compared to the same four-month period a year ago. We don’t have all of May in yet, but we anticipate a strong -- another strong market performance in May with gains in every region in the country with especially strong performance on both coasts.

F-Series sales are up 9% calendar year-to-date through May. This is our best performance, as I said, since achieving a record year 2004 and in fact, we're only slightly behind that record pace, just 2% behind the first five months of the year. So the F-Series momentum story continues with sales and share up, transaction pricing up and incentive spending down and most importantly, our customers and feedback we consistently get, really love this groundbreaking new truck. No other truck maker is delivering these kinds of results and we continue to be very pleased with our truck performance and really the excellent job that our dealers do in servicing our loyal customers.

On the car side, overall car sales declined. Although it was a little less that what we've seen in previous months, dropping 10% in month of May. The shift from -- consumer shift away from cars and into SUVs and trucks continued. However, our car incentive spending was down $300 compared to a year ago. Due to continued discipline, overall discipline and the continued trimming of our lease portfolio. Our industry incentives were up $400 in passenger cars year-on-year versus our $300 decline.

Next up SUV, another great story. Ford brand SUVs achieved record performance last month to bolster a record start to the year. Ford brand SUVs totaled 74,910 vehicles for May, an increase of 4%. Within that number Explorer was up 21% with the total of 22,715 vehicles sold representing Explorers best May performance since 2004. And sales were up 11% and Expedition posted a 14% gain.

Finally, a look at Lincoln which continued its string of retail sales gain in the month of May. Lincoln retail sales were up 10% this is the brand's 16th consecutive month of gains. Within that number [indiscernible] was up 17% in the all new Lincoln Continental posted over 1,000 units as to 1,061 in the month of May.

So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Bryan for an update on the economic front.

Bryan Bezold

Thank you Mark and good morning everyone. Available economic data shows that the U.S. economy is continuing to grow at a moderate pace. The latest estimates of first quarter GDP showed the growth of 1.2% down from 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016, but up from the initial estimate of 0.7%.

Data for April suggests economic activity will accelerate in the second quarter, specifically U.S. employers added 211,000 jobs to their payrolls in April. The unemployment rate fell to 4.4%. The U6 unemployment rate which is adjusted for discouraged workers and part-time workers who would prefer full time work fell to 8.6%. Both of those measures of unemployment are back to levels of last seen in 2007. New claims for unemployment insurance remained at relatively low levels through last week implying that labor market strength should continue into May.

The growing labor market is supporting growth of spending and income. Inflation adjusted disposable income rose by 0.2% in April and by 1.9% from a year ago while spending rose by 0.2% from March and 2.6% from a year ago. Inflation slowed in April with the CPI rising 2.2% from last April. Excluding food and energy prices rose by 1.9% from prior year, as the gasoline component at the index rose 14.3% from a year ago down from 19.9% in March and 30.7% in February. Despite the year-over-year increases the price of gasoline remains relatively low with AAA reporting a national average of $2.37 per gallon.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index edged up 0.10 of a point to 97.1 in May. As a weaker assessment of current conditions was offset by improving expectations. The share of survey financed reporting that it was a good time to buy a car fell 8 percentage points to 65% on concerns about prices and interest rates.

Housing market data were weaker in April. Housing starts fell 2.6% from March to $1.172 million, as a small increase in single family starts was offset by a 90.2% decline in multifamily starts. Permits for new residential construction fell 2.5% from March as single-family permits fell 4.5%. Sales of the new and existing homes both declined in April with new home sales down 11.4% and existing home sales down 2.3%. The National Association of [indiscernible] attributed the decline in existing home sales to a lack of supply and the uneven nature of the housing recovery in recent years is likely partially due to supply constraints.

Industrial production continued to improve in April rising by 1.0% from March and 2.2% from last April. The May purchasing managers' index edged up slightly in May to 54.9 from 54.8 in April as new orders accelerated. Broadly speaking, incoming data remains consistent with U.S. economic growth of 2.2% this year supported by employment and wage gains. That growth should continue to support a relatively high level of auto sales.

