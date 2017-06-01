3M's (MMM) CEO Inge Thulin Presents at 2017 Sanford C. Bernstein Strategic Decision Conference (Transcript)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

2017 Sanford C. Bernstein Strategic Decision Conference

June 01, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Inge Thulin - Chairman, President and CEO

Bruce Jermeland - Investor Relations

Mike Roman - EVP of Industrial Business Group

Analysts

Colin McGranahan - Sanford C. Bernstein

Colin McGranahan

Good morning, I'm Colin McGranahan, I’m the U.S. Director of Research at Bernstein. Clearly, I am not a multi-industry or industrials analyst, so you're going to bear with me a little bit here today. But I would like to ask for your help upfront, you should have note cards on your tables for questions if you could go ahead and fill those out. We'll start taking those questions immediately and make sure that we focus as much of the Q&A on what interests you.

We're very fortunate to be joined once again by Inge Thulin, Chairman, President and CEO of 3M. This is the seventh year running that Inge has been here at the SCC, and he's been at 3M for more than 30 years, took over the CEO role about five years ago in early 2012. For those keeping score at home, 3M's stock is up more than a 120% since that time, about 50% outperformance versus the S&P 500. 3M is now a $115 billion market cap company on track to do about $31 billion in sales this year with very strong operating margins of about 24%.

I know we’re all very keen to hear what’s next. Also with us today, I’m joined here on the stage by Bruce Jermeland, who heads IR and Mike Roman, Executive VP of Industrials Business is down in front row. Inge is going to present some slides first, then we’ll sit down for a chat, take your questions. Inge, it’s a pleasure having you back at the SCC once again this year.

Inge Thulin

Thank you very much. Good morning. Well, I keep score, so I know how it is. And I would like this morning has to give all of you little bit of update around 3M, what we do and what we stand for and what we came from and where we are on the journey as we move ahead.

So first of all, as was initiated in the beginning, the journey in terms of building strengths on strengths for 3M started back in 2012. This is under 15 years old company that is built on research and development, innovation and commercialization capabilities. But it was also very clear for us that we could build strengths on strengths as we move ahead. So we started back in 2012 to look upon the portfolio, and we articulated a more contemporary vision and laid out very clear our strategies as we move ahead. So we articulated vision that puts six strategies in place that are enabler for us to come to the vision and then categories our businesses in the portfolio.

The year after we identified three key levers that would drive value for 3M and our shareholders moving forward, and I’ll be talking about them specifically in the second. But it's all around portfolio management, investment research and development and then business transformation that has an efficiency model for us that starts and end with customers.

In 2014, we laid out the four fundamentals for 3M, which is around technology, manufacturing, geographical reach and brand equity, which is a vertical integrated model that is helping us that’s a key element to be able to have premium returns for our shareholders. And then the year after we laid out a new platform relative to brand equity in terms of growth where we went from something we had talked about for many years, which was 3M innovation to something that is much more relevant for us, which is 3M’s science applied to life.

And then we updated our plan in March of 2016 for the next five year plan in terms of what we will deliver to you as shareholders from 3M, and that was an update of a plan that we laid out in 2012 regionally relative to five year plan. So we have a playbook and the playbook is absolutely instrumental in what we’re doing. And think about it, on the left hand side where you have the vision, you have the strategies, you have the code of conduct and you have the leadership behavior. So we believe the leadership behaviors versus attributes. The behavior is the leader that we drive an organization.

It's also very important that people understand the purpose of why you are part of an organization in terms of the vision, and can buy into the strategies. And we know that of course to do business the right way is an imperative if you should survive on a long-term. On the right hand side, it’s the three key levers that is creating more value for the Company, moving forward, in terms of portfolio management, investment innovation and business transformation. We are $30 billion enterprise with 24% margin as you heard this morning, a market cap of $115 billion. And you can see in the five distance groups we have industrial that is one third of the company with $10 billion. And then you can see the other groups are going in between $4.5 billion to $6 billion in terms of size. But you also see the margins here that is highest 32% in healthcare and you have electronic and energy at a respectable 22.4%.

So first of all, it's a broad portfolio and it's both deep and broad, and it's also geographically in terms of diversity and very-very good margins in all businesses. Now, this is vertically integrated model, which means that if you parcel 3M, you can use all the assets inside of the Company. And from technologies where we have 46 technology platforms that are owned by the Company, is not owned by one division or one country around the world, so it’s an open innovation inside of 3M and out with our customers.

