What Should I Do About Realty Income?

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a famous dividend growth stock, mostly due to the fact that it pays monthly dividends. The share price drop we have seen over the last year makes shares relatively attractive, thus I'm thinking about opening a position here.

We see that Realty Income's share price has gone down 24% over the last year, with share prices being 4% above the 52 week low right now. Realty Income has strong support around $53, where shares have hit a double bottom over the last year and bounced back up both times.

Realty Income's stock price is as high as it was about one and a half years ago, and around the peak levels of mid 2013 and early 2015. The fact that Realty Income's stock price has declined substantially over the last year sent the company's yield soaring, as yield and share price are in a reverse correlation to each other.

With a monthly payout of $0.211 per share, Realty Income's yield has risen to 4.6% ($2.53 / $55). In order to identify a good buying opportunity, we can compare this yield to Realty Income's historic yield:

We see that Realty Income's yield is relatively low compared to the level the yield has been at over the last fifteen years: The current yield is just slightly higher than the 4.2% yield bottom, but just a little more than half as high as it was in 2000, when Realty Income was trading with an 8.6% yield. We can also look at the return Realty Income has generated since 2004, when the company was trading with a 4.9% yield, which is relatively comparable to the yield we see right now:

Over those 13 years Realty Income has generated a price return of 175%, which is about 8.1% annualized -- even when we bought at a time when Realty Income's yield was at a relatively low level, its share price return was still very solid over more than a decade (keep in mind that this 8.1% return does not include any dividends yet).

When we look at the fact that Realty Income's yield is rather low right now, we should also make a comparison to other income investments and their respective yields:

When we compare Realty Income's yield to the yield of 30 year treasuries, the Dow Jones Index and the Vanguard Reit ETF, we see that Realty Income's yield was not the only one that has gone down significantly over the last years. 30 year treasuries used to trade at a 6% yield, whereas they are now trading at a 2.9% yield -- the yield dropped 310 base points, or was cut by a little more than 50%.

Realty Income's yield has dropped by 400 base points over the same time, which equals a 45% cut -- relative to treasuries Realty Income's income yield has thus increased in attractiveness.

Relative to the yield of the Dow Jones index Realty Income's yield has not increased in attractiveness, as the DJ's yield has grown by about half over the last 17 years, whereas Realty Income's yield dropped over the same time. We have to account for the fact that the DJ index is offering a much lower yield though.

Lastly we see that the yield for the overall REIT industry has gone up over the last ten years, whereas Realty Income's yield has gone down from 6% to 4.6% over the same time frame.

Concluding we can say that Realty Income's yield is rather low compared to its historic yield, and that its yield has gone down versus US REITs and versus US stocks overall -- its yield has gone up versus treasuries though.

This leaves us with the conclusion that Realty Income's yield is maybe not at fire sale prices yet, but the fact that it has been very rewarding for shareholders to enter a position even when Realty Income's yield was a little below 5% in 2004 (with double digit returns since), shows that those buying at the current price could still see attractive returns going forward, driven by both a significant payout and further price appreciation.

When we look at Realty Income's top tenants, we see that no single tenant has an exposure bigger than one fifteenth of the total, and Realty Income's top tenants look rather safe versus the feared Amazon exposure:

The sales for all of Realty Income's top tenants (those renting more than 2.5% of the total space) have gone up over the last three years. With the exception of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) (which has grown at a strong pace in this year's Q1 and whose outlook for the remainder of the year is very positive as well) every one of these tenants has been able to grow by double digits despite the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat -- Realty Income's focus on retailers with a strong position and a secure business model is a big positive versus other REIT stocks that could be adversely affected by declining retail sales (especially REITs focused on the mall sector).

Takeaway

After its share price drop Realty Income has a dividend yield which is more than twice as high as the yield of the broad market.

Since it has been rewarding to buy Realty Income even at times when the yield was rather low, I believe the fact that Realty Income's yield is much lower than it was at some points during its history should not frighten investors.

Since Realty Income has bounced back up at the $52 level twice over the last month, that looks like a good price to enter a position, which I would like to do if the price goes back a little more.

Due to the high quality of Realty Income's top tenants, the company looks safe from a possible fallout of the Amazon threat, which could indeed hurt other REIT stocks.