As Mark noted, we see April vehicle sales in the low 17 million unit range, putting the year-to-date average at approximately 17.3 million units. Our full year guidance is unchanged 17.7 million units, all data, including medium and heavy trucks.

And with I will turn it back over to Erich.

Erich Merkle

Thank you, Bryan. And take a look at some additional industry segments trend that we saw for the month. In the month of May, it shouldn’t surprise anyone but small SUVs continue to grow, the segment represented approximately 21% of the industry last month, which was consistent with what we saw in April, but more than a point compared to a year ago. We continue to kind of highlight and draw out midsized SUVs as we’ve been seen some real growth there all year long. So if you look at midsized SUVs, they represented 14% of the industry in May, which was up more than 1 full point compared to a year ago.

Taking a look at midsized cars, they represented about 11% of the industry last month that’s up about 0.5 point compared to April really, because due to seasonality. But they are still down compared to May 2016, when they represented 12% of the industry. Taking a look at small cars, they represented about 17% of the industry, last month which was off compared to just over 18% in May of last year. Lastly, taking a look at full sized pickups, full sized pickups had a very good month. They represented about 13% of the industry in the month of May and it’s up more than a point compared to a year ago. So really strong performance from full sized pickup trucks for the month of May.

With that Nicollette, we’re going to turn things over and start taking some questions. We’ll start with the folks in the analyst community, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question will come from the line of David Tamberrino of Goldman Sachs.

David Tamberrino

Really want to understand the pace of sales throughout the months and incentives. I think during some of our preliminary checks we were hearing that, coming into the month it was somewhat flat, maybe slightly down to begin with, but it looks like the pace may have picked up towards the end of the month. I’m wondering, if you saw more incremental incentive activity layered on as we head into the Memorial Day weekend or not? That’s my first question.

Mark LaNeve

Thank you, David. We really don’t have -- we won't give industry incentive spend for the final week of the month. We won’t have that data available for probably another week. We had a couple of small regional sales, we ran over Memorial Day, nothing major in terms of overall incentive spending, there has been a very miniscule escalation for the final weekend and our performance was pretty solid and steady throughout the month. We did have a really good final day, but it was not out of the range that we normally do in terms of percent of our business. On the final day, we're particularly strong on both East and West Coast.

David Tamberrino

Got it. And then from a daily rental perspective that was up year-over-year. I’m wondering is that just a pure comp issue where it was a little bit softer in May of 2016 or where you're really starting more vehicles into that channel?

Mark LaNeve

Yes. I’m glad you asked the question, because it was a little complicated to explain. But to be really clear, we had a very positive comp in May in our rental business, we actually had a very negative comp in April and we'll have a negative comp in June on the rental business. It's pure timing related and it's very dependent on a combination of what our customers want the vehicles and when we can build them for them. With the priority being on when they want them, and for the entire year our rental business is going to be a very flat as a percentage of our total sales will probably be very flat to minus 1 for the entire year. So very consistent story on the rental, we do have lumpiness in year-over-year comps depending on the timing of the delivery to our customers.

David Tamberrino

So just extrapolated. Does that mean that the back half of this year you should be seeing a pickup in daily rental sales year-over-year?

Bryan Bezold

Colander year-to-date David, we're actually down 1% in daily rent. So we're actually right where we need to be at this point.

Mark LaNeve

We have higher volume of daily rent in the first half of the year than we'll have in the second half, but our year-over-year comps for the whole second half year was roughly flat with the year ago. But the volume was higher in the first half of this year and it was higher in the first half of last year of the daily rent business.

David Tamberrino

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Jamie Albertine of Consumer Edge.

Jamie Albertine

Just a quick follow up on that prior rental question. Is the constancy of vehicle that you're selling into rental changing at all, if we think about cars versus trucks or is it generally the same sort of mix?