We have manufacturing capabilities all over the world and every business can utilize this inside the Company in terms of their manufacturing capabilities. We have a global reach. We have subsidiaries all over the world. And we are the first entry into a country, so we prioritize what we need to do. And then the brand equity that stands for quality, reliability, et cetera, which is the benchmark for 3M relative to branding. Now, if you think about any evolution of an economy or development, it's basically going in five stages. And this is true everywhere around the world. It's always starting by infrastructure and it has infrastructure in place in order for you to be able to move goods in a country. When that is in place, manufacturing is coming in and is expanding to the next level in that country.

At that point, safety regulation is also improving. You're coming to the third point people got more jobs, they have more money to spend, disposable income is now going to retail. And then the last point that is happening in a country is that healthcare is improving. That’s always been healthcare, but it's coming to the next level at that point. If you think about 3M, we participate in all stages of this shop. So we are immediately into infrastructure with products both in communication and in traffic safety, et cetera. And then after that, manufacturing is moving in, which is one third of our Company.

Now, I've used this slide for -- I've been here for seven years. I think I've used this slide for 10 years. And I certainly recognize, well if you look upon this, this is an evolution of a country. But it doesn't stop up here it's actually restarting. So you think about what is happening in the world today, more discussion around infrastructure, more discussion on manufacturing, et cetera. So an evolution of a developing and emerging country is going this way, but you come at a certain point, it’s restarting. And that is why 3M is always playing in any country around the world despite where that country stands in their own evolution.

So let me give some comments on the three key levers, and let's start with portfolio management. Portfolio management is important because that is where you will make sure that you make the investment in the right way where you can win moving forward. And it's also a way for you to make sure that you can have an ideal execution in your business, and that you can have an organization that is more focused based on the allocation of money. So what we have done the last five years, we went from six sectors to five business groups and we went from 40 businesses, or as we call it divisions, to 24 divisions. All based on the strategies of relevance for customers. All under the umbrella to more agile to make decisions faster, reduce cost inside the organization. Save up the around $250 million in SG&A cost is based on less management structuring organization.

We also prioritize the portfolio as I said in terms of our plan and push forward divisions, and also those two businesses that do not belong to us, which you can see on the right hand side in the downside businesses that we actually exited even if in some cases was good businesses, but they did not belong to 3M. But you can also see on the top part of that chart, businesses that we acquired, which is much bigger, much more profitable and have a better link into our fundamental strengths. And you have a Capital Safety of Scott Safety, Somotomo Electronics that we purchased in Japan and Nebrana as an example of what we have done; so quite some work on the portfolio side in order to get very, very strong Company moving forward and building strengths-on-strengths.

This year, we’re also investing in additional $100 million, in fact its $104 million in commercialization, and we expect 50 to 100 basis points of additional growth 2017 based on these investments. So it’s an important element in terms of us to go out expand our presence, take market share and grow. And if you follow the Company, I think you aw already first quarter that we see good growth coming based on those programs. And I think we had a growth for the Company first quarter of almost 5% organic local currency growth.

We’re also making investments for the future relative to portfolio management in terms of footprint on manufacturing. And you can see here that we are targeting at $125 million to $175 million of annual operational savings by 2020. And this is an important element for us to make sure that we become more agile in the manufacturing arena. That will only be possible that you had -- when you add rest of the portfolio management. So you know where you should put your assets.

Research and development is the heartbeat of 3M. We invest close to 6% we have moved that from 5.5% by 2012. And we said we would go closer to six and in fact we were 6.1 after the first quarter of this year. It is the heartbeat of 3M and it's the key element for us to be able to have premium returns to our shareholders.

It’s the 46th technology platform in the middle of the Company owned by 3M, not owned by one division or one country, it's an open innovation inside and outside of 3M and is based on the left hand side or two processes that we’re using. One call customer inspired innovation that will work direct with customers, direct with one customer in order to solve issues for them that will make them more competitive as they move forward. And then we have inside to innovation, eye-to-eye, which is a market based process. So this is two different processes based on what we develop, very effective when you can say that customer inspired innovation is guaranteed on commercialization, which is done because we work with one specific customer at a time on their opportunities and issues.

