A Best Of Breed Balanced Mutual Fund

The fund is currently closed to new investors, but there may be "backdoor" ways to buy it.

PRWCX has continued to outperform most of its competition.

Overall Objective and Strategy: Growth and Income

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (MUTF:PRWCX) is a balanced mutual fund. It normally invests about half of total assets in US common stocks. The remaining assets are invested in other securities, including convertible securities, corporate and government debt, foreign securities, and futures and options.

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of established U.S. companies that the fund manager believes to have above-average potential for capital growth. The fund uses a conservative "value" approach to long-term capital growth. It combines large-cap stocks with preferred stocks, convertibles, bonds, and money market instruments for capital preservation. The fund tends to buy out of favor undervalued stocks that are normally less volatile than growth stocks. If the manager is correct, and the undervalued holdings regain favor in the marketplace, their stock prices will rise providing capital appreciation.

Fund Expenses

The expense ratio for PRWCX is 0.70%, which is below average for an actively managed asset allocation fund. Morningstar has computed the average expense ratio of similar funds to be 0.79%, so you pick up a few basis points of relative outperformance (compared to other active funds) through lower expenses.

Minimum Investment

PRWCX has a minimum initial investment of $2,500. It is currently closed to new investors, but there may be "backdoor" ways to acquire the fund. Some investors have been able to purchase PRWCX by doing an IRA rollover into T. Rowe Price.

It is also possible to purchase a "clone" version of the fund offered by Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA). The ticker for the clone fund is ITCSX. It does have a higher expense ratio of 0.89% but otherwise seems nearly identical to PRWCX.

Past Performance

PRWCX is classified by Morningstar in the "Moderate Allocation" or MA category. Compared with other mutual funds in this category, PRWCX has had outstanding performance, largely because of its modest costs, excellent stock selection, and opportunistic asset allocation shifts. For all time periods over the last 15 years, it has achieved "best of breed" performance.

These are the long-term annual performance figures computed by Morningstar.

PRWCX Category (NYSE:MA) +/- Category Percentile Rank in Category YTD +8.55% +5.94% +2.61% 6 1 Year +11.81% +11.06% +0.74% 31 3 Year +9.82% +4.70% +5.12% 1 5 Year +13.09% +8.44% +4.65% 1 10 Year +8.06% +4.86% +3.21% 1 15 Year +9.36% +6.04% +3.32% 1

Source: Morningstar

Mutual Fund Ratings

Lipper Ranking: Funds are ranked based on total return within a universe of funds with similar investment objectives. The Lipper peer group is Global Science and Technology.

1 Yr #436 out of 1,298 funds

5 Yr #7 out of 823 funds

10 Yr #2 out of 485 funds

Morningstar Rating: Overall 5 Stars (out of 196 funds)

3 Yr 5 Stars (out of 721 funds)

5 Yr 5 Stars (out of 619 funds)

10 Yr 5 Stars (out of 426 funds)

Fund Management

The fund has been managed by David R. Giroux, CFA, since July 2006. David has a BA from Hillsdale College. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1998.

Volatility Measures (Three Year)

Beta: 0.63

R Squared: 0.91

Sharpe Ratio: 1.39

Standard Deviation: 6.89

Source: Fidelity

PRWCX is well diversified, and its top holding is under 3% of the portfolio. It has $28 billion in assets invested in 286 holdings. These are the top 10 holdings as of April 30, 2017:

Top 10 Holdings

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) Visa (NYSE:V)

Comments

PRWCX has an outstanding record and is a great "one stop shopping" way to hold a balanced portfolio.

Since taking over the fund in 2006, Giroux has added several new strategies to add value: e.g. call writing and leveraged loans. Giroux varies allocations to different sectors over time.

At one point, leveraged loans were over 10% of the portfolio, but he reduced this allocation when leveraged loan valuations increased. He has also recently reduced his allocation to convertibles because of valuation concerns.

The fund generally pays out year-end distributions in mid-December. Last year, it paid out $0.92 a share on 12/14/2016 ($0.51 long-term capital gain, $0.41 dividend income), and it will likely pay out a large distribution again this year. Taxable investors in higher tax brackets may want to consider holding PRWCX in a tax-deferred retirement account.

PRWCX may be a good choice now for someone concerned about an upcoming stock market correction. Over the last 10 years, the fund only suffered one losing year in 2008. But its 27% loss that year was considerably less than the loss suffered by the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRWCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.