Mark LaNeve

Jamie, it's shifted slightly overtime into more SUVs, not as dramatic as the retail market has shifted, but just as you would expect with changing consumer preferences our rental customers they see the same data and talk to the same customers, we've shifted overtime a little heavier into SUVs and out of passenger cars, but not nearly the degree of the retail market.

Jamie Albertine

Okay, great. thank you for that. And then, if I may on the F-Series. You mentioned your incentive spend was down, if I heard you right, year-over-year. Just looking at so your key peers there Silver Autos and Sierra [ph] down 3% down 8%, Ram up 16% in terms of unit sales during the month. So it's pretty variable across the big three. What can you talk about in terms of granularity on the full-sized pickup truck segment and how we should we read into this?

Mark LaNeve

We obviously had a very strong month, we've had a string of -- really since the launch of the new F-150 has following up with exceptional performance on the new SuperDuty as well. Erich gave you the same numbers, we're up, now we're way over the third of the segments so we help drive it up with our performance. But we continue to see, I called the trifecta, that you don't get it very often in this business where you have sales and share up and transaction pricing up and incentive down, and we're experiencing that fairly consistently.

We have the best product in the category, we've got a very loyal customer base, we've got dealers that really know how to service these customers on both the retail and commercial aspect. And we're continuing to enjoy customers really buying up in terms of auction content and [indiscernible] in the upper level trims such as our Larry King ransom platinum. So it's a good story all the way around on F-Series sales force.

Jamie Albertine

Okay. So nothing sort of meaningful that would have changed in terms of the landscape of incentives across the industry in May versus April for example?

Mark LaNeve

We didn't see any erratic behavior from a competition which we'll do see from time-to-time on incentives. It was pretty tempered and disciplined from April. So I think that helped us. We tend to be very we tend to be very consistent on our incentive spend. We believe it’s better for our customers, better for our dealers. We do see some erratic behavior from time to time from the competition. We did not see that in May. So perhaps that helps us a little bit.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of John Murphy of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

John Murphy

Just a first question, I was wondering, if you could give us your view on every transaction prices by segment on cars, SUVs and trucks? I mean, I’m just trying to understand how big an impact the mix had on average transaction prices for the industry and for Ford.

Mark LaNeve

John, obviously mix is having an effect, especially on our numbers, because I mean we’re up $2,000 in average transaction pricing. A big part of that is the rich mix of Explorer, our upper level SUVs, Explorer Expedition had a really strong month and that’s -- we haven’t even launched the new one yet, and then both F-150 and our retail SuperDuty. So it obviously had a positive effect on our numbers and I believe the overall industry numbers.

But if you look at percent of selling prices, I believe the industry was 10.5 or 11. I’ll double check that number when I’m talking to you 10.5 was the industry, as a percent of selling price. That’s a pretty consistent number going back three, four, five years. So you’ve got transaction pricing and incentive spend under pressure in cars as you would imagine given segmentation, but pretty consistent performance in terms of -- across the industry in terms of incentives as a percent of these higher transaction pricing that we’re all enjoy.

John Murphy

To maybe ask it more specifically, I mean, is SUV pricing, average transaction pricing up year-over-year and is truck pricing up year-over-year?

Mark LaNeve

Yes.

John Murphy

Okay. And then just second question, I mean, if you look at what you guys are talking about for the full year, it seems like there is some kind of improvements in demands as we go through the course of the year, you’re saying we’re running 17 per year-to-date, but you’re looking for 17.7 for the full year. Is that just sort of a timing issue or is there something that you see occurring in the second half of the year that will reaccelerate demand. Because a 2% decline year-to-date is a real decline at this point. I’m just trying to understand what your comfort level in those numbers at this point and what the driver is?

Mark LaNeve

Great question John. I’m going to kick it to Bryan. The only thing I will say is that the pattern of the last couple of years was the industry strengthened into the back half of the year. So that’s a big factor in our thinking, but I’ll turn it over to Bryan to provide more texture.