Now, we have programs that are very short-term in terms of what you need to do with specific customer markets. But we’ll also making investments in around 10 platforms for the future, and I show four of them here as an example; automotive, electrification, intelligent, infrastructure is one; connected, safety is another; structural adhesive is the third; and population health management, is the fourth. If you take automotive electrification intelligence infrastructure to think about 3M, we’re very strong in automotive already. We were leading in traffic safety and we have a good position in electronics. The three of them is going right into this space, while we say the future is already here. This is what we’re working on today that will be a big opportunity for 3M moving forward.

Business transformation is the third lever, it starts and ends with customers, is to make sure that we will be more efficient internally but also providing better service and faster service to the customers. This has a big impact for us. We estimate to have $500 million to $700 million in annual savings by 2020, and $0.5 billion in working capital improvement. And we’re down that curve relative to execution, and we’re down to 85% in Europe where you can say 11 countries are up and running, four distribution center and a whole supply chain center expertise is up and running on the new center, doing very-very well for us, very pleased with what we see in terms of early capture of benefits.

Now, if you think about capital allocation, you can see here that you’re back to 2013 and up to ‘17 in terms of dividend per share, we have gone from 254 to 470, so good improvement there. We have had dividends payout without interruption for the last 100 years, so it’s pretty impressive. And you can also see here that we have had an improvement an increase for the last 56 years. So very good in terms of reliability in terms of payback to our shareholders, and it’s actually 59 years in terms of increases.

It’s a long-term financial objective that we laid out; you can see EPS growth of 8% to 11%; organic local currency growth to 2% o 5%; return on invested capital of over 100; and free cash flow conversion around -- or 20 and return on invested capital at 100% in terms of free cash flow conversion. So very good plan as laid out and I think you’ll see evidence for the first quarter, we’re on track to do that. And here is the first quarter so we had 5% organic local currency growth. We had EPS of 2.16, so an increase 5.4%. There are margins of 23.1% and free cash flow conversion of 53%. So off to a very, very good start of the year of 2017 and in a good position for us to be able to execute the plan, not only for ‘17, but I think as we move in for the next five years into our plan.

So by that, I’ll hold it there. And then we’ll maybe go to Q&A. So thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Colin McGranahan

This is the Strategic Decisions Conference, so I’d just like to start with a bit of more a strategic question. And in the past five years, there has been a lot of changes since you took over; reorganization of the five business units; portfolio review; pick up in M&A; you’ve gotten out of some businesses; you’ve increased leverage. Obviously, we see the dividends growth up there very nicely, increasing CapEx, R&D spending. Looking back in those five years, what have been some of the more surprising or difficult aspects of that change? And then thinking about the next five years, where do you think the Company still has the biggest opportunities for change?

Inge Thulin

Well, I think when you go through change management. I think it’s important that you yourself decide early on which step you will like to take and then we take one, because you cannot overload an organization with too many changes at the same time. And what I decided on was to make very clear, actually the second day in office that we articulated a very clear vision for the Company and six strategies. And I think that’s important with anything you do, either that you look upon what you say when you take office and need or confirm what you say is the right thing or change your space on what you would like to do. And I think it's an important element, as I’ve said to some, if you one day are asked to leave the company based on not so good performance, make sure it's based on your own strategies. So don’t take anything, and yes move on.

I think that was the first point. And I would say my surprise was that how fast the organization book in to the vision and the strategies. And in fact they developed during six months of the introducing study they developed the tools and the measurement in order for us to make sure that we knew as we went on that we were successful. So I think that was a surprise how eager they were to be able to get the line relative to the future as we move ahead. I will also say that it was a positive surprise after have done the assessment of the portfolio that even individuals that came out in the pocket that I call at the time under strategic review will bought interest, because they understood of the communication. It's not personal its business.

And I will like to work you do in order to improve your business versus working against you in terms of talking about to you about underperformance the whole time. Because my view is people know when they are underperforming, you don’t need to tell them every quarter they underperform. So that built the plan around as you move ahead. So I would say that the way the organization accepted the vision the strategy for the future, what we need to do with the portfolio, was it very positive, maybe it's surprise because you have 90,000 people that you’re selling say hi I need to move them in a certain direction and how do you do that. And I will give credit of course to my own management team that fought into that very early. And as you know if you don’t buy into that early, you’ll probably do something else, right.