Bryan Bezold

Thank you. As you pointed out with the year-to-date SAAR at approximately 17.3, that would be a year-over-year decline of about 2%. Given the historic pattern of higher second half SAARs along with the front loading of the year-over-year declines in fleet sales, we’re not changing guidance for the full year. We continue to monitor these trends obviously and we’ll make adjustments as necessary to support aligning our production with demand. The second half of the year historically does run stronger than the first half, so I think that’s part of our expectation of leaving guidance where it is right now.

John Murphy

And if I just sneak a follow-up. The 3.5 billion that's coming off of lease for the industry, Bryan. Do you see them as more of an issue or an opportunity for new vehicle sales? Because there is a concern that they might pressure used vehicle pricing, but might be an opportunity to sell those consumers new vehicles.

Bryan Bezold

I think, it’s a little bit of both. I think I would frame that in context of our full year guidance of 17.7 million units, which is down a little bit from the 17.9 that we saw last year.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Brian Johnson of Barclays.

Brian Johnson

I want to ask more of a marketing question. The comment was that when you talked to dealers is there are used car buyers and there are new car buyers. But a daily driven company like yours with all that longitudinal data on from Ford Credit probably has a better feel for what the customer segment is that will go back and forth between new and used.

Can you give us any color on how big is that segment that when it come into dealership could look new, could look used, where -- what are the trends you're seeing, are they moving into the used car market with following up on Murphy's question, the sort of cheap used cars coming back on to the lot. Are you sort of -- would they normally buy lower trim stuff if they would go used in the new variety and you're just sort of retreating to core new car buyers who want fully kitted out? Just anything if you can comment on that?

Mark LaNeve

Yeah that's Brian. A lot to that question. The historic kind of -- I don't know exact the data, the historic rule of thumb has been really only about 10% of the customers that are trading off between making a decision, sitting in the showroom between new and used because of obvious price disparity between the two.

I can tell you that the overall -- despite some underlying used residual values which actually we've seen kind of leveling off in the last 6-7 weeks of data, the used cars volume is strong, our newer profitability in used vehicles that are certified pre-owned program, the volume is very good, there is a very robust market, say $11,000 to $12,000 to $10,000 units. More dealers are getting into that space than ever before. Some of the segments that were hot at retail or very hot in the full sized traditional utilities, our Expedition and Navigator, used car businesses is very robust and very strong.

So and we're seeing continued investment from the Super, the Carmaxs, some of the big public auto companies getting into that kind of super used car space. And as I visit dealers I'm seeing more and more attention that they do in terms of facilities, people, data management, pricing and shopping tools in the used space. So it's a critical part of our business. It's relatively really healthy right now, volumes good and I think that bodes well for the over, used drives new in the end. So I think it bodes well for the industry.

Brian Johnson

So you're not seeing a migration from new to lower cost used cars?

Mark LaNeve

Not at all.

Brian Johnson

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Lache of Deutsche Bank.

Rob Lache

Had a couple of questions. First, you've pointed out that the SAAR is down about 2%. But it seems like for the industry retail is actually pretty flat year-to-date and the decline is mostly fleet I think, if you disagree please let me know.

Mark LaNeve

That's correct, Rob.

Rob Lache

So I guess just off of that, do you expect the acceleration in economic roles that you're citing to correspond with an acceleration in retails are in the back half? And if you are is it just the seasonality factors being screwed up or are you thinking at real volume actually starts to pickup year-over-year?

Bryan Bezold

Well Rob, certain factors aren’t always perfect. So what we do see though as when you start taking to look at, for instance the SAAR in the first half of the year, you're taking to look at -- last year we had a 17 -- industry ran at 18.1 SAAR in the second half of the year and that compared to 17.6 SAAR in the first half. So yes, that same kind of discrepancy between the SAAR factors in the first half of the year compared to the second half of the year is very much reflects what happened in retail as well. And as you know the fleet piece of it is much timing related. So as you correctly mentioned, a lot of the sales decline, well sales are down 2% so far this year, much of that decline is fleet and we all know that timing in the fleet market can be very choppy.

Rob Lache

So on an absolute basis, do you -- just to clarify, do you believe that retail volume remains relatively flat? Even as we get into the back half of the year with maybe some stronger economic growth? And if you can, maybe just any color on the impact that used price are having on retail, if you see any?

Mark LaNeve

Yes. We look at the retail business to be across the industry to be fairly flat in the back half of the year, Rob. It’s important to remember, for calendar year-to-date, is -- and I mentioned it, we’re plateauing industry volume wise for the last, call it 18 months. Very high level historically, but plateauing from ’15, and you’re going to get -- if you look at this year so far, April was an aberration, it was relatively weak compared to the other four months we've experienced for both ourselves and the industry, and as I mentioned in the last call, last month, you’re going to have months like that in a plateauing industry. This month, a little higher than our expectations frankly. So we think a flat industry for the balance of the year, from everything that we can see, is a pretty good call.

Rob Lache

Thank you.

Erich Merkle

I’m sorry. We're going to take one more caller from the analyst and then turn it over to media please.

Operator

Okay. And the last question from the analyst will come from Colin Langan of UBS.

Colin Langan

Any color on residual, I mean obviously it was an issue earlier in the year, has that leveled off at this point on used residuals? And is that helping you sort of new pricing? It’s obviously falling residual make the [indiscernible]?

Mark LaNeve

The last six-seven weeks of data that we have with dispose of our rental vehicles, the pricing has stabilized. So its lower than a year ago, yes, but it’s a month-on-month sequential decline that we’re seeing in the back half last year, early this year and has leveled out, which is a very promising sign.

Colin Langan

And any color on overall lending conditions? You have articles [ph] on sub-prime and obviously you have more credit, but outside of that are you still seeing pretty supportive lending environment for sales? Or how are we seeing that? Is it notable the lenders are kind of backing off from auto loan?

Mark LaNeve

Well, we’re fortunate at Ford that the majority of our lending goes through Ford Credit. And it is a great partner and has widespread support and resources available to our dealers. And we haven’t seen any change in the lending environment or in loss ratios, it’s been a very consistent business. As far as the outside banks are concerned, I haven’t seeing anything of note, but with the majority of our business running through Ford Credit, somewhat less of an issue with us at any rate. So very consistent results from Ford Credit so far.

Colin Langan

Just last question for Bryan. We’re seeing kind of go through all the economic factors, a lot of them are actually feel pretty positive in achieving these strong unemployment flow. Consumer confident, I think you said 65% of people still think its a good time to buy. What are the top 1 or 2 factors that are actually pushing auto, keeping auto sales leading from that perspective?

Mark LaNeve

I think it's what you just mentioned Colin is that the underlying -- as I tried to summarize it for dealers, what we need to be low is low, interest rates are low, gas prices are low and what we need to be high is high. Which is high consumer confidence, still relatively high [indiscernible] car park, high consumer confidence so -- we still got the underlying economic conditions are still very positive and I think in support of over mid $70 million industry which we are seeing month in month out which is historically very good.

Colin Langan

Okay. Thank you for taking my question.

Operator

That concludes the analyst portion of the call. We will now be moving into the media portion. [Operator Instructions]. Your first media question will come from the line of Keith McLoughlin of Bloomberg.

Keith McLoughlin

Mark, you outsold General Motors for the month, is that cause for celebration?

Mark LaNeve

Not really, Keith. It happens every so often. Usually it's a matter of fleet timing, it feels good for about 10 seconds, but we're moving on to June and it's happened before since I've been here, I think in March of last year. But usually it's a result of our combined fleet timing and we don’t pay much attention to that frankly.

Keith McLoughlin

Yeah. I was wondering if it is caused by the fleet sales so does that temper any celebration you might feel will have?