Colin McGranahan

Let’s take step back and think about the big picture. With the broad end market and geographic exposure of 3M, you have a really privileged view of what demand looks like. I would love to hear about your current view on demand. It seems like after period of time and kind of a slow growth world things stepped up nicely in the first quarter. I think you showed 4.6% organic growth and a nice acceleration. What changed at the beginning of the year, how sustainable do you think the recovery is? What’s your current view of demand, both in the U.S. North America and international?

Inge Thulin

I think we have, maybe it's also important to look back a little bit at what has happened during a couple of years, right. So we can go back five years or so everyone talk about developing economy, we talked about brick, et cetera and then that was changed in the middle of the cycle, right. United States became stronger, nothing really sure brick existed any longer it's a driving force of growth, et cetera. So you go through those cycles. What is happening is -- and United States did really well.

As we stand today, what has happened in the international arena is West Europe start to grow again. That is a surprise in a way if you’re European. And if you also go back a little bit of what’s happened back last year and the year before relative to terrorist; in West Europe, et cetera, but they are doing better; China and India is coming back in terms of growth; Japan is doing okay; Central East Middle East does not look good; Latin America is going sideways; and United States I would say is okay, but not growing as fast as I had hoped. So when you look upon those dynamics, I would say that’s more positives than negatives around growth in the world.

And when you have 24% of the world's GDP, which is in West Europe start to go from flat to couple of percent growth, that make a difference; when you see China coming back on the growth that make a difference. And if you have decided that you would like to be global growth company, you need to grow two places around the world; United States and China. You can take all the economies and also tiers we can look upon. If you don't grow in China and United States, you will not be a global growth company. So I think the dynamics now is more positive than seen in a long time.

And if you look upon our business groups, all business groups did very well. The consumer had a little bit of a slowdown in the first quarter and is basically one place its office, office channel in United States. So we know exactly what is and that consolidation in that model that is going on. So we have in consumer we have four divisions, three of them were growing; the office, supply, if you call it like that, they were down and it's a consolidation issue in the channel. So our sale out was 2% to 3%, which is historic model but still into this channel was down.

Colin McGranahan

So I did want to drill maybe one level deep on just a couple of the business groups; automotive has been very strong. How are you thinking about that given? You have I think some concerns around peak SAAR and peak auto sales here in the U.S.?

Inge Thulin

Well, first of all, we are global. So U.S. is one piece for us right, and the rest of the world is also part of our business. And I think that's important for us. So we don't panic if Ford F-150 down the quarter, we don't panic because we know there’s more models around the world. So I think that's important to think about it like a global model. The advantage for us is we sell application through a platform. So we can expand on the platform so even if there will be maybe a flat to down relative to output, we can expand on a model. And I've said earlier, if you're selling tires, you can sell four maybe five to a car. You have a limitation of how many you can sell. We sell application into the automotive platform, so we can expand on each platform. So I think that's an advantage for us. We make sure we get more application, make sure we get more penetration on each model all around the world and it is a global model.

Colin McGranahan

And in electronics, it looks like it showed a little bit of light last quarter. I know you had some headwinds last year from a weaker market. Are you fully beyond that and feeling good about the outlook there?

Inge Thulin

I feel very good about our electronic and energy business as a business group; a group that have done an incredible job to restructure the business, make sure that they’re focused on elements that are growing and that are profitable as we move ahead. And that business has gone from its low margin as 15.3% to now running over 20%. So the business is doing very well. If they are part of a business that is volatile, the electronics is volatile and going cycles, just part of that model. We can afford that, because it's a smaller portion of our total company. So we can afford that. And it's a very good space for us to be and because electronics, by definition, is based on very much what we can do.

My belief is that the world is driven by two things in terms of growth technology conversion and demographic shifts. There’re GDP and IPI, they’re metrics; technology conversion and demographic shift what’s driving it. If you’re going to electronics, what we do and provide is technology platforms, which you have in order for you to expand your technology conversion. And number two, we’re process oriented company so as soon as we expect in, we know how to drive out costs. So it’s a business that is perfect to us and the customer in that space will like to work with us because they know what we’re shifting relative to technologies.

Colin McGranahan

There is a related question from the audience here. What are the biggest risk factors to your 2% to 5% organic growth target and conversely what to make it the high end of that target?

Inge Thulin

Now, we upgraded -- so for the year, so 2% to 5% is the five year plan. And we had a target for this year of 1% to 3%. We upgraded that after first quarter to 2% to 5%, and very confident that we will be at least in the middle of that as we move into this year. I think in terms of any risk of -- I don’t see a risk for below 2% even for the long-term. I think in order for you to go up and what will the risk -- is there risk then I think it’s geopolitical. I cannot see anything else in terms of what will happen for us.

On the top end for us in order to expand more than that, I would say its key element for us that industrial business group are performing very-very well, that’s one-third of the Company. And I think also that a business that is a smaller one which is consumer that we can interrupt certain parts of the world with the new business model. We’re very, very strong -- that mix is very much related to United States, and we’re small in other parts of the world. Now, with e-platform that’s going to be advantage for us, we can actually disrupt business models in terms of execution and commercialization other parts of the world. So I think actually that’s an opportunity for us. And we don’t change 2% to 5% at this point in times for the five year plan.

Colin McGranahan

Thinking across the portfolio, what do you think are some of the more promising or exciting growth opportunities?

Inge Thulin

I would say for -- and first of all, if you look upon that and when you think about the five business group in the geographical areas. So I think the advantage for us is that we are very diversified, that’s the strength of 3M. When I look upon the businesses that have a very good upside for us and more than others, I would say you have Safety and Graphics business group. I've said before that’s a next breakout business. We have done a lot of portfolio work there and we’re ready to go full time even if they already are performing very well. When you look upon Healthcare that is 80% in developed economy and 20% in developing and with the margins we have and you look upon that expansion in a country, Healthcare coming in the end of it, there’s an incredible things coming as we go with a highest margin for the Company.

And then of course Industrial, which is one-third of the Company, that’s a big opportunity still for us. And the beauty there is that we have the technologies and we can penetrate more and most of those, and not all of them, most of those businesses based in customer inspired innovation. So we work direct with automotive companies. We work direct with general manufacturing and direct with aerospace, and spec in on their platform. And that’s a guarantee for success as you move ahead when we work with Boeing, aerospace companies in different parts of the world.

Colin McGranahan

It's a good segway. There is several questions here on innovation. You’re described as one of the most innovative companies in the space, what sources the success and how do you make sure that the 6% R&D spend is invested efficiently. How do you continue to stay ahead of the competition and innovation, and how do you ensure that Company acts, learns about innovation and companywide. So question about how you make sure that innovation and technology shared across the whole portfolio?

Inge Thulin

I think first of all as I said in my presentation, I think the key is that it's technology platforms in the Company that is owned by the Company. I think that’s an important element. Meaning, if you and I work together and do some business, we can use it. You cannot hold me back on one of your platforms, so I cannot hold you back on one of my platforms. So we can use it together, I think it's an important element. We also divide R&D, research is long-term project and we spent 15% of investment in research. D is development, that’s where you work in the divisions and the businesses in order to execute the program. And I think one of the important thing is you ask different questions to the individuals in all versus the one in D. The search is about how will this change the world so you think you eventually can get the noble price on it, that’s what that group is all about. D is when will you execute, when we will commercialize, why don’t you fill the program, do you need more money to move it forward. So it’s a distinction relative to how you operate the two.

And in terms of privatization, the business groups are making the privatization decisions for them relative to the opportunities. And I would say that in terms of efficiency how do we measure it, we measure the outcome. Our primary strategy is organic local currency growth, and we prioritize based on something that we have the process in the Company and the outcome is new product vitality index, NPVI. NPVI for us is around 30% and its product that exists today that was not sold five years ago. The power with that metric is that every business also have the erosion, and this is a five year scale and if you have erosion of 5% or 7%, that’s enough so where the erosion is, let’s say it’s 7%, 7% by 5% is 35%. If you don’t have an NPVI of 35% just standing still or you’re losing. So it's also metric in order for you to connect the search and development with business commercialization to make sure that you stay ahead of your competition the whole time. And if you have a delta that is low on NPVI versus your erosion, you have a trouble…

Colin McGranahan

And if you benchmark the different business groups against each other on NPVI, imagine the targets are different because the rate of erosion…

Inge Thulin

Yes, they are different. The highest these electronic and energy is fast moving, so they have higher and if they don’t ever high, they are dead. Healthcare can survive with a lower because it's more regulated businesses, and so they can survive with the lower. So that’s the difference and they have different targets in different businesses.