Mark LaNeve

We're not going to celebrate, what we're celebrating here is a really strong month, almost by any aspect that -- I mean our F-Series business as I said was substantial. Our SUV business continues to be really strong, it was like our best year since 2004 on a record pace. Car, it's not often you're happy with being down 10%, but that's a pretty good number for cars for sales in the industry relative to the trailing 1 year performance. So we feel really as well as our transaction pricing in inventory being in a very good position. So we feel really good about that in regards to a number above GM. Like I said, it happens once in a while, we don't pay much attention to it.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Brent Snavely of Detroit Free Press.

Brent Snavely

Keith took my half question there, but I jumped on a little bit late, I wanted to -- sorry about this, but I wanted to circle back to F-Series sales. What drove that 12% to 13% increase in May? Was it fleet, was it that you didn't have the redesigned SuperDuty last year this time, what was behind that?

Mark LaNeve

We were up -- in F-Series we're up in both retail and fleet substantially in both numbers. And it's just a continuation as I mentioned Brent just an incredibly positive story since we launched the all new military grade aluminum body alloy F-150s as I said many, many times, the truck has been an immediate hit with our customers, it performed remarkably well from any way that you can measure it in terms of sales performance, market share gains, transaction pricing, all the polls and reviews that have been done in the vehicle. And then, if anything, the new SuperDuty has done even better. And actually, the SuperDuty change from old to the new, a little bit more, it was a very dramatic change and that truck is going to work for our customers, they buy for very specific regions, we’re the leader in almost every industry that uses trucks to gets things done architecture, road construction, oil exploration, farming. And we just continue to accelerate our performance and our lead over the competition with the new trucks. My biggest job was working with the teams to keep it going.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Todd Lassa of Automobile Magazine.

Todd Lassa

First of all, a clarification, Erich, in your numbers on what the different segment market shares are. I didn’t hear whether as you gave percentage for compact sport utilities. Do you have that number?

Erich Merkle

Yes. It’s the small SUV. We kind of put them together, it was 21% of the industry last month. So that would include both the C segment SUV and the sub-compact B segment SUV.

Todd Lassa

C and B, okay, got it. Okay. And secondly, I’m wonder if you could talk a little bit about Mustang sales. It still just slightly edged out Camaro last month, but off 23.5%. Could you talk about what you’re doing with the fleet on Mustang? Is that being reduced at all or I know that convertibles are big in rental fleets in places like California and Florida. Is that changing at all for the Mustang?

Mark LaNeve

Good question, Todd. Our fleet business was off on Mustang for the month, 24%. It would have been all rental commercial business as you would imagine with Mustang. Our segment shares continue to -- Mustang has and the sports cars haven't been immune to the decline in overall passenger car segmentation. Our markets, our retail market share on Mustang, our transaction pricing continues to hold up very consistently and we’ve got a fairly significant improvement to the ’18 Mustang that we’re looking forward. So it’s still a very storing product for us, not immune to the overall passenger car segmentation we’re seeing.

Bryan Bezold

And as you know, sports cars have kind of a compressed product life cycle, so that’s what we’re seeing with Mustang right now.

Todd Lassa

Yes. Of course together. Sure.

Bryan Bezold

We’ve got [indiscernible] coming out shortly.

Mark LaNeve

More sensitive -- that segment more sensitive to major refreshes, minor refreshes almost than any other segment as you would imagine.

Todd Lassa

Yes. Of course. What months will model year ’18 sales commence for the Mustang? Is that September? Or is that earlier?

Mark LaNeve

It goes on sale this fall.

Todd Lassa

Okay.

Mark LaNeve

Fourth quarter launch primarily.

Operator

There are no further audio questions. Erich Merkle, do you have any closing remarks.

Erich Merkle

Yes. Thank you for joining us today. We’ll welcome you next month. We’ll look forward to talking to everyone next month when we report June sales, which will be on July 3rd. So thank you everyone. Thanks for attending. Have a great month.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That does conclude today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.