Colin McGranahan

Next question let’s talk about M&A, it's clearly become a bit more important in the auto as you’ve done some multi-billion dollar acquisitions, Polypore, Capital Safety and I think this year Scott Safety from Johnson Controls. So start with, can you just generally talk about the M&A process? How do you prioritize the businesses when it comes to acquisitions? And what strategic factors do you look for when you’re screening?

Inge Thulin

Well, first of all, I showed the four fundamental strengths of the Company; manufacturing, technology, geographic reach and brand. They're important element of, if we will be successful with something, we will eventually purchase. And you lay that over the map of the portfolio management. So you know where you would like to go. And I would say if you're on the lower end of that shot, you never come and talk to me about it. You need to be Heartland and Push Forward. And if you're Heartland and Push Forward on the four fundamental strengths, you need to convince me and prove to me with facts that you will be successful at least 2.5 of those four. If it's only 2, we will not do it. But you need to be 2.5 at closer to 3. So then you know the integration into 3M can be successful and we will drive value out of it. So I think that's the basis for it.

The key story, if you go back, just the last five years we're talking about 3M acquisitions. The five year before that, actually seven year before that, we did a lot of acquisitions. They were smaller and they will have a buildup of product lines, et cetera. When I took office I said we will do fewer, bigger, and they should at least have a regional, if not, global impact. Many other ones that were done before had a local impact, so they did one in Chile and one in Norway and that was all good for those small countries. But it didn't move the Company in total. What we have done the last five years, we actually 10x the size of the acquisitions we have now. So we've done fewer but much bigger we bigger impact, and execution into the organization has been much-much better. So it has been an important element for us in terms of the focus because we know exactly where we would like to go. And the one you mentioned Scott Safety and we've Capital Safety went right into our personal safety businesses where we had a world leading position in respiratory products, then we sought to build out with hearing protection, full protection and gas protection and so forth. So today, we’re really relevant in this market generally speaking.

Colin McGranahan

Maybe digging in a little bit there, with Scott Safety and Capital Safety. What do you see under 3M's ownership that you -- they couldn’t capitalize under ownership of prior owners like Johnson Controls? And the personal safety market seems to been a bit of a focus for M&A. Why is that market so attractive?

Inge Thulin

Well, first of all, I wouldn’t talk about Scott Safety, I mean, it's in the process. And I wouldn’t talk either about what didn’t they do, et cetera. I think I would like to talk about what can we capitalize on anything we buy into that space. And it's clear we have a global reach that very few of companies in this space have. So we can take product line and we can very fast commercialize them all over the world, all over the world and into different channels. So if you take Capital Safety that is now part of our portfolio that's the full protection line. And you take full protection down within to construction. We have also entered into retail. So you take Home Depot, for instance. Home Depot would like to build out a personal safety department. That was very difficult for Capital Safety to have that access when they went in.

So we have the total different leverage and scale as we move into that space. So we can go geographically and we can also go in different channels, that's number one. Number two, why is this an interesting market? Well, first of all, it's a regulated market. Regulations mean that it’s the barrier to enter is very high. So you and I cannot start a personal safety business today and have credibility in the market, because we need to build our brand equity, which is based on regulation. And your brand equity is very important and you need to spend money in order to get regulations in place. And regulations will improve and go up all over the world that is why that’s the very-very important business, and interesting.

Now if you take 3M, in total, design-in, spec-in and regulated businesses stands at 70% of our business. So that will also reduce volatility in a way. So either you’re expecting a designing on different price, that’s refrigerators, on airplanes, or whatever it is and/or you’re in hospitals, or you’re in personal safety, you’re regulated or you’re expecting so the volatility is reduced. And the objective is to have less volatility in portfolio that’s my objective, and I think we’ve done really good job to take away businesses that was too volatile for us.

Colin McGranahan

And can potentially have a nice impact on margin opportunities as well?

Inge Thulin

Absolutely. Yes, absolutely.

Colin McGranahan

On the first talk of…

Inge Thulin

I think it’s important for you to really think about your strengths as an enterprise and say, what are you all about and where would you like to go? And will that business model that -- eventually are thinking of, is that really your business model or not? And if it’s not, make sure that you move away.

Colin McGranahan

That’s a great segway into my next question, which is, you have done divestitures recently. And I think even today announced the small divesture in electronic tracking company. What drives that and talk a little bit about the process of how you decide to exit the business?

Inge Thulin

Yes, first of all, we have to go back to the shop we have, right. The businesses that, I would call, under strategic review. When we started that was $2.5 billion. Today, it’s maybe a couple of hundred of million, and it’s not the business unit any longer division, now its product line from different people or different businesses or divisions. What is driving it is, first of all, can you be relevant in the market where you operate? You have to ask yourselves, can you win? Can you be relevant? What will it take and is it worth it? If the answer to that is, no, it’s very difficult for you to do it, because you also have lot of opportunity in Company. You have them decide, okay, let’s evaluate. Should we invest to improve, should we harvest that or should we exit it? And it’s just a very straightforward model that used both for business coming in and businesses coming out.

Now businesses that have left, if we look upon the four fundamentals, all of them I can guarantee you could have one green dot in it. So it’s interesting to say that business is that in 3M terms have underperformed. And we have very high standards, if you look upon our margins and return on invested capital, et cetera. The ones that are underperforming in our portfolio have not been able to utilize our vertical integrated model. And I think that’s something new for us the last five years where we said and we figure out how to say, that’s what it is. And Mike Roman that is with me here today leading now the Industrial Business Group was my strategic planner for two years when we started it in early process. And he, together with an outside company we use, figured it out in terms of what is the four fundamentals strength of 3M. We had our own idea of what it was, right; we bought technology, it sounds like that’s what it is, et cetera. But related assessment from outside into us in terms of what is it really and that model is working very-very well for us.

Colin McGranahan

So let’s just talk about business transformation. I think the European investment has been going on for some time. We’re starting to really see some really nice benefits from it. Maybe just start with a general update on how the ERP transformation is progressing versus your expectations, where you are versus where you thought you might be?

Inge Thulin

So first of all on that now for a couple of years, prime metric is not timed. Prime metric is to make sure we deliver to customers and business transformation starts and end with customers. And we restarted the journey early on, we did pilot in Canada, and we learned a lot. There was a pilot. We’ve picked Canada because it’s close to United States in terms of distance. It's more or less the same time zone. And in case of anything we need to learn and improve, we could fly back and forth pretty easy. We learned quite a bit around that, and we took that learning as we then went to West Europe as the first space and we started by implementing four distribution centers in Europe, one in UK, one in Germany and one in France, and one in Spain, in order to see that the distribution centre work on it and then we went into the subsidiary level; started with Nordic, four countries together; added Germany, Switzerland and Austria together with that; went to Benelux; went to France and then UK subsidiary in the end. And we are 85% done in West Europe now; have gone better than I thought to be honest. And the benefit we see is that we are freeing up time in order to focus more on the customers. So that’s a big benefit for us and our demand planning has improved. So I would say while shifting to day, I’m more confident of the success of this than I even was two years ago and it's based on what I see and what I hear from the people that is using the real benefit they see in the day-to-day work which is very, very good. And this is a big benefit for us. This is $500 million to $700 million annually in cost savings, which is good and lost the first year in operation in Europe is $50 million to $75 million in benefit just for that operation. And it's important in terms of why did we start in West Europe. We started in West Europe because even if we on a Company level are running at 24% margin, West Europe is lagging. So West Europe is really where the -- if we go to West and next step up in margins for companies, these all businesses, and we count for West Europe. So that was also clear why we started in West Europe, was very much you’ve seen in place that can handle it. SIP is a German company, so they’re in Europe and we have margins upside in Europe when implemented, so that the next leg up in terms of margins for us.

Colin McGranahan

And I think North America is starting this year. Were there any lessons you learned from the Western European implementation, or you think could be applied to North America and like they can do it better?

Inge Thulin

First of all, the lot from Canada that will then could take to West Europe. And I think that the preparedness I something that we have learned, both there in Canada and Europe that we know we do see it. We have already team for each business grew up in a corporate level in order to prepare that. And the difference is it’s interesting when you make a change like this that, think that you don’t really know when you’re coming first. When we went to Canada, very few in 3M knew about the system. So we could -- we have to provide health and support with outside experts. Where we went to Europe, the Canadian team could go and help them. And as you moving around the Europe, there is many experts. So the advantage for us when we come into U.S., we will move people from Europe and Canada into United States that have done it. So we are in better position as we start to execute in U.S., and that’s what my plan by the way, right.

I mean, United States is a big country and it’s our home arena and we will never lose here, first point; we have everything in United States; we have the strongest brand equity anywhere in the world; we have technologies here; we're manufacturing here; and so we will never lose in United States. So we staged this out in the way that when are going here, starting later this year and into next year, we will be very well prepared and we are not risking anything at all, which has started with time is not the prime metric, capital is the prime metric.

Colin McGranahan

Question here, how do you feel about pricing power right now in our raw material cost, any concerns?

Inge Thulin

We are price leader in most, if not all, segments where we in. We have been able to take price over years. And I will say, we will be able to continue to do that. And one of the advantages we have is that we are, by definition, not a commoditized company. We don't walk into customers and ask them, would you buy today, I think, we can do -- we can supply that. That's a price deal. We go in and ask them about what's the issue they're working on and how can we help them become better. So generally speaking, there's still price to be taken and we will take that. Raw material cost, we have not -- we've seen a little bit of uptick, but I don't think based on what we see in terms of, generally speaking, on cost for oil, et cetera, that it should be something that should hurt us in the short term.

Colin McGranahan

Question here on the electronic business, can you help us understand how OLED and Smartphones might impact that business?

Inge Thulin

Yes, there's nothing new relative to that. I think the OLED impact for us is $150 million for this year, this baked in to the plan. But I think the most important thing is to say this is not OLED versus something else. We have a lot of applications on all smart equipment around the world. There is a shift to one of the models OLED that will have an impact to us of $150 million or maybe less. It all depends on that will roll out. There's no change to our model as we move forward. And I think the beauty, as I said, at automotive, we get more and more penetration on all the devices going out. I was recently in China.

The COEM, the Chinese OEM, in this space of specking us in a lot and you just referred to the good growth rates we have in electronics, I think it was 13%. A lot of that is coming from devices overseas. So we have -- we're a global company. So we have often a tendency to think about something that's happening in United States, which is important. But we can mitigate overseas big time. The balance of which is around $150 million, billion to the plan is not going worse.

Colin McGranahan

We've less than two minutes left. So the Strategic Decisions Conference is going to end on strategic question. How do you think 3M will be different in five, in 10 years? And are there any key strategic decisions that you see on the horizon in the next five years?

Inge Thulin

I think we will be more agile than today. I think we will be more global than today. I would think that we will even have improved our capability in terms of the search and development. I think that's what you will see of 3M. You will not see 3M transform itself to something totally different. I think we will continue the model of building strengths on strengths, understand where we are strong and build on that. So I think the similarities long-term versus today is 3M will be viewed as a research and development enterprise that can help our customers do better, if that’s better in terms of their own productivity which in terms of their own sustainability, if it’s terms of the outcome of the product, that’s how 3M will be viewed as. But I think in terms of strategic decisions, I would say it’s important to commit to with the right outcome to invest in research and development.

And I’ve often talked about the point of individuals in organization. And if you think about it like a bell curve, the bell curve is in terms of in the middle, you have best practices. Best practice is the CEO. He or she try the whole time to go for best practices that’s what you have to do, that’s the middle. But you need them you need a CEO for sure. On the left hand side, you have individuals that do things better. The right hand side, you have people that do think differentially. You need people that do things better. But you need more people that do things differently, because when we do things differentially that’s what the real value creation is.

And that is strategic decision that you need to implement, and not be afraid to have people that do things differently because that is where the disruption will come. So if you only think, do things better, you will be trapped in a type of model -- I mean, you may be not even can take price, you do things differently, it’s a different ball game and that’s what 3M is all about. We never go in and say, hey, what you use today, I think I can do better, we ourselves. What do you today? I think that’s a different way of doing it.

Colin McGranahan

That’s a great way to end it. Inge, thank you for coming and we hope we can invite you back for an eighth time next year.

Inge Thulin

Okay. Good, thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.